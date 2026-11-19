(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayPoint plc

Half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Resilient underlying H1 performance in line with expectations 19 November 2026 GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Underlying profit before tax of £22.3 million (H1 FY26: £25.7 million) decreased by £3.4 million (-13.2%)

Underlying EBITDA of £35.4 million (H1 FY26: £37.3 million) decreased by £1.9 million (-5.1%)

Net revenue of £81.9 million (H1 FY26: £84.7 million), a decrease of 3.3%, principally reflecting lower Parcels revenue following the reduction in InPost volumes

Consistent with previous guidance, performance to be more heavily weighted towards the second half

The Board continues to expect a full-year outcome broadly in line with market expectations

Net corporate debt of £138.3 million increased by £5.8 million, as expected, from opening position of £132.5 million, reflecting ongoing share buyback programme Interim dividend of 20.2 pence per share, an increase of 2.0% vs the prior year of 19.8 pence per share



Half year ended 30 September 2026 H1 FY27 H1 FY26 Change Revenue £139.6m £144.1m (3.1)% Net revenue1 £81.9m £84.7m (3.3)% Underlying EBITDA2 £35.4m £37.3m (5.1)% Underlying profit before tax3 £22.3m £25.7m (13.2)% Adjusting items4 £(6.2)m £(5.8)m 6.9% Profit before tax £16.1m £19.9m (19.1)% Diluted underlying earnings per share5 28.1p 26.7p 5.2% Diluted earnings per share 19.9p 20.6p (3.4)% Net corporate debt66 £(138.3)m £(84.0)m 64.6%

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint plc, said:

“Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. In doing so, we have established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.

Overall, the business has performed in line with expectations in the first half, with momentum building during the second quarter and resilient trading across the Group as a whole. Love2shop delivered a strong performance, with growth across B2B and B2C High St, and is now entering its important seasonal trading period. In Merchant Services, we continued to execute our strategic reset, prioritising higher-value merchants, improved retention and profitable growth. Early indicators are encouraging, with average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increasing to £92 in September 2026 from £49 in the prior year, average value processed per merchant ahead of the prior year and Merchant Rentals continuing to grow. Our H2 priorities are to improve sales productivity, convert the mid-market and partner pipelines and progress the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.

Digital Payments & Open Banking delivered further growth, supported by new client wins across account-to-account payments, Direct Debit and Confirmation of Payee, alongside progress in integrating the capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData. Our focus in the second half is on continuing to build and convert the qualified pipeline, increasing recurring revenues and scaling our propositions across payment, verification and financial insight services.

And in Network Services, we made good progress across several of our key strategic initiatives, including the continued expansion of Community Banking and growth in Digital Content & Engagement, supported by an increasing pipeline of FMCG and other client opportunities. We have continued to face some challenges in our parcels business, with the impact of the significant reduction in volumes from InPost following the commercial reset and major changes at InPost/Yodel not yet being offset by the strong volume ramp up with the Royal Mail and progress in growing our volumes with our other carrier partners. The comparison with HY26 is a particularly challenging one and, having now passed this point, we expect Parcels performance in H2 FY27 to exceed H2 FY26. While this business is going through a period of consolidation, we remain confident the Parcels opportunity for our business and retailer partners remains attractive as we focus on growing parcel volumes through our continued partnership with InPost, further scaling Royal Mail, broadening our carrier mix, and executing on new growth opportunities.

As set out at our Capital Markets Day, each of our scaled business units has a clear strategic focus: Network Services is driving greater retailer value and service adoption; Digital Payments and Open Banking is broadening its integrated proposition and scaling recurring revenue to support its compound annual growth ambition; Love2shop is maximising the lifetime value of billings across its channels; and Merchant Services is executing its strategic reset to return acquiring to long-term profitable growth. The business-unit KPIs introduced at the Capital Markets Day provide investors with clear, measurable evidence of progress against these priorities.”

Reflecting the underlying resilience of the business and encouraging progress in several of our key growth initiatives, the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to build on the momentum in the second quarter and deliver a stronger second half performance. Our full year outcome is expected to be broadly in line with market expectations.”

BUSINESS UNIT HIGHLIGHTS

Network Services net revenue decreased by 7.5% to £42.2 million (H1 FY26: £45.6 million)

The headline decrease in Network Services net revenue reflects the impact of a weaker first half performance in Parcels. Beyond Parcels, the business delivered growth in Retail Technology and Services, Community Banking and Digital Content & Engagement, alongside a resilient performance in Government Services and Bill Payments. Priorities for the second half are to sustain this underlying growth, continue scaling Community Banking and Retail Technology and Services, and deliver a materially stronger performance through the peak season trading period in our Parcels business.



Retail Technology and Services net revenue grew by 6.3% to £13.4 million (H1 FY26: £12.6 million), driven by the annual RPI service fee increase and an increasing standardisation of service fees.

UK retail network totalled 30,515 sites at the end of the half year (31 March 2026: 30,872)

Digital Content & Engagement net revenue grew by 4.2% to £2.5 million (H1 FY26: £2.4 million), supported by new campaign activity and increased advertiser engagement. PayPoint's partnership with MLP continues to grow, working with blue chip clients in the energy sector, telco and financial services sectors delivering new 'always on' customer rewards using Love2shop and PayPoint Engage.

Retailer service improved materially in H1: independent retailer calls are answered 60% faster than in April, with over a third more handled each week, and priority lines answered in under a minute during field visits. A dedicated technical support team launched in September is restoring devices faster and proactively resolving issues before retailers need to call

Our One Retailer View is embedding data-led decision-making across Network Services, enabling Retail Performance Managers to target the right support, service and commercial opportunity at each location. Progress will be measured through the KPIs outlined at our Capital Markets Day, including net revenue per site, currently at £3,069 per annum, and our Retailer Engagement Index, which had a baseline of 69.2%

The strengthened major multiple retailer team has embedded a more structured, data-led account management approach to deliver stronger retailer engagement and closer strategic partnerships across our managed retailer estate, supported by a new Salesforce platform and developing Power BI dashboards. The introduction of enhanced review cadences, business development playbooks and growth plans has further strengthened retailer relationships and sharpened focus on service penetration and performance, with growth seen across Royal Mail, Love2shop, ATM deployment and estate expansion

Banking services net revenue decreased overall by 1.7% to £5.6 million (H1 FY26: £5.7 million), with growth from Community Banking of 10.5% to £2.1 million (H1 FY26: £1.9 million), balanced with ATM and Counter Cash decreasing by 10.3%

In November 2026, Chase went live for consumer cash deposits via app across our extensive network of over 30,000 locations. We also launched cash deposit via card capability with Nationwide in April 2026 in 3,000 locations, commenced the expansion of Chip & PIN-enabled deposit locations towards 10,000 by the end of the financial year and increased the Counter Cash withdrawal limit to £300 following consumer and retailer feedback

Parcels net revenue decreased by 39.5% to £5.2 million (H1 FY26: £8.6 million), compared to the strong performance comparator of HY26, with an expectation that performance in H2 FY27 will exceed H2 FY26

Government Services and Bill Payments delivered a resilient performance, reducing by 4.9% to £15.5 million (H1 FY26: £16.3 million), reflecting the negotiation of better rates to mitigate volume decline More proactive financial management of the retailer estate, including strengthened debt recovery and earlier intervention on arrears, is helping to protect network quality and long-term retailer value



Digital Payments & Open Banking net revenue increased by 6.7% to £6.4 million (H1 FY26: £6.0 million)

During the first half, Digital Payments & Open Banking was established as a dedicated business unit, strengthening leadership, commercial capability and operational infrastructure. Alongside this, progress continued with integrating PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData into a broader proposition spanning our three key service areas of“Move Money”,“Build Understanding and Trust” and“Connecting and Operating Ecosystems. Net revenue increased by 6.7%, supported by new client wins across account-to-account payments (A2A), Direct Debit (DD) and Confirmation of Payee (CoP).

Second-half priorities are to continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, with a particular focus on launching Corporate Verification of Payee (VoP), growing OpenPay, and developing further financial insight opportunities in the utilities sector. Pipeline growth will be driven by targeted sales activity across existing Group customer relationships and new customers in priority sectors. These actions are intended to increase recurring revenue, targeting £15 million of annualised recurring revenue by the end of FY27, supporting the ambition to deliver compound annual revenue growth of more than 20% and double revenue over four years, as guided at the Capital Markets Day.



“Move Money” (comprising A2A, Cards, DD, commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRP), OpenPay and other disbursements) net revenue grew by 11.8% to £3.8 million (H1 FY26: £3.4 million)

“Build Trust and Understanding” (CoP, VoP, financial insight) net revenue grew slightly to £0.8m (H1 FY26: £0.7 million)

“Connect and Operate Ecosystems” net revenue reduced slightly to £1.8 million (H1 FY26: £1.9 million) due to FX.

Client wins and extended relationships included ScottishPower (CoP); Orwell Housing and RHP Group (DD); a two-year contract extension with Get Verified Limited in New Zealand (ecosystems); and a partnership with a leading mobility solutions company to provide account-to-account payment capabilities to the public transport sector

A successful pilot with a large utility client for financial insight demonstrated the potential to support utilities and other service providers in assessing affordability and financial vulnerability through leveraging financial insight from Open Banking account data.

Progress towards launching the Consumer Consent Service (ecosystem) for the energy sector remains on track for April 2027, while pursuing international opportunities for connected ecosystems. Development of distribution partnerships for A2A and cVRP continues with an expectation that these begin to generate new revenue from early 2027.



Love2shop net revenue increased by 6.5% to £18.1 million (H1 FY26: £17.0 million)

Love2shop continued to strengthen its position as the leading multi-channel rewards, gifting and prepaid savings platform, with net revenue increasing by 6.5% and total billings growing by 16.8% in the first half. B2B performed strongly, supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention, while B2C High St continued to scale through expanded distribution across the PayPoint network and major multiple retailers. The strategic focus remains to maximise the lifetime value of billings across every channel by acquiring more customers, increasing product use, improving retention and expanding distribution through one platform connecting products, customers, retailers and partners. Focus for the second half is on the delivery of a strong performance during the important seasonal period and ensuring minimal disruption from the recent cyber incident, including delivering further growth through our B2B and B2C High St channels, the successful completion of the 2026 Park Christmas Savings season and the delivery of a successful Park 2027 campaign.



Total Love2shop billings grew by 16.8% to £124.6 million (H1 FY26: £106.7 million)

B2B performed strongly, growing by 8.8% to £85.2 million of billings (H1 FY26: £78.3 million), supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention.

B2C High St continued to scale, with billings growing strongly by 94.9% to £7.6 million (H1 FY26: £3.9 million). More than 7,400 stores were transacting in the half, with growth supported by estate expansion, major multiple retailers and successful seasonal activity through the InComm Payments partnership and the PayPoint network.

Prepaid savings - while the final outcome for Park Christmas Savings is expected to be broadly flat for the 2026 season, the savings patterns we have seen reflect a higher quality of savings for the season with stronger customer retention at 80.2% and higher order values across all customer cohorts. This has been achieved through better targeted payment campaigns through the year, faster order processing and payment conversion and a much improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers at the end of the season.

Prepaid savings - the 2027 season has started strongly, particularly for new customer acquisition. Early indications are encouraging, with new gross accounts more than doubling compared with the same point last year, supported by influencer activity and early-season paid digital promotion. Existing Direct gross accounts were also 25% ahead year-on-year at 47,675, with a great fulfilment experience for savers from the 2026 season already having an impact on intentions for 2027.

Prepaid savings - the 2027 proposition includes clearer and more consistent marketing focused on: stress-free Christmas savings, family and value; a redesigned catalogue with improved product visibility and clearer calls to action; cohort-specific recruitment and conversion communications; anniversary products and targeted incentives; earlier intervention for non-payers from mid-November; and increased digital gift card fulfilment. These changes are intended to improve acquisition, conversion, customer experience and operational efficiency ahead of the key December and January recruitment period. Overall, this represents the strongest and most coordinated campaign the business has ever implemented.

