Half Year Results For The Six Months Ended 30 September 2026
|Half year ended 30 September 2026
|H1 FY27
|H1 FY26
|Change
|Revenue
|£139.6m
|£144.1m
|(3.1)%
|Net revenue1
|£81.9m
|£84.7m
|(3.3)%
|Underlying EBITDA2
|£35.4m
|£37.3m
|(5.1)%
|Underlying profit before tax3
|£22.3m
|£25.7m
|(13.2)%
|Adjusting items4
|£(6.2)m
|£(5.8)m
|6.9%
|Profit before tax
|£16.1m
|£19.9m
|(19.1)%
|Diluted underlying earnings per share5
|28.1p
|26.7p
|5.2%
|Diluted earnings per share
|19.9p
|20.6p
|(3.4)%
|Net corporate debt66
|£(138.3)m
|£(84.0)m
|64.6%
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint plc, said:
“Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. In doing so, we have established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.
Overall, the business has performed in line with expectations in the first half, with momentum building during the second quarter and resilient trading across the Group as a whole. Love2shop delivered a strong performance, with growth across B2B and B2C High St, and is now entering its important seasonal trading period. In Merchant Services, we continued to execute our strategic reset, prioritising higher-value merchants, improved retention and profitable growth. Early indicators are encouraging, with average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increasing to £92 in September 2026 from £49 in the prior year, average value processed per merchant ahead of the prior year and Merchant Rentals continuing to grow. Our H2 priorities are to improve sales productivity, convert the mid-market and partner pipelines and progress the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.
Digital Payments & Open Banking delivered further growth, supported by new client wins across account-to-account payments, Direct Debit and Confirmation of Payee, alongside progress in integrating the capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData. Our focus in the second half is on continuing to build and convert the qualified pipeline, increasing recurring revenues and scaling our propositions across payment, verification and financial insight services.
And in Network Services, we made good progress across several of our key strategic initiatives, including the continued expansion of Community Banking and growth in Digital Content & Engagement, supported by an increasing pipeline of FMCG and other client opportunities. We have continued to face some challenges in our parcels business, with the impact of the significant reduction in volumes from InPost following the commercial reset and major changes at InPost/Yodel not yet being offset by the strong volume ramp up with the Royal Mail and progress in growing our volumes with our other carrier partners. The comparison with HY26 is a particularly challenging one and, having now passed this point, we expect Parcels performance in H2 FY27 to exceed H2 FY26. While this business is going through a period of consolidation, we remain confident the Parcels opportunity for our business and retailer partners remains attractive as we focus on growing parcel volumes through our continued partnership with InPost, further scaling Royal Mail, broadening our carrier mix, and executing on new growth opportunities.
As set out at our Capital Markets Day, each of our scaled business units has a clear strategic focus: Network Services is driving greater retailer value and service adoption; Digital Payments and Open Banking is broadening its integrated proposition and scaling recurring revenue to support its compound annual growth ambition; Love2shop is maximising the lifetime value of billings across its channels; and Merchant Services is executing its strategic reset to return acquiring to long-term profitable growth. The business-unit KPIs introduced at the Capital Markets Day provide investors with clear, measurable evidence of progress against these priorities.”
Reflecting the underlying resilience of the business and encouraging progress in several of our key growth initiatives, the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to build on the momentum in the second quarter and deliver a stronger second half performance. Our full year outcome is expected to be broadly in line with market expectations.”
BUSINESS UNIT HIGHLIGHTS
Network Services net revenue decreased by 7.5% to £42.2 million (H1 FY26: £45.6 million)
The headline decrease in Network Services net revenue reflects the impact of a weaker first half performance in Parcels. Beyond Parcels, the business delivered growth in Retail Technology and Services, Community Banking and Digital Content & Engagement, alongside a resilient performance in Government Services and Bill Payments. Priorities for the second half are to sustain this underlying growth, continue scaling Community Banking and Retail Technology and Services, and deliver a materially stronger performance through the peak season trading period in our Parcels business.
- Retail Technology and Services net revenue grew by 6.3% to £13.4 million (H1 FY26: £12.6 million), driven by the annual RPI service fee increase and an increasing standardisation of service fees. UK retail network totalled 30,515 sites at the end of the half year (31 March 2026: 30,872) Digital Content & Engagement net revenue grew by 4.2% to £2.5 million (H1 FY26: £2.4 million), supported by new campaign activity and increased advertiser engagement. PayPoint's partnership with MLP continues to grow, working with blue chip clients in the energy sector, telco and financial services sectors delivering new 'always on' customer rewards using Love2shop and PayPoint Engage. Retailer service improved materially in H1: independent retailer calls are answered 60% faster than in April, with over a third more handled each week, and priority lines answered in under a minute during field visits. A dedicated technical support team launched in September is restoring devices faster and proactively resolving issues before retailers need to call Our One Retailer View is embedding data-led decision-making across Network Services, enabling Retail Performance Managers to target the right support, service and commercial opportunity at each location. Progress will be measured through the KPIs outlined at our Capital Markets Day, including net revenue per site, currently at £3,069 per annum, and our Retailer Engagement Index, which had a baseline of 69.2% The strengthened major multiple retailer team has embedded a more structured, data-led account management approach to deliver stronger retailer engagement and closer strategic partnerships across our managed retailer estate, supported by a new Salesforce platform and developing Power BI dashboards. The introduction of enhanced review cadences, business development playbooks and growth plans has further strengthened retailer relationships and sharpened focus on service penetration and performance, with growth seen across Royal Mail, Love2shop, ATM deployment and estate expansion Banking services net revenue decreased overall by 1.7% to £5.6 million (H1 FY26: £5.7 million), with growth from Community Banking of 10.5% to £2.1 million (H1 FY26: £1.9 million), balanced with ATM and Counter Cash decreasing by 10.3% In November 2026, Chase went live for consumer cash deposits via app across our extensive network of over 30,000 locations. We also launched cash deposit via card capability with Nationwide in April 2026 in 3,000 locations, commenced the expansion of Chip & PIN-enabled deposit locations towards 10,000 by the end of the financial year and increased the Counter Cash withdrawal limit to £300 following consumer and retailer feedback Parcels net revenue decreased by 39.5% to £5.2 million (H1 FY26: £8.6 million), compared to the strong performance comparator of HY26, with an expectation that performance in H2 FY27 will exceed H2 FY26 Government Services and Bill Payments delivered a resilient performance, reducing by 4.9% to £15.5 million (H1 FY26: £16.3 million), reflecting the negotiation of better rates to mitigate volume decline More proactive financial management of the retailer estate, including strengthened debt recovery and earlier intervention on arrears, is helping to protect network quality and long-term retailer value
Digital Payments & Open Banking net revenue increased by 6.7% to £6.4 million (H1 FY26: £6.0 million)
During the first half, Digital Payments & Open Banking was established as a dedicated business unit, strengthening leadership, commercial capability and operational infrastructure. Alongside this, progress continued with integrating PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData into a broader proposition spanning our three key service areas of“Move Money”,“Build Understanding and Trust” and“Connecting and Operating Ecosystems. Net revenue increased by 6.7%, supported by new client wins across account-to-account payments (A2A), Direct Debit (DD) and Confirmation of Payee (CoP).
Second-half priorities are to continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, with a particular focus on launching Corporate Verification of Payee (VoP), growing OpenPay, and developing further financial insight opportunities in the utilities sector. Pipeline growth will be driven by targeted sales activity across existing Group customer relationships and new customers in priority sectors. These actions are intended to increase recurring revenue, targeting £15 million of annualised recurring revenue by the end of FY27, supporting the ambition to deliver compound annual revenue growth of more than 20% and double revenue over four years, as guided at the Capital Markets Day.
- “Move Money” (comprising A2A, Cards, DD, commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRP), OpenPay and other disbursements) net revenue grew by 11.8% to £3.8 million (H1 FY26: £3.4 million) “Build Trust and Understanding” (CoP, VoP, financial insight) net revenue grew slightly to £0.8m (H1 FY26: £0.7 million) “Connect and Operate Ecosystems” net revenue reduced slightly to £1.8 million (H1 FY26: £1.9 million) due to FX. Client wins and extended relationships included ScottishPower (CoP); Orwell Housing and RHP Group (DD); a two-year contract extension with Get Verified Limited in New Zealand (ecosystems); and a partnership with a leading mobility solutions company to provide account-to-account payment capabilities to the public transport sector A successful pilot with a large utility client for financial insight demonstrated the potential to support utilities and other service providers in assessing affordability and financial vulnerability through leveraging financial insight from Open Banking account data. Progress towards launching the Consumer Consent Service (ecosystem) for the energy sector remains on track for April 2027, while pursuing international opportunities for connected ecosystems. Development of distribution partnerships for A2A and cVRP continues with an expectation that these begin to generate new revenue from early 2027.
Love2shop net revenue increased by 6.5% to £18.1 million (H1 FY26: £17.0 million)
Love2shop continued to strengthen its position as the leading multi-channel rewards, gifting and prepaid savings platform, with net revenue increasing by 6.5% and total billings growing by 16.8% in the first half. B2B performed strongly, supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention, while B2C High St continued to scale through expanded distribution across the PayPoint network and major multiple retailers. The strategic focus remains to maximise the lifetime value of billings across every channel by acquiring more customers, increasing product use, improving retention and expanding distribution through one platform connecting products, customers, retailers and partners. Focus for the second half is on the delivery of a strong performance during the important seasonal period and ensuring minimal disruption from the recent cyber incident, including delivering further growth through our B2B and B2C High St channels, the successful completion of the 2026 Park Christmas Savings season and the delivery of a successful Park 2027 campaign.
- Total Love2shop billings grew by 16.8% to £124.6 million (H1 FY26: £106.7 million) B2B performed strongly, growing by 8.8% to £85.2 million of billings (H1 FY26: £78.3 million), supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention. B2C High St continued to scale, with billings growing strongly by 94.9% to £7.6 million (H1 FY26: £3.9 million). More than 7,400 stores were transacting in the half, with growth supported by estate expansion, major multiple retailers and successful seasonal activity through the InComm Payments partnership and the PayPoint network. Prepaid savings - while the final outcome for Park Christmas Savings is expected to be broadly flat for the 2026 season, the savings patterns we have seen reflect a higher quality of savings for the season with stronger customer retention at 80.2% and higher order values across all customer cohorts. This has been achieved through better targeted payment campaigns through the year, faster order processing and payment conversion and a much improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers at the end of the season. Prepaid savings - the 2027 season has started strongly, particularly for new customer acquisition. Early indications are encouraging, with new gross accounts more than doubling compared with the same point last year, supported by influencer activity and early-season paid digital promotion. Existing Direct gross accounts were also 25% ahead year-on-year at 47,675, with a great fulfilment experience for savers from the 2026 season already having an impact on intentions for 2027. Prepaid savings - the 2027 proposition includes clearer and more consistent marketing focused on: stress-free Christmas savings, family and value; a redesigned catalogue with improved product visibility and clearer calls to action; cohort-specific recruitment and conversion communications; anniversary products and targeted incentives; earlier intervention for non-payers from mid-November; and increased digital gift card fulfilment. These changes are intended to improve acquisition, conversion, customer experience and operational efficiency ahead of the key December and January recruitment period. Overall, this represents the strongest and most coordinated campaign the business has ever implemented. Prepaid savings - Love2save, a new 'any event' savings proposition, is in development for launch by the end of the financial year, extending the savings model beyond Christmas and creating an additional opportunity to acquire customers, increase engagement and build longer-term value. Online performance is improving following the relaunch of love2shop.co.uk: paid search returned close to prior-year levels, incremental media investment delivered a 21% year-on-year campaign uplift in billings with further work underway to continue improvements in the proposition and customer journey for both existing and new clients to accelerate billings growth in this channel.
Merchant Services net revenue decreased by 5.6% to £15.2 million (H1 FY26: £16.1 million)
Merchant Services continued to implement its strategic reset and focus on establishing a strong platform for future growth, with greater emphasis on higher-value merchants, customer retention, improved profitability and mid-market growth. The strategy is focused on the quality and value of the merchant base rather than overall estate growth. The reset delivered an immediate improvement in profitability, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite lower net revenue, while early indicators showed higher average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants and continued growth in Merchant Rentals. Priorities for the second half are to build on this immediate improvement in profitability and the positive early indicators by strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines, improving lead generation and progressing the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.
