MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan over his remarks alleging that he was being targeted and harassed because he is a Muslim, with party leaders questioning his claims and highlighting the cases registered against him.

Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar advised Azam Khan to focus on his own situation instead of commenting on other matters. He also challenged the SP leader to ask party president Akhilesh Yadav to declare that a Muslim would become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh if the party comes to power.

"Save yourself instead of getting involved in others' affairs. You remained subservient throughout your life. When you were in power, you could never openly tell Akhilesh ji or Mulayam ji, 'Be warned, next time, the son of a Muslim will become the Chief Minister.' I challenge Azam Khan once again: if you really have the courage and are truly a leader, ask Akhilesh Yadav to announce that this time the Chief Minister will be the son of a Muslim. The day he says this, Akhilesh Yadav will throw him out of the party," Rajbhar said.

The minister also held Akhilesh Yadav responsible for Azam Khan's incarceration, claiming that nearly 90 per cent of the cases against him dated back to the Samajwadi Party's tenure.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam questioned Akhilesh Yadav's statement that Azam Khan's release from jail was a victory of truth. He pointed out that the SP leader was facing around 110 cases and alleged that he had been involved in several serious offences.

"Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is saying that Azam Khan's release is a victory of the truth. Who is Azam Khan? Is he some kind of saint, a sage, or a high priest? Or is he some Sufi saint? Who is he? Someone against whom around 110 cases are registered, not fewer, 110," Kadam said.

He further alleged that Azam Khan had forcibly occupied the land of poor farmers, misused government funds worth more than Rs 450 crore and tampered with his son's birth certificate to enable him to contest elections. He also alleged that Khan possessed two PAN cards.

"He has only been granted interim bail; he has not been acquitted. You say that truth has won, but which truth has won?" Kadam asked.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi also criticised Azam Khan's remarks, saying that India was a constitutional democracy where political change could only be brought about through elections and constitutional means.

"Azam Khan has been an MLA as well as an MP, and he ought to understand that India is a constitutional and democratic country. Here, the path to change passes through elections and the Constitution, not through slogans of 'Inquilab'. Getting relief from a court is a legal right and should be respected, but questioning the electoral system and constitutional institutions weakens the democratic framework," Saraogi said.

The BJP leaders' remarks came after Azam Khan, who returned home from Dasna jail on Wednesday, made strong political statements and alleged that he had been subjected to continuous harassment.

"Chunav nahi hoga, Inquilab hoga. Badlav nahi hoga, sailab hoga. Now, people won't contest in the name of caste or religion; contests will be based on issues. People like us are always ready to die for the Constitution," he said.

Questioning the allegations against him, Khan said that he had established schools and a university for children and asked whether someone involved in such initiatives could be described as a mafia.

"If someone like that could be mafia, if a 'murgi chor', 'bakri chor' or 'bhains chor' could be ED's guilty, then I pray to God that every lane should have a 'murgi chor' so that he can establish a university," he said.

He also expressed concern over the declining credibility of constitutional institutions and urged them to protect their reputation.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha supported Azam Khan, questioning the circumstances surrounding his release from jail and alleging selective treatment.

"Is this not the reality? Who is criticising it? Are you turning a blind eye to what is happening? The very day he was released from jail, the ED arrived. Here, when people convicted of rape are released, they are welcomed with garlands. Was anything he said wrong? Is it not a fact that young Muslims are languishing in jail without trial?" Jha said.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also backed Khan, alleging that he and his family had been repeatedly targeted by the government.

"Sooner or later, the truth will come out, right? As I said earlier, he was being constantly harassed, his son was put in jail, his wife was put in jail, and this government kept harassing him continuously. He received justice from the court; the truth has won," Singh said.