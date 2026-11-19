MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Nuclear power will give Bangladesh access to advanced technologies while supporting engineering and scientific research, said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Corporation.





He was commenting on the synchronization of Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant with Bangladesh's national power grid, which took place on November 17, 2026, at 3:15:57 PM local time. The event marked the country's first-ever delivery of nuclear-generated electricity. The unit reached 40% of its nominal thermal capacity, generating 370 MW of electricity.





“Power start-up of Unit 1 is a landmark event for our country. Bangladesh is gaining a reliable, stable, and environmentally friendly energy source that will significantly reduce its dependence on imported hydrocarbons,” Likhachev added.





In mid-October, Unit 1 reached the minimum controllable power level, confirming a self-sustaining, controlled nuclear chain reaction in the reactor core.





During the power start-up phase, reactor power is gradually increased to around 40% of nominal capacity, enabling steam generators to supply the turbine and the turbogenerator to synchronize with the national grid. Power will subsequently be raised to its nominal level during the pilot operation phase, paving the way for commercial operation.





“The milestone marks significant progress in Bangladesh's efforts to strengthen energy security and diversify its energy mix with low-carbon electricity, reflecting the joint efforts of Russian and Bangladeshi specialists,” Likhachev concluded.





The Rooppur NPP, built under a Russian design, comprises two units with a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW. Rosatom's Engineering Division is the project's general designer and contractor. The plant features VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors, designed to meet modern international nuclear safety requirements. Six such units are currently operational in Russia and Belarus, while similar reactors are under construction in several countries, including Egypt, Hungary, Turkey, and China.