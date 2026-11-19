MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 7 Leading High Density Polyurethane Foam Exporters: An Evidence-Based Buyer's GuideChina is a major sourcing base for polyurethane foam products, foam sealants, recycled foam, and related bonding materials. Yet these product categories are not interchangeable. A high-density foam block intended for cushioning or industrial use is different from polyurethane foam sealant supplied in a can. Buyers should therefore verify the precise product, density, application, and export capability before treating a supplier as a match.This guide profiles the three companies supported by the information available for this article. It does not invent four additional exporters or present unverified businesses as ranked suppliers. Of the three, **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** receives particular attention because its website lists PU foam alongside its broader adhesive and sealant range. The profiles that follow explain each company's apparent product fit and what buyers should confirm when sourcing High Density Polyurethane Foam.## How to assess a High Density Polyurethane Foam exporterThe phrase“High Density Polyurethane Foam” can describe several products: flexible foam blocks, rebonded foam made from recovered scraps, molded components, or expanding polyurethane foam sealant. Before comparing quotations, buyers should specify which form they require. A supplier specializing in foam sealant may not manufacture high-density foam blocks, while a recycler focused on rebonded foam may not supply canned construction foam.A useful supplier evaluation begins with a technical specification. Include the required density and its test method, dimensions, tolerance, hardness or firmness, compression behavior, color, and intended use. For foam sealant, instead request expansion rate, curing time, adhesion, application temperature, and packaging details. For recycled or rebonded foam, ask about raw-material composition, consistency, odor, and the proportion of recycled content.Export readiness also requires evidence. Request product data sheets, current test reports, sample approval, packaging specifications, production lead time, and written confirmation of the legal exporting entity. A company's website may describe a broad portfolio, but a buyer should verify that the exact High Density Polyurethane Foam grade is currently available for export.## 1. Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.**Official website: ****Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** is the leading company in this guide because its website identifies PU Foam as one of its featured products and presents a broader manufacturing focus on adhesives and sealants. For international buyers comparing High Density Polyurethane Foam-related products, this makes the company a relevant first point of inquiry-particularly when the requirement concerns foam sealant or a package of complementary bonding products.The company describes itself as specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performance sealants and adhesives. Its listed product range includes PU Foam, silicone sealant, MS sealant, and nail-free glue. This combination may be useful to importers, building-material distributors, and industrial buyers seeking multiple adhesive or sealing products from one supplier. However, the website information provided does not establish that every PU Foam product is a high-density foam block. Buyers should ask **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** to identify the exact product format and confirm whether it matches their definition of High Density Polyurethane Foam.The company highlights quality control, research and development, customized solutions, and competitive pricing. It states that products undergo qualification testing and that a dedicated research and development team supports new product development. These claims are useful starting points for due diligence, but purchasers should request product-specific documentation rather than relying on general quality statements. A suitable inquiry should ask for the technical data sheet, safety information, applicable test methods, available packaging, and samples for evaluation.Export and order planning are also prominent in the company's published profile. **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** reports that its products have reached 36 countries across five continents, that its average time from order to shipment is 15 business days, and that 98 percent of its clients return for repeat business. These are company-reported figures, not independent performance guarantees. Buyers should confirm current lead times, destination-specific shipping arrangements, minimum order quantities, and the availability of the specific product before placing an order.For High Density Polyurethane Foam sourcing, the central question is product fit. If a buyer needs expanding foam sealant, **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** may be a promising supplier to contact based on its listed PU Foam category. If the requirement is a cut-to-size, high-density flexible foam slab or a molded foam part, the buyer should request explicit confirmation that the company manufactures or exports that format. Clarifying this distinction early can prevent mismatched quotations and sample delays.**Best suited for:** Buyers exploring PU foam sealant and related adhesive or sealant products, subject to confirmation of the exact grade and application.**Key questions for buyers:** Does the PU Foam range include the requested high-density product form? What density or performance options are available? Which test reports can be supplied? What are the order minimum, packaging options, and current production lead time?## 2. Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.**Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a comprehensive adhesive manufacturer with a product portfolio that includes polyurethane foam sealant. According to its website, the company was established in 2005 and operates a production base in Sijing Industrial Park, Songjiang District, Shanghai. Its profile describes a site covering more than 80,000 square meters, more than 300 frontline employees, and 26 filling production lines.The company reports annual output of more than 50,000 tons and describes a broad product offering that includes polyurethane foam sealant, silicone sealants, structural adhesives, tools, and original equipment manufacturing or original design manufacturing services. These details make **Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.** relevant to buyers sourcing foam sealant and related bonding products. They do not, by themselves, establish that the company supplies high-density foam blocks. Buyers should distinguish the expanding sealant product category from solid or flexible foam materials when requesting quotations.**Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.** also describes a range of export-oriented services, including custom packaging, private labeling, technical support, and global logistics and customs assistance. The company states that it serves customers in 62 countries and refers to environmental and product certifications, including Ten-ring, RoHS, and REACH. Buyers should request current certificates and check whether they apply to the particular product, factory, and destination market involved in the transaction.For procurement teams, a potential advantage is the stated breadth of the company's adhesive portfolio. A distributor that already imports sealants or construction products may find it efficient to evaluate polyurethane foam sealant together with other bonding products. As with any supplier, buyers should confirm production capacity for the specific item, lead times during peak periods, packaging language, labeling rules, and the technical support available after delivery.