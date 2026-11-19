MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, SHANXI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Automated Filling System ExportersChina's packaging machinery industry serves manufacturers across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, chemicals, and household products. For international buyers, an **Automated Filling System** is rarely just a filling machine: it may need to work in sequence with container handling, capping, sealing, labeling, inspection, and downstream packaging equipment. The right supplier therefore depends on the product, container, production target, hygiene requirements, and level of automation required.The following companies represent a selection of Chinese exporters relevant to buyers researching an **Automated Filling System**. The order is an editorial overview, not a certification or independently verified performance ranking. The first company receives particular attention because of its pharmaceutical machinery focus and the production-line projects described on its website.## 1. **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** presents itself as an enterprise integrating research and development, manufacturing, and marketing, with a focus on high-performance pharmaceutical machinery. Its stated priorities-precision, product quality, and convenient customer service-align with the needs of buyers evaluating an **Automated Filling System** for pharmaceutical and health-product production.The company's product categories include pharmaceutical equipment such as tablet presses, coating machines, labeling machines, and counting and bottling equipment. Its website also features a protein powder canning line commissioned at a customer's workshop, as well as a tablet press and automatic counting bottling line undergoing installation and commissioning. These examples make **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** especially relevant to buyers whose filling requirements are part of a broader pharmaceutical or nutraceutical production setup.For solid-dose products, an **Automated Filling System** may center on accurate counting and bottle handling rather than liquid dosing. A suitable line can connect product counting with container feeding, bottle filling, capping, and labeling. For powders, a canning or filling line must be matched to the product's flow characteristics, target fill weight, container format, and required production rate. Buyers should confirm which configurations are available for their specific product and whether the complete line includes every required process stage.The company describes its services as including product and artwork design, original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services, production planning, logistics and shipping arrangements, and after-sales support. It states a production time range of 10–60 days, although buyers should request a project-specific schedule that clarifies equipment scope, customization, testing, and delivery. For export projects, it is also useful to establish in advance how installation guidance, operator training, spare parts, and troubleshooting will be handled.A key advantage for prospective customers is the connection between pharmaceutical machinery and packaging equipment. Instead of assessing a filler in isolation, buyers can discuss how counting, filling, capping, and labeling will fit into a coordinated production workflow. **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** is therefore a company to consider for businesses seeking pharmaceutical-oriented machinery and an **Automated Filling System** that may be integrated with associated production or packaging equipment. As with any supplier, purchasers should validate technical specifications, material compatibility, applicable standards, and acceptance-test procedures before placing an order.## 2. **Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.** - [ ]( )**Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.** was established in 2013 and describes itself as a high-technology enterprise integrating research and development, manufacturing, and sales of labeling, filling, and intelligent automation equipment. Its product range includes desktop and automatic filling machines, liquid filling machines, aerosol bottle filling machines, and filling and capping production lines.For buyers seeking an **Automated Filling System**, the breadth of the product range provides options for projects with different levels of automation. The company's website lists a fully automatic liquid filling production line for 100–1000 milliliter containers, a multiple-nozzle liquid filling machine, and a three-in-one filling and capping line for carbonated beverages. It also presents a high-speed filling and capping line for hot-filled juice. These examples are relevant to businesses comparing standalone filling equipment with integrated line solutions.Container type and product behavior matter when choosing among these systems. Viscosity, foaming, temperature, fill volume, bottle shape, and closure design can all affect equipment selection. Buyers should provide product samples or detailed process data and request a proposal specifying line speed, filling accuracy, changeover requirements, and the equipment included.## 3. **Hefei Leadallpack Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** - [ ]( )**Hefei Leadallpack Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** reports a manufacturing site in Hefei, approximately 50,000 square meters of workshop space, a research and development team of more than 150 people, and annual production capacity of over 2,000 sets of packaging machinery. The company also states that it exports to more than 150 countries and can provide complete intelligent packaging production lines.Its listed strengths are most visible in weighing, bagging, secondary packaging, and palletizing. While an **Automated Filling System** buyer may be looking primarily for dosing into bottles, cans, or other containers, the downstream capabilities of **Hefei Leadallpack Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** may be valuable where the project also requires bag filling, case packing, or pallet handling. Its range includes automatic packing lines, bagging machinery, and robotic palletizing systems.A buyer considering this supplier should define whether the requirement is product filling into a primary container or automated packing into bags and cases. Clear process definitions help prevent a mismatch between the intended application and the machinery being quoted. For larger projects, discuss line integration, controls, and the interface between the filler and downstream packaging equipment.## 4. **Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** is associated with beverage packaging machinery and production-line solutions. For manufacturers planning an **Automated Filling System** for bottled beverages, a supplier with experience across filling and related packaging processes can be useful when evaluating how the filler fits into a wider plant layout.Beverage projects commonly involve multiple connected operations, from container preparation and filling to closure application, labeling, and packing. Buyers should compare the proposed line's treatment of product type, bottle material, production speed, and sanitation requirements. It is also important to ask how changeovers are managed when a plant runs different bottle sizes or products.