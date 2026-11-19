MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Brazil have agreed to work on a memorandum of understanding to expand bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.

The decision was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and the head of Brazil's delegation, President of the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) Tiago Faierstein, on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal, Canada.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues related to the development of international cooperation in civil aviation and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"We highly value the relations between our countries and note the constructive nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil. We see good opportunities to further strengthen our partnership, particularly in civil aviation, and look forward to open and productive dialogue," Lastayev said.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance interaction between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and Brazil in investigating aviation accidents and incidents. In particular, the talks focused on prospects for exchanging expertise, introducing advanced international practices and enhancing the professional competencies of specialists.

The memorandum is expected to provide a framework for further developing bilateral cooperation.