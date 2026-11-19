

Company remains on track to complete its NASDAQ listing allowing completion of financing for Phase 3 global registrational trial execution for lead programme in advanced melanoma, to be initiated in December 2026



FDA grants Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to iSCIB1+ in advanced melanoma



WHO has agreed“inzitagene plasmivec” as International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for iSCIB1+



New Phase 2 ModiFY trial data show vaccine-specific immune responses associated with longer progression-free survival in renal cell carcinoma

Continued progress across ImmunoBody® and GlyMab® platforms supports broader pipeline development



OXFORD, United Kingdom and BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scancell Holdings plc (AIM: SCLP), a late-stage clinical immuno-oncology company developing active immunotherapies designed to enhance anti-tumour immune responses in difficult-to-treat cancers, today provided an update on progress across its clinical and preclinical pipeline, including the grant of Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for inzitagene plasmivec and new data from the Phase 2 ModiFY trial of Modi-1.

Dr Phillip L'Huillier, Chief Executive Officer, Scancell, commented:“We are very encouraged by the progress across our pipeline. The new data from the ongoing ModiFY trial, demonstrate that Modi-1 can induce vaccine-specific immune responses in a subset of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), with these responses being associated with longer progression-free survival. These findings provide encouraging evidence of clinical activity of our Moditope platform and support further evaluation of Modi-1. Our next steps will focus on better understanding these immune responses, exploring potential biomarkers and using these insights to inform future clinical development.

The FDA's grant of RMAT designation for iSCIB1+, alongside Fast Track, recognises its potential to address an unmet need in advanced melanoma and gives us closer engagement with the Agency as we start Phase 3. With iSCIB1+ approaching a major clinical milestone and our plans for a Nasdaq listing progressing, we remain committed to advancing our lead program while unlocking the potential of our broader immunotherapy pipeline.”

DNA ImmunoBody ®



inzitagene plasmivec (iSCIB1+) in advanced melanoma



inzitagene plasmivec in combination with checkpoint inhibitors continues to show durable positive benefit to patients in the Phase 2 SCOPE trial. The latest data cut, analysed November 12th, shows overall survival is sustained at 24 months at 82% for SCIB1 and iSCIB1+ (n=80) cohorts. iSCIB1+ remains superior (to SCIB1) at 24 months at 87%.



Progression-free survival (PFS) rate for combined SCIB1 and iSCIB1+ (n=80) at 24 months is 65% in the HLA-target population. For iSCIB1+ at 24 months PFS is 71% due to one patient showing progression. Standard of Care, ipi/nivo at 24mths was 41.5% (checkmate 067 Study)



The rate of complete responders has improved to 28% for SCIB1 and iSCIB1+ (n=80) cohorts (31% for iSCIB1+ Cohort 3).



The global Phase 3 trial of iSCIB1+ remains on track for first-patient-in (FPI) in December 2026, following U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) IND clearance and Clinical Trial Authorisation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year. iSCIB1+ has also been granted a Fast Track Designation from the FDA.



The FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) for the allowing benefits of Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, intensive FDA guidance on efficient drug development and eligibility for rolling review, priority review and accelerated approval if relevant criteria are met. Scancell will request an initial comprehensive multidisciplinary RMAT meeting with the FDA to discuss the development program, including the Phase 3 trial and manufacturing strategy for the Phase 3 trial.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted“inzitagene plasmivec” as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for iSCIB1+. An INN is the single, globally recognised non-proprietary name used by regulators, prescribers and scientific publications.

More mature PFS data and interim overall survival (OS) data from SCOPE expected in H1 2027. Research has begun on new ImmunoBody® candidates targeting tumour-associated antigens including KRAS, cMET and FAP, building on the platform validation provided by iSCIB1+. Potential indications include pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”), non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (“MSS CRC”).



Moditope® ModiFY Trial



The Phase 2 ModiFY trial of Modi-1 with checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is fully recruited in both cohorts. The objective of the study was to assess dosing schedule, formulation, immunogenicity and tumour type.



Full RCC cohort (n=43, Modi-1 plus ipilimumab and nivolumab): objective response rate (ORR) 48%; median PFS 7.8 months.



46% of RCC patients mounted a vaccine-specific immune response to Modi-1's citrullinated peptides; these responders outperformed non-responders:





6-month PFS: 75% vs 50% (p=0.0025)





ORR: 58% vs 36%

Median PFS: not reached at 22 months' follow-up vs 6 months in non-responding patients



Safety: no toxicity beyond that expected with ipilimumab and nivolumab, and no evidence of autoimmune disease.



59% of RCC responders received Modi-1ekv, the new soluble, stable formulation, on an accelerated schedule, achieving a 6-month PFS rate of 90% and supporting its further evaluation.



In HNSCC, immune responders had median PFS of 4.5 vs 2 months for non-responders. Not statistically significant, but further exploratory evidence linking immune response to outcome.



SCOPE (advanced melanoma) and ModiFY (RCC) results are informing future clinical development. With Modi-1 target antigens broadly expressed across tumour types, options include the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, where disease control is likely to be longer, and metastatic indolent tumours.

RNA-seq of immune responders is under way to understand the mechanism and identify a predictive biomarker. Immune receptors isolated from clinical responders could also open new therapeutic approaches, potentially in faster-progressing tumours.



GlyMab® Antibodies



Based on a recent update from Genmab, Scancell are confident that the partnered SC129 and SC2811 candidates are being progressed towards clinical development, with potential further near-term milestone payments, dependent on Genmab's progress and decisions.



SC134-TCAB, the lead wholly owned GlyMab® candidate, is in developability studies as Scancell evaluates its potential progression towards clinical development.