Prepaid savings - Love2save, a new 'any event' savings proposition, is in development for launch by the end of the financial year, extending the savings model beyond Christmas and creating an additional opportunity to acquire customers, increase engagement and build longer-term value. Online performance is improving following the relaunch of love2shop.co.uk: paid search returned close to prior-year levels, incremental media investment delivered a 21% year-on-year campaign uplift in billings with further work underway to continue improvements in the proposition and customer journey for both existing and new clients to accelerate billings growth in this channel.

Merchant Services net revenue decreased by 5.6% to £15.2 million (H1 FY26: £16.1 million)

Merchant Services continued to implement its strategic reset and focus on establishing a strong platform for future growth, with greater emphasis on higher-value merchants, customer retention, improved profitability and mid-market growth. The strategy is focused on the quality and value of the merchant base rather than overall estate growth. The reset delivered an immediate improvement in profitability, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite lower net revenue, while early indicators showed higher average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants and continued growth in Merchant Rentals. Priorities for the second half are to build on this immediate improvement in profitability and the positive early indicators by strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines, improving lead generation and progressing the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.



The strategic reset has made Merchant Services immediately more profitable, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite the reduction in net revenue

Acquiring net revenue decreased by 11.7% to £9.1 million (H1 FY26: £10.3 million), reflecting lower new-business acquisition as the business implemented its strategic reset

Merchant Rentals net revenue increased by 5.8% to £5.5 million (H1 FY26: £5.2 million), supported by terminal deployments and the development of its large-enterprise and strategic-partner pipeline, including Lloyds Cardnet and FreedomPay

Business Finance net revenue remained at £0.6 million, with more than £14 million of funding provided to businesses through the YouLend partnership.

Early indicators validate the strategic reset to move towards higher-value merchants: average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increased to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year; average value processed per merchant across the Handepay book was £19,105 in September, compared with £17,890 in the prior year. Significant progress was made on Handepay Connect, the next-generation merchant proposition designed to provide one merchant experience across in-store, online and remote payments through one proposition, portal and app. Development advanced across digital onboarding, merchant pricing, mobile capability and partner integration, with the full launch expected in Q4 2026. The platform is designed to provide more ways to pay, faster access to funds, increased revenue per merchant and stronger customer retention, with delivery of the remaining capabilities and further integrations continuing into the second half.

POST PERIOD-END EVENT

The UK gift card sector has experienced a heightened frequency of cyber-related activity recently. Following the period end, we responded promptly to a cyber incident affecting certain Love2shop digital services as part of a co-ordinated sector wide attack. The incident was contained and the affected services fully restored, and while we continue to assess the incident, we believe it will not have a material financial impact. In addition, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure a limited impact on the outcome of our peak trading period. The wider cyber threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with artificial intelligence increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of attacks. This reinforces the importance of prioritising further investment across the PayPoint business as a whole in cyber security and operational resilience to protect our platforms, customers and partners and maintain the resilience of our services.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY

The £30 million per annum share buyback programme is continuing through to March 2028. As of 30 September 2026, the share buyback and share consolidation had reduced shares in issue by 19.3% from 72.7 million in March 2024 to 58.7 million. The programme remains on track to deliver an overall reduction of approximately 30% in shares in issue since commencement, supporting underlying earnings per share growth and enhancing the efficiency of future shareholder distributions.

The reduction in issued shares to September 2026 has already reduced annual cash dividend servicing costs and the continuation of the programme is expected to deliver further savings through FY28. Together, strong cash generation, disciplined leverage and the ongoing buyback support continued investment in growth and attractive shareholder returns.

Enquiries

PayPoint plc FGS Global

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer (Mobile: 07525 707970) James Thompson (Tel: 0207 251 3801)



A presentation for analysts will be held at 9.30am on 19 November 2026 via webcast. This announcement and webcast details will be available on the PayPoint plc corporate website

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW

GROUP UPDATE

Resilient underlying H1 performance in line with expectations

Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. This has established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.

Overall, the business has performed in line with expectations in the first half, with momentum building during the second quarter and resilient trading across the Group as a whole. Love2shop delivered a strong performance, with growth across the B2B and B2C High St channels. In Merchant Services, we continued to execute the strategic reset, prioritising higher-value merchants, improved retention and profitable growth. Early indicators are encouraging, with average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increasing to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year, average value processed per merchant ahead of the prior year and Merchant Rentals continuing to grow. Digital Payments & Open Banking delivered further growth, supported by new client wins and progress in integrating the capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData. In Network Services, despite headwinds in our Parcels business, we have delivered a resilient performance and we have made good progress across a number of our key strategic initiatives, including the continued expansion of Community Banking and growth in Digital Content & Engagement.

Our priorities in the second half are: to deliver a strong performance in Love2shop's important seasonal period, including the successful completion of the 2026 Park Christmas Savings season, building on the improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers, converting the encouraging early recruitment momentum for 2027 into paid accounts and sustained customer engagement, and delivering further growth in our B2B and B2C High St channels. In Digital Payments and Open Banking, we continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, continue integrating the combined capabilities of PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData and increase recurring revenues with a target run rate of £15 million ARR by the end of FY27. In Network Services, the focus is on delivering a strong second half from continuing the work to drive better engagement and adoption of our services with our retailer partners, scaling and expanding Community Banking, maximising the opportunities with each of our carrier partners to drive volume during peak, and to deliver a stronger second half performance from Parcels compared with H2 FY26. In Merchant Services, the priority is to build on the early progress and improved profitability in H1 by strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines, improving lead generation and progressing the phased delivery of Handepay Connect.

Consistent with previous guidance, performance is expected to be more heavily weighted towards the second half, and the Board remains confident that the Group will deliver a stronger second-half performance and an outcome broadly in line with market expectations for the year.

REVIEW BY BUSINESS UNIT

Network Services

The headline decrease in Network Services net revenue reflects the impact of a weaker first half performance in Parcels. Beyond Parcels, the business delivered growth in Retail Technology and Services, Community Banking and Digital Content & Engagement, alongside a resilient performance in Government Services and Bill Payments. Retail Technology and Services net revenue grew by 6.3%, driven by the annual RPI service fee increase and standardisation of service fees, while Government Services and Bill Payments net revenue decreased by 4.9%.

Retailer service improved materially in the first half: independent retailer calls are being answered 60% faster than in April, with over a third more handled each week, and priority lines answered in under a minute during field visits. A dedicated technical support team launched in September is restoring devices faster and proactively resolving issues before retailers need to call. More proactive financial management of the retailer estate, including strengthened debt recovery and earlier intervention on arrears, is also helping to protect network quality and long-term retailer value. Our unified One Retailer View is embedding a more data-led approach across Network Services, bringing together revenue, product adoption, service and compliance information to help our Retail Performance Managers identify the right intervention and commercial opportunity for each location. This is intended to improve service adoption, network quality and retailer value, with progress measured through the Capital Markets Day KPIs, including net revenue per site, currently £3,069 per annum, and the Retailer Engagement Index, which had a baseline of 69.2%.

The major multiple retailer team delivered a strong first half, following a restructure that strengthened account management, retailer engagement and sales operations across the managed estate. The launch of an entity-based Salesforce platform has created a centralised source of retailer information and embedded a more structured account management approach, which is being enhanced through Power BI dashboards to support more data-led business reviews and performance discussions. Commercially, the team supported growth across Royal Mail, Love2shop, ATM deployment and estate expansion, helping retail partners unlock new revenue streams and increasing consumer access to key services. Enhanced review cadences, business development playbooks and growth plans have further strengthened retailer relationships and sharpened the focus on service penetration and performance. The next major opportunity is to develop a scalable franchise framework for major retailer estates, with a blueprint model planned for broader rollout in early 2027.

Banking Services net revenue decreased by 1.7%, with Community Banking growth of 10.5% balanced by lower ATM and Counter Cash revenue. In November 2026, Chase went live for consumer cash deposits via app across our extensive network of over 30,000 locations. We also launched cash deposit via card capability with Nationwide in 3,000 locations, commenced the expansion of Chip & PIN-enabled deposit locations towards 10,000 by the end of the financial year and increased the Counter Cash withdrawal limit to £300 following consumer and retailer feedback. Digital Content & Engagement net revenue grew by 4.2%, supported by new campaign activity and increased advertiser engagement. PayPoint's partnership with MLP continues to grow, working with blue chip clients in the energy sector, telco and financial services sectors delivering new 'always on' customer rewards using Love2shop and PayPoint Engage.

Parcels net revenue decreased by 39.5% to £5.2 million. We have continued to face some challenges in our Parcels business, with the impact of the significant reduction in volumes from InPost following the commercial reset and major changes at InPost/Yodel not yet being offset by the strong volume ramp up with the Royal Mail and progress in growing our volumes with our other carrier partners. The comparison with HY26 is a particularly challenging one and we expect Parcels performance in H2 FY27 to exceed H2 FY26. While this business is going through a period of consolidation and rebuild following recent disruption, we remain confident the Parcels opportunity for our business and retailer partners remains attractive, as we focus on recovering Parcel volumes through our continued partnership with InPost, further scaling Royal Mail, broadening our carrier mix, and executing on new growth opportunities.

The reshaped field organisation and unified One Retailer View are strengthening retailer engagement, commercial focus and execution, enabling more targeted activity and helping identify the right intervention, service and commercial opportunity for each location. Together, these actions are designed to improve service adoption, network quality and value for retailers, supporting our ambition to deliver underlying Network Services net revenue growth of 5–10% per annum.

Digital Payments & Open Banking

During the first half, we established Digital Payments & Open Banking as a dedicated business unit, strengthening its leadership, commercial capability and operational infrastructure. Alongside this, progress continued in integrating PayPoint, obconnect and AperiData into a broader proposition spanning the business unit's three key service areas of“Move Money”,“Build Understanding and Trust” and“Connect and Operate Ecosystems”. Net revenue increased by 6.7%, supported by new client wins across A2A, DD and CoP, reflecting the early days in the development of this business.

In the first half we secured important client wins and extended existing relationships, including a two-year contract extension with Get Verified Limited in New Zealand, a partnership with KubaPay to provide account-to-account payment capabilities to the public transport sector, ScottishPower for Confirmation of Payee and Orwell Housing and RHP Group for Direct Debit. The successful conclusion of a pilot with a large utility company for financial insight demonstrated the potential to support utilities and other service providers in assessing affordability and financial vulnerability through real-time financial data analysis. Further integration of the combined capabilities is creating opportunities to cross-sell complementary services and capture a greater share of existing payment flows by adding higher-value verification, financial insight and orchestration services.

In the second half, our priority is to accelerate commercial execution and continue to build and convert the qualified pipeline, with a particular focus on expanding Corporate VoP, growing OpenPay and developing financial insight and programmable payments opportunities in the utility sector. We are increasing targeted sales activity across PayPoint's and Love2shop's existing customer relationships and pursuing new customers in priority sectors, including housing, local government, utilities, financial services and marketplaces. We are also progressing larger strategic opportunities across A2A, cVRP, corporate-owned ecosystems and international markets. This activity is supported by tighter pipeline governance, clear ownership of priority opportunities and a focus on removing barriers to conversion and implementation. We continue to establish new distribution partnerships to take our services to market in new sectors.

Our growth strategy remains focused on scaling recurring revenue from ecosystem infrastructure to complement transactional revenue from A2A, cVRP, DD and financial insight. Progress towards launching the Consumer Consent Service ecosystem for the energy sector remains on track for April 2027. Together, these commercial priorities and the continued integration of our capabilities are intended to increase recurring revenue and strengthen the forward pipeline, targeting a run rate of £15 million of annualised recurring revenue by the end of FY27. As guided in our Capital Markets Day, our ambition is to deliver compound annual net revenue growth of more than 20% and double net revenue over four years.

