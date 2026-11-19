MENAFN - GetNews)"Hand holding a scoop of golden grain before grain silos, highlighting how feed testing reveals true feed quality and value."

KOONDROOK, Australia - Nov. 19, 2026 - A $108 per tonne gap has opened between northern and southern Australian feed barley, with Darling Downs prompt grain quoted at $408 per tonne against $300 per tonne in Melbourne on 19 October 2026. The 36% premium persists despite a forecast 11.3 million tonne Victorian winter crop, and new analysis from Integral Feed Solutions argues that buyers can no longer treat quoted price as a proxy for feed value.

"Two barley samples quoted at the same price can carry materially different metabolisable energy and protein profiles," said Steve Ralston, a representative of Integral Feed Solutions. "Three-day NIR feed testing gives a producer a defensible basis for a six-figure purchasing decision, rather than a guess based on the price tag."

Three Data Points Behind the North-South Feed Gap



Cattle on feed: 1.6 million head in March 2026, up 8.9% year-on-year, with NSW and Queensland feedlot utilisation at 94% (MLA via DAFF).

Wheat prices: Northern feed wheat at $433/tonne versus southern feed wheat at $360/tonne, compressing the wheat-barley spread to its tightest since 2019 (Beef Central, 19 October 2026). Southern harvest: Victoria's 2026-27 winter crop forecast at 11.3 million tonnes, 12% above last year and 28% above the 10-year average (ABARES, September 2026).

Key Statistics



Northern feed barley (Darling Downs prompt): $408/tonne, Beef Central, 19 October 2026

Southern feed barley (Melbourne prompt): $300/tonne, Beef Central, 19 October 2026

North-South barley price spread: $108/tonne (36% premium), calculated from Beef Central data

Australian cattle on feed: 1.6 million head, +8.9% year-on-year, MLA via DAFF, March 2026

NSW and Queensland feedlot utilisation: 94%, MLA via DAFF, March 2026

Victoria winter crop production forecast 2026-27: 11.3 million tonnes, +12% year-on-year, ABARES, September 2026 Northern cereal hay vs southern pasture hay: ~$450/tonne vs under $200/tonne, Tridge Insights, 26 October 2026

What This Means for Australian Livestock Producers

The commercial implication is direct: when grain prices vary by 36% between regions, a single purchasing decision made without nutritional verification can cost tens of thousands of dollars in lost animal performance or wasted feed. A southern barley sample at $300 per tonne may appear cheaper than a northern load at $408, but higher moisture or lower metabolisable energy can erode that advantage entirely.

At national scale, those individual purchasing errors compound. Feed is the largest input cost for Australia's 1.6 million-head feedlot herd, and mispriced nutrition flows through to beef and dairy production costs that ultimately reach supermarket shelves. Precision feed testing of the kind used in this analysis can be ordered before freight is committed, allowing nutritionists to compare delivered specifications across regions rather than quoted price alone. The methodology behind the analysis is available in full at the link below.

The same principle applies to grain purchasing, according to industry guidance cited by Dairy Australia. "Feed test information is critical when looking to source significant lines of any hay, and buyers should be very mindful of the drop in digestibility as fibre levels rise," said Neil Moss, Director and Senior Consultant at Strategic Bovine Services (Scibus), writing for Dairy Australia.

"When a producer blends grain across regions, the risk compounds," said Ralston. "A southern sample at $300 per tonne with two percentage points less metabolisable energy can erase the $108 advantage once performance is factored in. The only way to know is to measure the sample, not the price tag."

The principle is not confined to Australia. John Ward, poultry manager at Trouw Nutrition GB, noted in Farmers Weekly that "the quality of wheat and barley varies significantly between years, and within years," and that failing to account for this "can have cost and performance implications."

Q&A

Why is northern feed barley more expensive than southern barley in Australia?

Northern feed barley traded at $408 per tonne on the Darling Downs in October 2026 compared to $300 per tonne in Melbourne, reflecting freight costs and limited local supply that prevent southern grain from reaching northern feedlots economically.

Does cheaper grain always mean cheaper feed for livestock?

No. Price per tonne does not account for metabolisable energy, protein, or moisture content, and a higher-moisture southern sample can deliver less usable nutrition per dollar than a drier, more expensive northern load.

How long does NIR feed testing take through Integral Feed Solutions?

NIR testing provides a nutritional baseline in three working days through the Dairyland Laboratories partnership, giving producers actionable data before committing to grain purchases.

What is the current price of feed wheat in northern versus southern Australia?

Northern feed wheat (Downs SFW prompt) was quoted at $433 per tonne while southern feed wheat (Melbourne ASW prompt) sat at $360 per tonne as of 19 October 2026, according to Beef Central.

Why does the wheat-barley price spread matter for ration formulation?

The spread has collapsed to its tightest since 2019, meaning historical assumptions about relative feed efficiency between wheat and barley require verification through accurate ME and protein testing rather than book values.

Methodology

This analysis draws on feed grain price quotations published by Beef Central on 19 October 2026, crop production forecasts from the ABARES September 2026 Australian Crop Report, feedlot survey data from Meat & Livestock Australia, and hay market observations from Tridge Insights dated 26 October 2026.

About Integral Feed Solutions

Integral Feed Solutions is a Koondrook, Victoria-based provider of precision nutrition stockfeed testing for the Australian livestock and agriculture industry, offering NIR and wet chemistry feed analysis through its partnership with Dairyland Laboratories. The company was established to modernise animal feeding in Australia through industry collaboration, giving producers, nutritionists and traders the data they need to formulate rations with confidence.

Full study available at: Feed Testing Emerges as Only Way to Navigate $108/Tonne Grain Gap