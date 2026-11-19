Operating in one of the world's most competitive travel markets, Emirates revamped its affiliate marketing strategy by shifting from broad publisher volumes to a more focused network of high-performing partners. The approach strengthened direct partnerships, optimised investments and expanded into new affiliate categories, delivering a 31% increase in performance marketing revenue in APAC within a single year.

At Emirates, performance marketing is a strategic driver of customer acquisition and growth, supported by advanced analytics, attribution, customer insights and first-party data. A specialist team based in Dubai manages affiliate marketing, paid search and metasearch, working alongside more than 60 digital marketing colleagues and hundreds of global partners. Together, these channels generate more than one-third of new customers acquired through emirates.

The team oversees more than 5,000 always-on campaigns worldwide across search engines, flight search platforms and affiliate partners. Data-driven insights guide investment decisions across more than 4,000 routes in 80 markets, while automation and dedicated specialists ensure operational efficiency, consistent execution and strong governance.

The airline also leverages exclusive partnerships to introduce innovative, industry-first and leading-edge advertising solutions.

The Global Performance Marketing Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in performance and partnership marketing, recognising campaigns that deliver measurable commercial results. Entries are independently evaluated by senior industry professionals from brands, agencies and publishers, based on strategic clarity, execution, collaboration and business impact.