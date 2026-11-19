Takaichi Meets Putin in First Japan-Russia Face-to-Face Since 2019
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung each met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in this Chinese city.
Takaichi’s roughly 30-minute session with Putin was the first in-person meeting between Japanese and Russian leaders since September 2019, according to the source report. A Japanese official told Kyodo News that she set out Tokyo’s position on the detention of Japanese journalist Yuki Imai, held in Russia since October on suspicion of espionage. She also pressed Putin on safeguarding Japanese corporate assets in Russia.
The leaders agreed to maintain communication at “various levels,” the official said.
Before Wednesday, the most recent contact between the two countries’ leaders was a phone call between then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Putin. That call took place ahead of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Lee’s encounter with Putin was shorter, at 10 minutes, and was his first face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader since he took office in June last year. A Seoul official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yonhap that the two agreed to pursue cooperation where possible while working to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
“(Lee and Putin) reached a broad understanding that South Korea and Russia would pursue cooperation in areas where there are no obstacles, although this may not be easy given various circumstances,” the South Korean official told reporters late Wednesday.
The official added that the two leaders also shared the view that the security situation on the peninsula must not deteriorate further and that efforts should be made to lower tensions.
Takaichi’s roughly 30-minute session with Putin was the first in-person meeting between Japanese and Russian leaders since September 2019, according to the source report. A Japanese official told Kyodo News that she set out Tokyo’s position on the detention of Japanese journalist Yuki Imai, held in Russia since October on suspicion of espionage. She also pressed Putin on safeguarding Japanese corporate assets in Russia.
The leaders agreed to maintain communication at “various levels,” the official said.
Before Wednesday, the most recent contact between the two countries’ leaders was a phone call between then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Putin. That call took place ahead of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Lee’s encounter with Putin was shorter, at 10 minutes, and was his first face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader since he took office in June last year. A Seoul official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yonhap that the two agreed to pursue cooperation where possible while working to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
“(Lee and Putin) reached a broad understanding that South Korea and Russia would pursue cooperation in areas where there are no obstacles, although this may not be easy given various circumstances,” the South Korean official told reporters late Wednesday.
The official added that the two leaders also shared the view that the security situation on the peninsula must not deteriorate further and that efforts should be made to lower tensions.
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