- The strategic reset has made Merchant Services immediately more profitable, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite the reduction in net revenue Acquiring net revenue decreased by 11.7% to £9.1 million (H1 FY26: £10.3 million), reflecting lower new-business acquisition as the business implemented its strategic reset Merchant Rentals net revenue increased by 5.8% to £5.5 million (H1 FY26: £5.2 million), supported by terminal deployments and the development of its large-enterprise and strategic-partner pipeline, including Lloyds Cardnet and FreedomPay Business Finance net revenue remained at £0.6 million, with more than £14 million of funding provided to businesses through the YouLend partnership. Early indicators validate the strategic reset to move towards higher-value merchants: average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increased to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year; average value processed per merchant across the Handepay book was £19,105 in September, compared with £17,890 in the prior year. Significant progress was made on Handepay Connect, the next-generation merchant proposition designed to provide one merchant experience across in-store, online and remote payments through one proposition, portal and app. Development advanced across digital onboarding, merchant pricing, mobile capability and partner integration, with the full launch expected in Q4 2026. The platform is designed to provide more ways to pay, faster access to funds, increased revenue per merchant and stronger customer retention, with delivery of the remaining capabilities and further integrations continuing into the second half.
POST PERIOD-END EVENT
The UK gift card sector has experienced a heightened frequency of cyber-related activity recently. Following the period end, we responded promptly to a cyber incident affecting certain Love2shop digital services as part of a co-ordinated sector wide attack. The incident was contained and the affected services fully restored, and while we continue to assess the incident, we believe it will not have a material financial impact. In addition, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a limited impact on the outcome of our peak trading period. The wider cyber threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with artificial intelligence increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of attacks. This reinforces the importance of prioritising further investment across the PayPoint business as a whole in cyber security and operational resilience to protect our platforms, customers and partners and maintain the resilience of our services.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY
The £30 million per annum share buyback programme is continuing through to March 2028. As of 30 September 2026, the share buyback and share consolidation had reduced shares in issue by 19.3% from 72.7 million in March 2024 to 58.7 million. The programme remains on track to deliver an overall reduction of approximately 30% in shares in issue since commencement, supporting underlying earnings per share growth and enhancing the efficiency of future shareholder distributions.
The reduction in issued shares to September 2026 has already reduced annual cash dividend servicing costs and the continuation of the programme is expected to deliver further savings through FY28. Together, strong cash generation, disciplined leverage and the ongoing buyback support continued investment in growth and attractive shareholder returns.
Enquiries
PayPoint plc FGS Global
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer (Mobile: 07525 707970) James Thompson (Tel: 0207 251 3801)
A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.30am on 19 November 2026 via webcast. This announcement and webcast details will be available on the PayPoint plc corporate website
CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW
GROUP UPDATE
Resilient underlying H1 performance in line with expectations
Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. This has established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.
Overall, the business has performed in line with expectations in the first half, with momentum building during the second quarter and resilient trading across the Group as a whole. Love2shop delivered a strong performance, with growth across the B2B and B2C High St channels. In Merchant Services, we continued to execute the strategic reset, prioritising higher-value merchants, improved retention and profitable growth. Early indicators are encouraging, with average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increasing to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year, average value processed per merchant ahead of the prior year and Merchant Rentals continuing to grow. Digital Payments & Open Banking delivered further growth, supported by new client wins and progress in integrating the capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData. In Network Services, despite headwinds in our Parcels business, we have delivered a resilient performance and we have made good progress across a number of our key strategic initiatives, including the continued expansion of Community Banking and growth in Digital Content & Engagement.
Our priorities in the second half are: to deliver a strong performance in Love2shop's important seasonal period, including the successful completion of the 2026 Park Christmas Savings season, building on the improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers, converting the encouraging early recruitment momentum for 2027 into paid accounts and sustained customer engagement, and delivering further growth in our B2B and B2C High St channels. In Digital Payments and Open Banking, we continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, continue integrating the combined capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData and increase recurring revenues with a target run rate of £15 million ARR by the end of FY27. In Network Services, the focus is on delivering a strong second half from continuing the work to drive better engagement and adoption of our services with our retailer partners, scaling and expanding Community Banking, maximising the opportunities with each of our carrier partners to drive volume during peak, and to deliver a stronger second half performance from Parcels compared with H2 FY26. In Merchant Services, the priority is to build on the early progress and improved profitability in H1 by strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines, improving lead generation and progressing the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.
Consistent with previous guidance, performance is expected to be more heavily weighted towards the second half, and the Board remains confident that the Group will deliver a stronger second-half performance and an outcome broadly in line with market expectations for the year.
REVIEW BY BUSINESS UNIT
Network Services
The headline decrease in Network Services net revenue reflects the impact of a weaker first half performance in Parcels. Beyond Parcels, the business delivered growth in Retail Technology and Services, Community Banking and Digital Content & Engagement, alongside a resilient performance in Government Services and Bill Payments. Retail Technology and Services net revenue grew by 6.3%, driven by the annual RPI service fee increase and standardisation of service fees, while Government Services and Bill Payments net revenue decreased by 4.9%.
Retailer service improved materially in the first half: independent retailer calls are being answered 60% faster than in April, with over a third more handled each week, and priority lines answered in under a minute during field visits. A dedicated technical support team launched in September is restoring devices faster and proactively resolving issues before retailers need to call. More proactive financial management of the retailer estate, including strengthened debt recovery and earlier intervention on arrears, is also helping to protect network quality and long-term retailer value. Our unified One Retailer View is embedding a more data-led approach across Network Services, bringing together revenue, product adoption, service and compliance information to help our Retail Performance Managers identify the right intervention and commercial opportunity for each location. This is intended to improve service adoption, network quality and retailer value, with progress measured through the Capital Markets Day KPIs, including net revenue per site, currently £3,069 per annum, and the Retailer Engagement Index, which had a baseline of 69.2%.
The major multiple retailer team delivered a strong first half, following a restructure that strengthened account management, retailer engagement and sales operations across the managed estate. The launch of an entity-based Salesforce platform has created a centralised source of retailer information and embedded a more structured account management approach, which is being enhanced through Power BI dashboards to support more data-led business reviews and performance discussions. Commercially, the team supported growth across Royal Mail, Love2shop, ATM deployment and estate expansion, helping retail partners unlock new revenue streams and increasing consumer access to key services. Enhanced review cadences, business development playbooks and growth plans have further strengthened retailer relationships and sharpened the focus on service penetration and performance. The next major opportunity is to develop a scalable franchise framework for major retailer estates, with a blueprint model planned for broader rollout in early 2027.
Banking Services net revenue decreased by 1.7%, with Community Banking growth of 10.5% balanced by lower ATM and Counter Cash revenue. In November 2026, Chase went live for consumer cash deposits via app across our extensive network of over 30,000 locations. We also launched cash deposit via card capability with Nationwide in 3,000 locations, commenced the expansion of Chip & PIN-enabled deposit locations towards 10,000 by the end of the financial year and increased the Counter Cash withdrawal limit to £300 following consumer and retailer feedback. Digital Content & Engagement net revenue grew by 4.2%, supported by new campaign activity and increased advertiser engagement. PayPoint's partnership with MLP continues to grow, working with blue chip clients in the energy sector, telco and financial services sectors delivering new 'always on' customer rewards using Love2shop and PayPoint Engage.
Parcels net revenue decreased by 39.5% to £5.2 million. We have continued to face some challenges in our Parcels business, with the impact of the significant reduction in volumes from InPost following the commercial reset and major changes at InPost/Yodel not yet being offset by the strong volume ramp up with the Royal Mail and progress in growing our volumes with our other carrier partners. The comparison with HY26 is a particularly challenging one and we expect Parcels performance in H2 FY27 to exceed H2 FY26. While this business is going through a period of consolidation and rebuild following recent disruption, we remain confident the Parcels opportunity for our business and retailer partners remains attractive, as we focus on recovering Parcel volumes through our continued partnership with InPost, further scaling Royal Mail, broadening our carrier mix, and executing on new growth opportunities.
The reshaped field organisation and unified One Retailer View are strengthening retailer engagement, commercial focus and execution, enabling more targeted activity and helping identify the right intervention, service and commercial opportunity for each location. Together, these actions are designed to improve service adoption, network quality and value for retailers, supporting our ambition to deliver underlying Network Services net revenue growth of 5–10% per annum.
Digital Payments & Open Banking
During the first half, we established Digital Payments & Open Banking as a dedicated business unit, strengthening its leadership, commercial capability and operational infrastructure. Alongside this, progress continued in integrating PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData into a broader proposition spanning the business unit's three key service areas of“Move Money”,“Build Understanding and Trust” and“Connect and Operate Ecosystems”. Net revenue increased by 6.7%, supported by new client wins across A2A, DD and CoP, reflecting the early days in the development of this business.
In the first half we secured important client wins and extended existing relationships, including a two-year contract extension with Get Verified Limited in New Zealand, a partnership with KubaPay to provide account-to-account payment capabilities to the public transport sector, ScottishPower for Confirmation of Payee and Orwell Housing and RHP Group for Direct Debit. The successful conclusion of a pilot with a large utility company for financial insight demonstrated the potential to support utilities and other service providers in assessing affordability and financial vulnerability through real-time financial data analysis. Further integration of the combined capabilities is creating opportunities to cross-sell complementary services and capture a greater share of existing payment flows by adding higher-value verification, financial insight and orchestration services.
In the second half, our priority is to accelerate commercial execution and continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, with a particular focus on expanding Corporate VoP, growing OpenPay and developing financial insight and programmable payments opportunities in the utility sector. We are increasing targeted sales activity across PayPoint's and Love2shop's existing customer relationships and pursuing new customers in priority sectors, including housing, local government, utilities, financial services and marketplaces. We are also progressing larger strategic opportunities across A2A, cVRP, corporate-owned ecosystems and international markets. This activity is supported by tighter pipeline governance, clear ownership of priority opportunities and a focus on removing barriers to conversion and implementation. We continue to establish new distribution partnerships to take our services to market in new sectors.
Our growth strategy remains focused on scaling recurring revenue from ecosystem infrastructure to complement transactional revenue from A2A, cVRP, DD and financial insight. Progress towards launching the Consumer Consent Service ecosystem for the energy sector remains on track for April 2027. Together, these commercial priorities and the continued integration of our capabilities are intended to increase recurring revenue and strengthen the forward pipeline, targeting a run rate of £15 million of annualised recurring revenue by the end of FY27. As guided in our Capital Markets Day, our ambition is to deliver compound annual net revenue growth of more than 20% and double net revenue over four years.
Love2shop
Love2shop continued to strengthen its position as the leading multi-channel rewards, gifting and prepaid savings platform. Our strategy is to maximise the lifetime value of billings across every channel by acquiring more customers, increasing product use, improving retention and expanding distribution through one platform connecting products, customers, retailers and partners. B2B performed strongly, supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention.
B2C High St continued to scale through the InComm Payments partnership and the PayPoint network, with billings growing strongly and more than 7,400 stores transacting in the half. Performance was supported by continued estate expansion across the PayPoint network, increased participation from major multiple retailers and successful seasonal activity, extending distribution and making Love2shop products available to a broader customer base. Online performance also improved following the relaunch of love2shop.co.uk, with paid search returning close to prior-year levels, incremental media investment delivering a 21% year-on-year uplift in campaign billings and customer outreach identifying 52 high value B2B billings opportunities.
In Prepaid savings, while the final outcome for Park Christmas Savings is expected to be broadly flat for the 2026 season, the savings patterns we have seen reflect a higher quality of savings for the season with stronger customer retention at 80.2% and higher order values across all customer cohorts. This has been achieved through better targeted payment campaigns through the year, faster order processing and payment conversion and a much improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers at the end of the season, providing a better end-to-end customer experience and a stronger operational platform for future growth.
