MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan plans to hold a Global Forum on International Law in December 2028 as part of its program for the Year of International Law, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The event is included in a draft national action plan for preparations for and the holding of the 2028 Year of International Law, presented by Meredov at a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council).

The program also envisages the official opening of the Year of International Law in Ashgabat and New York at the beginning of 2028. In September–October, Turkmenistan plans to organize a special event on the sidelines of the 83rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Preparations will also include an international research and practical conference titled "International Law – the Foundation of Global Peace and Trust", scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Other planned academic events will focus on international law issues related to climate change, water resources, sustainable transport systems, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and international humanitarian law.

The action plan also includes publishing research papers and analytical and educational materials on international law, as well as organizing conferences and roundtables with UN member states.

The 2028 Year of International Law was declared by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted on July 24, 2026, at Turkmenistan's initiative.

National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the draft action plan at the meeting and said it should be submitted to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for consideration.