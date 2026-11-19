Pakistan Set To Make History With Its First-Ever Human Space Mission
Two candidates from Pakistan's space agency, SUPARCO, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Dawood, have completed their space training in China.
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One of them will be selected for the mission and will serve as a payload specialist, participating in scientific experiments aboard the space station, while the other will remain on standby as a backup.
Through this mission, the selected Pakistani astronaut will become the first foreign astronaut to travel to China's Tiangong Space Station. The mission's logo also features jasmine, Pakistan's national flower, symbolising the space cooperation between the two countries.
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