The 2027 season has started strongly, particularly in customer acquisition. Early indications are encouraging, with new gross accounts more than doubling compared with the same point last year. Existing Direct gross accounts were also 25% ahead year-on-year at 47,675, with a great fulfilment experience for savers from the 2026 season already having an impact on intentions for 2027. Early conversion and paid-account measures remain affected by timing, as many new savers have yet to make their first payment and some existing customers and agents are still completing their 2026 commitments. The key Christmas and New Year recruitment period remains ahead, with activity focused on converting this encouraging early interest into paid accounts and sustained customer engagement.
For 2027, we have also introduced a simpler and more consistent customer proposition centred on stress-free Christmas savings, family and value. This includes a redesigned catalogue with stronger product visibility and clearer calls to action; cohort-specific recruitment and conversion journeys; anniversary products and targeted incentives; earlier intervention for non-payers from mid-November; and increased digital gift card fulfilment. Together, these changes are designed to improve acquisition, conversion and retention, while enhancing the customer experience and increasing operational efficiency. Overall, this represents the strongest and most coordinated campaign the business has ever implemented.
Alongside this, Love2save, a new 'any event' savings proposition, is in development for launch by the end of the financial year. Love2save will extend the successful prepaid savings model beyond Christmas, enabling customers to save for a broader range of occasions and creating an additional opportunity to acquire customers, increase engagement and build longer-term value.
The UK gift card sector has experienced a heightened frequency of cyber-related activity recently. Since the period end, the Group activated its incident response procedures in early November after identifying unauthorised access to systems supporting certain Love2shop digital vouchers and services. The incident formed part of a co-ordinated attack across the gift card sector. We immediately took the precaution of temporarily suspending certain Love2shop digital voucher distribution and exchange services. This caused temporary disruption for affected clients, but our response contained the incident within the affected environment. Remediation has since been completed, and the affected services have been fully restored.
Merchant Services
Merchant Services continued to implement its strategic reset, with greater emphasis on higher-value merchants, customer retention, improved profitability and mid-market growth. The strategy is focused on the quality and value of the merchant base rather than overall estate growth. The reset has made the business immediately more profitable, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite the reduction in net revenue. Acquiring net revenue decreased by 11.7% to £9.1 million, reflecting lower new-business acquisition as the reset was implemented.
Early indicators validate the strategic reset towards higher-value merchants. Average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increased to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year, while average value processed per merchant across the Handepay book increased to £19,105 in September, compared with £17,890 in the prior year. In the first half, we delivered higher-value merchants, better retention, and new-business revenue continued to build in the SMB target market. Building on the foundations established in the first half, priorities for the second half are strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines and improving lead generation.
Significant progress was made on Handepay Connect, the next-generation merchant proposition designed to provide one merchant experience across in-store, online and remote payments through one proposition, portal and app. Development advanced across digital onboarding, merchant pricing, mobile capability and partner integration, with the full launch expected in Q4 2026. The platform is designed to provide more ways to pay, faster access to funds, increased revenue per merchant and stronger customer retention, with delivery of the remaining capabilities and further integrations continuing into the second half.
Merchant Rentals net revenue increased by 5.8% to £5.5 million, supported by terminal deployments and partnership activity, and the business continued to develop its large-enterprise and strategic-partner pipeline, including Lloyds Cardnet and FreedomPay. Business Finance net revenue remained at £0.6 million, with more than £14 million of funding provided through the YouLend partnership. The business remained focused on improving initial lead volumes while maintaining the positive performance of customer renewals.
OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND
Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. This has established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.
Consistent with previous guidance, full-year performance is expected to be more heavily weighted towards the second half. To achieve this our focus is on: successfully delivering Love2shop's peak seasonal trading period; building and converting the Digital Payments and Open Banking pipeline and delivery of the £15m ARR target; sustaining growth in Community Banking, Retail Technology and Services, and Digital Content & Engagement; delivering a materially stronger second half performance in Parcels during the important peak period; and driving further progress in Merchant Services through improved sales productivity, pipeline conversion and the rollout of Handepay Connect. This operational focus, combined with a continued tight management of costs and cash with our capital discipline are the foundation of a continued resilient business performance.
Reflecting the underlying resilience of the business and encouraging progress in several of our key growth initiatives, the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to build on the momentum in the second quarter and a deliver stronger second half performance. Our full year outcome is expected to be broadly in line with market expectations.
The Board remains confident in the Group's medium-term ambition to deliver annual net revenue growth of 5–8%, supported by the business-unit strategies and performance measures introduced at the Capital Markets Day.
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 20.2 pence per share, an increase of 2.0% compared with the prior year.
Nick Wiles
Chief Executive
18 November 2026
FINANCIAL REVIEW
|
£m
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to
30 September
2025
| Change
%
|Network Services
|59.9
|66.9
|(10.5)%
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|6.4
|6.0
|6.7%
|Love2shop
|58.1
|55.1
|5.4%
|Merchant Services
|15.2
|16.1
|(5.6)%
|Total revenue
|139.6
|144.1
|(3.1)%
|Network Services
|42.2
|45.6
|(7.5)%
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|6.4
|6.0
|6.7%
|Love2shop
|18.1
|17.0
|6.5%
|Merchant Services
|15.2
|16.1
|(5.6)%
|Total net revenue 7
|81.9
|84.7
|(3.3)%
|Network Services
|(14.3)
|(13.0)
|10.0%
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|(5.0)
|(4.9)
|2.0%
|Love2shop
|(16.0)
|(15.8)
|1.3%
|Merchant Services
|(7.7)
|(9.1)
|(15.4)%
|Central costs
|(16.6)
|(16.2)
|2.5%
|Total costs (excluding adjusting items)
|(59.6)
|(59.0)
|1.0%
|Network Services
|27.9
|32.6
|(14.4)%
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|1.4
|1.1
|27.3%
|Love2shop
|2.1
|1.2
|75.0%
|Merchant Services
|7.5
|7.0
|7.1%
|Central costs
|(16.6)
|(16.2)
|2.5%
|Underlying profit before tax 8
|22.3
|25.7
|(13.2)%
|Adjusting items:
|Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition
|(2.6)
|(2.6)
|n/a
|Exceptional items
|(3.6)
|(3.2)
|12.5%
|Profit before tax
|16.1
|19.9
|(19.1)%
|Underlying EBITDA9
|35.4
|37.3
|(5.1)%
|Net corporate debt10
|(138.3)
|(84.0)
|64.6%
Total revenue decreased by £4.5 million (3.1%) to £139.6 million (September 2025: £144.1 million). Net revenue decreased by £2.8 million (3.3%) to £81.9 million (September 2025: £84.7 million). The decrease in Network Services revenue is mainly due to lower parcels volumes following the commercial reset with InPost. The increase in Love2shop revenue is driven by the timing of non-redemption income.
Total costs increased by £0.6 million to £59.6 million (September 2025: £59.0 million). Increased finance costs reflect the Group's increased borrowing. Overhead costs increased in line with inflation. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in costs of sales, reflecting the fall in net revenue. Exceptional costs are one-off, non-recurring and do not reflect current operational performance. The £3.6 million charge to September 2026 comprises a legal settlement in respect of a claim served against the Group, an onerous contract provision for unused software licences and reorganisation costs. The prior year exceptional cost comprised legal fees in defence of the same claims and costs associated with the organisational framework to deliver greater automation and agility.
The underlying profit before tax decreased by £3.4 million (13.2%) to £22.3 million (September 2025: £25.7 million). Analysis by business segment is provided below.
Profit before tax decreased by £3.8 million (19.1%) to £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million). The decrease is mainly due to the fall in parcel volumes, affecting Network Services' profitability.
|EBITDA / Underlying EBITDA (£m)
| Six months to 30
September
2026
| Six months to 30
September
2025
| Profit before tax
add back:
|16.1
|19.9
|Net interest expense
|4.3
|3.8
|Depreciation & Amortisation - including amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition
|11.4
|10.4
|EBITDA (£m)
|31.8
|34.1
|Exceptional items
|3.6
|3.2
|Underlying EBITDA (£m)
|35.4
|37.3
Underlying EBITDA decreased by £1.9 million to £35.4 million (September 2025: £37.3 million), comprising the following amounts for each segment:
|
£m
|
Six months to 30
September
2026
|
Six months to 30
September
2025
|Network Services
|30.1
|34.8
|Digital Payments & Open Banking
|2.5
|1.9
|Love2shop
|5.8
|4.5
|Merchant Services
|10.2
|9.6
|Central costs
|(13.2)
|(13.5)
|Total underlying EBITDA
|35.4
|37.3
Cash generation increased to £35.9 million (September 2025: £28.9 million), delivered from underlying profit before tax of £22.3 million (September 2025: £25.7 million). There was a net working capital inflow of £6.4 million (September 2025: net outflow of £1.5 million), mainly due to deferred income received under a parcel contract and timing of payments around period-ends.
Net corporate debt increased by £5.8 million to £138.3 million at September 2026 (March 2026: £132.5 million). The positive cash generation is more than offset by the share buy-back and tax, capex and dividend requirements. At 30 September 2026 loans and borrowings were £145.6 million (September 2025: £114.0 million), excluding a £4.5 million overdraft balance.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
NETWORK SERVICES
Network Services represents the range of services PayPoint provides to its retailer partners. Those services include the PayPoint One and Mini devices, EPoS, ATMs, Counter Cash and FMCG vouchering.
|
Net revenue (£m)
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Retail technology and services
|13.4
|12.6
|6.3%
|Bill payment and government services
|15.5
|16.3
|(4.9)%
|Parcels
|5.2
|8.6
|(39.5)%
|Banking services
|5.6
|5.7
|(1.8)%
|Digital content and engagement
|2.5
|2.4
|4.2%
|Total net revenue
|42.2
|45.6
|(7.5)%
Net revenue decreased by £3.4 million (7.5%) to £42.2 million (September 2025: £45.6 million) primarily due to the parcels business. The net revenue and performance metrics of each key product are separately addressed below.
| Retail technology and service s
Net revenue (£m)
|
Six months to 30 September
2026
|
Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Service fees
|12.4
|11.5
|7.8%
|Other
|1.0
|1.1
|(9.1)%
|Total net revenue
|13.4
|12.6
|6.3%
|PayPoint terminal sites (no.)
|PayPoint One Terminals
|14,696
|16,462
|(10.7)%
|PayPoint Mini
|5,480
|3,927
|39.5%
|Total PayPoint One / Mini
|20,176
|20,389
|(1.0)%
|PPoS
|9,656
|9,833
|(1.8)%
|PayPoint One – non-revenue generating
|683
|740
|(7.7)%
|Total terminal sites in PayPoint network
|30,515
|30,962
|(1.4)%
|PayPoint One average service fee per site (£)
|22.7
|20.9
|8.6%
As at 30 September 2026, PayPoint had a live terminal in 30,515 UK sites, a decrease of 1.4% due to the Group's strategy of optimising its estate.
