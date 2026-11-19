(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 19 November 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN: LU0075646355, the Company) announced today results of Subsea7 Group (the Group, Subsea7) for the third quarter of 2026 which ended 30 September 2026. Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA of $549 million in the third quarter, an increase of 35% compared with the prior year period, equating to a margin of 26.5%, up from 22.1% in the third quarter last year

Strong performance in Subsea and Conventional, with revenue growth of 13% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29%, up from 24% in the third quarter 2025. A solid performance in Renewables with revenue growth of 11% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin steady at 16%

High-quality backlog of $12.5 billion including $6.1 billion for execution in 2027, providing high revenue visibility

Strong cash conversion of 1.3x, resulting in net cash including lease liabilities of $734 million, up from $190 million in the second quarter 2026

Guidance for full year 2026 revenue raised to approximately $8 billion (from $7.4 to 7.8 billion) with Adjusted EBITDA margin maintained at approximately 24%

As of yesterday, approvals have been received from 13 of the 16 antitrust authorities whose clearance is required, including most recently in Brazil and Egypt with the proposed merger with Saipem now expected to complete in early 2027 Sale of heavy transportation business agreed, supporting the distribution of a special dividend of €105 million, as outlined in the Common Merger Plan

Third Quarter Nine Months Ended For the period (in $ millions, except Adjusted EBITDA margin and per share data) Q3 2026

Unaudited Q3 2025

Unaudited 30 Sep 2026

Unaudited 30 Sep 2025

Unaudited Revenue 2,072 1,840 5,788 5,125 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 549 407 1,405 1,003 Adjusted EBITDA margin(a) 27% 22% 24% 20% Net operating income 388 232 914 495 Net income 223 109 575 257 Earnings per share – in $ per share Basic 0.76 0.38 1.96 0.90 Diluted(b) 0.75 0.38 1.94 0.89 At (in $ millions)

30 Sep 2026

Unaudited

30 June 2026

Unaudited Backlog(a) 12,544 13,645 Book-to-bill ratio(a) 0.5x 1.1x Cash and cash equivalents 1,506 1,046 Borrowings (447) (493) Net cash excluding lease liabilities(a) 1,059 553 Net cash including lease liabilities(a) 734 190

(a) For explanations and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Backlog, Book-to-bill ratio and Net cash refer to the 'Alternative Performance Measures' section of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

(b) For the explanation and a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share refer to Note 7 'Earnings per share' to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer, said:

Subsea7 achieved particularly strong results in the third quarter of 2026, delivering revenue growth of 13% alongside margin expansion to 26.5%, up from 22.1% a year ago and 24.4% in the second quarter. This strong outcome reflects the success of our long-term strategy, discipline in tendering, focus on optimising execution and the dedication and commitment of our people. While I am pleased with the progress we have made this year, we remain focused on delivering further improvements in both our operational and financial performance that will continue to strengthen our track record of predictable delivery and value creation for clients and shareholders.

Merger update

On 4 November, Subsea7 and Saipem received approval for the proposed merger from the Brazilian competition authority. The approval was conditional upon the sale of Seven Borealis and we have begun the process of identifying a buyer. As part of the divestment, a sale and leaseback arrangement will be in place to ensure Subsea7 can continue to execute its backlog of existing projects without interruption. These commitments currently extend into 2028. As of yesterday, approvals have been received from 13 of the 16 antitrust authorities whose clearance is required with the processes with anti-trust authorities in West Africa (Economic Community of West African States), Australia and European Commission continuing. The proposed merger is now expected to complete in early 2027.