Further GlyMab® candidates are SC27 (targeting Lewis Y) and GT200 (targeting SLAN). Initial preclinical data suggest SC27 could be investigated as a T-cell engager (TCE) or antibody drug candidate in various indications, and GT200 in ovarian cancer.



Corporate update



Company remains on track to complete its NASDAQ listing late 2026/early 2027.

Completion of the transaction will allow financing for the execution of the Phase 3 global registrational trial of inzitagene plasmivec in advanced melanoma, to be initiated in December 2026.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

About inzitagene plasmivec

inzitagene plasmivec is a DNA ImmunoBody® in development for the treatment of melanoma. Administered by needle-free intramuscular injection, inzitagene plasmivec encodes an antibody targeting the melanoma-associated antigens gp100 and TRP-2, priming high-avidity T cells to generate a robust and durable anti-tumor response. In the Phase 2 SCOPE trial in first-line advanced melanoma, inzitagene plasmivec in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab demonstrated a PFS of 77% at 22 months in the target HLA population, with no increase in checkpoint inhibitor-related toxicities. inzitagene plasmivec has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful activity as a monotherapy in Phase 1 and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in the Phase 2 SCOPE trial in advanced melanoma.

inzitagene plasmivec has been granted Fast Track Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma from the FDA. The registrational Phase 3 trial of inzitagene plasmivec in patients with advanced melanoma has received an IND clearance from the FDA and CTA from the UK MHRA and is expected to begin in the second half of 2026. A Phase 2 trial of iSCIB1+ in patients with neo/adjuvant melanoma is planned for the first half of 2027.

inzitagene plasmivec is an investigational medicinal product. It has not been approved by the MHRA, the FDA or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of melanoma or any other indication,

and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP; ) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing targeted, off-the-shelf, active immunotherapies, generated by the ImmunoBody® and Moditope® platforms, designed to stimulate durable anti-tumor responses. The lead product, inzitagene plasmivec, is a DNA ImmunoBody® that has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinically meaningful activity both as a monotherapy, in a Phase 1 trial, and in combination with checkpoint therapies in a Phase 2 trial in patients with melanoma. Modi-1 is a Moditope peptide currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in head & neck and renal cancers. In addition, Scancell is advancing a pipeline of high affinity GlyMab® antibodies targeting tumor specific glycans, two of which have been licensed for further development to Genmab A/S, an international biotechnology company and global leader in the antibody therapeutics space.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination (Business Combination) between Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Neuphoria) and Scancell, Scancell and Neuphoria filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (Registration Statement) on October 9, 2026, containing a preliminary proxy statement of Neuphoria and a preliminary prospectus of Scancell. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, Neuphoria will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus related to the proposed Business Combination to its stockholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed Business Combination. Neuphoria's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained in the Registration Statement, any amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials contain or will contain important information about Scancell, Neuphoria and the proposed Business Combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed Business Combination will be mailed to stockholders of Neuphoria as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders of Neuphoria can obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website at, or by directing a written request to: Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc, 100 Summit Dr, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803.

Participants in the Solicitation

Neuphoria and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Neuphoria's stockholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Neuphoria is contained in Neuphoria's proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2025 Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on November 24, 2025 and is available free of charge at the SEC's web site at, or by directing a written request to Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc, 100 Summit Dr, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803. For additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proposed Business Combination, stockholders should read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained in the Registration Statement filed by Scancell with the SEC on October 9, 2026, any amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus.

Scancell and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Neuphoria in connection with the proposed Business Combination. For the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed Business Combination, stockholders should read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained in the Registration Statement filed by Scancell with the SEC on October 9, 2026, any amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“may”,“will”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“continue”,“target” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations regarding clinical benefits and availability of Scancell's product candidates, including iSCIB1+ in advanced melanoma; expectations regarding the design, progress, timing, enrolment, randomization, scope, expansion, and results of Scancell's existing and planned clinical trials, including Scancell's Phase 3 registrational trial of iSCIB1+ in advanced melanoma and Phase 2 monotherapy trial of iSCIB1+ in patients with neo/adjuvant melanoma; the expected submission of clinical trial applications or investigational new drug applications; the timing and sufficiency of clinical trial outcomes to support potential approval of any of Scancell's product candidates; the potential regulatory approval; and the timing, ability to close and anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Scancell's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of worsening macroeconomic conditions, including as a result of health epidemics or pandemics, war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, or global geopolitical tension, on Scancell's business, financial position, strategy and anticipated milestones, including Scancell's ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials; Scancell's ability to obtain a clinical supply of current or future product candidates; Scancell's ability to obtain regulatory approval of its product candidates; Scancell's ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; competition with respect to market opportunities; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials or future regulatory approval; Scancell's need for and ability to obtain additional funding, on favorable terms or at all, including as a result of worsening macroeconomic conditions, including changes in inflation and interest rates and unfavorable general market conditions, and the impacts thereon of the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and global geopolitical tension; Scancell's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for any of its product candidates it is developing; the success of Scancell's current and future collaborations, partnerships or licensing arrangements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations or agreements with respect to the Business Combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Neuphoria, Scancell, the combined company or others following this announcement of the Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Neuphoria, to obtain financing to complete the Business Combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the Business Combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Scancell as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the Business Combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Neuphoria's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 or in other documents filed by Neuphoria with the SEC. There may be additional risks that neither Scancell nor Neuphoria presently know or that Scancell and Neuphoria currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Scancell nor Neuphoria undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication. Scancell and Neuphoria disclaim any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is expressly disclaimed. The recipient agrees that it shall not seek to sue or otherwise hold Scancell, Neuphoria or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, advisors or representatives liable in any respect for the provision of this communication, the information contained in this communication, or the omission of any information from this communication.

No Offer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

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