Love2shop

Love2shop continued to strengthen its position as the leading multi-channel rewards, gifting and prepaid savings platform. Our strategy is to maximise the lifetime value of billings across every channel by acquiring more customers, increasing product use, improving retention and expanding distribution through one platform connecting products, customers, retailers and partners. B2B performed strongly, supported by growth across the existing corporate client portfolio and strong customer retention.

B2C High St continued to scale through the InComm Payments partnership and the PayPoint network, with billings growing strongly and more than 7,400 stores transacting in the half. Performance was supported by continued estate expansion across the PayPoint network, increased participation from major multiple retailers and successful seasonal activity, extending distribution and making Love2shop products available to a broader customer base. Online performance also improved following the relaunch of love2shop.co.uk, with paid search returning close to prior-year levels, incremental media investment delivering a 21% year-on-year uplift in campaign billings and customer outreach identifying 52 high value B2B billings opportunities.

In Prepaid savings, while the final outcome for Park Christmas Savings is expected to be broadly flat for the 2026 season, the savings patterns we have seen reflect a higher quality of savings for the season with stronger customer retention at 80.2% and higher order values across all customer cohorts. This has been achieved through better targeted payment campaigns through the year, faster order processing and payment conversion and a much improved delivery and fulfilment experience for savers at the end of the season, providing a better end-to-end customer experience and a stronger operational platform for future growth.

The 2027 season has started strongly, particularly in customer acquisition. Early indications are encouraging, with new gross accounts more than doubling compared with the same point last year. Existing Direct gross accounts were also 25% ahead year-on-year at 47,675, with a great fulfilment experience for savers from the 2026 season already having an impact on intentions for 2027. Early conversion and paid-account measures remain affected by timing, as many new savers have yet to make their first payment and some existing customers and agents are still completing their 2026 commitments. The key Christmas and New Year recruitment period remains ahead, with activity focused on converting this encouraging early interest into paid accounts and sustained customer engagement.

For 2027, we have also introduced a simpler and more consistent customer proposition centred on stress-free Christmas savings, family and value. This includes a redesigned catalogue with stronger product visibility and clearer calls to action; cohort-specific recruitment and conversion journeys; anniversary products and targeted incentives; earlier intervention for non-payers from mid-November; and increased digital gift card fulfilment. Together, these changes are designed to improve acquisition, conversion and retention, while enhancing the customer experience and increasing operational efficiency. Overall, this represents the strongest and most coordinated campaign the business has ever implemented.

Alongside this, Love2save, a new 'any event' savings proposition, is in development for launch by the end of the financial year. Love2save will extend the successful prepaid savings model beyond Christmas, enabling customers to save for a broader range of occasions and creating an additional opportunity to acquire customers, increase engagement and build longer-term value.

The UK gift card sector has experienced a heightened frequency of cyber-related activity recently. Since the period end, the Group activated its incident response procedures in early November after identifying unauthorised access to systems supporting certain Love2shop digital vouchers and services. The incident formed part of a co-ordinated attack across the gift card sector. We immediately took the precaution of temporarily suspending certain Love2shop digital voucher distribution and exchange services. This caused temporary disruption for affected clients, but our response contained the incident within the affected environment. Remediation has since been completed, and the affected services have been fully restored.

Merchant Services

Merchant Services continued to implement its strategic reset, with greater emphasis on higher-value merchants, customer retention, improved profitability and mid-market growth. The strategy is focused on the quality and value of the merchant base rather than overall estate growth. The reset has made the business immediately more profitable, with underlying profit before tax increasing by 7.1% in the first half despite the reduction in net revenue. Acquiring net revenue decreased by 11.7% to £9.1 million, reflecting lower new-business acquisition as the reset was implemented.

Early indicators validate the strategic reset towards higher-value merchants. Average monthly revenue from newly onboarded Handepay merchants increased to £92 in September 2026, compared with £49 in the prior year, while average value processed per merchant across the Handepay book increased to £19,105 in September, compared with £17,890 in the prior year. In the first half, we delivered higher-value merchants, better retention, and new-business revenue continued to build in the SMB target market. Building on the foundations established in the first half, priorities for the second half are strengthening field-sales productivity, converting the mid-market and partner pipelines and improving lead generation.

Significant progress was made on Handepay Connect, the next-generation merchant proposition designed to provide one merchant experience across in-store, online and remote payments through one proposition, portal and app. Development advanced across digital onboarding, merchant pricing, mobile capability and partner integration, with the full launch expected in Q4 2026. The platform is designed to provide more ways to pay, faster access to funds, increased revenue per merchant and stronger customer retention, with delivery of the remaining capabilities and further integrations continuing into the second half.

Merchant Rentals net revenue increased by 5.8% to £5.5 million, supported by terminal deployments and partnership activity, and the business continued to develop its large-enterprise and strategic-partner pipeline, including Lloyds Cardnet and FreedomPay. Business Finance net revenue remained at £0.6 million, with more than £14 million of funding provided through the YouLend partnership. The business remained focused on improving initial lead volumes while maintaining the positive performance of customer renewals.

OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND

Our focus in the first half has been to build on the organisational changes implemented earlier in the year, strengthening ownership, accountability and execution across our four scaled business units. This has established a stronger foundation from which to deliver the growth ambitions set out at our recent Capital Markets Day.

Consistent with previous guidance, full-year performance is expected to be more heavily weighted towards the second half. To achieve this our focus is on: successfully delivering Love2shop's peak seasonal trading period; building and converting the Digital Payments and Open Banking pipeline and delivery of the £15m ARR target; sustaining growth in Community Banking, Retail Technology and Services, and Digital Content & Engagement; delivering a materially stronger second half performance in Parcels during the important peak period; and driving further progress in Merchant Services through improved sales productivity, pipeline conversion and the rollout of Handepay Connect. This operational focus, combined with a continued tight management of costs and cash with our capital discipline are the foundation of a continued resilient business performance.

Reflecting the underlying resilience of the business and encouraging progress in several of our key growth initiatives, the Board remains confident that the Group will continue to build on the momentum in the second quarter and a deliver stronger second half performance. Our full year outcome is expected to be broadly in line with market expectations.

The Board remains confident in the Group's medium-term ambition to deliver annual net revenue growth of 5–8%, supported by the business-unit strategies and performance measures introduced at the Capital Markets Day.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 20.2 pence per share, an increase of 2.0% compared with the prior year.

Nick Wiles

Chief Executive

18 November 2026

FINANCIAL REVIEW



£m Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to

30 September

2025 Change

% Network Services 59.9 66.9 (10.5)% Digital Payments and Open Banking 6.4 6.0 6.7% Love2shop 58.1 55.1 5.4% Merchant Services 15.2 16.1 (5.6)% Total revenue 139.6 144.1 (3.1)% Network Services 42.2 45.6 (7.5)% Digital Payments and Open Banking 6.4 6.0 6.7% Love2shop 18.1 17.0 6.5% Merchant Services 15.2 16.1 (5.6)% Total net revenue 7 81.9 84.7 (3.3)% Network Services (14.3) (13.0) 10.0% Digital Payments and Open Banking (5.0) (4.9) 2.0% Love2shop (16.0) (15.8) 1.3% Merchant Services (7.7) (9.1) (15.4)% Central costs (16.6) (16.2) 2.5% Total costs (excluding adjusting items) (59.6) (59.0) 1.0% Network Services 27.9 32.6 (14.4)% Digital Payments and Open Banking 1.4 1.1 27.3% Love2shop 2.1 1.2 75.0% Merchant Services 7.5 7.0 7.1% Central costs (16.6) (16.2) 2.5% Underlying profit before tax 8 22.3 25.7 (13.2)% Adjusting items: Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (2.6) (2.6) n/a Exceptional items (3.6) (3.2) 12.5% Profit before tax 16.1 19.9 (19.1)% Underlying EBITDA9 35.4 37.3 (5.1)% Net corporate debt10 (138.3) (84.0) 64.6%

Total revenue decreased by £4.5 million (3.1%) to £139.6 million (September 2025: £144.1 million). Net revenue decreased by £2.8 million (3.3%) to £81.9 million (September 2025: £84.7 million). The decrease in Network Services revenue is mainly due to lower parcels volumes following the commercial reset with InPost. The increase in Love2shop revenue is driven by the timing of non-redemption income.

Total costs increased by £0.6 million to £59.6 million (September 2025: £59.0 million). Increased finance costs reflect the Group's increased borrowing. Overhead costs increased in line with inflation. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in costs of sales, reflecting the fall in net revenue. Exceptional costs are one-off, non-recurring and do not reflect current operational performance. The £3.6 million charge to September 2026 comprises a legal settlement in respect of a claim served against the Group, an onerous contract provision for unused software licences and reorganisation costs. The prior year exceptional cost comprised legal fees in defence of the same claims and costs associated with the organisational framework to deliver greater automation and agility.

The underlying profit before tax decreased by £3.4 million (13.2%) to £22.3 million (September 2025: £25.7 million). Analysis by business segment is provided below.

Profit before tax decreased by £3.8 million (19.1%) to £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million). The decrease is mainly due to the fall in parcel volumes, affecting Network Services' profitability.

EBITDA / Underlying EBITDA (£m) Six months to 30

September

2026

Six months to 30

September

2025

Profit before tax

add back: 16.1 19.9 Net interest expense 4.3 3.8 Depreciation & Amortisation - including amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition 11.4 10.4 EBITDA (£m) 31.8 34.1 Exceptional items 3.6 3.2 Underlying EBITDA (£m) 35.4 37.3

Underlying EBITDA decreased by £1.9 million to £35.4 million (September 2025: £37.3 million), comprising the following amounts for each segment:



£m

Six months to 30

September

2026

Six months to 30

September

2025 Network Services 30.1 34.8 Digital Payments & Open Banking 2.5 1.9 Love2shop 5.8 4.5 Merchant Services 10.2 9.6 Central costs (13.2) (13.5) Total underlying EBITDA 35.4 37.3

Cash generation increased to £35.9 million (September 2025: £28.9 million), delivered from underlying profit before tax of £22.3 million (September 2025: £25.7 million). There was a net working capital inflow of £6.4 million (September 2025: net outflow of £1.5 million), mainly due to deferred income received under a parcel contract and timing of payments around period-ends.

Net corporate debt increased by £5.8 million to £138.3 million at September 2026 (March 2026: £132.5 million). The positive cash generation is more than offset by the share buy-back and tax, capex and dividend requirements. At 30 September 2026 loans and borrowings were £145.6 million (September 2025: £114.0 million), excluding a £4.5 million overdraft balance.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

NETWORK SERVICES

Network Services represents the range of services PayPoint provides to its retailer partners. Those services include the PayPoint One and Mini devices, EPoS, ATMs, Counter Cash and FMCG vouchering.



Net revenue (£m) Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Retail technology and services 13.4 12.6 6.3% Bill payment and government services 15.5 16.3 (4.9)% Parcels 5.2 8.6 (39.5)% Banking services 5.6 5.7 (1.8)% Digital content and engagement 2.5 2.4 4.2% Total net revenue 42.2 45.6 (7.5)%

Net revenue decreased by £3.4 million (7.5%) to £42.2 million (September 2025: £45.6 million) primarily due to the parcels business. The net revenue and performance metrics of each key product are separately addressed below.

Retail technology and service s

Net revenue (£m)

Six months to 30 September

2026

Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Service fees 12.4 11.5 7.8% Other 1.0 1.1 (9.1)% Total net revenue 13.4 12.6 6.3% PayPoint terminal sites (no.) PayPoint One Terminals 14,696 16,462 (10.7)% PayPoint Mini 5,480 3,927 39.5% Total PayPoint One / Mini 20,176 20,389 (1.0)% PPoS 9,656 9,833 (1.8)% PayPoint One – non-revenue generating 683 740 (7.7)% Total terminal sites in PayPoint network 30,515 30,962 (1.4)% PayPoint One average service fee per site (£) 22.7 20.9 8.6%

As at 30 September 2026, PayPoint had a live terminal in 30,515 UK sites, a decrease of 1.4% due to the Group's strategy of optimising its estate.

