(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 19, 2026

Announcement no. 15 Interim Results for the Third Quarter of 2026 - BioPorto reports continued NGAL growth and advances the U.S. Adult Validation Study Copenhagen, Denmark, November 19, 2026, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S CVR-no. 17500317 (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), today announced Interim Results for the third quarter of 2026. Carsten Buhl, BioPorto's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), comments“I am pleased to report a solid third quarter, with continued growth in our NGAL business and important progress across our strategic priorities. Most notably, we initiated study sites and enrolled the first patients in our U.S. Adult Validation Study, moving the study into active execution. Commercially, we continued to expand adoption of our NGAL portfolio while strengthening the Company's operational foundation. All important steps in our Forward Strategy.”

(DKK million)

Q3 9M Full Year Guidance

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change (Pct) 9M 2026 (excl. voluntary recall) Change (Pct) 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change (Pct) Total Revenue 9.7 10.4 -7% 28.8 0% 26.0 28.7 -9% 38-48 Total Revenue (excluding Antibody) 9.6 7.5 28% 25.5 24% 22.7 20.5 11% - Total NGAL Revenue 8.8 7.2 22% 24.0 24% 21.2 19.3 10% 33-42 Adj. EBITDA loss 16.8 16.8 0% 48.5 23% 51.5 63.3 19% 58-68

Financial highlights



NGAL revenue rose by 23% at constant exchange rates (22% in floating rates), compared to the third quarter of 2025, driven by a 73% increase in U.S. NGAL Research Use Only (RUO) sales.

For Q3 2026, total revenue was DKK 9.7 million compared with DKK 10.4 million in Q3 2025. Q3 2025 contained revenue from the divested Antibody business of DKK 2.9 million.

Excluding the divested Antibody business, Q3 2025 revenue was DKK 7.5 million, corresponding to organic growth of 28% at constant exchange rates (also 28% at current exchange rates), primarily driven by growth in U.S. NGAL RUO sales.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2026 amounted to DKK 16.8 million, which is unchanged compared to Q3 2025. However, Q3 2025 was positively impacted by Antibody business revenue that was divested in Q2 2026.

September 30, 2026, the Company's cash position was DKK 53.2 million compared to DKK 54.9 million, December 31, 2025. Guidance for 2026 remains unchanged as announced on April 8, 2026. The Company therefore continues to expect total revenue of DKK 38-48 million, total NGAL revenue of DKK 33-42 million, and Adjusted EBITDA loss of DKK 58-68 million in 2026.

Key strategic achievements for Q3 2026



The U.S. Adult Validation Study progressed into active execution during Q3, with study sites being initiated and the first patients being enrolled. Five new U.S. university hospitals were onboarded for RUO of NGAL, bringing the total to 59 at quarter-end and supporting the target of more than 60 U.S. hospitals by the end of 2026.

Q3 2026 Commentary

BioPorto continued to execute on the Forward Strategy presented on November 4, 2025, progressing across strategic initiatives to support the Company's commercial and market access priorities.

During the third quarter of 2026, BioPorto advanced the U.S. Adult Validation Study into active execution, with study sites being initiated and the first patients being enrolled. The study represents an important element of the Company's strategy to expand the potential application of NGAL diagnostics in the U.S. adult population. Another important element in the strategy relates to supporting the adoption of NGAL. The focus remains on driving adoption and expanding the use of NGAL for RUO, particularly in the US market, and thereby establishing relevance and demand. The growing interest supports the relevance of NGAL. During the third quarter, the Company onboarded five new U.S. hospitals, bringing the total to 59. The commercial pipeline continues to support the full-year target of more than 60 U.S. hospitals by the end of 2026.

As previously communicated, the long-term expansion of NGAL sales depends on hospitals adopting the Company's biomarker, as well as instruments and markets gaining regulatory coverage. During the quarter, the Company increased its focus on instrument expansion and the transition from legacy platforms to the cobas c303 and cobas c503 platforms as well as its EU regulatory strategy, supporting BioPorto's long-term NGAL commercialization strategy.

In March 2026, Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) published an updated draft Clinical Practice Guideline for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Acute Kidney Disease (AKD). The draft highlights the role of both functional and structural biomarkers in assessing kidney injury. BioPorto believes this development supports the long-term opportunity for NGAL. The Company expects the guidelines to be published within the coming months. In continuation hereof kidney health gains increased attention, recently through the published Kidney Care National Plan ​by the US Department of Health and Human Services – a plan underlining the importance of earlier detection in relation to kidney health.

Webcast

The Company's management team will host a webcast today at 1:00 PM CET for investors and analysts to present the Q3 2026 results, followed by a Q&A session.

The webcast is hosted by HC Andersen Capital, please register here to join the call.

Investor Relations Contacts

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S,..., C: +45 25 63 39 90

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About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients' lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKI TM (NGAL) for pediatric use in the U.S.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company's Guidance for 2026; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company's ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company's business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto's success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto's periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2025, particularly under the heading“Risk Factors”.

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2026 11 19 - Announcement No. 15 - UK