Service fees is a core growth area derived from PayPoint One, PayPoint Mini and our legacy terminals. Service fee net revenue increased by £0.9 million (7.8%) to £12.4 million driven principally by the annual RPI increase.
| Bill payment and government services
Net revenue (£m)
|
Six months to 30 September
2026
|
Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Cash in
|10.9
|11.5
|(5.2%)
|Cash out
|2.8
|2.9
|(3.4)%
|Other
|1.8
|1.9
|(5.3)%
|Total net revenue
|15.5
|16.3
|(4.9)%
|Transactions (millions)
|Cash in
|41.2
|47.7
|(13.6)%
|Cash out
|3.5
|3.6
|(2.8)%
|
Parcels
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Net Revenue (£m)
|5.2
|8.6
|(39.5)%
|Transactions (millions)
|47.0
|74.3
|(36.7)%
Parcels net revenue decreased by £3.4 million (39.5%) to £5.2 million (September 2025: £8.6 million) and the number of parcel transactions decreased by 36.7% to 47.0 million, due to the impact of the commercial reset with InPost.
| Banking services
Net revenue (£m)
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|ATM and counter cash
|3.5
|3.9
|(10.3)%
|Neo banks
|1.7
|1.8
|(5.6)%
|Other banking services
|0.4
|-
|n/a
|Total net revenue
|5.6
|5.7
|(1.8)%
|ATM and counter cash services in live sites (no.)
|6,350
|7,094
|(10.5)%
|ATM Transactions (millions)
|10.5
|11.5
|(8.7)%
|Neo bank transactions (millions)
|2.6
|2.5
|4.0%
Net revenue reduced by £0.1m (1.8%) to £5.6 million (September 2025: £5.7 million) as ATM transactions reduced by 8.7% to 10.5 million. This reflects a continuation of the reduced demand for cash across the economy.
| Digital content and engagement
Net revenue (£m)
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
| eMoney
FMCG vouchering
other
| 1.5
0.6
0.4
| 1.6
0.4
0.4
| (6.3)%
50.0%
n/a
|Total net revenue
|2.5
|2.4
|4.2%
|eMoney transactions (millions)
|1.5
|1.9
|(21.1)%
DIGITAL PAYMENTS AND OPEN BANKING
|
Net revenue (£m)
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to
30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Move Money
|3.8
|3.4
|11.8%
|Build Trust and Understanding
|0.8
|0.7
|14.3%
|Connect and Operate Ecosystems
|1.8
|1.9
|(5.3)%
|Total net revenue
|6.4
|6.0
|6.7%
Net revenue increased by £0.4 million (6.7%) to £6.4 million (September 2025: £6.0 million), including £0.1 million from Aperidata, acquired in June 2026.
LOVE2SHOP
|
£m
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Billings
| 124.6
|106.7
|16.8%
|Love2shop billings
|94.9
|84.2
|12.7%
|Prepaid Christmas savings billings
|29.7
|22.5
|32.0%
|Total billings
|124.6
|106.7
|16.8%
|Revenue
|58.1
|55.1
|5.4%
|Net revenue
|18.1
|17.0
|6.5%
|Total costs
|(16.0)
|(15.8)
|1.3%
|Underlying profit before tax (excluding adjusting items)
|2.1
|1.2
|75.0%
Love2shop (L2s) generated £124.6 million total billings in the period, an increase of 16.8% on the prior period. Billings are a measure of the total value of balance sold on cards and vouchers. The increase in prepaid Christmas savings billings is due to the earlier despatch of products in this financial period compared with the prior period. The increase in Love2shop billings reflects growth in the existing B2B corporate client portfolio and expanded distribution of B2C products across the PayPoint network and major multiple retailers.
The business is seasonal in nature, and profit is primarily generated in the second half of the financial year, which represents the peak trading period of the L2s corporate business.
The £3.0 million (5.4%) increase in revenue is largely due to a £2.6 million increase in non-redemption income, arising from the reduction from twelve to six months of the redemption period for digital products, and from non-redemption income from sales through a new distribution partner for which there was no prior period equivalent.
Net revenue for the 6 months to 30 September 2026 was £18.1 million, an increase of £1.1 million (6.5%) on prior period, principally due to the increase in non-redemption income referred to above.
MERCHANT SERVICES
|
Net revenue (£m)
| Six months to 30 September
2026
| Six months to 30 September
2025
|
Change %
|Acquiring
|9.1
|10.3
|(11.7)%
|Rentals
|5.5
|5.2
|5.8%
|Business finance and other
|0.6
|0.6
|-
|Total net revenue
|15.2
|16.1
|(5.6)%
|Services in Live sites (No.)
|Acquiring – Handepay SME partners
|16,238
|20,251
|(19.8)%
|Acquiring – PayPoint retailer partners
|9,545
|10,665
|(10.5)%
|Rentals – terminals
|47,017
|49,648
|(5.3)%
|Transaction value (£'m)
|Handepay SME partners
|2,019
|2,324
|(13.1)%
|PayPoint retailer partners
|967
|1,104
|(12.4)%
Merchant Services: Merchant Services net revenue overall decreased by 5.6% to £15.2 million (September 2025: £16.1 million).
Merchant Services acquiring services generated £9.1 million net revenue in the six-month period, a reduction of £1.2 million (11.7%) from the previous year (September 2025: £10.3 million), reflecting the strategic reset to more profitable sites.
Net revenue from Merchant Services terminal rentals increased by £0.3 million to £5.5 million (September 2025: £5.2 million), supported by terminal deployments, early termination income and conversion of partner pipelines.
Merchant Services business finance and other net revenue remained at £0.6 million.
Transaction values overall decreased by 12.9% to £2,986 million (September 2025: £3,428 million).
CENTRAL COSTS
Excluding adjusting items, central costs were £16.6 million, an increase of £0.4 million (September 2025: £16.2 million). Finance costs were higher than prior year, due to an increase in the Group's borrowing, to fund the ongoing share buy-back programme. The amortisation charge on centrally held software assets also increased, following the commission of Love2shop's ecommerce software, partially offset by reduced staff overhead costs resulting from the Group reorganisation announced in March 2026.
PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND TAXATION
The income tax charge of £4.2 million (September 2025: £5.0 million) on profit before tax of £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million) represents an effective tax rate of 25.9% (September 2025: 24.9%). This is higher than the UK statutory rate of 25% due to disallowable legal settlement costs.
GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Net assets of £48.9 million (September 2025: £102.0 million) decreased by £53.1 million, reflecting the continuation of the share buyback program and dividends, partially offset by profit in the twelve-month period. Current assets decreased by £12.9 million to £351.7million (September 2025: £364.6 million), mainly due to the timing of client settlements at the respective period-ends. Non-current assets of £239.9 million (September 2025: £240.6 million) decreased by £0.7 million, mainly due to the impairment of the Group's investments in Aperidata prior to its acquisition.
Current liabilities increased by £10.6 million to £375.0 million (September 2025: £364.4 million), mainly due to the timing of Love2shop's prepaid Christmas cards and vouchers. Partially offsetting this impact are decreases in the client settlement liability and the share buyback liability. Phase three of the share buy-back programme, which commenced in July 2026, was for £25 million of committed share purchases to March 2027, compared with £30 million for phase two to June 2026. Non-current liabilities of £167.6 million (September 2025: £138.9 million) increased by £28.7 million, including a £30.6 million increase in loans and borrowings.
At 30 September 2026 net corporate debt was £138.3 million (September 2025: £84.0 million), an increase of £5.8 million from the year end position. This derives from positive cash generation, partially offset by tax, capex and dividend requirements, along with share buy-back payments. Total loans and borrowings of £145.6 million (September 2025: £114.1 million), increased by £14.8 million from 31 March 2026, and comprise a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan, £70.0 million drawdown of the revolving credit facility, £1.3 million accrued interest less £0.7m arrangement fees (September 2025: £40.0 million drawdown from the revolving credit facility, £45.0 million non-amortising term loan, £0.4 million accrued interest less £1.3m arrangement fees).
GROUP CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY
The following table, re-presented to reconcile to the statutory measure 'Net cash generated by operations', summarises the cash flow movements during the period.
| Six months to 30
September
2026
| Six months to 30
September
2025
|
Change %
|Profit before tax
|16.1
|19.9
|(19.1)%
|Non-cash exceptional items
|2.0
|-
|n/a
|Depreciation and amortisation
|11.4
|10.5
|8.6%
|Working capital changes (corporate)
|6.4
|(1.5)
|n/a
|Cash generation
|35.9
|28.9
|24.2%
|Net finance charge
|4.3
|3.8
|13.2%
|Exceptional settlement payment
|-
|(10.4)
|n/a
|Share-based payments, pension contributions and other items
|(0.2)
|(1.5)
|86.7%
|Net cash generated by operations
|40.0
|20.8
|92.3%
|Taxation payments
|(1.8)
|(4.6)
|60.9%
|Capital expenditure
|(9.7)
|(10.5)
|7.6%
|Acquisitions and disposals of strategic investments
|(0.2)
|43.5
|n/a
|Purchase of own shares for share-based payments
|(1.8)
|-
|n/a
|Net finance charge
|(4.3)
|(3.8)
|(13.2)%
|Payment of leases
|(0.5)
|(0.4)
|(25.0%)
|Share buyback
|(12.9)
|(13.0)
|0.8%
|Dividends paid
|(11.9)
|(13.9)
|14.4%
|Working capital changes (non-corporate)
|(2.7)
|(4.7)
|42.6%
|(Increase) / decrease in net debt
|(5.8)
|13.4
|(143.3)%
| Net corporate debt at the beginning of the period
|(132.5)
|(97.4)
|(36.0)%
|Net corporate debt at the end of the period
|(138.3)
|(84.0)
|(64.6)%
Cash generation increased to £35.9 million (September 2025: £28.9 million) delivered from profit before tax of £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million). There was a net working capital inflow of £6.4 million, mainly due to deferred income received under a parcel contract and timing of payments around period-ends.
Capital expenditure of £9.7 million (September 2025: £10.5 million) was £0.8 million lower than the prior period. Prior period capital expenditure included software development investment to modernise heritage systems and Love2shop's e-commerce project.
DIVIDENDS
In the six months to 30 September 2026, total dividend payments of £11.9 million or 20.0 pence per share (September 2025: £13.9 million or 19.6 pence per share) were made, representing the final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026. This is a 2.0% increase on the final dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025.
We have declared an increased interim dividend of 20.2 pence per share (September 2025: 19.8 pence) payable in equal instalments of 10.1 pence per share on 18 December 2026 and 25 March 2027 (to shareholders on the register on 27 November 2026 and 26 February 2027 respectively). This is an increase of 1.0% compared to the final dividend declared of 20.0 pence per share, and an increase of 2.0% compared to 19.8 pence per share interim dividend for prior year.
The interim dividends will result in £11.6 million being paid to shareholders from the standalone statement of financial position of the Company which, as at 30 September 2026, had approximately £35.6 million of distributable reserves. This compares to the aggregate of the interim dividends and the special dividend paid to shareholders from the standalone statement of financial position of the Company at 30 September 2025 of £46.9 million, paid out of distributable reserves of approximately £101.4 million.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
The Board's immediate priority is to continue to preserve PayPoint's balance sheet strength. The Group maintains a capital structure appropriate for current and prospective trading over the medium term that allows a healthy mix of returns to shareholders and cash for investments. The Group's capital allocation priorities are as follows:
- Investment in the business through capital expenditure and innovation to drive future revenue streams and improve the resilience and efficiency of our operations Progressive ordinary dividends, targeting an earnings cover of over 2.0 times by FY28 Continuation of the 4-year share buyback programme, which returned £20 million over the initial 12 months to 30 June 2025, £30 million in the 12 months to 30 June 2026 and will return a further £30 million p.a. in each of years 3 and 4, depending on business performance, market conditions, cash generation and the overall capital needs of the business. Targeting an appropriate leverage ratio of 1.2x to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA
GOING CONCERN
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis having regard to the identified principal risks and uncertainties. Our cash and borrowing capacity provides sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group including dividends.
