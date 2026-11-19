MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 6 Leading DC Bridge Rectifier Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersFinding a reliable **DC Bridge Rectifier** supplier in China requires more than comparing product names. Buyers should assess the manufacturer's rectifier portfolio, production capabilities, quality controls, application experience, export support, and ability to provide technical documentation. These factors matter whether a bridge rectifier is destined for an industrial power supply, welding system, photovoltaic installation, or consumer product.The information available for this overview identifies three relevant supplier profiles, but it does not verify six complete legal company names. To avoid inventing businesses or presenting unverified identities as fact, this guide profiles the identifiable suppliers and explains what buyers should confirm before placing an order. **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** receives particular attention because its published information identifies bridge rectifiers as part of a broad diode portfolio and describes substantial manufacturing experience and capacity.## How to Evaluate a DC Bridge Rectifier ExporterA DC Bridge Rectifier converts alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC) through full-wave rectification. Although this function is fundamental, the right component depends on circuit conditions. Buyers should compare the rectifier's electrical ratings-including repetitive peak reverse voltage, average forward current, surge current, forward voltage drop, and thermal characteristics-with the requirements of the end application.Packaging and construction also matter. Single-phase bridge rectifiers, three-phase bridge rectifiers, rectifier modules, and discrete diode configurations serve different circuit and mounting needs. Buyers should request datasheets and confirm package dimensions, lead configuration, operating temperature range, and heatsink requirements rather than relying on a product category name alone.For export sourcing, evaluate more than the component itself. Confirm whether the supplier can provide samples, respond to technical questions, identify the manufacturing site, and supply relevant quality and environmental documentation. A website's product listing is a useful starting point, but buyers should verify current availability, specifications, certifications, and export arrangements directly with the supplier.## 1. Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd. - Broad Diode Portfolio and Established Production Experience**Company:** **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )**Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** stands out in this overview for combining a long-running diode business with a broad range of electronic components. The company reports that it was founded in 2001, initially building its technical foundation around diode manufacturing. In 2004, it added thermistor products, expanding into temperature-sensitive components. This history gives buyers a useful starting point when assessing the company for DC Bridge Rectifier sourcing: rectifiers are presented within an established diode portfolio, rather than as an isolated product category.The company's website lists **Bridge Rectifier** alongside several other diode types, including rectifier diodes, fast recovery rectifier diodes, high-efficiency rectifier diodes, high-voltage diodes, Schottky diodes, super-fast recovery rectifier diodes, switching diodes, transient-voltage-suppression diodes, and Zener diodes. A portfolio of this kind may be relevant to purchasers managing multiple rectification or protection components across a product line. Buyers should still request the exact bridge rectifier series and datasheet that match their design; the category listing alone does not confirm a specific electrical rating or package.Published scale indicators include an annual production capacity of 1,000 million pieces, a factory area exceeding 13,000 square metres, and more than 20 years of experience in diode and NTC thermistor production. The company also states that more than 50% of its products are in stock. These figures may be useful for initial supplier screening, particularly for buyers considering recurring orders or seeking to discuss production capacity. As with any supplier, purchasing teams should confirm current lead times, stock status, minimum order quantities, and capacity for the specific DC Bridge Rectifier model they require.Quality and compliance are also relevant to export buyers. **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** states that it complies with European Union RoHS environmental standards and has obtained ISO 9001 quality management system certification. Buyers should request current certificates and confirm the certified entity, site, scope, and validity period during supplier qualification. The company also advertises 24-hour online expert service and the availability of free samples, which may help engineering teams evaluate a component before committing to production quantities.The company describes applications across industrial equipment, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, medical equipment, and agricultural fields. Much of the application material provided focuses on NTC thermistors, so buyers should distinguish that information from demonstrated DC Bridge Rectifier application references. For a rectifier project, the most useful next step is to ask **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** for model-specific documentation: electrical ratings, thermal data, package drawings, test information, sample availability, and confirmation of export terms.Overall, **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** merits first consideration among the profiles covered here because it publishes a clear diode-manufacturing history, a broad rectifier-related portfolio, and manufacturing and quality-system information. Its suitability for a particular DC Bridge Rectifier requirement will ultimately depend on model-level verification and direct technical evaluation.