## 5. **Jiangsu Newamstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Jiangsu Newamstar Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.** focuses on packaging machinery and integrated production-line solutions, particularly for beverage applications. Its relevance to an **Automated Filling System** project lies in the potential to evaluate filling as part of a complete production and packaging process rather than as a standalone purchase.For beverage manufacturers, line planning should account for product characteristics, container choice, hygiene standards, and target output. Buyers should request details on the filling method, line configuration, utilities, controls, and the scope of installation and commissioning. A clearly defined production brief enables a more meaningful comparison between proposals.## 6. **Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Zhangjiagang King Machine Co., Ltd.** supplies packaging machinery associated with bottled liquid production, including filling and related equipment. The company may be considered by buyers comparing an **Automated Filling System** for water, beverages, or other liquid products, particularly where filling is one element of a larger bottling line.Before selecting equipment, buyers should clarify container dimensions, liquid properties, filling temperature, closure type, and expected output. They should also establish whether the quotation covers conveying, capping, labeling, and other complementary machinery, or only the filling unit. These details affect both the investment and the level of integration work required.## 7. **Zhangjiagang Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Zhangjiagang Sunswell Machinery Co., Ltd.** offers packaging machinery for liquid-product applications. An **Automated Filling System** from a supplier in this segment may serve manufacturers that want to automate container filling and connect it with supporting bottling or packaging operations.The right solution depends on the product and production environment. Buyers should evaluate filling accuracy, speed, cleaning procedures, material compatibility, changeover time, and the availability of technical support. A detailed factory acceptance test plan can help both parties agree on what the equipment must demonstrate before shipment.## 8. **Shanghai Npack Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Shanghai Npack Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.** is a supplier for buyers researching liquid filling and packaging equipment. Its positioning makes it relevant to businesses comparing an **Automated Filling System** for products that need controlled, repeatable dispensing into bottles or other containers.When requesting a quotation, manufacturers should identify the product's viscosity, foaming tendency, temperature, and required fill range. They should also ask about nozzle design, container handling, adjustment procedures, and how the filler interfaces with capping and labeling equipment. These practical details help determine whether a proposed machine suits the actual production process.## 9. **Shanghai Joygoal Food Machinery Co., Ltd.** - []( )**Shanghai Joygoal Food Machinery Co., Ltd.** is relevant to food manufacturers exploring automated processing and packaging equipment. For an **Automated Filling System** used in food production, buyers should consider not just dosing performance but also the product-contact design, cleanability, temperature requirements, and the need to manage particulates or viscous ingredients.Food products vary widely, so a system suitable for free-flowing liquids may not be appropriate for sauces, pastes, or products containing pieces. A technical discussion should cover representative product trials, cleaning methods, production targets, and the desired degree of automation across the packaging line.## 10. **Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited** - []( )**Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited** is another company for international buyers to review when comparing Chinese filling and packaging machinery suppliers. An **Automated Filling System** project should begin with a written specification covering product type, container format, fill volume, output target, and the intended connection to upstream and downstream equipment.Buyers should request a clear equipment list, layout drawings, utilities requirements, warranty terms, spare-parts recommendations, and details of remote or on-site technical assistance. Those documents make it easier to assess the complete project cost and the practical support available after delivery.## How to Select an Automated Filling System ExporterThe best exporter is not necessarily the one with the broadest catalogue or the highest stated speed. A suitable **Automated Filling System** must match the buyer's product, container, workflow, and service expectations. Begin by sharing accurate product information, including viscosity, density, temperature, foaming behavior, and any special handling requirements. Specify container material and dimensions, target fill volume, acceptable dosing tolerance, and expected output per hour.Next, establish the project boundary. A quotation may include only a filling machine, or it may cover container feeding, filling, capping, labeling, inspection, and secondary packaging. Confirm which functions are included, how equipment communicates, and what utilities or floor space are required. Ask for a process layout and a description of the control system, operating modes, safety provisions, and changeover steps.For export purchases, evaluate communication and delivery as carefully as machine specifications. Confirm the manufacturing and testing schedule, packaging and shipping arrangements, documentation, installation responsibilities, operator training, warranty coverage, and spare-parts support. Where possible, request a demonstration or product trial using representative samples. A documented acceptance test can verify that the **Automated Filling System** meets agreed requirements before shipment.Among the ten companies covered here, **Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.** stands out for its stated pharmaceutical machinery focus and website examples involving a protein powder canning line and an automatic counting bottling line. **Guangdong Feibin Machinery Group Co., Ltd.** presents a broad filling and labeling portfolio, including liquid filling and filling-and-capping lines, while **Hefei Leadallpack Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.** highlights large-scale packaging production and downstream automation. The other companies provide additional options for liquid, beverage, and food packaging applications.A careful comparison should focus on verified application fit rather than generic claims. By matching product requirements with engineering scope, integration capability, and after-sales support, manufacturers can choose an **Automated Filling System** that improves consistency and productivity while remaining suitable for the realities of their production line.

PR Team

Shanxi Chenglixiang Trading Co., Ltd.

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China Top 10 Leading Automated Filling System Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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