Rob Harding
Chief Financial Officer
18 November 2026
1 Dividend cover represents profit after tax divided by reported dividends.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
|
Note
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
|
Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Revenue
|2,3
|126,843
|133,024
|305,624
|Other revenue
|2,3
|12,751
|11,117
|31,384
|Total revenue
|139,594
|144,141
|337,008
|Cost of revenue
|(76,711)
|(80,501)
|(187,936)
|Gross profit
|62,883
|63,640
|149,072
|Administrative expenses – excluding adjusting items
|(36,288)
|(34,176)
|(72,141)
|Operating profit before adjusting items
|26,595
|29,464
|76,931
|Adjusting items:
|Exceptional items - administrative expenses
|5
|(3,588)
|(3,162)
|(7,138)
|Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition – administrative expenses
|(2,611)
|(2,611)
|(5,223)
|Movement on convertible loan notes
|-
|-
|(1,000)
|Movement on other investments
|-
|-
|(200)
|Operating profit
|20,396
|23,691
|63,370
|Finance income
|626
|722
|1,232
|Finance costs
|(4,961)
|(4,507)
|(9,126)
|Profit before tax
|16,061
|19,906
|55,476
|Tax
|6
|(4,155)
|(4,966)
|(14,307)
|Profit for the period
|11,906
|14,940
|41,169
|Attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|11,906
|14,588
|39,333
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|352
|1,836
|11,906
|14,940
|41,169
Earnings per share (pence)
|Basic
|19.9
|20.8 59.1
|Diluted
|19.9
|20.6 58.4
Underlying earnings per share – before adjusting items (pence)
|Basic
|28.1
|27.0 74.4
|Diluted
|28.1
|26.7 73.6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
| 6 months
ended
30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended
30 September
2025
£000
| Year
ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss:
|Remeasurement of defined benefit pension scheme
|238
|161
|168
|Deferred tax on defined benefit pension scheme
|(60)
|(40)
|(42)
|Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss:
|Movement on cashflow hedge reserve
|16
|(137)
|210
|Other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period
|194
|(16)
|336
|Profit for the period
|11,906
|14,940
|41,169
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|12,100
|14,924
|41,505
|Attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|12,100
|14,572
|39,669
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|352
|1,836
|12,100
|14,924
|41,505
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
Note
|
30 September
2026
£000
|
30 September
2025
£000
|
31 March
2026
£000
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|129,690
|129,633
|129,633
|Other intangible assets
|75,641
|72,189
|74,507
|Convertible loan notes
|-
|1,000
|-
|Other investments
|2,849
|2,899
|2,699
|Property, plant and equipment
|28,783
|32,704
|31,289
|Net investment in finance lease receivables
|409
|210
|464
|Retirement benefit asset
|2,480
|1,989
|2,102
|Total non-current assets
|239,852
|240,624
|240,694
|Current assets
|Inventories
|15,169
|5,957
|6,119
|Trade and other receivables
|91,303
|109,623
|102,567
|Current tax asset
|2,218
|569
|4,260
|Cash and cash equivalents – corporate
|11,847
|30,050
|6,176
|Cash and cash equivalents – non-corporate
|171,158
|121,883
|108,996
|Restricted funds held on deposit
|60,000
|96,508
|35,000
|Total current assets
|351,695
|364,590
|263,118
|Total assets
|591,547
|605,214
|503,812
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|138,805
|149,508
|119,250
|Payables in respect of clients' funds and retail partners' deposits
|39,628
|20,578
|25,481
|Payables in respect of gift card vouchers and prepay savers
|188,016
|192,224
|117,654
|Lease liabilities
|782
|672
|881
|Provisions
|1,965
|1,012
|2,861
|Bank overdraft
|4,500
|-
|7,859
|Loans and borrowings
|1,306
|371
|260
|Total current liabilities
|375,002
|364,365
|274,246
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|2,422
|3,238
|2,684
|Loans and borrowings
|144,337
|113,716
|130,526
|Derivative liability
|39
|403
|55
|Deferred tax liability
|17,458
|17,915
|17,098
|Provisions
|3,366
|3,621
|3,370
|Total non-current liabilities
|167,622
|138,893
|153,733
|Total liabilities
|542,624
|503,258
|427,979
|Net assets
|48,923
|101,956
|75,833
|Equity
|Share capital
|8
|212
|230
|219
|Share premium
|8
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Merger reserve
|8
|18,243
|18,243
|18,243
|Share-based payment reserve
|2,584
|3,045
|3,550
|Capital redemption reserve
|8
|31
|13
|24
|Retained earnings
|25,115
|75,215
|51,059
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|47,185
|97,746
|74,095
|Non-controlling interest
|1,738
|4,210
|1,738
|Total equity
|48,923
|101,956
|75,833
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|Note
| Share
capital
£'000
| Share
premium
£'000
| Merger reserve
£'000
| Share-based payment reserve
£'000
|
Capital
redemption
reserve
£'000
|
Retained
earnings1
£'000
|
Total
£'000
|
Non-controlling
Interests
£'000
|
Total
equity
£'000
|At 1 April 2025
|236
|1,000
|18,243
|3,471
|7
|70,255
|93,212
|4,109
|97,321
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,588
|14,588
|352
|14,940
|Total other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(16)
|(16)
|-
|(16)
|Comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,572
|14,572
|352
|14,924
|Post-tax gain on part-disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34,026
|34,026
|-
|34,026
|Purchase of own shares
|(6)
|-
|-
|-
|6
|(30,279)
|(30,279)
|-
|(30,279)
|Equity-settled share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,038
|-
|(1,133)
|(95)
|-
|(95)
|Vesting of share scheme
|-
|-
|-
|(1,464)
|-
|1,464
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,690)
|(13,690)
|(251)
|(13,941)
|At 30 September 2025
|230
|1,000
|18,243
|3,045
|13
|75,215
|97,746
|4,210
|101,956
|Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,400)
|(2,400)
|(3,956)
|(6,356)
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24,745
|24,745
|1,484
|26,229
|Total other comprehensive expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|352
|352
|-
|352
|Comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25,097
|25,097
|1,484
|26,581
|Post-tax gain on part-disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(26)
|(26)
|-
|(26)
|Purchase of own shares
|8
|(11)
|-
|-
|-
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Equity-settled share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|-
|583
|-
|(89)
|494
|-
|494
|Vesting of share scheme
|-
|-
|-
|(78)
|-
|78
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(46,816)
|(46,816)
|-
|(46,816)
|At 31 March 2026
|219
|1,000
|18,243
|3,550
|24
|51,059
|74,095
|1,738
|75,833
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11,906
|11,906
|-
|11,906
|Total other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|194
|194
|-
|194
|Comprehensive income for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,100
|12,100
|-
|12,100
|Purchase and cancellation of own shares
|8
|(7)
|-
|-
|-
|7
|(25,208)
|(25,208)
|-
|(25,208)
|Purchase of shares by employee benefit trust
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,832)
|(1,832)
|-
|(1,832)
|Equity-settled share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,142
|-
|(1,225)
|(83)
|-
|(83)
|Vesting of share scheme
|-
|-
|-
|(2,108)
|-
|2,108
|-
|-
|-
|Dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,887)
|(11,887)
|-
|(11,887)
| At 30 September 2026
|212
|1,000
|18,243
|2,584
|31
|25,115
|47,185
|1,738
|48,923
1 See note 1 for an explanation of the re-presentation.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
Note
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
|
Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Net cash generated by operations
|9
|40,011
|20,791
|66,205
|Corporation tax paid
|(1,816)
|(4,642)
|(17,094)
|Interest received
|146
|277
|351
|Interest paid
|(3,151)
|(4,316)
|(8,312)
|Movement in restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate)
|(25,000)
|14,967
|76,475
|Movement in payables – non-corporate
|84,513
|74,043
|4,376
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|94,703
|101,120
|122,001
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(2,117)
|(4,528)
|(8,075)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(7,628)
|(5,934)
|(13,488)
|Purchase of equity investment
|(150)
|-
|-
|Net cash and cash equivalents acquired on acquisition of subsidiary
|(9)
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,904)
|(10,462)
|(21,563)
|
Financing activities
|Dividends paid
|(11,887)
|(13,941)
|(60,506)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|(251)
|Purchase of own shares for share-based payments
|(1,832)
|-
|-
|Proceeds from part-disposal of subsidiary
|-
|43,461
|43,384
|Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|(6,356)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(479)
|(449)
|(996)
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(6,500)
|(26,500)
|(30,500)
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|20,000
|38,500
|59,000
|Purchase of own shares for share buy-back
|(12,909)
|(12,985)
|(30,089)
|Net cash ( used in) / generated from financing activities
|(13,607)
|28,086
|(26,314)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|71,192
|118,744
|74,124
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|107,313
|33,189
|33,189
|Cash and cash equivalents at period end
|178,505
|151,933
|107,313
|Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
|Corporate cash
|11,847
|30,050
|6,176
|Bank overdraft
|(4,500)
|-
|(7,859)
|Non-corporate cash
|171,158
|121,883
|108,996
|Cash and cash equivalents on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position
|178,505
|151,933
|107,313
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Accounting policies Reporting entity
PayPoint plc ('PayPoint' or the 'Company') is a public limited company, incorporated and registered in the UK under the Companies Act 2006. Its registered office is at Unit 1, The Boulevard, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1EL. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ('interim financial statements') as at and for the six months ended 30 September 2026 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). They were approved for issue on 19 November 2026.
These interim financial statements do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2026 were approved by the board of directors on 10 June 2026 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statements under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.
The financial statements have been reviewed, not audited.
Basis of preparation
The interim financial statements for the half-year reporting period ended 30 September 2026 have been prepared in accordance with the UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.
Adoption of standards and policies
Amendments to accounting standards adopted by the Group
The Group has adopted Amendments to IFRS9 Financial Instruments and IFRS7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures – Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments for the first time in the current financial period. The adoption of this amendment has had no material impact on the Group's interim financial statements.
The accounting policies applied by the Group in the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2026 are otherwise consistent with those set out in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.
Re-presentation of comparative figures
In its interim financial statements for the half-year reporting period ended 30 September 2025, the Group classified its £34.0 million post-tax gain on part-disposal of a subsidiary undertaking within Other comprehensive income in its Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income. That gain has been re-presented as a retained earnings movement outside Other comprehensive income, consistent with the Group's treatment of the transaction in its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.
Going concern
The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Group manages its capital to ensure that entities in the Group will be able to continue as a going concern while maximising the return to shareholders through the optimisation of the debt-to-equity balance. The capital structure of the Group consists of debt, cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit and equity attributable to equity holders of the parent comprising capital, reserves and retained earnings.
The Group's policy is to borrow centrally to meet anticipated funding requirements. Our cash and borrowing capacity provide sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group. At 30 September 2026, the Group had corporate cash of £11.8 million.
Subsequent to the period end, the Group carried out a refinancing completed on 15 October 2026, following which its borrowing facilities consist of:
- a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan expiring in June 2030; and a £105.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in June 2030.
At 30 September 2026, £70.0 million was drawn down from the revolving credit facility (30 September 2025: £40.0 million).
The Group's statement of financial position shows net assets of £48.9 million as at 30 September 2026 (£102.0 million as at 30 September 2025), having made a profit after tax for the period of £11.9 million (30 September 2025: £14.9 million) and delivered cash from operations of £40.0 million for the period (30 September 2025: £20.8 million). The Group has net current liabilities of £23.3 million at 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: net current assets of £0.2 million).
The Directors consider the going concern period as twelve months from the date of signing of these interim financial statements and have reviewed detailed monthly cash flow forecasts for the Group over this period. In this 'base case' scenario, the cash flow forecasts show considerable liquidity headroom and debt covenants will be met throughout the period. In addition, the Directors have considered and confirm there are no significant or material events that have been identified beyond the going concern period that may cast doubt upon the continuing use of the going concern basis.
In addition to the 'base case' scenario, the Directors have prepared a 'downside' scenario which includes the following assumptions:
Network Services
- 10% decline in parcel and other transactions
Digital payments and open banking
- 10% decline in payment transactions zero revenue growth in Infrastructure as a Service and Ecosystems
Love2shop
- 10% decline in billings across all channels
Merchant Services
- 10% decline in card acquiring revenue 1,000 decline in terminal rentals zero revenue growth in Business Finance
Even with the above assumptions, the forecasts indicate that there is sufficient headroom and liquidity for the Group to continue with its existing borrowing facilities.
Based on this assessment, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these interim financial statements and therefore have prepared the interim financial statements on a going concern basis.
Use of judgements and estimates
In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.
Critical judgement: recognition of cash and cash equivalents and restricted funds held on deposit
The nature of payments and banking services means that PayPoint collects and holds funds on behalf of clients as those funds pass through the settlement process and retains retailer partners' deposits as security for those collections. Following the Love2shop acquisition in 2023, it also holds card and voucher deposits on behalf of agents, cardholders and redeemers, some of which is held in trust.
A critical judgement in this area is whether each of the above categories of funds, and restricted funds held on deposit, are recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position, and whether they are included in cash and cash equivalents for the purpose of the Statement of consolidated cash flows. This includes evaluating:
(a) the existence of a binding agreement, such as a legal trust, clearly identifying the beneficiary of the funds;
(b) the identification of funds, ability to allocate and separability of funds;
(c) the identification of the holder of those funds at any point in time; and
(d) whether the Group bears the credit risk
Where there is a binding agreement specifying that PayPoint holds funds on behalf of the client (i.e. acting in the capacity of a trustee) and those funds have been separately identified as belonging to that beneficiary, the cash (referred to as 'Clients' own funds') and the related liability are not included on the Consolidated statement of financial position.