Service fees is a core growth area derived from PayPoint One, PayPoint Mini and our legacy terminals. Service fee net revenue increased by £0.9 million (7.8%) to £12.4 million driven principally by the annual RPI increase.

Bill payment and government services

Net revenue (£m)



Six months to 30 September

2026

Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Cash in 10.9 11.5 (5.2%) Cash out 2.8 2.9 (3.4)% Other 1.8 1.9 (5.3)% Total net revenue 15.5 16.3 (4.9)% Transactions (millions) Cash in 41.2 47.7 (13.6)% Cash out 3.5 3.6 (2.8)%







Parcels Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Net Revenue (£m) 5.2 8.6 (39.5)% Transactions (millions) 47.0 74.3 (36.7)%

Parcels net revenue decreased by £3.4 million (39.5%) to £5.2 million (September 2025: £8.6 million) and the number of parcel transactions decreased by 36.7% to 47.0 million, due to the impact of the commercial reset with InPost.

Banking services

Net revenue (£m) Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % ATM and counter cash 3.5 3.9 (10.3)% Neo banks 1.7 1.8 (5.6)% Other banking services 0.4 - n/a Total net revenue 5.6 5.7 (1.8)% ATM and counter cash services in live sites (no.) 6,350 7,094 (10.5)% ATM Transactions (millions) 10.5 11.5 (8.7)% Neo bank transactions (millions) 2.6 2.5 4.0%

Net revenue reduced by £0.1m (1.8%) to £5.6 million (September 2025: £5.7 million) as ATM transactions reduced by 8.7% to 10.5 million. This reflects a continuation of the reduced demand for cash across the economy.

Digital content and engagement

Net revenue (£m) Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % eMoney

FMCG vouchering

other 1.5

0.6

0.4 1.6

0.4

0.4 (6.3)%

50.0%

n/a Total net revenue 2.5 2.4 4.2% eMoney transactions (millions) 1.5 1.9 (21.1)%

DIGITAL PAYMENTS AND OPEN BANKING



Net revenue (£m) Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to

30 September

2025

Change % Move Money 3.8 3.4 11.8% Build Trust and Understanding 0.8 0.7 14.3% Connect and Operate Ecosystems 1.8 1.9 (5.3)% Total net revenue 6.4 6.0 6.7%

Net revenue increased by £0.4 million (6.7%) to £6.4 million (September 2025: £6.0 million), including £0.1 million from Aperidata, acquired in June 2026.

LOVE2SHOP



£m Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Billings 124.6

106.7 16.8% Love2shop billings 94.9 84.2 12.7% Prepaid Christmas savings billings 29.7 22.5 32.0% Total billings 124.6 106.7 16.8% Revenue 58.1 55.1 5.4% Net revenue 18.1 17.0 6.5% Total costs (16.0) (15.8) 1.3% Underlying profit before tax (excluding adjusting items) 2.1 1.2 75.0%

Love2shop (L2s) generated £124.6 million total billings in the period, an increase of 16.8% on the prior period. Billings are a measure of the total value of balance sold on cards and vouchers. The increase in prepaid Christmas savings billings is due to the earlier despatch of products in this financial period compared with the prior period. The increase in Love2shop billings reflects growth in the existing B2B corporate client portfolio and expanded distribution of B2C products across the PayPoint network and major multiple retailers.

The business is seasonal in nature, and profit is primarily generated in the second half of the financial year, which represents the peak trading period of the L2s corporate business.

The £3.0 million (5.4%) increase in revenue is largely due to a £2.6 million increase in non-redemption income, arising from the reduction from twelve to six months of the redemption period for digital products, and from non-redemption income from sales through a new distribution partner for which there was no prior period equivalent.

Net revenue for the 6 months to 30 September 2026 was £18.1 million, an increase of £1.1 million (6.5%) on prior period, principally due to the increase in non-redemption income referred to above.

MERCHANT SERVICES



Net revenue (£m) Six months to 30 September

2026 Six months to 30 September

2025

Change % Acquiring 9.1 10.3 (11.7)% Rentals 5.5 5.2 5.8% Business finance and other 0.6 0.6 - Total net revenue 15.2 16.1 (5.6)% Services in Live sites (No.) Acquiring – Handepay SME partners 16,238 20,251 (19.8)% Acquiring – PayPoint retailer partners 9,545 10,665 (10.5)% Rentals – terminals 47,017 49,648 (5.3)% Transaction value (£'m) Handepay SME partners 2,019 2,324 (13.1)% PayPoint retailer partners 967 1,104 (12.4)%

Merchant Services: Merchant Services net revenue overall decreased by 5.6% to £15.2 million (September 2025: £16.1 million).

Merchant Services acquiring services generated £9.1 million net revenue in the six-month period, a reduction of £1.2 million (11.7%) from the previous year (September 2025: £10.3 million), reflecting the strategic reset to more profitable sites.

Net revenue from Merchant Services terminal rentals increased by £0.3 million to £5.5 million (September 2025: £5.2 million), supported by terminal deployments, early termination income and conversion of partner pipelines.

Merchant Services business finance and other net revenue remained at £0.6 million.

Transaction values overall decreased by 12.9% to £2,986 million (September 2025: £3,428 million).

CENTRAL COSTS

Excluding adjusting items, central costs were £16.6 million, an increase of £0.4 million (September 2025: £16.2 million). Finance costs were higher than prior year, due to an increase in the Group's borrowing, to fund the ongoing share buy-back programme. The amortisation charge on centrally held software assets also increased, following the commission of Love2shop's ecommerce software, partially offset by reduced staff overhead costs resulting from the Group reorganisation announced in March 2026.

PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND TAXATION

The income tax charge of £4.2 million (September 2025: £5.0 million) on profit before tax of £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million) represents an effective tax rate of 25.9% (September 2025: 24.9%). This is higher than the UK statutory rate of 25% due to disallowable legal settlement costs.

GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Net assets of £48.9 million (September 2025: £102.0 million) decreased by £53.1 million, reflecting the continuation of the share buyback program and dividends, partially offset by profit in the twelve-month period. Current assets decreased by £12.9 million to £351.7million (September 2025: £364.6 million), mainly due to the timing of client settlements at the respective period-ends. Non-current assets of £239.9 million (September 2025: £240.6 million) decreased by £0.7 million, mainly due to the impairment of the Group's investments in Aperidata prior to its acquisition.

Current liabilities increased by £10.6 million to £375.0 million (September 2025: £364.4 million), mainly due to the timing of Love2shop's prepaid Christmas cards and vouchers. Partially offsetting this impact are decreases in the client settlement liability and the share buyback liability. Phase three of the share buy-back programme, which commenced in July 2026, was for £25 million of committed share purchases to March 2027, compared with £30 million for phase two to June 2026. Non-current liabilities of £167.6 million (September 2025: £138.9 million) increased by £28.7 million, including a £30.6 million increase in loans and borrowings.

At 30 September 2026 net corporate debt was £138.3 million (September 2025: £84.0 million), an increase of £5.8 million from the year end position. This derives from positive cash generation, partially offset by tax, capex and dividend requirements, along with share buy-back payments. Total loans and borrowings of £145.6 million (September 2025: £114.1 million), increased by £14.8 million from 31 March 2026, and comprise a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan, £70.0 million drawdown of the revolving credit facility, £1.3 million accrued interest less £0.7m arrangement fees (September 2025: £40.0 million drawdown from the revolving credit facility, £45.0 million non-amortising term loan, £0.4 million accrued interest less £1.3m arrangement fees).

GROUP CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

The following table, re-presented to reconcile to the statutory measure 'Net cash generated by operations', summarises the cash flow movements during the period.

Six months to 30

September

2026 Six months to 30

September

2025

Change % Profit before tax 16.1 19.9 (19.1)% Non-cash exceptional items 2.0 - n/a Depreciation and amortisation 11.4 10.5 8.6% Working capital changes (corporate) 6.4 (1.5) n/a Cash generation 35.9 28.9 24.2% Net finance charge 4.3 3.8 13.2% Exceptional settlement payment - (10.4) n/a Share-based payments, pension contributions and other items (0.2) (1.5) 86.7% Net cash generated by operations 40.0 20.8 92.3% Taxation payments (1.8) (4.6) 60.9% Capital expenditure (9.7) (10.5) 7.6% Acquisitions and disposals of strategic investments (0.2) 43.5 n/a Purchase of own shares for share-based payments (1.8) - n/a Net finance charge (4.3) (3.8) (13.2)% Payment of leases (0.5) (0.4) (25.0%) Share buyback (12.9) (13.0) 0.8% Dividends paid (11.9) (13.9) 14.4% Working capital changes (non-corporate) (2.7) (4.7) 42.6% (Increase) / decrease in net debt (5.8) 13.4 (143.3)% Net corporate debt at the beginning of the period

(132.5) (97.4) (36.0)% Net corporate debt at the end of the period (138.3) (84.0) (64.6)%

Cash generation increased to £35.9 million (September 2025: £28.9 million) delivered from profit before tax of £16.1 million (September 2025: £19.9 million). There was a net working capital inflow of £6.4 million, mainly due to deferred income received under a parcel contract and timing of payments around period-ends.

Capital expenditure of £9.7 million (September 2025: £10.5 million) was £0.8 million lower than the prior period. Prior period capital expenditure included software development investment to modernise heritage systems and Love2shop's e-commerce project.

DIVIDENDS

In the six months to 30 September 2026, total dividend payments of £11.9 million or 20.0 pence per share (September 2025: £13.9 million or 19.6 pence per share) were made, representing the final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026. This is a 2.0% increase on the final dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025.

We have declared an increased interim dividend of 20.2 pence per share (September 2025: 19.8 pence) payable in equal instalments of 10.1 pence per share on 18 December 2026 and 25 March 2027 (to shareholders on the register on 27 November 2026 and 26 February 2027 respectively). This is an increase of 1.0% compared to the final dividend declared of 20.0 pence per share, and an increase of 2.0% compared to 19.8 pence per share interim dividend for prior year.

The interim dividends will result in £11.6 million being paid to shareholders from the standalone statement of financial position of the Company which, as at 30 September 2026, had approximately £35.6 million of distributable reserves. This compares to the aggregate of the interim dividends and the special dividend paid to shareholders from the standalone statement of financial position of the Company at 30 September 2025 of £46.9 million, paid out of distributable reserves of approximately £101.4 million.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

The Board's immediate priority is to continue to preserve PayPoint's balance sheet strength. The Group maintains a capital structure appropriate for current and prospective trading over the medium term that allows a healthy mix of returns to shareholders and cash for investments. The Group's capital allocation priorities are as follows:



Investment in the business through capital expenditure and innovation to drive future revenue streams and improve the resilience and efficiency of our operations

Progressive ordinary dividends, targeting an earnings cover of over 2.0 times by FY28

Continuation of the 4-year share buyback programme, which returned £20 million over the initial 12 months to 30 June 2025, £30 million in the 12 months to 30 June 2026 and will return a further £30 million p.a. in each of years 3 and 4, depending on business performance, market conditions, cash generation and the overall capital needs of the business. Targeting an appropriate leverage ratio of 1.2x to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA

GOING CONCERN

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis having regard to the identified principal risks and uncertainties. Our cash and borrowing capacity provides sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group including dividends.

