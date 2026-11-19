MENAFN - Pressat) Sent ItemsImages

Christian Lingerie Shoot Harlette DeFalaise fronts her new lingerie collection and announces the HH Bar

The designer and actress shares how her Christian faith led her to model for Harlette and how a photograph from her television appearance helped land her the role of Anna Nicole Smith in 39.

London, 19th November - Harlette Luxury founder and designer Harlette DeFalaise is the face of her new lingerie collection. She wanted a Christian woman to represent the brand and chose to model the collection herself after her fiancé asked her to become the face of Harlette.

“My Christian faith has grown as I've come to understand the Old and New Testaments more deeply through my own practice,” said DeFalaise.“Psalm 150 is one of my favourites, and I use the Aaronic Blessing in my Friday prayers. I regularly pray for healing for my fiancé and for others in London, and I attend a prayer group in Hollywood.”

At International Swim Curaçao in 2015, DeFalaise walked the runway at the end of the show as the designer.“Before I walked out in Curaçao i prayed, my fiancé asked me to pray for the thoroughbred horses in Australia's Hunter Valley,” she said.“When he asked me to be the face of Harlette, I took it as encouragement to represent the brand in a way that felt true to my faith.”

DeFalaise was cast as Anna Nicole Smith in the biopic 39 after appearing on Britain's Next Big Thing. She credits a photograph from that appearance with helping her land the role. Recalling the photograph, the film's producer quipped,“Thank God they're real!”

The new collection is available exclusively on demand through Harlette DeFalaise. Harlette is also launching the HH Bar and H Cup. From January 2027, luxury retailers worldwide can set up an HH Bar in their stores.

About Harlette Luxury

Harlette Luxury is a lingerie brand founded by designer Harlette DeFalaise. Visit harlette.

Collection orders, retail partnerships and media enquiries

HH Collection

Retail price range from £129 to £2700

Harlette Haute Couture

Retail price range from £7200 to £2,7000,000

#LoveHarlette