Saudi Crown Prince Meets CENTCOM Chief Amid Iran, Houthi Tensions
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Thursday.
According to SPA, the two discussed ties between the countries, with a focus on military cooperation, as well as developments across the region. Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman sat in on the talks, joined by the kingdom’s national security adviser and its chief of general staff.
The meeting took place as friction between Washington and Tehran persists, with negotiations deadlocked over differences on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
It also comes as hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group intensify. The group’s missile and drone strikes have hit the kingdom’s energy facilities and other locations.
According to SPA, the two discussed ties between the countries, with a focus on military cooperation, as well as developments across the region. Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman sat in on the talks, joined by the kingdom’s national security adviser and its chief of general staff.
The meeting took place as friction between Washington and Tehran persists, with negotiations deadlocked over differences on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
It also comes as hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group intensify. The group’s missile and drone strikes have hit the kingdom’s energy facilities and other locations.
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