Rob Harding

Chief Financial Officer

18 November 2026

1 Dividend cover represents profit after tax divided by reported dividends.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



Note

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000

Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Revenue 2,3 126,843 133,024 305,624 Other revenue 2,3 12,751 11,117 31,384 Total revenue 139,594 144,141 337,008 Cost of revenue (76,711) (80,501) (187,936) Gross profit 62,883 63,640 149,072 Administrative expenses – excluding adjusting items (36,288) (34,176) (72,141) Operating profit before adjusting items 26,595 29,464 76,931 Adjusting items: Exceptional items - administrative expenses 5 (3,588) (3,162) (7,138) Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition – administrative expenses (2,611) (2,611) (5,223) Movement on convertible loan notes - - (1,000) Movement on other investments - - (200) Operating profit 20,396 23,691 63,370 Finance income 626 722 1,232 Finance costs (4,961) (4,507) (9,126) Profit before tax 16,061 19,906 55,476 Tax 6 (4,155) (4,966) (14,307) Profit for the period 11,906 14,940 41,169 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 11,906 14,588 39,333 Non-controlling interest - 352 1,836 11,906 14,940 41,169

Earnings per share (pence)

Basic 19.9 20.8 59.1 Diluted 19.9 20.6 58.4

Underlying earnings per share – before adjusting items (pence)

Basic 28.1 27.0 74.4 Diluted 28.1 26.7 73.6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

6 months

ended

30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended

30 September

2025

£000 Year

ended

31 March

2026

£000 Items that will not be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit pension scheme 238 161 168 Deferred tax on defined benefit pension scheme (60) (40) (42) Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the consolidated statement of profit or loss: Movement on cashflow hedge reserve 16 (137) 210 Other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period 194 (16) 336 Profit for the period 11,906 14,940 41,169 Total comprehensive income for the period 12,100 14,924 41,505 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 12,100 14,572 39,669 Non-controlling interests - 352 1,836 12,100 14,924 41,505

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Note

30 September

2026

£000

30 September

2025

£000

31 March

2026

£000 Non-current assets Goodwill 129,690 129,633 129,633 Other intangible assets 75,641 72,189 74,507 Convertible loan notes - 1,000 - Other investments 2,849 2,899 2,699 Property, plant and equipment 28,783 32,704 31,289 Net investment in finance lease receivables 409 210 464 Retirement benefit asset 2,480 1,989 2,102 Total non-current assets 239,852 240,624 240,694 Current assets Inventories 15,169 5,957 6,119 Trade and other receivables 91,303 109,623 102,567 Current tax asset 2,218 569 4,260 Cash and cash equivalents – corporate 11,847 30,050 6,176 Cash and cash equivalents – non-corporate 171,158 121,883 108,996 Restricted funds held on deposit 60,000 96,508 35,000 Total current assets 351,695 364,590 263,118 Total assets 591,547 605,214 503,812 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 138,805 149,508 119,250 Payables in respect of clients' funds and retail partners' deposits 39,628 20,578 25,481 Payables in respect of gift card vouchers and prepay savers 188,016 192,224 117,654 Lease liabilities 782 672 881 Provisions 1,965 1,012 2,861 Bank overdraft 4,500 - 7,859 Loans and borrowings 1,306 371 260 Total current liabilities 375,002 364,365 274,246 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 2,422 3,238 2,684 Loans and borrowings 144,337 113,716 130,526 Derivative liability 39 403 55 Deferred tax liability 17,458 17,915 17,098 Provisions 3,366 3,621 3,370 Total non-current liabilities 167,622 138,893 153,733 Total liabilities 542,624 503,258 427,979 Net assets 48,923 101,956 75,833 Equity Share capital 8 212 230 219 Share premium 8 1,000 1,000 1,000 Merger reserve 8 18,243 18,243 18,243 Share-based payment reserve 2,584 3,045 3,550 Capital redemption reserve 8 31 13 24 Retained earnings 25,115 75,215 51,059 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 47,185 97,746 74,095 Non-controlling interest 1,738 4,210 1,738 Total equity 48,923 101,956 75,833

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Note Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

£'000 Merger reserve

£'000 Share-based payment reserve

£'000

Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Retained

earnings1

£'000

Total

£'000

Non-controlling

Interests

£'000



Total

equity

£'000 At 1 April 2025 236 1,000 18,243 3,471 7 70,255 93,212 4,109 97,321 Profit for the year - - - - - 14,588 14,588 352 14,940 Total other comprehensive income - - - - - (16) (16) - (16) Comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 14,572 14,572 352 14,924 Post-tax gain on part-disposal of subsidiary - - - - - 34,026 34,026 - 34,026 Purchase of own shares (6) - - - 6 (30,279) (30,279) - (30,279) Equity-settled share-based payment expense - - - 1,038 - (1,133) (95) - (95) Vesting of share scheme - - - (1,464) - 1,464 - - - Dividends - - - - - (13,690) (13,690) (251) (13,941) At 30 September 2025 230 1,000 18,243 3,045 13 75,215 97,746 4,210 101,956 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - - - - (2,400) (2,400) (3,956) (6,356) Profit for the year - - - - - 24,745 24,745 1,484 26,229 Total other comprehensive expense - - - - - 352 352 - 352 Comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 25,097 25,097 1,484 26,581 Post-tax gain on part-disposal of subsidiary - - - - - (26) (26) - (26) Purchase of own shares 8 (11) - - - 11 - - - - Equity-settled share-based payment expense - - - 583 - (89) 494 - 494 Vesting of share scheme - - - (78) - 78 - - - Dividends - - - - - (46,816) (46,816) - (46,816) At 31 March 2026 219 1,000 18,243 3,550 24 51,059 74,095 1,738 75,833 Profit for the year - - - - - 11,906 11,906 - 11,906 Total other comprehensive income - - - - - 194 194 - 194 Comprehensive income for the year - - - - - 12,100 12,100 - 12,100 Purchase and cancellation of own shares 8 (7) - - - 7 (25,208) (25,208) - (25,208) Purchase of shares by employee benefit trust - - - - - (1,832) (1,832) - (1,832) Equity-settled share-based payment expense - - - 1,142 - (1,225) (83) - (83) Vesting of share scheme - - - (2,108) - 2,108 - - - Dividends - - - - - (11,887) (11,887) - (11,887) At 30 September 2026

212 1,000 18,243 2,584 31 25,115 47,185 1,738 48,923

1 See note 1 for an explanation of the re-presentation.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Note

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000

Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Net cash generated by operations 9 40,011 20,791 66,205 Corporation tax paid (1,816) (4,642) (17,094) Interest received 146 277 351 Interest paid (3,151) (4,316) (8,312) Movement in restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) (25,000) 14,967 76,475 Movement in payables – non-corporate 84,513 74,043 4,376 Net cash inflow from operating activities 94,703 101,120 122,001 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,117) (4,528) (8,075) Purchases of intangible assets (7,628) (5,934) (13,488) Purchase of equity investment (150) - - Net cash and cash equivalents acquired on acquisition of subsidiary (9) - - Net cash used in investing activities (9,904) (10,462) (21,563)

Financing activities Dividends paid (11,887) (13,941) (60,506) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - - (251) Purchase of own shares for share-based payments (1,832) - - Proceeds from part-disposal of subsidiary - 43,461 43,384 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - (6,356) Payment of lease liabilities (479) (449) (996) Repayment of loans and borrowings (6,500) (26,500) (30,500) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 20,000 38,500 59,000 Purchase of own shares for share buy-back (12,909) (12,985) (30,089) Net cash ( used in) / generated from financing activities (13,607) 28,086 (26,314) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 71,192 118,744 74,124 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 107,313 33,189 33,189 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 178,505 151,933 107,313 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Corporate cash 11,847 30,050 6,176 Bank overdraft (4,500) - (7,859) Non-corporate cash 171,158 121,883 108,996 Cash and cash equivalents on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position 178,505 151,933 107,313

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Accounting policies Reporting entity

PayPoint plc ('PayPoint' or the 'Company') is a public limited company, incorporated and registered in the UK under the Companies Act 2006. Its registered office is at Unit 1, The Boulevard, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1EL. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ('interim financial statements') as at and for the six months ended 30 September 2026 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). They were approved for issue on 19 November 2026.

These interim financial statements do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2026 were approved by the board of directors on 10 June 2026 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statements under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.

The financial statements have been reviewed, not audited.

Basis of preparation

The interim financial statements for the half-year reporting period ended 30 September 2026 have been prepared in accordance with the UK-adopted International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Adoption of standards and policies

Amendments to accounting standards adopted by the Group

The Group has adopted Amendments to IFRS9 Financial Instruments and IFRS7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures – Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments for the first time in the current financial period. The adoption of this amendment has had no material impact on the Group's interim financial statements.

The accounting policies applied by the Group in the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2026 are otherwise consistent with those set out in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Re-presentation of comparative figures

In its interim financial statements for the half-year reporting period ended 30 September 2025, the Group classified its £34.0 million post-tax gain on part-disposal of a subsidiary undertaking within Other comprehensive income in its Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income. That gain has been re-presented as a retained earnings movement outside Other comprehensive income, consistent with the Group's treatment of the transaction in its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Going concern

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Group manages its capital to ensure that entities in the Group will be able to continue as a going concern while maximising the return to shareholders through the optimisation of the debt-to-equity balance. The capital structure of the Group consists of debt, cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit and equity attributable to equity holders of the parent comprising capital, reserves and retained earnings.

The Group's policy is to borrow centrally to meet anticipated funding requirements. Our cash and borrowing capacity provide sufficient funds to meet the foreseeable needs of the Group. At 30 September 2026, the Group had corporate cash of £11.8 million.

Subsequent to the period end, the Group carried out a refinancing completed on 15 October 2026, following which its borrowing facilities consist of:



a £75.0 million non-amortising term loan expiring in June 2030; and a £105.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in June 2030.

At 30 September 2026, £70.0 million was drawn down from the revolving credit facility (30 September 2025: £40.0 million).

The Group's statement of financial position shows net assets of £48.9 million as at 30 September 2026 (£102.0 million as at 30 September 2025), having made a profit after tax for the period of £11.9 million (30 September 2025: £14.9 million) and delivered cash from operations of £40.0 million for the period (30 September 2025: £20.8 million). The Group has net current liabilities of £23.3 million at 30 September 2026 (30 September 2025: net current assets of £0.2 million).

The Directors consider the going concern period as twelve months from the date of signing of these interim financial statements and have reviewed detailed monthly cash flow forecasts for the Group over this period. In this 'base case' scenario, the cash flow forecasts show considerable liquidity headroom and debt covenants will be met throughout the period. In addition, the Directors have considered and confirm there are no significant or material events that have been identified beyond the going concern period that may cast doubt upon the continuing use of the going concern basis.

In addition to the 'base case' scenario, the Directors have prepared a 'downside' scenario which includes the following assumptions:

Network Services

10% decline in parcel and other transactions



Digital payments and open banking



10% decline in payment transactions zero revenue growth in Infrastructure as a Service and Ecosystems

Love2shop

10% decline in billings across all channels



Merchant Services



10% decline in card acquiring revenue

1,000 decline in terminal rentals zero revenue growth in Business Finance



Even with the above assumptions, the forecasts indicate that there is sufficient headroom and liquidity for the Group to continue with its existing borrowing facilities.

Based on this assessment, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these interim financial statements and therefore have prepared the interim financial statements on a going concern basis.

Use of judgements and estimates

In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Critical judgement: recognition of cash and cash equivalents and restricted funds held on deposit

The nature of payments and banking services means that PayPoint collects and holds funds on behalf of clients as those funds pass through the settlement process and retains retailer partners' deposits as security for those collections. Following the Love2shop acquisition in 2023, it also holds card and voucher deposits on behalf of agents, cardholders and redeemers, some of which is held in trust.

A critical judgement in this area is whether each of the above categories of funds, and restricted funds held on deposit, are recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position, and whether they are included in cash and cash equivalents for the purpose of the Statement of consolidated cash flows. This includes evaluating:

(a) the existence of a binding agreement, such as a legal trust, clearly identifying the beneficiary of the funds;

(b) the identification of funds, ability to allocate and separability of funds;

(c) the identification of the holder of those funds at any point in time; and

(d) whether the Group bears the credit risk

Where there is a binding agreement specifying that PayPoint holds funds on behalf of the client (i.e. acting in the capacity of a trustee) and those funds have been separately identified as belonging to that beneficiary, the cash (referred to as 'Clients' own funds') and the related liability are not included on the Consolidated statement of financial position.