In all other cases, the Group has access to interest on such monies and can, having met certain conditions, withdraw the funds. The cash and corresponding liability are therefore recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position. Corporate cash and cash equivalents consists of cash freely available to the Group for use in its daily operations and is presented as a separate line item on the Consolidated statement of financial position from non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, which is not freely available to the Group, either because of self-regulation and segregation or due to contractual or regulatory requirements. Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents comprises:
- Clients' cash – cash collected on behalf of clients from retailer partners but not yet transferred to clients. Clients' cash is held in PayPoint's bank accounts Gift card voucher cash – cash collected on the issue of gift card vouchers which have not yet expired or been redeemed Prepay savers' cash - cash received from customers under a prepayment scheme accumulating towards their selected savings target. It is converted to gift card vouchers once the target is reached Retailer partners' deposits – cash received from retailers held as security against their default
Both corporate cash and non-corporate cash are included within cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of cash flows.
Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate), comprises gift card voucher cash and prepay savers' cash. However, unlike the gift card voucher cash and prepay savers' cash included in non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) may only be accessed after a minimum of three months. Consequently, they are excluded from cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of financial position and the Consolidated statement of cash flows.
The amounts recognised on the Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2026 are as follows:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
| 30 September
2026
£000
| 30 September
2025
£000
| 31 March
2026
£000
|Corporate cash
|11,847
|30,050
|6,176
|Bank overdraft
|(4,500)
|-
|(7,859)
|Sub-total: corporate cash net of bank overdraft
|7,347
|30,050
|(1,683)
|Clients' cash
|33,184
|15,506
|19,895
|Gift card voucher cash
|30,103
|23,611
|36,366
|Prepay savers' cash
|101,427
|77,694
|47,149
|Retailer partners' deposits
|6,444
|5,072
|5,586
|Sub-total: non-corporate cash
|171,158
|121,883
|108,996
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|178,505
|151,933
|107,313
|
Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate)
| 30 September
2026
£000
| 30 September
2025
£000
| 31 March
2026
£000
|Prepay savers' cash
|15,000
|48,254
|30,000
|Gift card voucher cash
|45,000
|48,254
|5,000
|Total
|60,000
|96,508
|35,000
Clients' own funds
Clients' cash held in trust off the Consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2026 is £51.4 million (30 September 2025: £50.8 million).
Alternative performance measures
Non-IFRS measures or alternative performance measures are used by the Directors and management for performance analysis, planning, reporting and incentive setting purposes and have remained consistent with the alternative performance measures disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. These measures are included in these interim financial statements to provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders.
These measures are not defined terms under IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for IFRS measures.
Cash generation (non-IFRS measure)
Cash generation reflects profit before tax, depreciation, amortisation, and non-cash exceptional items, adjusted for working capital (excluding movements in clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits and card and voucher deposits) as detailed in the financial review. This measures the cash generated which can be used for tax payments, new investments and financing activities.
Underlying performance measures (non-IFRS measures)
Underlying performance measures allow shareholders to understand the operational performance in the year, to facilitate comparison with prior years and to assess trends in financial performance. They usually exclude the impact of one-off, non- recurring and exceptional items and the amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, such as brands and customer relationships.
The adjusting items between the Group's statutory and underlying performance measures are as follows:
| 30 September
2026
£000
| 30 September
2025
£000
| 31 March
2026
£000
|Exceptional item – legal fees
|1,099
|2,611
|3,411
|Exceptional item – onerous contract provisions
|2,038
|-
|-
|Exceptional item – reorganisation costs
|451
|-
|2,247
|Exceptional item – organisational framework costs
|-
|551
|978
|Exceptional item – impairment of receivable
|-
|-
|502
|Sub-total: exceptional items – administrative expenses
|3,588
|3,162
|7,138
|Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition
|2,611
|2,611
|5,223
|Net movement on convertible loan note fair value
|-
|-
|1,000
|Net movement on other investment fair value
|-
|-
|200
|Total adjusting items
|6,199
|5,773
|13,561
See note 5 for explanations of the above exceptional items.
Love2Shop billings (non-IFRS measures relating solely to the Love2Shop segment)
Billings represents the value of goods and services shipped and invoiced to customers during the period and is recorded net of VAT, rebates and discounts. Billings is an alternative performance measure, which the directors believe provides an additional measure of the level of activity other than total revenue. This is due to billings being recognised at a different time to revenue from multi-retailer redemption products being reported on a 'net' basis, whilst revenue from single-retailer redemption products and other goods are reported on a 'gross' basis.
Net revenue (non-IFRS measure)
Net revenue is total revenue less commissions paid (to retailer partners and Park Christmas agents) and the cost of revenue for items where the Group acts in the capacity of principal (including single-retailer vouchers and SIM cards). This reflects the benefit attributable to the Group's performance, eliminating pass-through costs to create comparability of performance under both the agent and principal revenue models. It is a key consistent measure of the overall success of the Group's strategy. A reconciliation from revenue to net revenue is included in note 4.
Total costs (non-IFRS measure)
Total costs comprise other costs of revenue, administrative expenses, financing income and finance costs. Total costs exclude adjusting items, which consist of exceptional costs, amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition and net movements on convertible loan notes and other investments. See note 4.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Underlying EBITDA) (non-IFRS measure)
The Group also presents adjusted EBITDA, which comprises EBITDA excluding exceptional items and net movements on convertible loan notes and other investments. EBITDA measures earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Underlying profit before tax (non-IFRS measure)
Underlying profit before tax represents statutory profit before tax excluding adjusting items.
Underlying earnings per share (non-IFRS measure)
Underlying earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net profit before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent by the basic or diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue.
Net corporate debt (non-IFRS measure)
Net corporate debt represents corporate cash and cash equivalents less amounts borrowed under financing facilities (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities). The reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net corporate debt is as follows:
| 30 September
2026
£000
| 30 September
2025
£000
| 31 March
2026
£000
|Cash and cash equivalents - corporate cash
|11,847
|30,050
|6,176
|Bank overdraft
|(4,500)
|-
|(7,859)
|Less:
|Loans and borrowings
|(145,643)
|(114,087)
|(130,786)
|Net corporate debt
|(138,296)
|(84,037)
|(132,469)
2. Segmental reporting
Following the restructuring announcement in March 2026, the Group considers its operating segments to be the following:
- Network Services Digital Payments and Open Banking (DPOB) Love2shop Merchant services
Previously, the Group considered its operating segments to be PayPoint and Love2shop. The prior period segmental information disclosed below has been re-presented to reflect the new operating segments.
The chief operating decision maker (CODM) is the Chief Executive supported by the Executive Committee. The CODM reviews separate monthly internal management reports (including financial information) for each of the above four business units to assess performance and allocate resources. The new operating segments reflect how the Group is managed following the restructuring.
The material products and services offered by each of the new operating segments are as follows:
Network Services
- Bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers Retailer service fees Parcel delivery and collection ATM cash machines
DPOB
- Digital payments
- Open banking services, including confirmation of payee Credit reference and transaction analytics
Love2shop
- Shopping vouchers, cards and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers. These are either 'single-retailer' or 'multi-retailer'. The former may only be used at the specified retailer, whilst the latter may be redeemed at one or more of over 200 retailers. Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher.
Merchant Services
- Card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices Business finance
Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Segment profit / (loss) before tax and adjusting items is used to measure performance because management believes that this information is the most relevant in evaluating the results of the respective segments relative to other entities that operate in the same industries.
The £139.6 million total revenue is geographically in the UK (£138.7 million) and New Zealand (£0.9 million) (2025: £144.1 million in the UK only).
| 6 months ended 30 September 2026
and as at 30 September 2026
|
Network
Services
£000
|
DPOB
£000
|
Love2
shop
£'000
|
Merchant
Services
£'000
|
Central
£'000
|
Total
£000
|Revenue
|59,308
|6,172
|46,142
|15,221
|-
|126,843
|Other revenue
|583
|198
|11,970
|-
|-
|12,751
|Segment revenue
|59,891
|6,370
|58,112
|15,221
|-
|139,594
|Net revenue
|42,241
|6,370
|18,106
|15,221
|-
|81,938
|Segment profit / (loss)before tax and adjusting items
|27,874
|1,430
|2,128
|7,478
|(16,650)
|22,260
|Exceptional items
|(1,936)
|-
|(1,331)
|(321)
|-
|(3,588)
|Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition
|(316)
|(416)
|(1,056)
|(823)
|-
|(2,611)
|Segment profit / (loss) before tax
|25,622
|1,014
|(259)
|6,334
|(16,650)
|16,061
|Interest income
|-
|-
|36
|-
|590
|626
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|2,026
|-
|2,935
|4,961
|Depreciation and amortisation
|2,514
|1,515
|2,730
|3,488
|1,131
|11,378
|Capital expenditure
|4,620
|1,227
|2,438
|1,460
|-
|9,745
|Segment assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|591,547
|591,547
|Segment liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|542,624
|542,624
|Segment equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48,923
|48,923
| 6 months ended 30 September 2025
and as at 30 September 2025
|
Network
Services
£000
|
DPOB
£000
|
Love2
shop
£'000
|
Merchant
Services
£'000
|
Central
£'000
|
Total
£000
|Revenue
|65,704
|5,870
|45,350
|16,100
|-
|133,024
|Other revenue
|1,239
|116
|9,762
|-
|-
|11,117
|Segment revenue
|66,943
|5,986
|55,112
|16,100
|-
|144,141
|Net revenue
|45,549
|5,986
|17,030
|16,100
|-
|84,665
|Segment profit / (loss) before tax and adjusting items
|32,591
|1,140
|1,194
|6,976
|(16,222)
|25,679
|Exceptional items
|(2,914)
|-
|(248)
|-
|-
|(3,162)
|Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition
|(316)
|(416)
|(1,056)
|(823)
|-
|(2,611)
|Segment profit / (loss) before tax
|29,361
|724
|(110)
|6,153
|(16,222)
|19,906
|Interest income
|-
|-
|451
|-
|271
|722
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|2,446
|-
|2,061
|4,507
|Depreciation and amortisation
|2,576
|1,288
|2,372
|3,467
|748
|10,451
|Capital expenditure
|3,983
|1,242
|2,524
|2,713
|-
|10,462
|Segment assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|605,214
|605,214
|Segment liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|503,258
|503,258
|Segment equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|101,956
|101,956
3. Revenue
Disaggregation of revenue
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
| 6 months
ended 30 September
20251
£000
| Year ended
31 March
20261
£000
|Network Services
|Retail technology and services
|13,415
|12,625
|25,892
|Bill payments and government services
|20,513
|20,887
|44,272
|Parcels
|14,986
|21,837
|40,724
|Banking services
|7,477
|7,595
|15,365
|Digital content and engagement
|2,917
|2,755
|5,862
|Network Services Total
|59,308
|65,699
|132,115
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|Move money
|3,601
|3,295
|7,930
|Build trust and understanding
|813
|640
|1,045
|Connect and operate ecosystems
|1,758
|1,935
|4,078
|Digital Payments and Open Banking Total
|6,172
|5,870
|13,053
|Love2Shop – voucher and card service fee
|46,142
|45,350
|128,863
|Merchant Services
|Acquiring
|9,077
|10,284
|19,694
|Rentals
|5,543
|5,172
|10,558
|Lending / other
|601
|649
|1,341
|Merchant Services Total
|15,221
|16,105
|31,593
|Revenue
|126,843
|133,024
|305,624
Service fee revenue of £12.4 million (September 2025: £11.5 million) and management fees, set-up fees and up-front lump sum payments of £0.4 million (September 2025: £0.7 million) are recognised on a straight-line basis over the period of the contract. Card terminal leasing revenue is recognised over the expected lease term using the sum of digits method for finance leases and on a straight-line basis for operating leases. Multi-retailer voucher, card and e-code service fee revenue is recognised on redemption by the customer. Multi-retailer non-redemption revenue is recognised when the product has expired (and, where applicable, when the right of refund has lapsed). The remainder of revenue is recognised at the point in time when each transaction is processed. The usual timing of payment by PayPoint customers is on fourteen-day terms. The usual timing of Love2shop's corporate customers is fifteen-day terms; its consumer customers pay on ordering.
