CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Experience Beyond the Eye”. Making the invisible, visible.Interior Designer and Founder of Beyond The Eye draws on a Luxury Visual and creative services Career With Fendi, Chanel, and Dior to Create Intentional, highly designed SpacesLos Angeles, California – Reema Amara is an interior designer and a highly recognized visual merchandising expert whose practice,“Beyond The Eye”( BTE By RA), reimagines interior spaces as tools for well-being, performance, and personal transformation. Born in Paris to a French mother and Tunisian father, she grew up at the intersection of European refinement and Mediterranean-Arabic influence. That multicultural upbringing shaped her lifelong fascination with art and design. She earned a Master of Business in International Luxury Marketing at Istec, building on earlier commercial studies at WIBS, and pursued coursework across France, the United States, Spain, and Italy. Today she speaks four languages: English, French, Italian, and Spanish.Reema's professional path began in styling and photography before she joined Fendi's public relations office in Paris, setting the stage for a long career among the world's most prestigious luxury houses. She was then trained in visual merchandising at Chanel under respected mentors. After relocating to Los Angeles, she led Visual Merchandising for Christian Dior Couture across its West Coast fine jewelry, timepieces, and men's and women's fashion boutiques. Her reach extended to stores in Las Vegas, Aspen, and select East Coast locations for major events and openings.Following the pandemic, Reema pivoted toward independent practice, working as a visual image consultant for multiple brands while expanding steadily into full-scale interior design. During this period, she also trained as a Tera Mai energy healer, an experience that deepened her belief in the power of intentional space-making. Drawing together her luxury retail background, her studies in neuroscience and astrology, and her energy-healing practice, she founded“Beyond The Eye” (BTE By RA). The firm designs homes, businesses, and environments that go past aesthetics alone, intentionally choosing and mixing materials, lighting, scent, vibration, and other elements to support each client's goals, whether that means rest, focus, connection, or business success. After years of creating beautiful spaces that help increase sales in visual merchandising, she decided to go deeper in the impact a space intentionally designed can have on people. Fascinated by the absolute perfection of the pyramids, she uses her knowledge of neuroscience, energy flow, and her incredible aesthetic eye to adapt the ancient Egyptian marvels concept to our current time.Reema attributes her success to her ability to truly listen to a brand's vision, a client's needs, and the unique values that make each space or identity distinct. She has built her practice around translating that understanding into intentional interior design and visual merchandising. Her experience across visual merchandising, pop-ups, window displays, and the creation of tailored visual merchandising guidelines has taught her that success comes from adaptability paired with precision and intentionality. Passionate about neuroscience, she applies specific principles from the field to all of her projects. She also credits her work as a Tera Mai and Seichem master, along with her commitment to holistic wellness, energy, and travel, for keeping her grounded and expanding her perspective.Those practices allow Reema to bring a deeper, more intentional vision to every space and brand experience she creates. According to Reema, the spaces we evolve in are underestimated. They could be used as supplements for our health, focus, motivation, financial success and even love life, while aligning to the visual identity or tastes of each and every one. Her work demonstrates how the discipline of luxury retail, the sensitivity of holistic wellness, and the establishment of neuroscience can strengthen one another in meaningful ways. By uniting refined aesthetics with an understanding of how environments shape the people within them, Reema Amara is helping clients experience their homes and workplaces as places where they can become the best version of themselves and experience balance, purpose, and lasting transformation.Learn More about Reema Amara:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Reema Amara, Designing Interiors That Support Well-Being, Performance, and Personal Transformation News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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