In all other cases, the Group has access to interest on such monies and can, having met certain conditions, withdraw the funds. The cash and corresponding liability are therefore recognised on the Consolidated statement of financial position. Corporate cash and cash equivalents consists of cash freely available to the Group for use in its daily operations and is presented as a separate line item on the Consolidated statement of financial position from non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, which is not freely available to the Group, either because of self-regulation and segregation or due to contractual or regulatory requirements. Non-corporate cash and cash equivalents comprises:



Clients' cash – cash collected on behalf of clients from retailer partners but not yet transferred to clients. Clients' cash is held in PayPoint's bank accounts

Gift card voucher cash – cash collected on the issue of gift card vouchers which have not yet expired or been redeemed

Prepay savers' cash - cash received from customers under a prepayment scheme accumulating towards their selected savings target. It is converted to gift card vouchers once the target is reached Retailer partners' deposits – cash received from retailers held as security against their default

Both corporate cash and non-corporate cash are included within cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of cash flows.

Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate), comprises gift card voucher cash and prepay savers' cash. However, unlike the gift card voucher cash and prepay savers' cash included in non-corporate cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) may only be accessed after a minimum of three months. Consequently, they are excluded from cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated statement of financial position and the Consolidated statement of cash flows.

The amounts recognised on the Statement of financial position as at 30 September 2026 are as follows:



Cash and cash equivalents 30 September

2026

£000 30 September

2025

£000 31 March

2026

£000 Corporate cash 11,847 30,050 6,176 Bank overdraft (4,500) - (7,859) Sub-total: corporate cash net of bank overdraft 7,347 30,050 (1,683) Clients' cash 33,184 15,506 19,895 Gift card voucher cash 30,103 23,611 36,366 Prepay savers' cash 101,427 77,694 47,149 Retailer partners' deposits 6,444 5,072 5,586 Sub-total: non-corporate cash 171,158 121,883 108,996 Total cash and cash equivalents 178,505 151,933 107,313

Restricted funds held on deposit (non-corporate) 30 September

2026

£000 30 September

2025

£000 31 March

2026

£000 Prepay savers' cash 15,000 48,254 30,000 Gift card voucher cash 45,000 48,254 5,000 Total 60,000 96,508 35,000

Clients' own funds

Clients' cash held in trust off the Consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2026 is £51.4 million (30 September 2025: £50.8 million).

Alternative performance measures

Non-IFRS measures or alternative performance measures are used by the Directors and management for performance analysis, planning, reporting and incentive setting purposes and have remained consistent with the alternative performance measures disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. These measures are included in these interim financial statements to provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders.

These measures are not defined terms under IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for IFRS measures.

Cash generation (non-IFRS measure)

Cash generation reflects profit before tax, depreciation, amortisation, and non-cash exceptional items, adjusted for working capital (excluding movements in clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits and card and voucher deposits) as detailed in the financial review. This measures the cash generated which can be used for tax payments, new investments and financing activities.

Underlying performance measures (non-IFRS measures)

Underlying performance measures allow shareholders to understand the operational performance in the year, to facilitate comparison with prior years and to assess trends in financial performance. They usually exclude the impact of one-off, non- recurring and exceptional items and the amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, such as brands and customer relationships.

The adjusting items between the Group's statutory and underlying performance measures are as follows:

30 September

2026

£000 30 September

2025

£000 31 March

2026

£000 Exceptional item – legal fees 1,099 2,611 3,411 Exceptional item – onerous contract provisions 2,038 - - Exceptional item – reorganisation costs 451 - 2,247 Exceptional item – organisational framework costs - 551 978 Exceptional item – impairment of receivable - - 502 Sub-total: exceptional items – administrative expenses 3,588 3,162 7,138 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition 2,611 2,611 5,223 Net movement on convertible loan note fair value - - 1,000 Net movement on other investment fair value - - 200 Total adjusting items 6,199 5,773 13,561

See note 5 for explanations of the above exceptional items.

Love2Shop billings (non-IFRS measures relating solely to the Love2Shop segment)

Billings represents the value of goods and services shipped and invoiced to customers during the period and is recorded net of VAT, rebates and discounts. Billings is an alternative performance measure, which the directors believe provides an additional measure of the level of activity other than total revenue. This is due to billings being recognised at a different time to revenue from multi-retailer redemption products being reported on a 'net' basis, whilst revenue from single-retailer redemption products and other goods are reported on a 'gross' basis.

Net revenue (non-IFRS measure)

Net revenue is total revenue less commissions paid (to retailer partners and Park Christmas agents) and the cost of revenue for items where the Group acts in the capacity of principal (including single-retailer vouchers and SIM cards). This reflects the benefit attributable to the Group's performance, eliminating pass-through costs to create comparability of performance under both the agent and principal revenue models. It is a key consistent measure of the overall success of the Group's strategy. A reconciliation from revenue to net revenue is included in note 4.

Total costs (non-IFRS measure)

Total costs comprise other costs of revenue, administrative expenses, financing income and finance costs. Total costs exclude adjusting items, which consist of exceptional costs, amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition and net movements on convertible loan notes and other investments. See note 4.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Underlying EBITDA) (non-IFRS measure)

The Group also presents adjusted EBITDA, which comprises EBITDA excluding exceptional items and net movements on convertible loan notes and other investments. EBITDA measures earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Underlying profit before tax (non-IFRS measure)

Underlying profit before tax represents statutory profit before tax excluding adjusting items.

Underlying earnings per share (non-IFRS measure)

Underlying earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net profit before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent by the basic or diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue.

Net corporate debt (non-IFRS measure)

Net corporate debt represents corporate cash and cash equivalents less amounts borrowed under financing facilities (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities). The reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net corporate debt is as follows:

30 September

2026

£000 30 September

2025

£000 31 March

2026

£000 Cash and cash equivalents - corporate cash 11,847 30,050 6,176 Bank overdraft (4,500) - (7,859) Less: Loans and borrowings (145,643) (114,087) (130,786) Net corporate debt (138,296) (84,037) (132,469)

2. Segmental reporting

Following the restructuring announcement in March 2026, the Group considers its operating segments to be the following:



Network Services

Digital Payments and Open Banking (DPOB)

Love2shop Merchant services

Previously, the Group considered its operating segments to be PayPoint and Love2shop. The prior period segmental information disclosed below has been re-presented to reflect the new operating segments.

The chief operating decision maker (CODM) is the Chief Executive supported by the Executive Committee. The CODM reviews separate monthly internal management reports (including financial information) for each of the above four business units to assess performance and allocate resources. The new operating segments reflect how the Group is managed following the restructuring.

The material products and services offered by each of the new operating segments are as follows:

Network Services



Bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers

Retailer service fees

Parcel delivery and collection ATM cash machines

DPOB



Digital payments



Open banking services, including confirmation of payee Credit reference and transaction analytics



Love2shop



Shopping vouchers, cards and e-codes which customers may redeem with participating retailers. These are either 'single-retailer' or 'multi-retailer'. The former may only be used at the specified retailer, whilst the latter may be redeemed at one or more of over 200 retailers. Christmas savings club, to which customers make regular payments throughout the year to help spread the cost of Christmas, before converting to a voucher.

Merchant Services



Card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices Business finance

Information related to each reportable segment is set out below. Segment profit / (loss) before tax and adjusting items is used to measure performance because management believes that this information is the most relevant in evaluating the results of the respective segments relative to other entities that operate in the same industries.

The £139.6 million total revenue is geographically in the UK (£138.7 million) and New Zealand (£0.9 million) (2025: £144.1 million in the UK only).

6 months ended 30 September 2026

and as at 30 September 2026

Network

Services

£000

DPOB

£000

Love2

shop

£'000

Merchant

Services

£'000

Central

£'000

Total

£000 Revenue 59,308 6,172 46,142 15,221 - 126,843 Other revenue 583 198 11,970 - - 12,751 Segment revenue 59,891 6,370 58,112 15,221 - 139,594 Net revenue 42,241 6,370 18,106 15,221 - 81,938 Segment profit / (loss)before tax and adjusting items 27,874 1,430 2,128 7,478 (16,650) 22,260 Exceptional items (1,936) - (1,331) (321) - (3,588) Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (316) (416) (1,056) (823) - (2,611) Segment profit / (loss) before tax 25,622 1,014 (259) 6,334 (16,650) 16,061 Interest income - - 36 - 590 626 Interest expense - - 2,026 - 2,935 4,961 Depreciation and amortisation 2,514 1,515 2,730 3,488 1,131 11,378 Capital expenditure 4,620 1,227 2,438 1,460 - 9,745 Segment assets - - - - 591,547 591,547 Segment liabilities - - - - 542,624 542,624 Segment equity - - - - 48,923 48,923





6 months ended 30 September 2025

and as at 30 September 2025

Network

Services

£000

DPOB

£000

Love2

shop

£'000

Merchant

Services

£'000

Central

£'000

Total

£000 Revenue 65,704 5,870 45,350 16,100 - 133,024 Other revenue 1,239 116 9,762 - - 11,117 Segment revenue 66,943 5,986 55,112 16,100 - 144,141 Net revenue 45,549 5,986 17,030 16,100 - 84,665 Segment profit / (loss) before tax and adjusting items 32,591 1,140 1,194 6,976 (16,222) 25,679 Exceptional items (2,914) - (248) - - (3,162) Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (316) (416) (1,056) (823) - (2,611) Segment profit / (loss) before tax 29,361 724 (110) 6,153 (16,222) 19,906 Interest income - - 451 - 271 722 Interest expense - - 2,446 - 2,061 4,507 Depreciation and amortisation 2,576 1,288 2,372 3,467 748 10,451 Capital expenditure 3,983 1,242 2,524 2,713 - 10,462 Segment assets - - - - 605,214 605,214 Segment liabilities - - - - 503,258 503,258 Segment equity - - - - 101,956 101,956

3. Revenue



Disaggregation of revenue

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000 6 months

ended 30 September

20251

£000 Year ended

31 March

20261

£000 Network Services Retail technology and services 13,415 12,625 25,892 Bill payments and government services 20,513 20,887 44,272 Parcels 14,986 21,837 40,724 Banking services 7,477 7,595 15,365 Digital content and engagement 2,917 2,755 5,862 Network Services Total 59,308 65,699 132,115 Digital Payments and Open Banking Move money 3,601 3,295 7,930 Build trust and understanding 813 640 1,045 Connect and operate ecosystems 1,758 1,935 4,078 Digital Payments and Open Banking Total 6,172 5,870 13,053 Love2Shop – voucher and card service fee 46,142 45,350 128,863 Merchant Services Acquiring 9,077 10,284 19,694 Rentals 5,543 5,172 10,558 Lending / other 601 649 1,341 Merchant Services Total 15,221 16,105 31,593 Revenue 126,843 133,024 305,624

Service fee revenue of £12.4 million (September 2025: £11.5 million) and management fees, set-up fees and up-front lump sum payments of £0.4 million (September 2025: £0.7 million) are recognised on a straight-line basis over the period of the contract. Card terminal leasing revenue is recognised over the expected lease term using the sum of digits method for finance leases and on a straight-line basis for operating leases. Multi-retailer voucher, card and e-code service fee revenue is recognised on redemption by the customer. Multi-retailer non-redemption revenue is recognised when the product has expired (and, where applicable, when the right of refund has lapsed). The remainder of revenue is recognised at the point in time when each transaction is processed. The usual timing of payment by PayPoint customers is on fourteen-day terms. The usual timing of Love2shop's corporate customers is fifteen-day terms; its consumer customers pay on ordering.

