MENAFN - GetNews) Sofia operator, on the road since 2006, completed more than 800 transfers last season and expects ski demand to grow

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Nov. 19, 2026 - Transfer Bulgaria, a Sofia-based private transport company operating since 2006, has opened bookings for the 2026/27 winter season. The focus is its most requested route: the transfer Sofia - Bansko. Skiers and snowboarders landing at Sofia Airport can book a private, door-to-door ride to Bansko at a fixed price of €197 one way for a sedan carrying up to three passengers, or €247 one way for a minivan carrying up to eight.

Bansko, at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, is one of Bulgaria's best-known ski resorts and draws visitors from across Europe every winter. Most international guests arrive through Sofia Airport, 163 km away. The drive takes about two hours, and the last stretch crosses a mountain pass that can be demanding in heavy snow. For many first-time visitors, that is the part of the trip they plan least.

Last winter, Transfer Bulgaria completed more than 800 transfers, most of them between Sofia Airport and the ski resorts. The company now runs a fleet of more than 10 vehicles. It includes sedans, Renault Trafic, Opel Vivaro and Fiat Talento minivans, and a 19-seat MAN bus for larger groups.

"For a lot of our guests, the transfer is their first experience of Bulgaria. After a flight with skis, boots and often children, it has to be easy," said John Webber of Transfer Bulgaria. "We have been driving the road to Bansko since 2006. Our drivers know where it gets icy, how long the pass takes in a snowstorm, and how to get people to their hotel door safely. That local experience is what we offer every season."

What the price includes

Prices are per vehicle, not per person, and are fixed at the time of booking. There is no deposit. Ski and snowboard equipment travels free, and there are no extra charges for luggage or night arrivals. A group of eight sharing a minivan to Bansko pays about €31 each.

Every airport pickup includes:



Free flight tracking, so the driver waits if a flight is delayed

Meet and greet in the arrivals hall at Sofia Airport

English-speaking, licensed drivers who know the mountain roads

Clean, air-conditioned vehicles with room for luggage and ski gear Service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Travellers can choose a private ride or a shared transfer. Groups of nine or more get a quote for a minibus or bus on request.

"We get a lot of messages from people who have heard stories about haggling with taxis at the airport or waiting hours for a bus," Webber said. "We keep it simple. You know the price before you land, someone is waiting for you when you walk out, and you are in Bansko in about two hours. Our advice is to book early for the Christmas and New Year weeks and the February school holidays, because those dates fill up first."

How to book

Bookings take a few minutes on transferbulgaria. Travellers choose a pickup point, destination, date, time and number of passengers. They then add their flight number and pick a contact method: WhatsApp, Viber or email. The team confirms by phone, WhatsApp or email, usually within minutes, and issues a booking reference. Travellers can also message the company directly on WhatsApp or Viber. Payment is accepted by Visa and Mastercard.

Beyond Bansko

The same service covers Bulgaria's other main winter destinations. Borovets is 67 km from Sofia Airport, about one hour away. Pamporovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, is 232 km and about three hours. The company also runs transfers to Plovdiv.

For visitors with a spare day, Transfer Bulgaria offers small-group day tours from Sofia. They include a trip to Rila Monastery, a cultural tour to the Buzludzha monument, and horse riding near Glozhene Monastery outside Teteven in the Balkan Mountains.

About Transfer Bulgaria

Transfer Bulgaria is a private transport company based in Sofia, providing airport transfers and day tours since 2006. It runs a fleet of more than 10 sedans, minivans and buses, with English-speaking drivers available 24/7. The company specialises in fixed-price transfers from Sofia Airport to Bansko, Borovets, Pamporovo and Plovdiv, and completed more than 800 transfers in the 2025/26 winter season.

More information and bookings are available at transferbulgaria.