Third quarter project review

In Subsea and Conventional, activity was high throughout the third quarter, with a vessel utilisation of 84%. Seven Vega was active in the Gulf of America, installing production risers at the Monument field. With a pipe wall thickness of approximately 40 millimetres, this project reaffirmed the use of reeled pipelay for ultra-high pressure ('20K') field developments. Remaining in the region, Seven Vega went on to lay pipe at Buckskin South and began mobilising for Trion in Mexico. Seven Seas also worked on Monument before moving to the Ginger field in Trinidad and Tobago. Further south, in Brazil, Seven Oceans and Seven Merlin made good progress at Mero 4 and Búzios 8 and 9. In Norway, Seven Oceanic installed various umbilicals and equipment at Yggdrasil, Gjøa, Fenris, Northern Lights and Fram Sør, while Seven Pacific was active installing flexibles, umbilicals, and jumpers at Sakarya and Mina West, in Türkiye and Egypt, respectively. Seven Arctic underwent a 5-year dry dock before mobilising to Australia and Seven Navica also underwent planned maintenance.

In Renewables, offshore activity continued at a very high pace, achieving utilisation of 92%. Seaway Ventus continued installation of monopiles at East Anglia THREE in the UK before undergoing planned maintenance. Seaway Strashnov continued monopile installation in France before mobilising for Baltica 2 in Poland. Seaway Aimery installed cables at East Anglia THREE before moving to Baltyk II & III in Poland. Seaway Alfa Lift installed transition pieces and pin piles at Inch Cape in the UK.

Third quarter financial review

Revenue was $2.1 billion, growth of 13% when compared with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $549 million equating to a margin of 26.5%, up from 22.1% in Q3 2025. After net losses within other gains and losses of $63 million, primarily driven by non-cash losses on embedded derivatives, and taxation of $101 million, net income was $223 million.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $629 million, including a $191 million favourable movement in net working capital. Net cash used in investing activities was $56 million, of which $73 million related to purchases of property, plant and equipment. Net cash used in financing activities was $113 million including lease payments of $51 million. During the quarter, cash and cash equivalents increased by $460 million to $1,506 million and, at 30 September 2026, net cash was $734 million including lease liabilities of $325 million.

Third quarter order intake was approximately $900 million comprising new awards of approximately $400 million and escalations of approximately $500 million resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5 times. Backlog at the end of September was $12.5 billion, of which $2.1 billion is expected to be executed in the remainder of 2026, $6.1 billion in 2027 and $4.3 billion in 2028 and beyond.

Outlook

After a decade of engineering optimisation and standardisation by Subsea7 and the broader industry, deepwater developments occupy a competitive position on the resource cost curve, with oil price breakevens of around $40 per barrel or less. Supported by attractive economics and relatively low carbon intensity, driven in part by economies of scale, greenfield and brownfield deepwater developments are expected to remain an essential part of the global energy mix across a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios for the foreseeable future. Recent concerns regarding energy security and supply diversification further reinforce this view.

While the geopolitical environment remains uncertain and commodity price volatility is elevated, activity levels and bidding prospects across Subsea7's key subsea markets remain resilient. We therefore expect demand for our solutions to remain robust in the years ahead. Capital discipline among our clients, as well as by Subsea7 and its peers, supports the prospect of a prolonged upcycle, without the extreme highs and lows experienced in previous cycles.

In this environment, Subsea7's focus on quality order intake and strong project execution should continue to support further improvement in our return on capital employed. Leveraging the skills of our 2,800 experienced engineers and project managers, together with a modern, capable fleet of vessels and their crews, Subsea7 remains focused on sustaining returns at a level that creates value and opportunity for its shareholders, clients and workforce.

Guidance

In full year 2026, we anticipate revenue to be approximately $8 billion (formerly $7.4 to 7.8 billion) with Adjusted EBITDA margin maintained at approximately 24%. In full year 2027, we expect revenue to be approximately $8 billion, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.

Conference Call Information

Date: 19 November 2026

Time: 12:00 UK Time, 13:00 CET

Access the webcast at subsea7.com or

Register for the conference call

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ...

Telephone: +44-20-8210-5568

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain 'forward-looking statements' (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'future', 'goal', 'intend', 'likely', 'may', 'plan', 'project', 'seek', 'should', 'strategy', 'will', and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the 'Risk Management' section of the Group's Annual Report. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed-price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; (xvii) global availability at scale and commercial viability of suitable alternative vessel fuels; and, (xviii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 19 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Attachments



SUBC 3Q26 Earnings Release SUBC 3Q26 Presentation