Revenue subject to variable consideration of £4.3 million (September 2025: £6.5 million) exists where the consideration to which the Group is entitled varies according to transaction volumes processed and rate per transaction. Management estimates the total transaction price using the expected value method at contract inception, which is reassessed at the end of each reporting period, by applying a blended rate per transaction to estimated transaction volumes. Any required adjustment is made against the transaction prices in the period to which it relates. The revenue is recognised at the constrained amount to the extent that it is highly probable that the inclusion will not result in a significant revenue reversal in the future, with the estimates based on projected transaction volumes and historical experience. The potential range in outcomes for revenue subject to variable consideration resulting from changes in these estimates is not material.

1Comparative figures in this table, the Other revenue table below and the Net revenue table in note 4 are re-presented to reflect the business reorganisation announced in March 2026. In each case, the March 2026 comparative figures are unaudited.

Love2shop revenue is recorded net of corporate discounts.

Seasonality of operations

Following the Group's acquisition of Love2shop on 28 February 2023, its performance is now considered“highly seasonal” under IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The Love2shop business is heavily weighted towards the second half of the financial year, in particular the peak September to December pre-Christmas period when revenues from card, voucher and e-code redemptions are at their highest.

The remainder of the Group's business is far less seasonal, although its Parcels division also generates its highest revenues in the pre-Christmas months. Bill payment transactions, which were historically higher during the winter months (H2), continue to be impacted by the shift in consumer behaviour towards making fewer, larger payments and structural changes in this market. Card payments typically generate higher acquiring value processed and revenue in the summer months (H1). Card terminal rentals revenue is relatively unaffected by seasonality.

Other revenue

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000 6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000 Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Network Services Interest revenue 583 1,239 1,753 Digital Payments and Open Banking Interest revenue 198 116 268 Love2shop Interest revenue 2,991 3,415 6,243 Non-redemption revenue 8,979 6,347 23,120 Love2shop total 11,970 9,762 29,363 Total other revenue 12,751 11,117 31,384

Other revenue comprises:



Multi-retailer voucher and card non-redemption revenue recognised on expiry (where the customer has no right of refund) or on expiry and lapse of the refund period (where the customer has a right of refund). Interest revenue generated by investing clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers' cash and restricted funds held on deposit.

4. Alternative performance m easures

Net revenue

The reconciliation between total underlying revenue and net revenue is as follows:

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000 6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000 Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Service revenue – Network Services 59,055 65,238 131,236 Service revenue – Digital Payments and Open Banking 6,172 5,870 13,053 Service revenue – Merchant Services 15,221 16,099 31,591 Service revenue – multi-retailer redemption products 2,849 4,786 17,777 Service revenue – other 1,840 1,566 3,084 Sale of goods – single-retailer redemption products 41,450 38,996 107,849 Sale of goods – other 256 469 1,034 Other revenue – multi-retailer non-redemption income 8,979 6,347 23,120 Other revenue – interest on clients' funds, retailer partners' deposits, gift card cash, prepay savers' cash and restricted funds held on deposit 3,772 4,770 8,264 Total underlying revenue

less: 139,594 144,141 337,008 Retailer partners' commissions (17,983) (21,499) (43,208) Cost of single-retailer cards and vouchers (39,618) (37,918) (102,842) Cost of SIM cards and e-money sales as principal (55) (59) (111) Net revenue 81,938 84,665 190,847

Total costs excluding adjusting items



6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000

Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Other costs of revenue 19,055 21,025 41,775 Administrative expenses – excluding adjusting items 36,288 34,176 72,141 Finance income (626) (722) (1,232) Finance costs 4,961 4,507 9,126 Total costs excluding adjusting items 59,678 58,986 121,810

5. Exceptional items



6 months

ended

30 September

2026

£000 6 months

ended

30 September

2025

£000 Year ended

31 March

2026 £000 Legal fees 1,099 2,611 3,411 Onerous contract provision 2,038 - - Reorganisation costs 451 - 2,247 Organisational framework costs - 551 978 Impairment of receivable - - 502 Total exceptional items included in administrative expenses 3,588 3,162 7,138

The tax impact of the exceptional items is £0.6 million (September 2025: £0.8 million)

Exceptional items are those which are considered significant by virtue of their nature, size or incidence. These items are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement categories to assist in the understanding of the performance and financial results of the Group, as they do not form part of the underlying business.

Legal fees

The current period legal fees represent final settlement of the claim served by Global-365.

The prior period legal fees relate to the Group's defence of that claim and another served on a number of its companies, also in connection with issues addressed by commitments accepted by Ofgem as a resolution of its concerns raised in Ofgem's Statement of Objections received by the Group in September 2020. Both claims are now settled.

Onerous contract provision

The onerous contract provision relates to unused and under-utilised licences for customer relationship management platforms in the Group's Network Services, Merchant Services and Love2shop businesses. The Group is committed to paying the annual charges for the total number of licences supplied under the contracts for the remainder of their terms, with the future unavoidable licence costs under the contracts exceeding the economic benefit the Group will derive from them.

Reorganisation costs

The current period costs relate to changes in the IT function of the Group's Love2shop business.

The prior period costs relate to the reorganisation of the Group's business units, which it announced in March 2026. The reorganisation has resulted in a better integrated and more transparent business and was accompanied by a review of the Group's cost base, which has improved operational efficiency.

Organisational framework costs

The prior period organisational framework costs are fees to a third party engaged to support the Group deliver greater automation and agility. The work has been completed.

Impairment of receivable

The prior period cost relates to a balance due to PayPoint PLC from Aperidata Limited before the Company acquired Aperidata.

6. Tax





6 months

ended

30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended

30 September

2025

£000

Year ended 31 March

2026

£000 Current tax charge 3,859 4,612 14,810 Deferred tax charge / (credit) 296 354 (503) Total income tax charge 4,155 4,966 14,307 Effective tax rate 25.9% 24.9% 25.8% Tax charged directly to other comprehensive income Deferred tax charge on movement on defined benefit pension scheme

asset 60 40 42

7. Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated on the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, as per the tables below. The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2026 is not diluted for the future vesting of share-based payment awards. PayPoint PLC shares issued to employees on vesting of such awards will have been purchased in advance by the Group's employee benefit trust.

6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000 6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000 Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Basic Total profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 11,906 14,588 39,333 Adjusting items (note 1) 6,199 5,773 13,561 Tax on adjusting items at 20.6% / 25% / 24.6% (1,275) (1,443) (3,340) Underlying Underlying profit for basic and diluted earnings per share is the net profit before adjusting items attributable to equity holders of the parent 16,830 18,918 49,554





30 September

2026

Number of

Shares

Thousands 30 September

2025

Number of

Shares

Thousands 31 March

2026

Number of

Shares

Thousands Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

(for basic earnings per share) 59,824 70,074 66,579 Potential dilutive ordinary shares: Restricted share awards - 649 500 Deferred annual bonus scheme - 154 127 SIP and other - - 100 Treasury shares held in employee benefit trust 5 - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares in

Issue (for diluted earnings per share) 59,829 70,877 67,306

8. Share capital, share premium, merger reserve and capital redemption reserve



Called up, allotted and fully paid share capital 30 September 2026

£000 30 September

2025

£000 31 March

2026

£000 58,655,795 ordinary shares of 0.3611p each (September 2025: 69,122,970) 212 230 219

On 1 July 2026, the Group announced a second extension to the share buy-back programme, planning to purchase £25 million of shares by 31 March 2027. The Group had previously purchased £20 million of shares during the initial 12-month period beginning on 1 July 2024 and a further £30 million in a first 12-month extension to the programme, from 1 July 2025. The programme is expected to continue until the end of March 2028.

In accordance with IFRS 9, the Group recognised an initial liability for the full amount of £25.2 million (including stamp duty and associated costs) in the current period, with a corresponding reduction in retained earnings. A total of 2,125,707 shares were purchased in the period, with a nominal value of £7k. This resulted in a reduction in share capital of £7k and a corresponding increase in the capital redemption reserve balance from £24k to £31k.

The share premium of £1.0 million (September 2025: £1.0 million) represents the payment of deferred, contingent share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the i-movo acquisition.

The merger reserve of £18.2 million (September 2025: £18.2 million) comprises £1.0 million initial share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued on the initial acquisition of i-movo and £17.2 million share consideration in excess of the nominal value of shares issued in relation to the Love2shop acquisition.

9. Notes to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows





6 months

ended 30 September

2026

£000

6 months

ended 30 September

2025

£000

Year ended

31 March

2026

£000 Profit before tax 16,061 19,906 55,476 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,743 4,835 9,412 Amortisation of intangible assets 6,635 5,616 10,882 Cash settlement of provision - (10,400) (10,400) Exceptional items – non-cash provision for onerous contract 2,038 - - Exceptional items – non-cash impairment of receivable - - 502 Adjusting item – non-cash movement on convertible loan note - - 1,000 Adjusting item – non-cash movement on other investments - - 200 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 133 690 Finance income (626) (722) (1,232) Finance costs 4,961 4,507 9,126 Contribution to defined benefit pension scheme (75) (1,500) (1,500) Share-based payment charge 1,142 1,038 1,621 Cash-based payment tax settlements (1,225) (1,133) (1,222) Operating cash flows before movements in corporate working capital 33,654 22,280 74,555 Movement in inventories (9,050) 205 43 Movement in trade and other receivables (9,629) (656) 4,700 Movement in finance lease receivables 140 225 273 Movement in contract assets (19) (314) (431) Movement in contract liabilities - (9) (9) Movement in provisions (2,823) (317) 1,281 Movement in trade and other payables – corporate 27,738 (623) (14,207) Movement in working capital - corporate 6,357 (1,489) (8,350) Cash generated by operations 40,011 20,791 66,205

10. Contingent liability

HMRC assessment

In February 2024, HMRC raised an assessment on the Group's tax position for the accounting period ended 31 March 2021. The Group has appealed the assessment on the grounds that it is not valid from a tax technical and administrative perspective and no provision has therefore been recognised.

11. Events after the reporting date

On 15 October 2026, the Group completed a refinancing which increases its financing facilities to £180 million, comprising a £75 million term loan expiring in June 2030 and a £105 million unsecured revolving credit facility, also expiring in June 2030.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Our risk management and internal controls framework is designed to ensure that the Group maintains an effective and dynamic risk management process which identifies our risk exposures, ensures our programme of mitigating controls operates effectively and provides assurance to our stakeholders that effective risk management is embedded in our operations.

Recent cyber-attacks affecting the UK gift card sector have highlighted the evolving nature of the cyber threat landscape and the continued importance of effective security and operational resilience. Following the incident experienced after the period end, we continue to review and enhance our security controls and resilience capabilities, taking account of emerging threats, including those associated with the increasing use of AI-enabled techniques.

The Group's principal risks and uncertainties remain closely aligned to those risks disclosed in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026 and are detailed below.

Risk Trend & Appetite Potential Impact Mitigation Strategies Status Principal Risks 1 Competition and markets

Trend = Increasing

Appetite =

High

Market conditions remain challenging for the Group and our competitors alike as cost management becomes an increasing challenge while the anticipated decline in our legacy business continues. In response, the business has continued with its programme of business diversification, with the development of new and innovative services.

The current economic conditions of lower consumer spending and overall slow market growth, have also continued from the previous fiscal year. The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate, competitor activity as well as consumer spending behaviour, regularly re-assessing our existing and potential future markets. Such assessments also include identification of opportunities to further de-risk the legacy business through development of our service offerings and strategic acquisitions or investments, where appropriate.

