MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Telegram channel ASTRA reported this on Telegram, citing Russia's Transport Ministry, according to Ukrinform.

"Train services on the railway section of the Crimean Bridge have been temporarily suspended following an overnight drone attack. There were no casualties. Specialists are assessing the damage," the ministry said.

Earlier, the so-called "head" of temporarily occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, also confirmed the attack on the bridge.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in turn, wrote on Facebook: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces congratulate the Vasco da Gama Bridge (Lisbon) on becoming the longest bridge in Europe."

Kerch Bridge no longer functions as transport artery – Ukraine's MoD

As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Strait Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, albeit with delays.

The bridge came under attack again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed details of the operation against the Kerch Bridge. According to him, it involved seven stages carried out over several weeks.

On the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that road traffic on the Kerch Strait Bridge had been halted and debris from the structure had blocked the navigation channel. The bridge is no longer functioning as a Russian transport artery, the ministry said.

Photo: ASTRA