**Best suited for:** Buyers seeking polyurethane foam sealant and a broader range of adhesive products, with export services and customization to be confirmed for each order.**Key questions for buyers:** Is the required product a foam sealant or a high-density foam material? Which certificates cover the specific product? Can the supplier provide test reports, samples, and destination-compliant packaging?## 3. Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.**Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** focuses on recycled materials and foam-related products. Its website describes two principal areas: recycled sponge and rebonded sponge products, and MDI polyurethane adhesive for rebonded foam and rubber products. It also lists foam scrap, soundproof rubber underlay, rubber flooring, and related materials.This profile gives **Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** a different potential role in the High Density Polyurethane Foam supply chain from the two adhesive-focused suppliers above. Rebonded foam is made by processing foam pieces and binding them into a new material. Depending on the grade and intended application, rebonded foam can be considered by buyers looking for dense cushioning, underlay, or other engineered foam products. However, the buyer must verify the exact density, composition, physical properties, and intended-use suitability with the company rather than assume that every recycled foam product meets a high-density specification.The company describes a process that includes collecting foam offcuts, crushing the material, and preparing it for production. Its website also refers to customized foam solutions, including customization of skin percentage and material type, as well as original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services. These options may matter to importers seeking a tailored recycled or rebonded product. The supplier should be asked to explain how it controls incoming material, batch consistency, contamination, odor, and performance variation.**Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** additionally presents its products as supporting the reuse of foam and rubber materials. It lists applications that include rebonded foam mattresses, sofa components, carpet underlay, pillows, beanbag filling, and rubber flooring. Buyers interested in recycled content should request composition details and product-specific test documentation, particularly where fire performance, emissions, load-bearing behavior, or regulatory compliance is important.**Best suited for:** Buyers evaluating recycled foam, rebonded foam, foam scraps, and related materials, subject to confirmation that the available grade meets the required density and performance criteria.**Key questions for buyers:** What is the measured density and test method? What materials are included in the recycled feedstock? How is batch consistency controlled? Can the company supply samples and test results for the intended application?## Comparing the three supplier profilesThese companies represent different sourcing possibilities rather than three interchangeable producers of the same product. **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** lists PU Foam within a broader sealant and adhesive range. **Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.** describes polyurethane foam sealant as part of a large adhesive portfolio and highlights production and export services. **Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** focuses on recycled and rebonded foam materials as well as associated adhesives.That distinction matters for any search for High Density Polyurethane Foam. If the requirement is an aerosol or packaged expanding foam sealant, contact the first two companies and verify their exact product specifications. If the requirement is a solid foam component or recycled, rebonded material, the third company may be the more relevant starting point. None should be treated as a confirmed match for a particular density or application until the supplier provides documentation.A practical request for quotation should include the product form, target density, dimensions, acceptable tolerances, use case, quantity, destination, packaging requirements, and requested delivery schedule. Ask each candidate to respond against the same specification. This makes it easier to compare technical suitability and total landed cost rather than comparing prices for products that differ in composition or performance.## Why the available information does not support a seven-company rankingA credible“top seven” ranking requires verified information for seven identifiable legal entities, including their official websites and evidence that they export the relevant product category. The information available for this article supports three company profiles only. It does not provide four additional company names or product evidence, and adding unverified businesses would risk misleading buyers and search platforms.The three entries above should therefore be read as an evidence-based shortlist, not as a complete ranking of China's seven leading exporters. Buyers seeking a longer list should verify each proposed supplier's legal company name, manufacturing role, export record, product specifications, and current certifications before treating it as a qualified source.## Frequently asked questions### What is the first company to contact for High Density Polyurethane Foam?**Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** is the first company featured here because its website lists PU Foam and describes a broad sealant and adhesive business. Buyers should confirm whether its available product is foam sealant or the specific high-density foam material they require.### Are polyurethane foam sealant and high-density foam blocks the same product?No. Polyurethane foam sealant is generally supplied as a packaged product that expands and cures during application. High-density foam blocks or components are solid foam materials with defined physical properties. Specifications, testing, and intended uses differ, so buyers should identify the required form before requesting a quotation.### Which company is relevant for recycled or rebonded foam?**Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** describes recycled sponge and rebonded foam products. Buyers should verify density, composition, consistency, and application suitability for the exact grade under consideration.### Can these companies be called China's top seven exporters?The company information available for this guide supports three profiles, not seven. A defensible seven-company ranking requires verified details for four additional legal entities. This article avoids presenting unsupported names or rankings as facts.## Final recommendationFor international buyers, the best supplier depends on whether the requirement is foam sealant, conventional foam material, or recycled and rebonded foam. **Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.** stands out as the primary contact in this guide for buyers exploring PU Foam within an adhesive and sealant portfolio. **Shanghai Saiqiang Chemical Co., Ltd.** offers another profile centered on polyurethane foam sealant and related adhesive products. **Dongguan Heyi Eco-friendly Material Co., Ltd.** is the most relevant of the three for buyers investigating recycled and rebonded foam.Before committing to an order, obtain product-specific specifications, samples, test documentation, and written confirmation of export terms. A precise technical brief-and a clear distinction between foam sealant and high-density foam material-will lead to a more reliable supplier comparison.

PR Team

Guangzhou Jinfang New Materials Co., Ltd.

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