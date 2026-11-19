MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan is nearing a major milestone as it prepares for its first-ever human space mission. A Pakistani astronaut is set to travel to China's Tiangong Space Station aboard the Shenzhou-24 mission. Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has announced November 25, 2026, as the expected launch date. However, China's space agency has not yet officially confirmed the final date.

Two candidates from Pakistan's space agency, SUPARCO, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood, have completed their space training in China.

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One of them will be selected for the mission and will serve as a payload specialist, participating in scientific experiments aboard the space station, while the other will remain on standby as a backup.

Through this mission, the selected Pakistani astronaut will become the first foreign astronaut to travel to China's Tiangong Space Station. The mission's logo also features jasmine, Pakistan's national flower, symbolising the space cooperation between the two countries.