MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed potential public-private partnership projects to build and operate wastewater treatment facilities in Tashkent and Andijan regions, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Bakhrom Makhmatrayemov, deputy chairman of the chamber, and Akshay Kumar, head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) public-private partnership department in Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed opportunities to attract international expertise and investment to the proposed environmental infrastructure projects and discussed the application of effective PPP mechanisms.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the next steps needed to advance the initiatives toward implementation, including potential cooperation in the construction and operation of wastewater treatment facilities.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to continue discussions and develop cooperation in the areas identified.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is a multilateral financial institution established in 1991 to support the development of market-oriented economies and promote private sector growth. Headquartered in London, the bank operates across three continents and provides financing, investment, business advisory services and policy support for projects in areas including infrastructure, energy, financial services and environmental sustainability. The EBRD is owned by 77 countries, the European Union and the European Investment Bank.