The business will remain agile by looking to adapt to changes in consumer needs and behaviours. Risk is increasing as cost-of living pressures have continued to affect consumer activities, particularly in spending behaviours. Economic pressures due to heightened geopolitical tensions, weaker outlook for growth in the UK and increased uncertainties over inflation and interest rates continue to impact costs faced by our consumers, as well as by the business and our competitors alike. 2 Emerging Technology

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Medium

Failure to keep up with new and emerging technologies and services remains a risk to the Group whilst some emerging technologies also present an opportunity for potential service advancement through such developments. Pressures on suitable resources to deliver technological solutions to support new and emerging services remains. We continually review technological developments, including the evolution of AI, to understand how new technologies can be used to support our service offerings and to keep our products relevant and up to date with technological advances. We also develop and implement our own innovative technology, where appropriate.

The Executive Board closely monitors the markets in which we operate enabling early identification of potential acquisition targets. Risk is stable as Group acquisitions, investments and partnerships have helped to mitigate risks associated with emerging technologies. The continuing programme of re-platforming our digital proposition will facilitate the further expansion of our presence in digital payment markets. 3 IT Transformation

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Medium The Group continues with the delivery of IT transformation projects as specified in our road map with delivery of these projects recognised as key to delivering our business strategy, enhancing platform resilience as well as supporting key growth in our business as identified in the 3-year plan. Such projects also serve to satisfy increased regulatory requirements in this area. Delivery plans are in place with appropriate governance structure identified. The Executive Board is accountable for the management and delivery of these projects, with oversight provided by the Group Board to ensure the effective delivery of innovative, robust, and efficient project management of these major programmes. Risk is stable due to delivery of significant projects within the road map such as the e-commerce platform in Love2Shop. We have a number of significant projects which are currently in the process of being delivered by the Group and significant progress has been delivered over the last year. 4 Client Services

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Medium

Clients' service expectations are high, as they continue to expect services to provide complex solutions in support of their specific requirements. Clients requirements are increasingly more sophisticated in terms of compliance needs. Client retention and the exposure to clients developing in house solutions as an alternative to our services remains an ongoing risk.

The Group builds and carefully manages strategic relationships with key clients, retailers, redemption partners and suppliers. We continually seek to improve and diversify services through new initiatives, products and technology and our involvement in new and technology driven markets. Risk is stable. On 30 March 2026, the Group announced a business reorganisation into four business units, which will enable strong performance ownership, a better harnessing of the Group's collective capabilities, strengthened execution and a more accountable operating culture. We continue to renew contracts and onboard new retailers, clients, merchants, and redemption partners in line with expectations.

Collaborating with our clients to continue to understand their requirements and how best we can meet our clients' needs remains a priority and we continue to identify opportunities for our clients to diversify and use more than one of our service provisions. 5 Legal and

Regulatory

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Low

Increased levels of legal and regulatory requirements coupled with significant changes to current legal and regulatory frameworks as well as the continued addition of new service offerings all mean that the legal and regulatory environment in which we operate has become increasingly more complex.

Should a number of significant changes be required to the current regulatory framework, this could impact our current cost and operational model.

Our Legal and Compliance teams work closely with the business on all legal and regulatory matters and enable the business to adopt strategies to ensure PayPoint is appropriately protected and complies with all legal and applicable regulatory requirements.

Emerging regulations are incorporated into strategic and operational planning, and we engage with regulators to ensure our frameworks are appropriate to support new products and initiatives. Risk is stable due to the Group's demonstrated ability to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, with the controls and policies put in place to manage such change. We continue to manage legal and regulatory exposures through our risk management framework which includes key components such as assurance and monitoring reviews, mandatory training programmes and customer engagement.

As noted in the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2025, a number of companies in the PayPoint Group, including PayPoint Plc, received a claim from Global-365 plc and Global Prepaid Solutions Limited ('G365') on 18 July 2023 concerning PayPoint's prepayment energy business. The Competition Appeal Tribunal handed down its judgment on this claim on 7 May 2026:



It found PayPoint liable for an historical infringement of competition law, which ceased in 2018, concerning certain contracts under which it provided energy OTC prepayment services; It awarded damages of £169,334 plus interest to G365 in respect of its“loss of a chance” to win contracts with a limited number of small energy suppliers. The CAT's findings confirm that PayPoint's past contracts with energy suppliers were not a significant factor in G365's lack of success.

PayPoint remains committed to ensuring its commercial practices meet all regulatory requirements.

6 People

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Low

People remain a key component in ensuring we continue to deliver our key strategies over the coming years. Our ability to attract, retain and develop those individuals who are instrumental in driving top line growth, along with individuals who will support the operational transformation of our business is essential to our continued success.

Key person dependencies, at both Executive and senior management levels, have been noted as an important component of this risk.

The Executive Board continues to monitor this risk, with oversight from the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Culture is a critical element in ensuring we have the right people in our employ and PayPoint's purpose, vision, and values, are defined and embedded within the business, our expected behaviours and our review and monitoring processes. An employee forum comprising employees from across the business engages directly with the Executive Board on employee matters. Risk is stable. Employee engagement surveys remain positive and key actions around cost-of-living support, better employee interaction and flexible working remain at the heart of our people management policies. The business has continued with its policy of investing in key employees and ensuring that recognition of high-level performance is at the heart of our people management strategy. 7 Cyber

Security

Trend = Increasing

Appetite = Low

Cyber security risk continues to grow due to the growing volume and ever-increasing sophistication of the nature of these attacks and our expanding digital footprint. The emergence of AI-enabled tools has also lowered the barrier to entry for threat actors, making certain attack techniques more accessible, scalable and convincing.

A successful cyber incident could result in operational disruption, loss or compromise of sensitive data, regulatory exposure, financial loss and reputational damage. Maintaining a strong control environment and workforce vigilance therefore remains critical. The Executive Board regularly reviews the Group's cyber security and data protection framework, with detailed oversight provided by the Cyber Security and IT Sub-Committee of the Audit Committee. The Group maintains a layered security control environment, including continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response processes and regular control review.

During the year, the Group continued to invest in cyber security capabilities across people, processes and technology, strengthening its control environment and resilience.

Colleagues receive regular cyber security awareness training, supported by phishing simulations and ongoing awareness activity. The Group also engages third-party specialists to assess defences, support assurance activity and strengthen resilience across its own estate and key suppliers. The Group continues to evaluate emerging technologies, including AI-enabled capabilities, where appropriate to support threat detection, analysis and response. Risk is increasing as the cyber threat landscape continued to evolve during the year. This has been further influenced by the increasing use of AI-enabled tools by adversaries, which is contributing to the pace and complexity of cyber threats. In response, the Group has continued to enhance its architecture, systems, processes and monitoring capabilities. While these actions strengthen resilience, cyber risk remains elevated given the pace of threat evolution and the Group's expanding digital footprint.

8 Business

Interruption

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Low

Failure to provide a stable infrastructure environment or to promptly recover failed services following an incident can lead to loss of service provision, and financial, regulatory, and reputational loss. Interruptions may be caused by system failures, cyber-attack, failure by a third party or failure of an internal process. Recovery of the service can be hampered by lack of appropriate resilience levels.

Our comprehensive and robust business continuity framework is reviewed on a regular basis by the Executive Board, and the Cyber Security and IT sub-Committee of the Audit Committee maintains oversight of the framework and its implementation. Business continuity, disaster recovery and major incident response plans are maintained and tested with failover capabilities across third party data centres and the cloud.

Risk from supplier failure is managed through contractual arrangements, alternative supplier arrangements and business continuity plans. Risk is stable. System disruption is an inherent business risk however we recognise that recent acquisitions, our IT transformation projects and our expansion into different products contribute to increasing complexity of our operations. Better staff training and retention has enhanced our ability to detect and recover from service issues. 9 Credit and Liquidity/ Treasury Management Incorporating Counterparty Risk Management

Trend = Increasing

Appetite = Medium

The Group has significant exposures to large clients/retailers, redemption partners and other counterparties.

Credit control remains a priority for the Group with risks to payment of retailer debt increasing over the last year as the Group has continued its expansion into certain markets as well as prevailing economic pressures. Counterparty management remains a risk to the Group although the level of such risk has decreased over the last year.

The Group also operates a number of debt/banking covenants which must be carefully managed. Like most organisations, cash flow management is a key process in the Group's operations.

The Group has effective credit and operational processes and controls. Ongoing credit reviews, and effective debt management processes are implemented across the Group.

A number of mitigating controls are in place to effectively manage counter party risk including increased engagement and active monitoring of our significant counter parties.

We have effective governance to manage cash flows through our treasury oversight committee and have implemented detailed and effective cash management control processes to support our operations. Risk is increasing due to a number of more recent factors.

Cost of living pressures may impact our client and retail estate. However, we have robust monitoring in place to reduce default rates and impacts.

We have enhanced and increased our risk controls to ensure effective counterparty risk management. And these remain under constant review

The Group has robust financing arrangements in place, and our cash generation remains strong as do our cash management processes. 10 Operational Delivery

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Low



Planning, forecasting and successful execution of all business functions is key to ensuring operational delivery for the Group. Delivery of key initiatives and strategic objectives, including sales and service delivery growth, remains key to achieving the desired success levels anticipated for the Group.

Supply chain management is also a key factor in delivering our operational targets. Failure to manage this risk would hamper our business performance, impact our stakeholders, and may lead to regulatory or legal sanctions.

The Executive Board has implemented a robust and effective reporting suite to ensure management of BAU is supported by timely and accurate business reporting and performance analysis. We continue to develop our Business Intelligence and Management information reporting capabilities to enhance, support and develop our BAU management functions.

Our existing

processes are continuously reviewed to make sure they

are efficient and well controlled and our supply chain is monitored and assessed to ensure continuity of service is maintained.

Risk is stable. We continue to focus on effective integration of recent acquisitions into our business and to develop new services and enhance existing capabilities. Emerging Risk 1 ESG and Climate

Trend = Stable

Appetite = Medium

We continue to be a low-carbon producing company and as such, climate remains as an emerging risk to the Group as the risk does not pose any immediate threat. We continue to monitor and assess potential risks to our operations, including our retail network, from potential impacts of climate change such as flooding.

As a Group, we recognise the importance of ESG matters and acknowledge that our business needs to be environmentally and socially responsible to create shared value for

all stakeholders.

The CEO and the Executive Board have overall accountability for PayPoint's climate and social responsibility agendas, and they recommend strategy to the Board.

We have embedded a strategy of reducing our carbon emissions, with a goal of becoming fully net-zero by 2040 (2030 for our own operations). We have multiple policies and processes governing our social responsibility strategy and continually assess and evolve our strategy and working practices to ensure the best outcomes for stakeholders and the environment. Our ESG working group has implemented various measures as we continue to embed low carbon strategies into our working practices and business strategy.

The continued roll out of the PayPoint Mini, supports reduction of our carbon footprint through production of lower emissions.

We run an employee forum to encourage open communication channels with our employees and continue to engage with our employees on socially responsible initiatives, such as volunteering, work in the community and school mentoring programmes.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge this set of interim financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS34 Interim Financial Reporting as contained in UK-adopted IFRS and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 (indication of important events during the first half and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining half of the year) and DTR 4.2.8 (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Nick Wiles Rob Harding

Chief Executive Finance Director

1 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.

2 Underlying EBITDA (EBITDA excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition and the Finance Review for a reconciliation to profit before tax.

3 Underlying profit before tax (profit before tax excluding adjusting items) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition.

4 Adjusting items comprises £3.6 million exceptional items (£1.1 million for legal costs related to claims against PayPoint, £2.0 million for an onerous software licence contract and £0.5 million for reorganisation costs) and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition (£1.1 million for Love2shop and £1.5 million for PayPoint's previous acquisitions). Refer to note 1 to the financial statements.

5 Diluted underlying earnings per share is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for the definition and note 7 for the basis of calculation.

6 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.

7 Net revenue is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 4 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to revenue.

8 Underlying profit before tax is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for its definition.

9 Underlying EBITDA is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for its definition and financial review for a reconciliation.

10 Net corporate debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) is an alternative performance measure. Refer to note 1 to the financial statements for a reconciliation to cash and cash equivalents.

Attachment

HY FY27 RNS - Final