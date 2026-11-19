Zelensky Announces Measures To Help Unblock Agricultural Exports
"I held detailed discussions today with military officials and government representatives on the situation surrounding our exports, including export routes through the Black Sea and European countries. We received requests from Ukrainian farmers and other businesses. Together with the military and the government, we identified solutions that will help," he said.
Zelensky said agricultural exports are a strategic issue both for Ukraine and for countries whose food security depends on Ukrainian agricultural production.Read also: Russian strikes on processing plants drive up Ukraine rapeseed export prices
The president also thanked the military, intelligence agencies and government officials for proposals aimed at helping unblock agricultural exports.
As reported by Ukrinform, 29 new export destinations for Ukrainian products in 13 countries and the European Union were approved between January and October 2026. The figure was the highest for the period since at least 2022.
Photo: President's Office
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