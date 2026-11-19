MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Facebook.

On the night of November 18-19 (from 18:00 on November 18), the enemy attacked Ukraine with Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 98 Shahed-type attack UAVs (61 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,970 over past day

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down or suppressed 69 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (48 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and drones of other types.

Several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by enemy drones and missiles were recorded at 18 locations.