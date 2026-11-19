MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Cold conditions intensified across Kashmir as minimum temperatures dropped below the freezing point at several places, with Shopian recording the coldest night in the Valley at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Leh in Ladakh registered minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

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According to temperature data, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Pulwama at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. Budgam recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, Anantnag minus 1.4 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, Konibal Pampore and Srinagar Airport recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius each. Sonamarg registered minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Awantipora settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Among other places, Bandipora recorded a minimum temperature of 0.1 degrees Celsius, while Baramulla and Kokernag registered 1.0 degrees Celsius each. Ganderbal recorded 0.7 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, minimum temperatures remained above the freezing point, with Jammu recording 10.8 degrees Celsius and Jammu Airport 12.1 degrees Celsius.

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Kathua recorded a minimum of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.9 degrees Celsius, Banihal 8.7 degrees Celsius, Batote 5.7 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees Celsius.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, indicating intense cold conditions across the region.