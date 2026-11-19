Arco Vara`S Financial Calendar For 2027
25.02.2027: Q4 2026 unaudited interim report
15.04.2027: 2026 audited annual report
29.04.2027: Q1 2027 unaudited interim report
29.07.2027: Q2 2027 unaudited interim report
28.10.2027: Q3 2027 unaudited interim report.
Märt Meerits
CFO
Arco Vara AS
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