Revenue subject to variable consideration of £4.3 million (September 2025: £6.5 million) exists where the consideration to which the Group is entitled varies according to transaction volumes processed and rate per transaction. Management estimates the total transaction price using the expected value method at contract inception, which is reassessed at the end of each reporting period, by applying a blended rate per transaction to estimated transaction volumes. Any required adjustment is made against the transaction prices in the period to which it relates. The revenue is recognised at the constrained amount to the extent that it is highly probable that the inclusion will not result in a significant revenue reversal in the future, with the estimates based on projected transaction volumes and historical experience. The potential range in outcomes for revenue subject to variable consideration resulting from changes in these estimates is not material.
1Comparative figures in this table, the Other revenue table below and the Net revenue table in note 4 are re-presented to reflect the business reorganisation announced in March 2026. In each case, the March 2026 comparative figures are unaudited.
Love2shop revenue is recorded net of corporate discounts.
Seasonality of operations
Following the Group's acquisition of Love2shop on 28 February 2023, its performance is now considered“highly seasonal” under IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The Love2shop business is heavily weighted towards the second half of the financial year, in particular the peak September to December pre-Christmas period when revenues from card, voucher and e-code redemptions are at their highest.
The remainder of the Group's business is far less seasonal, although its Parcels division also generates its highest revenues in the pre-Christmas months. Bill payment transactions, which were historically higher during the winter months (H2), continue to be impacted by the shift in consumer behaviour towards making fewer, larger payments and structural changes in this market. Card payments typically generate higher acquiring value processed and revenue in the summer months (H1). Card terminal rentals revenue is relatively unaffected by seasonality.
Other revenue
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
| Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Network Services
|Interest revenue
|583
|1,239
|1,753
|Digital Payments and Open Banking
|Interest revenue
|198
|116
|268
|Love2shop
|Interest revenue
|2,991
|3,415
|6,243
|Non-redemption revenue
|8,979
|6,347
|23,120
|Love2shop total
|11,970
|9,762
|29,363
|Total other revenue
|12,751
|11,117
|31,384
Other revenue comprises:
- Multi-retailer voucher and card non-redemption revenue recognised on expiry (where the customer has no right of refund) or on expiry and lapse of the refund period (where the customer has a right of refund). Interest revenue generated by investing clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers' cash and restricted funds held on deposit.
4. Alternative performance m easures
Net revenue
The reconciliation between total underlying revenue and net revenue is as follows:
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
| Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Service revenue – Network Services
|59,055
|65,238
|131,236
|Service revenue – Digital Payments and Open Banking
|6,172
|5,870
|13,053
|Service revenue – Merchant Services
|15,221
|16,099
|31,591
|Service revenue – multi-retailer redemption products
|2,849
|4,786
|17,777
|Service revenue – other
|1,840
|1,566
|3,084
|Sale of goods – single-retailer redemption products
|41,450
|38,996
|107,849
|Sale of goods – other
|256
|469
|1,034
|Other revenue – multi-retailer non-redemption income
|8,979
|6,347
|23,120
|Other revenue – interest on clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers' cash and restricted funds held on deposit
|3,772
|4,770
|8,264
| Total underlying revenue
less:
|139,594
|144,141
|337,008
|Retailer partners' commissions
|(17,983)
|(21,499)
|(43,208)
|Cost of single-retailer cards and vouchers
|(39,618)
|(37,918)
|(102,842)
|Cost of SIM cards and e-money sales as principal
|(55)
|(59)
|(111)
|Net revenue
|81,938
|84,665
|190,847
Total costs excluding adjusting items
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
|
Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Other costs of revenue
|19,055
|21,025
|41,775
|Administrative expenses – excluding adjusting items
|36,288
|34,176
|72,141
|Finance income
|(626)
|(722)
|(1,232)
|Finance costs
|4,961
|4,507
|9,126
|Total costs excluding adjusting items
|59,678
|58,986
|121,810
5. Exceptional items
| 6 months
ended
30 September
2026
£000
| 6 months
ended
30 September
2025
£000
| Year ended
31 March
2026 £000
|Legal fees
|1,099
|2,611
|3,411
|Onerous contract provision
|2,038
|-
|-
|Reorganisation costs
|451
|-
|2,247
|Organisational framework costs
|-
|551
|978
|Impairment of receivable
|-
|-
|502
|Total exceptional items included in administrative expenses
|3,588
|3,162
|7,138
The tax impact of the exceptional items is £0.6 million (September 2025: £0.8 million)
Exceptional items are those which are considered significant by virtue of their nature, size or incidence. These items are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement categories to assist in the understanding of the performance and financial results of the Group, as they do not form part of the underlying business.
Legal fees
The current period legal fees represent final settlement of the claim served by Global-365.
The prior period legal fees relate to the Group's defence of that claim and another served on a number of its companies, also in connection with issues addressed by commitments accepted by Ofgem as a resolution of its concerns raised in Ofgem's Statement of Objections received by the Group in September 2020. Both claims are now settled.
Onerous contract provision
The onerous contract provision relates to unused and under-utilised licences for customer relationship management platforms in the Group's Network Services, Merchant Services and Love2shop businesses. The Group is committed to paying the annual charges for the total number of licences supplied under the contracts for the remainder of their terms, with the future unavoidable licence costs under the contracts exceeding the economic benefit the Group will derive from them.
Reorganisation costs
The current period costs relate to changes in the IT function of the Group's Love2shop business.
The prior period costs relate to the reorganisation of the Group's business units, which it announced in March 2026. The reorganisation has resulted in a better integrated and more transparent business and was accompanied by a review of the Group's cost base, which has improved operational efficiency.
Organisational framework costs
The prior period organisational framework costs are fees to a third party engaged to support the Group deliver greater automation and agility. The work has been completed.
Impairment of receivable
The prior period cost relates to a balance due to PayPoint PLC from Aperidata Limited before the Company acquired Aperidata.
6. Tax
|
6 months
ended
30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended
30 September
2025
£000
|
Year ended 31 March
2026
£000
|Current tax charge
|3,859
|4,612
|14,810
|Deferred tax charge / (credit)
|296
|354
|(503)
|Total income tax charge
|4,155
|4,966
|14,307
|Effective tax rate
|25.9%
|24.9%
|25.8%
|Tax charged directly to other comprehensive income
| Deferred tax charge on movement on defined benefit pension scheme
asset
|60
|40
|42
7. Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, as per the tables below. The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2026 is not diluted for the future vesting of share-based payment awards. PayPoint PLC shares issued to employees on vesting of such awards will have been purchased in advance by the Group's employee benefit trust.
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
| 6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
| Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Basic
|Total profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
|11,906
|14,588
|39,333
|Adjusting items (note 1)
|6,199
|5,773
|13,561
|Tax on adjusting items at 20.6% / 25% / 24.6%
|(1,275)
|(1,443)
|(3,340)
|Underlying
|Underlying profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent
|16,830
|18,918
|49,554
| 30 September
2026
Number of
Shares
Thousands
| 30 September
2025
Number of
Shares
Thousands
| 31 March
2026
Number of
Shares
Thousands
| Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
(for basic earnings per share)
|59,824
|70,074
|66,579
|Potential dilutive ordinary shares:
|Restricted share awards
|-
|649
|500
|Deferred annual bonus scheme
|-
|154
|127
|SIP and other
|-
|-
|100
|Treasury shares held in employee benefit trust
|5
|-
|-
| Weighted average number of ordinary shares in
Issue (for diluted earnings per share)
|59,829
|70,877
|67,306
8. Share capital, share premium, merger reserve and capital redemption reserve
|Called up, allotted and fully paid share capital
| 30 September 2026
£000
| 30 September
2025
£000
| 31 March
2026
£000
|58,655,795 ordinary shares of 0.3611p each (September 2025: 69,122,970)
|212
|230
|219
On 1 July 2026, the Group announced a second extension to the share buy-back programme, planning to purchase £25 million of shares by 31 March 2027. The Group had previously purchased £20 million of shares during the initial 12-month period beginning on 1 July 2024 and a further £30 million in a first 12-month extension to the programme, from 1 July 2025. The programme is expected to continue until the end of March 2028.
In accordance with IFRS 9, the Group recognised an initial liability for the full amount of £25.2 million (including stamp duty and associated costs) in the current period, with a corresponding reduction in retained earnings. A total of 2,125,707 shares were purchased in the period, with a nominal value of £7k. This resulted in a reduction in share capital of £7k and a corresponding increase in the capital redemption reserve balance from £24k to £31k.
The share premium of £1.0 million (September 2025: £1.0 million) represents the payment of deferred, contingent share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the i-movo acquisition.
The merger reserve of £18.2 million (September 2025: £18.2 million) comprises £1.0 million initial share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued on the initial acquisition of i-movo and £17.2 million share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the Love2shop acquisition.
9. Notes to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2026
£000
|
6 months
ended 30 September
2025
£000
|
Year ended
31 March
2026
£000
|Profit before tax
|16,061
|19,906
|55,476
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|4,743
|4,835
|9,412
|Amortisation of intangible assets
|6,635
|5,616
|10,882
|Cash settlement of provision
|-
|(10,400)
|(10,400)
|Exceptional items – non-cash provision for onerous contract
|2,038
|-
|-
|Exceptional items – non-cash impairment of receivable
|-
|-
|502
|Adjusting item – non-cash movement on convertible loan note
|-
|-
|1,000
|Adjusting item – non-cash movement on other investments
|-
|-
|200
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|133
|690
|Finance income
|(626)
|(722)
|(1,232)
|Finance costs
|4,961
|4,507
|9,126
|Contribution to defined benefit pension scheme
|(75)
|(1,500)
|(1,500)
|Share-based payment charge
|1,142
|1,038
|1,621
|Cash-based payment tax settlements
|(1,225)
|(1,133)
|(1,222)
|Operating cash flows before movements in corporate working capital
|33,654
|22,280
|74,555
|Movement in inventories
|(9,050)
|205
|43
|Movement in trade and other receivables
|(9,629)
|(656)
|4,700
|Movement in finance lease receivables
|140
|225
|273
|Movement in contract assets
|(19)
|(314)
|(431)
|Movement in contract liabilities
|-
|(9)
|(9)
|Movement in provisions
|(2,823)
|(317)
|1,281
|Movement in trade and other payables – corporate
|27,738
|(623)
|(14,207)
|Movement in working capital - corporate
|6,357
|(1,489)
|(8,350)
|Cash generated by operations
|40,011
|20,791
|66,205
10. Contingent liability
HMRC assessment
In February 2024, HMRC raised an assessment on the Group's tax position for the accounting period ended 31 March 2021. The Group has appealed the assessment on the grounds that it is not valid from a tax technical and administrative perspective and no provision has therefore been recognised.
11. Events after the reporting date
On 15 October 2026, the Group completed a refinancing which increases its financing facilities to £180 million, comprising a £75 million term loan expiring in June 2030 and a £105 million unsecured revolving credit facility, also expiring in June 2030.
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
Our risk management and internal controls framework is designed to ensure that the Group maintains an effective and dynamic risk management process which identifies our risk exposures, ensures our programme of mitigating controls operates effectively and provides assurance to our stakeholders that effective risk management is embedded in our operations.
Recent cyber-attacks affecting the UK gift card sector have highlighted the evolving nature of the cyber threat landscape and the continued importance of effective security and operational resilience. Following the incident experienced after the period end, we continue to review and enhance our security controls and resilience capabilities, taking account of emerging threats, including those associated with the increasing use of AI-enabled techniques.
The Group's principal risks and uncertainties remain closely aligned to those risks disclosed in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026 and are detailed below.
|Risk Trend & Appetite
|Potential Impact
|Mitigation Strategies
|Status
|Principal Risks
|1
| Competition and markets
Trend = Increasing
Appetite =
High
| Market conditions remain challenging for the Group and our competitors alike as cost management becomes an increasing challenge while the anticipated decline in our legacy business continues. In response, the business has continued with its programme of business diversification, with the development of new and innovative services.