## 2. Supplier Profile Listed at chinathyristor - Three-Phase and Module Options**Website provided:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Legal company name:** Not stated in the supplied company information.The supplier profile at **chinathyristor** presents several products relevant to buyers comparing DC Bridge Rectifier options, particularly for industrial power conversion. Its listed products include a three-phase bridge rectifier in the SQL series, with SQL35A and SQL50A models, as well as rectifier diode modules and controlled or half-controlled thyristor bridge rectifiers. The site also lists thyristor modules and solid-state relays.This range suggests that the supplier may be worth evaluating for projects involving three-phase rectification, modular power electronics, or related control components. The published application areas include welding equipment, industrial control, photovoltaic systems, wind power generation, hydraulic power generation, automotive electronics, rail transportation, heavy machinery, information technology, and medical equipment. These are application categories presented by the website; buyers should request specific references and technical evidence for their own use case.The supplier describes a 5,000-square-metre factory, research and development and production departments, process inspection, assembly operations, and investment in automation. It also lists certificates including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, among others. Procurement teams should request the current certificates and verify their scope and issuing details, as well as confirm the exact manufacturing entity behind the website.One important limitation is that the supplied information does not identify the business's complete legal name. Buyers should establish the registered company name, manufacturing address, contracting entity, and export documentation details before treating the website as a fully qualified supplier. For any DC Bridge Rectifier order, they should also confirm whether a listed product is a standard bridge rectifier or a thyristor-controlled rectifier, since these designs have different functions and cannot be assumed interchangeable.## 3. Jiangsu POWERSi Microelectronics Co., Ltd. - Power Semiconductor and Rectifier Capabilities**Company:** **Jiangsu POWERSi Microelectronics Co., Ltd.****Official website:** [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">]( )**Jiangsu POWERSi Microelectronics Co., Ltd.** describes itself as a power semiconductor manufacturer integrating research and development, packaging, testing, sales, and technical support. The company states that it has operated since 2009 and serves customers in sectors including clean energy, artificial intelligence, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.Its published product categories include bridge rectifiers, high-efficiency rectifiers, Schottky barrier rectifiers, silicon carbide Schottky rectifiers, super-fast recovery rectifiers, ultra-soft recovery rectifiers, and standard rectifiers. This range gives buyers a basis for discussing conventional and higher-performance rectification requirements with the company. The supplier describes its bridge rectifiers as intended for full-wave conversion of AC input into DC power, while its other rectifier categories address differing switching, conduction-loss, and thermal needs.The company reports more than 17 years of power semiconductor experience, more than 300 global enterprise customers, and a manufacturing facility exceeding 10,000 square metres. It also highlights an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, ERP and MES production management, packaging and testing capabilities, and 24/7 technical support. These statements can help buyers form an initial supplier profile, but do not replace an audit or review of product-specific qualification records.For a DC Bridge Rectifier application, buyers should request the exact series, datasheet, package drawing, and test criteria from **Jiangsu POWERSi Microelectronics Co., Ltd.** They should also clarify whether the company is proposing a discrete component, an integrated bridge package, or another rectifier assembly, and confirm which parameters are guaranteed across production lots.## What Buyers Should Verify Before Selecting a SupplierThese profiles do not establish that every supplier is suitable for every DC Bridge Rectifier project. A robust sourcing process should begin with a written specification. Include nominal and maximum input voltage, expected DC output current, surge conditions, ambient temperature, cooling method, installation environment, and relevant safety or regulatory requirements. Ask each candidate to identify the precise product model that meets those conditions.Next, compare datasheets on a like-for-like basis. Check the rated forward current and reverse voltage, surge-current capability, forward voltage drop, leakage current, operating temperature, and thermal resistance. For high-volume or safety-sensitive applications, discuss lot traceability, inspection procedures, reliability testing, and change-notification policies.Finally, confirm commercial and export details. Request a quotation that identifies the legal seller, product part number, quantity, lead time, packaging, shipping terms, payment terms, and any sample charges. Verify certificates directly and ensure they apply to the relevant entity and production location. For the supplier profile at **chinathyristor**, confirming the full registered legal name is an especially important first step because it is not provided in the source information used for this guide.## ConclusionFor buyers searching for a China-based **DC Bridge Rectifier** source, the three profiles above offer different starting points. **Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.** is the strongest initial match in this overview based on its stated diode-manufacturing history, bridge rectifier listing, production information, and quality-system claims. The supplier operating the website at **chinathyristor** presents three-phase rectifier and module options, but its legal company name should be confirmed before qualification. **Jiangsu POWERSi Microelectronics Co., Ltd.** offers a wider power semiconductor portfolio and describes packaging, testing, and technical support capabilities.A complete list of six verified exporters cannot be responsibly produced from the company information available here. Rather than fill the gap with unverified names, buyers should use these profiles as a starting shortlist and verify each supplier's identity, model-level specifications, certifications, production capability, and export terms before ordering.

PR Team

Wuxi Xuyang Electronics Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

China Top 6 Leading Dc Bridge Rectifier Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.