A 463L pallet loaded with rows of stacked Peli protective cases, ready for military air cargo transport.

The PELI 1726 Air Long/Deep Case, featuring a rugged design, integrated wheels and a retractable-style carrying handle for transporting and protecting long equipment.

New long/deep-format case combines lightweight construction with rugged protection for production, photography and specialist equipment.

- Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli Products, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peli Products, S.L.U. introduces the PeliTM 1726 Air Long/Deep Case, expanding its Air range with a long-format protective case for professionals and consumers transporting valuable equipment. Designed for production gear, camera kits, training equipment and larger specialist setups, the 1726 Air provides generous internal space while keeping weight down.Built from Peli's proprietary HPXATM polymer, the 1726 Air is up to 40% lighter than comparable polymer cases. It weighs 8.12 kg without foam and offers internal dimensions of 98.81 × 32.97 × 32.84 cm, accommodating longer and bulkier equipment for transport between jobs, locations and activities.The case delivers waterproof, dustproof and crushproof protection, with an IP67 rating and testing to MIL-STD specifications. Press & PullTM latches provide secure closure and easy access, while dual automatic pressure equalisation valves balance internal pressure and help keep water and dust out. Rugged wheels and rubber-overmoulded handles make loaded transport easier.“The continued success of the Peli Air range gives us confidence to expand it further, bringing lightweight protection to more equipment types and applications. With the 1726 Air, we're giving users more room for larger setups while maintaining the protection they expect from Peli,” said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli Products.Designed to pack efficiently onto standard Euro, industrial and 463L pallets, the 1726 Air supports streamlined logistics across commercial and defence supply chains. Moulded interlocking features help stabilise stacked cases during transport, while an integrated card holder supports equipment identification. The 1726 Air is offered in black with Pick N PluckTM foam or as a case-only configuration.For further information, visit Peli.About PELIPeli Products is the European Headquarters of Pelican Products, Inc., the global manufacturer known for high-performance protective cases, advanced lighting solutions and rugged equipment designed for professionals operating in demanding environments. With expanded manufacturing capability in Europe, PELI continues to strengthen its support for customers across the region through local operations, global expertise and a focus on quality, resilience and innovation.

Anna Smith

Peli Products, S.L.U.

+34 934 67 49 99

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Peli introduces 1726 Air Long/Deep Case for larger equipment loads News Provided By Peli Products, S.L.U. November 19, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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