MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Classen Land & Cattle sells Nebraska raised Black Angus beef, dry aged at least 21 days, through winter markets, local delivery and custom freezer beef shares.

ALBION, NE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Classen Land & Cattle, a family farm near Saint Edward owned by Travis and Jordan Classen, has set winter market dates and a freezer pickup point in Bellevue now that the summer farmers market season has ended. The farm also delivers within 120 miles, an area that includes Omaha and Lincoln.Throughout the summer farmers market season, the Classens served customers at the West O Farmers Market at Lakeside Hills Plaza in Omaha, the Bellevue Farmers Market in Washington Park and the Sunday Farmers Market at College View in Lincoln. Customers can keep shopping locally this winter at the following markets and holiday events.2026 Winter Market ScheduleNov. 21: Bellevue Winter MarketDec. 5 and 6: Omaha Holiday Market at Aksarben VillageDec. 6: Holiday craft boutique in ColumbusDec. 12: Winter Market on O Street in LincolnDec. 20: Fowling Warehouse Winter Market in Omaha2027 Winter Market ScheduleJan. 9: Bellevue Winter MarketJan. 10: Fowling Warehouse Winter MarketJan. 17: Fowling Warehouse Winter MarketCustomers can also pick up beef from a freezer inside Dip Cravers in Bellevue throughout the winter. Additional pop up markets and events will be announced on the farm's social media page.Classen Land & Cattle offers free local delivery on eligible orders throughout the Omaha metro area, including Bellevue, Papillion, West Omaha and Elkhorn, as well as Lincoln and surrounding communities within 120 miles of the farm. Delivery of larger beef shares is coordinated directly with Jordan Classen. Farm pickup is also available."Just because farmers market season has ended doesn't mean families have to stop shopping locally," said Jordan Classen. "We want to make it easy for families to have access to high quality, Nebraska raised beef throughout the entire year. We'll be at the Bellevue and Fowling Warehouse winter markets, there's a freezer at Dip Cravers in Bellevue, and we deliver."What a Freezer Filler beef share costsMany farms quote hanging weight, the carcass on the rail before cutting and trimming, and add a separate processor bill. Classen Land & Cattle prices its Freezer Fillers by finished, packaged weight, the actual beef that goes into your freezer, with processing, packaging and delivery within 120 miles included in the per pound price. With packages starting at approximately $400, families can buy beef directly from the farm without committing to an entire animal. Listed prices as of November 2026:Whole: $11.50 a pound, about 500 pounds, $5,750Half: $11.75 a pound, about 250 pounds, $2,937.50Quarter: $12 a pound, about 125 pounds, $1,500Eighth: $12.25 a pound, about 63 pounds, $771.75Sixteenth: $12.50 a pound, about 32 pounds, $400Weights are approximate, and the final price follows the actual packaged weight."Our Freezer Fillers include the animal, processing and delivery within 120 miles," Jordan Classen said. "This keeps it simple for everyone. We are happy to make substitutions to meet your family's needs. If you want half of the roasts and more ground beef, we have you covered!"The beef is Nebraska raised, grain finished Black Angus from the Classens' own herd. Every carcass is dry aged for at least 21 days, processed at a USDA inspected facility and vacuum sealed.While the harvest to freezer process takes about 40 days, Classen Land & Cattle keeps a year round inventory of standard cuts, so customers can buy Freezer Fillers without waiting for the next harvest. Customers can customize their beef packages to suit their family's preferences and receive an itemized list of cuts to approve before their order is filled. A quarter needs about 4.5 cubic feet of chest freezer space, according to Nebraska Extension's BeefWatch. Customers who want to put their name on the tag can also reserve a share in advance with a deposit, Jordan Classen said.Ribeyes, New York strips, roasts, ground beef and other individual cuts are also available for purchase online.Omaha buyers can find share sizes, winter pickup and delivery details on the farm's page for beef shares in Omaha and Elkhorn. Lincoln buyers can find beef share and delivery details for Lincoln.About Classen Land & CattleClassen Land & Cattle is a family farm near Saint Edward, Nebraska. Travis and Jordan Classen started the farm in 2016. Travis Classen, a Humphrey, Nebraska, native, is a fifth generation farmer by lineage. Jordan Classen comes from a military family with Nebraska roots. The farm raises Black Angus cattle and sells beef shares and individual cuts, with delivery within 120 miles or farm pickup. Its storefront at 237 S. 2nd St., Albion, NE 68620, is open Thursdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.Media contactJordan ClassenClassen Land & Cattle...531-810-1107

Jordan Classen

Classen Land & Cattle

+1 531-810-1107

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Nebraska Family Farm Expands Year Round Access to Locally Raised Beef in Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln News Provided By Agriculture Marketing Agency November 19, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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