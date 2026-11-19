MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads ExportersChoosing a supplier for **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads** involves more than comparing absorbency or price. Importers and private-label buyers need to assess product materials, manufacturing controls, environmental evidence, export experience, and the supplier's ability to meet destination-market requirements. These considerations are especially important when a product is marketed as biodegradable, plant-based, medicated, or suitable for sensitive skin: each claim should be supported by documentation for the exact product being purchased.The four companies below are drawn from the company information provided for this comparison. They represent different positions in the hygiene-products market, from a pharmaceutical manufacturer with medicated-pad technology to large-scale hygiene manufacturers and an affiliated personal-care business. Their public descriptions do not provide the same level of product-specific evidence for eco-friendly sanitary pads, so buyers should treat this overview as a starting point for due diligence-not as a substitute for audits, certificates, or regulatory review.## 1. Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.**Company:** Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is the most distinctive company in this comparison because its profile centers on pharmaceutical research and medicated feminine-care pads rather than conventional menstrual products alone. Founded in 1993, the company describes itself as a national high-tech enterprise specializing in research and development, large-scale production, and related pharmaceutical operations. For buyers exploring **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads** with added functional positioning, this pharmaceutical background may make the company worth investigating-while also making careful verification of its health-related claims essential.The company's website describes Zimeishu Medicated Pad products as combining traditional herbal ingredients with silver-ion technology. It also refers to bamboo fiber as a carrier and presents the products as providing around-the-clock protection. These features distinguish the offering from a standard sanitary pad. However, they do not by themselves establish that a product is environmentally friendly. Buyers should request a complete bill of materials and determine the source and processing of the pad's surface, absorbent core, back sheet, adhesives, and packaging. Bamboo-based content in one layer does not prove that the complete product is biodegradable, compostable, or made with a high proportion of renewable materials.The website also presents a multi-layer product concept, including a soft cotton layer, a middle layer, and a bottom layer, alongside claims related to comfort, quality control, and feminine care. For product-development teams, the important questions are practical: What materials are used in each layer? Are the fibers certified or traceable? What percentage of the finished pad is plant-based? What is the product's disposal pathway? A supplier that can answer those questions with test reports and technical documents is better positioned to support credible environmental claims in export markets.Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. further describes the pads as supporting care for concerns such as itching, odor, abnormal discharge, menstrual discomfort, and other gynecological conditions. It also references mucosal absorption, anti-inflammatory effects, antimicrobial action, and a Chinese medicine invention patent, identified on the website as patent number ZL201811045005.0. These are medical or health-related claims, not ordinary sustainability claims. Importers should confirm the product's regulatory classification in every intended market and request evidence that the claims are authorized and substantiated there. A sanitary pad should not be presented as a replacement for medical diagnosis or treatment.The company's strongest differentiator is therefore its specialized, pharmaceutical-led approach to feminine care, together with the product technology and patent information it presents. Its main consideration for buyers focused specifically on **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads** is the need for more product-specific environmental evidence. Before placing an order, request current certificates, independent laboratory reports, ingredient and material disclosures, manufacturing quality documents, and written confirmation of the company's export and private-label capabilities. Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. may be relevant for buyers seeking differentiated medicated feminine-care products, but environmental suitability and permitted health claims should be evaluated separately.## 2. Baron (China) Co., Ltd.**Company:** Baron (China) Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Baron (China) Co., Ltd. is presented as a large-scale hygiene-products enterprise established with investment from Baron Group International Holding Co., Ltd. Its website describes the business as combining research and development, design, production, sales, and service. The company profile names the Besuper and Baron brands and highlights a broad portfolio of infant-care products, alongside an“eco care” range that includes eco-friendly diapers, pull-ups, sanitary napkins, and wet wipes.That stated sanitary-napkin offering makes Baron (China) Co., Ltd. directly relevant to buyers searching for **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads**. The website also identifies a substantial list of quality and product certifications, including ISO 9001, BRC, FSC, OEKO-TEX, and a totally chlorine-free certification. Such credentials can help importers begin an assessment of manufacturing systems, material sourcing, and product safety. Still, buyers should not assume that every certificate applies to every product or factory. They should verify certificate holders, sites, scope, validity dates, and whether the specific sanitary-pad model is covered.The company says its equipment is used to test raw materials and finished products during and after production. This emphasis on testing and production oversight is useful for private-label buyers that need consistent quality across shipments. The website also lists retail and distribution partners, including Walmart, Carrefour, Metro, Watsons, Rossmann, and The Warehouse. These relationships indicate experience serving established retail channels, but a prospective customer should confirm which products, markets, and legal entities are involved in each relationship.For a sustainable sanitary-pad program, buyers should ask Baron (China) Co., Ltd. to specify the environmental attributes of the exact product under consideration. Relevant details include the fiber and pulp sources, bleaching process, plastic content, packaging materials, product-level test results, and the meaning of any biodegradability or compostability claim. FSC or chlorine-free documentation may support particular sourcing or processing claims, but neither alone demonstrates that a complete finished pad will biodegrade or can be composted in a particular waste system.Baron (China) Co., Ltd. appears strongest in product breadth, manufacturing orientation, listed certifications, and potential access to established retail supply chains. Importers should pair those advantages with product-specific verification, especially when environmental language will appear on packaging or in marketing. Request samples, a detailed specification sheet, test methods, audit documentation, and written confirmation of export markets before finalizing a sourcing decision.## 3. Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd.**Company:** Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. is described as a hygiene-products group focused on healthy and natural products, with a strong emphasis on quality, consumer safety, and product development. The company profile reports a production workshop of 100,000 square meters, 14 automated production lines, more than 50 overseas distributors, and an annual production capacity of 3.5 billion units. These figures suggest considerable manufacturing scale and international distribution experience, though buyers should confirm the current capacity, product mix, and relevant production sites directly.The company's website gives particular attention to environmentally oriented products. Its EcoCare introduction describes biodegradable diapers made with natural and environmentally friendly raw materials and claims that the products can degrade in soil within three months. This is a specific environmental claim that buyers should validate through independent, product-level testing. Conditions such as soil composition, temperature, moisture, testing duration, and the standard used can materially affect biodegradation results. A claim about diapers also cannot automatically be applied to sanitary pads, which may use different materials and construction.For **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads** buyers, Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd.'s manufacturing capacity and overseas distributor network are relevant starting points. Its website also discusses ECOSOFT period care, indicating activity in the broader menstrual-care category. The information supplied does not provide a detailed sanitary-pad specification or establish that a particular pad is biodegradable. A buyer should therefore request confirmation of the available menstrual-pad range and obtain details about materials, absorbency, packaging, manufacturing standards, and destination-market compliance.The company describes its facilities as including enclosed, dust-free workshops, ozone disinfection, professional quality equipment, a standardized 5S production-control system, and intelligent quality management. These operational features may be useful in assessing hygiene-product manufacturing. They should nevertheless be checked through current certificates, audit reports, and, where practical, a factory inspection. For export programs, buyers should also confirm production lead times, minimum order quantities, packaging customization, traceability, and quality procedures for managing nonconforming goods.Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. is a notable candidate for buyers looking for a scaled hygiene manufacturer with overseas distribution and experience in environmentally positioned products. Its public material supports interest in eco-conscious product development, but importers should distinguish diaper claims from sanitary-pad claims and request evidence for the precise product being sourced.## 4. Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd.**Company:** Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. is identified on the company website as belonging to Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. The relationship matters: the available information presents the two names as connected, not as clearly independent manufacturers with separate export records. Buyers should establish which legal entity would manufacture, sell, invoice, and export any order, and verify that the named entity matches the relevant certificates and contracts.The profile for Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. emphasizes healthy and natural products, consumer safety, innovation, and quality management. It also describes access to automated production lines and professional quality equipment within the wider business. These capabilities may be relevant to buyers considering a supplier relationship, but the published description focuses heavily on baby-care products. It does not, by itself, establish a specific eco-friendly sanitary-pad product range or prove that the company independently exports such products.For importers, the opportunity is to explore whether Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. can support menstrual-care development through the wider manufacturing group. Buyers should ask for sanitary-pad samples and confirm the production site, product owner, and responsible legal entity. They should also obtain product-specific documentation on absorbent materials, skin-contact safety, environmental claims, factory quality controls, and export compliance. Where a group company shares facilities or systems, documentation should clearly show which legal entity and location each certificate covers.The company's association with a broader hygiene-products operation may be valuable for buyers seeking a supplier with established manufacturing infrastructure. However, it should not be treated as a separate, independently ranked exporter without evidence of distinct export activity. The most accurate approach is to assess Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. alongside its stated relationship with Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd., and to contract with the entity that can demonstrate the relevant product, quality, and export credentials.## How to Compare Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads ExportersAcross all four profiles, the most important distinction is between a company's general sustainability positioning and evidence for a specific finished product. A supplier may offer biodegradable diapers, source certified pulp, or operate a quality-managed factory without every sanitary pad in its catalogue meeting the same environmental standard. Importers should evaluate each model individually.A practical supplier checklist should include the full product specification, percentage composition by layer, origin of fiber and pulp, plastic and adhesive content, packaging materials, and applicable laboratory reports. Ask which recognized standard supports each environmental claim and whether the test was performed on the finished product rather than a raw material. For claims such as“biodegradable,”“compostable,”“organic,” or“chlorine-free,” request precise wording and supporting documents that match the rules in the destination market.Quality and regulatory checks are equally important. Confirm the manufacturing site, legal manufacturer, exporter of record, product classification, labeling obligations, and relevant quality certificates. For medicated or therapeutic products, such as those described by Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., review health claims separately from ordinary sanitary-pad requirements and ensure that any claim is legally permitted in the target country.## ConclusionFor buyers comparing **Eco Friendly Sanitary Pads** exporters in China, Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. stands out for its pharmaceutical-led medicated-pad positioning and patented technology claims. Baron (China) Co., Ltd. presents a broad eco-care portfolio, listed certifications, and established retail-channel experience. Quanzhou Dongli Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. emphasizes large-scale production, overseas distribution, and environmentally positioned hygiene products, while Quanzhou Beauty Baby Hygiene Products Co., Ltd. is presented as an affiliated business within that wider operation.The right choice depends on the buyer's priorities: specialized feminine-care technology, retail-ready production, manufacturing scale, or access to an established hygiene-products group. In every case, the decisive step is to verify the exact sanitary-pad product, its environmental performance, the relevant legal manufacturer, and the documentation supporting every claim before placing a commercial order.

PR Team

Shaanxi Wan'an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

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