The current economic conditions of lower consumer spending and overall slow market growth, have also continued from the previous fiscal year.
| The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate, competitor activity as well as consumer spending behaviour, regularly re-assessing our existing and potential future markets. Such assessments also include identification of opportunities to further de-risk the legacy business through development of our service offerings and strategic acquisitions or investments, where appropriate.
The business will remain agile by looking to adapt to changes in consumer needs and behaviours.
|Risk is increasing as cost-of living pressures have continued to affect consumer activities, particularly in spending behaviours. Economic pressures due to heightened geopolitical tensions, weaker outlook for growth in the UK and increased uncertainties over inflation and interest rates continue to impact costs faced by our consumers, as well as by the business and our competitors alike.
|2
| Emerging Technology
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Medium
|Failure to keep up with new and emerging technologies and services remains a risk to the Group whilst some emerging technologies also present an opportunity for potential service advancement through such developments. Pressures on suitable resources to deliver technological solutions to support new and emerging services remains.
| We continually review technological developments, including the evolution of AI, to understand how new technologies can be used to support our service offerings and to keep our products relevant and up to date with technological advances. We also develop and implement our own innovative technology, where appropriate.
The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate enabling early identification of potential acquisition targets.
|Risk is stable as Group acquisitions, investments and partnerships have helped to mitigate risks associated with emerging technologies. The continuing programme of re-platforming our digital proposition will facilitate the further expansion of our presence in digital payment markets.
|3
| IT Transformation
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Medium
|The Group continues with the delivery of IT transformation projects as specified in our road map with delivery of these projects recognised as key to delivering our business strategy, enhancing platform resilience as well as supporting key growth in our business as identified in the 3-year plan. Such projects also serve to satisfy increased regulatory requirements in this area.
|Delivery plans are in place with appropriate governance structure identified. The Executive Board is accountable for the management and delivery of these projects, with oversight provided by the Group Board to ensure the effective delivery of innovative, robust, and efficient project management of these major programmes.
|Risk is stable due to delivery of significant projects within the road map such as the e-commerce platform in Love2Shop. We have a number of significant projects which are currently in the process of being delivered by the Group and significant progress has been delivered over the last year.
|4
| Client Services
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Medium
| Clients' service expectations are high, as they continue to expect services to provide complex solutions in support of their specific requirements. Clients requirements are increasingly more sophisticated in terms of compliance needs. Client retention and the exposure to clients developing in house solutions as an alternative to our services remains an ongoing risk.
|The Group builds and carefully manages strategic relationships with key clients, retailers, redemption partners and suppliers. We continually seek to improve and diversify services through new initiatives, products and technology and our involvement in new and technology driven markets.
| Risk is stable. On 30 March 2026, the Group announced a business reorganisation into four business units, which will enable strong performance ownership, a better harnessing of the Group's collective capabilities, strengthened execution and a more accountable operating culture. We continue to renew contracts and onboard new retailers, clients, merchants, and redemption partners in line with expectations.
Collaborating with our clients to continue to understand their requirements and how best we can meet our clients' needs remains a priority and we continue to identify opportunities for our clients to diversify and use more than one of our service provisions.
|5
| Legal and
Regulatory
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Low
| Increased levels of legal and regulatory requirements coupled with significant changes to current legal and regulatory frameworks as well as the continued addition of new service offerings all mean that the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate has become increasingly more complex.
Should a number of significant changes be required to the current regulatory framework, this could impact our current cost and operational model.
| Our Legal and Compliance teams work closely with the business on all legal and regulatory matters and enable the business to adopt strategies to ensure PayPoint is appropriately protected and complies with all legal and applicable regulatory requirements.
Emerging regulations are incorporated into strategic and operational planning, and we engage with regulators to ensure our frameworks are appropriate to support new products and initiatives.
| Risk is stable due to the Group's demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, with the controls and policies put in place to manage such change. We continue to manage legal and regulatory exposures through our risk management framework which includes key components such as assurance and monitoring reviews, mandatory training programmes and customer engagement.
As noted in the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025, a number of companies in the PayPoint Group, including PayPoint Plc, received a claim from Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solutions Limited ('G365') on 18 July 2023 concerning PayPoint's prepayment energy business. The Competition Appeal Tribunal handed down its judgment on this claim on 7 May 2026:
PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.
|6
| People
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Low
| People remain a key component in ensuring we continue to deliver our key strategies over the coming years. Our ability to attract, retain and develop those individuals who are instrumental in driving top line growth, along with individuals who will support the operational transformation of our business is essential to our continued success.
Key person dependencies, at both Executive and senior management levels, have been noted as an important component of this risk.
|The Executive Board continues to monitor this risk, with oversight from the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Culture is a critical element in ensuring we have the right people in our employ and PayPoint's purpose, vision, and values, are defined and embedded within the business, our expected behaviours and our review and monitoring processes. An employee forum comprising employees from across the business engages directly with the Executive Board on employee matters.
|Risk is stable. Employee engagement surveys remain positive and key actions around cost-of-living support, better employee interaction and flexible working remain at the heart of our people management policies. The business has continued with its policy of investing in key employees and ensuring that recognition of high-level performance is at the heart of our people management strategy.
|7
| Cyber
Security
Trend = Increasing
Appetite = Low
| Cyber security risk continues to grow due to the growing volume and ever-increasing sophistication of the nature of these attacks and our expanding digital footprint. The emergence of AI-enabled tools has also lowered the barrier to entry for threat actors, making certain attack techniques more accessible, scalable and convincing.
A successful cyber incident could result in operational disruption, loss or compromise of sensitive data, regulatory exposure, financial loss and reputational damage. Maintaining a strong control environment and workforce vigilance therefore remains critical.
| The Executive Board regularly reviews the Group's cyber security and data protection framework, with detailed oversight provided by the Cyber Security and IT Sub-Committee of the Audit Committee. The Group maintains a layered security control environment, including continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response processes and regular control review.
During the year, the Group continued to invest in cyber security capabilities across people, processes and technology, strengthening its control environment and resilience.
Colleagues receive regular cyber security awareness training, supported by phishing simulations and ongoing awareness activity. The Group also engages third-party specialists to assess defences, support assurance activity and strengthen resilience across its own estate and key suppliers. The Group continues to evaluate emerging technologies, including AI-enabled capabilities, where appropriate to support threat detection, analysis and response.
| Risk is increasing as the cyber threat landscape continued to evolve during the year. This has been further influenced by the increasing use of AI-enabled tools by adversaries, which is contributing to the pace and complexity of cyber threats. In response, the Group has continued to enhance its architecture, systems, processes and monitoring capabilities. While these actions strengthen resilience, cyber risk remains elevated given the pace of threat evolution and the Group's expanding digital footprint.
|8
| Business
Interruption
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Low
| Failure to provide a stable infrastructure environment or to promptly recover failed services following an incident can lead to loss of service provision, and financial, regulatory, and reputational loss. Interruptions may be caused by system failures, cyber-attack, failure by a third party or failure of an internal process. Recovery of the service can be hampered by lack of appropriate resilience levels.
| Our comprehensive and robust business continuity framework is reviewed on a regular basis by the Executive Board, and the Cyber Security and IT sub-Committee of the Audit Committee maintains oversight of the framework and its implementation. Business continuity, disaster recovery and major incident response plans are maintained and tested with failover capabilities across third party data centres and the cloud.
Risk from supplier failure is managed through contractual arrangements, alternative supplier arrangements and business continuity plans.
|Risk is stable. System disruption is an inherent business risk however we recognise that recent acquisitions, our IT transformation projects and our expansion into different products contribute to increasing complexity of our operations. Better staff training and retention has enhanced our ability to detect and recover from service issues.
|9
| Credit and Liquidity/ Treasury Management Incorporating Counterparty Risk Management
Trend = Increasing
Appetite = Medium
| The Group has significant exposures to large clients/retailers, redemption partners and other counterparties.
Credit control remains a priority for the Group with risks to payment of retailer debt increasing over the last year as the Group has continued its expansion into certain markets as well as prevailing economic pressures. Counterparty management remains a risk to the Group although the level of such risk has decreased over the last year.
The Group also operates a number of debt/banking covenants which must be carefully managed. Like most organisations, cash flow management is a key process in the Group's operations.
| The Group has effective credit and operational processes and controls. Ongoing credit reviews, and effective debt management processes are implemented across the Group.
A number of mitigating controls are in place to effectively manage counter party risk including increased engagement and active monitoring of our significant counter parties.
We have effective governance to manage cash flows through our treasury oversight committee and have implemented detailed and effective cash management control processes to support our operations.
| Risk is increasing due to a number of more recent factors.
Cost of living pressures may impact our client and retail estate. However, we have robust monitoring in place to reduce default rates and impacts.
We have enhanced and increased our risk controls to ensure effective counterparty risk management. And these remain under constant review
The Group has robust financing arrangements in place, and our cash generation remains strong as do our cash management processes.
|10
| Operational Delivery
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Low
| Planning, forecasting and successful execution of all business functions is key to ensuring operational delivery for the Group. Delivery of key initiatives and strategic objectives, including sales and service delivery growth, remains key to achieving the desired success levels anticipated for the Group.
Supply chain management is also a key factor in delivering our operational targets. Failure to manage this risk would hamper our business performance, impact our stakeholders, and may lead to regulatory or legal sanctions.
| The Executive Board has implemented a robust and effective reporting suite to ensure management of BAU is supported by timely and accurate business reporting and performance analysis. We continue to develop our Business Intelligence and Management information reporting capabilities to enhance, support and develop our BAU management functions.
Our existing
processes are continuously reviewed to make sure they
are efficient and well controlled and our supply chain is monitored and assessed to ensure continuity of service is maintained.
|Risk is stable. We continue to focus on effective integration of recent acquisitions into our business and to develop new services and enhance existing capabilities.
|Emerging Risk
|1
| ESG and Climate
Trend = Stable
Appetite = Medium
| We continue to be a low-carbon producing company and as such, climate remains as an emerging risk to the Group as the risk does not pose any immediate threat. We continue to monitor and assess potential risks to our operations, including our retail network, from potential impacts of climate change such as flooding.
As a Group, we recognise the importance of ESG matters and acknowledge that our business needs to be environmentally and socially responsible to create shared value for
all stakeholders.
| The CEO and the Executive Board have overall accountability for PayPoint's climate and social responsibility agendas, and they recommend strategy to the Board.
We have embedded a strategy of reducing our carbon emissions, with a goal of becoming fully net-zero by 2040 (2030 for our own operations). We have multiple policies and processes governing our social responsibility strategy and continually assess and evolve our strategy and working practices to ensure the best outcomes for stakeholders and the environment.
| Our ESG working group has implemented various measures as we continue to embed low carbon strategies into our working practices and business strategy.
The continued roll out of the PayPoint Mini, supports reduction of our carbon footprint through production of lower emissions.
We run an employee forum to encourage open communication channels with our employees and continue to engage with our employees on socially responsible initiatives, such as volunteering, work in the community and school mentoring programmes.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge this set of interim financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS34 Interim Financial Reporting as contained in UK-adopted IFRS and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 (indication of important events during the first half and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining half of the year) and DTR 4.2.8 (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).
Nick Wiles Rob Harding
Chief Executive Finance Director
1 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.
2 Underlying EBITDA (EBITDA excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition and the Finance Review for a reconciliation to profit before tax.
3 Underlying profit before tax (profit before tax excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition.
4 Adjusting items comprises £3.6 million exceptional items (£1.1 million for legal costs related to claims against PayPoint, £2.0 million for an onerous software licence contract and £0.5 million for reorganisation costs) and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (£1.1 million for Love2shop and £1.5 million for PayPoint's previous acquisitions). Refer to note 1 to the financial statements.
5 Diluted underlying earnings per share is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition and note 7 for the basis of calculation.
6 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.
7 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.
8 Underlying profit before tax is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for its definition.
9 Underlying EBITDA is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for its definition and financial review for a reconciliation.
10 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.
Attachment
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HY FY27 RNS - Final
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