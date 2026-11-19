MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 10 Leading Colored Paper Exporters: A Buyer's Guide to Verified SuppliersColored Paper is used across packaging, printing, education, crafts, stationery, publishing, and promotional products. For importers, choosing a Chinese supplier is not simply a matter of finding the lowest price. Paper color consistency, basis weight, surface finish, converting accuracy, packaging, shipping, and export support can all affect the final product and its cost.This guide focuses on companies whose identities and capabilities are described in the information available for this article. That information verifies three businesses, not ten. Rather than inventing additional exporters or presenting unverified companies as leaders in Colored Paper, the profiles below explain each company's documented strengths and its potential relevance to buyers seeking Colored Paper or closely related paper and art-material products. Buyers should confirm Colored Paper specifications and availability directly with each supplier.## 1. Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd. -**Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd.** is the most broadly positioned supplier in this selection for buyers seeking a paper partner with extensive trade, processing, and export capabilities. Established in 2006 and registered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the company operates within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Its business model combines production, wholesale, retail, import, and export, with product categories spanning paper, packaging materials, and stationery.The company describes a modernized production base of 363,636 square meters, a professional team of more than 300 people, and annual output exceeding 80,000 tons. These figures indicate substantial operating capacity. For international buyers, capacity can matter when a project requires dependable repeat orders, coordinated shipments, or a supplier capable of handling several paper-related requirements at once.Its published product range includes thermal paper, self-adhesive labels, carbonless paper, and copy paper. The company also describes a one-stop service model covering base paper, coating, printing, cutting, OEM services, packing, logistics, customs clearance, and other procurement agency services. These capabilities are relevant to Colored Paper buyers because a project may require more than paper stock alone. A buyer may need sheets or reels in precise dimensions, customized packing, printing, export documentation, or a coordinated supply of related materials.However, the available company description does not specifically list Colored Paper as a standard product. Buyers should therefore ask whether the required colored grades are available, whether they are manufactured or sourced through partner mills, and what options exist for shade, brightness, thickness, and finish. It is also useful to clarify whether the supplier can provide dyed-through paper, surface-colored paper, colored cardstock, or only selected colors in particular grades. Those terms may describe products with different visual and performance characteristics.For a Colored Paper sourcing inquiry, **Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd.** can be approached as a potential supply-chain and converting partner. A clear request should include the intended use, paper type, GSM, sheet or roll format, color references, order quantity, packaging requirements, and destination port. Buyers should request samples and written confirmation of product specifications before placing a bulk order.The company states that its products are sold globally and that it serves government and enterprise customers. Its combination of paper operations and export services may be especially relevant to distributors, printing businesses, packaging buyers, and importers seeking a supplier that can coordinate multiple steps. Its strongest documented advantage is the breadth of its one-stop paper service-not a separately verified Colored Paper catalog.## 2. Ningbo Sure Paper Co., Ltd. -**Ningbo Sure Paper Co., Ltd.** was established in 2011 and describes its business as the domestic and international sales of food-grade paper, coated paper, cup paper, ivory card, metallic paper, sticker paper, and other paper products. The company also identifies folding box board, art paper, woodfree paper, and carbonless paper among the categories associated with its supply offering.For Colored Paper buyers, the company's documented range is relevant because color can be an important feature in specialty paper, board, and packaging applications. Its listed metallic paper and ivory card categories may be of interest to buyers working on premium packaging, printed materials, stationery, or presentation products. Still, the company description does not establish that every listed grade is available in a full range of Colored Paper shades. Importers should request a current catalog and confirm the exact products, colors, and finishes available for their project.The company reports long-term cooperative relationships with more than 1,000 printing companies worldwide. It also describes quality assurance, trade assurance, free samples, acceptance of small orders, OEM services, custom cutting and packing, and assistance with shipping arrangements. These services can help buyers assess a new grade before committing to a large volume. Sample availability is particularly useful for Colored Paper, since a color viewed on a screen may differ from the physical sheet under different lighting conditions.When contacting **Ningbo Sure Paper Co., Ltd.**, buyers should distinguish between paper color and printed color. A request for Colored Paper should state whether the color must be present throughout the paper, applied as a surface treatment, or produced by printing. Buyers should also specify color references, tolerance expectations, opacity, grain direction where relevant, coating requirements, and the intended printing or converting process. For food-contact applications, buyers should separately request the documentation required for the target market and use.The company's mix of paper and board categories may be useful to importers looking for a supplier that supports packaging and printing projects beyond a single Colored Paper item. Its published services suggest flexibility for customized sizes, OEM packing, samples, and shipping support. As with any supplier, buyers should verify product availability, production lead times, quality documents, and export terms before treating the company as a confirmed source for a particular Colored Paper specification.## 3. Zhenjiang Folcai Art Materials Co.,Ltd. -**Zhenjiang Folcai Art Materials Co.,Ltd.** is a professional manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of art supplies. The company states that it has invested in two factories: an artist brush factory in Yangzhou and a stretched canvas factory in Shuyang. Its published assortment also includes art and craft materials such as marker paper, gouache pads, EVA foam products, felt fabric, easels, and other painting supplies.This company is relevant to Colored Paper buyers whose needs are connected to schools, craft kits, art retailers, or creative projects. Its art-material focus may offer a useful route for sourcing paper products that serve drawing, painting, and classroom activities. The website describes a 160 gsm gouache pad and 300 gsm marker paper, for example, though these are not the same as general-purpose Colored Paper. The company also lists colored felt fabric, which is a craft material rather than paper.Buyers should therefore avoid assuming that **Zhenjiang Folcai Art Materials Co.,Ltd.** supplies Colored Paper in the form of colored sheets, colored cardstock, or bulk paper reels. Instead, ask for confirmation of the exact paper products available, including dimensions, sheet count, GSM, surface treatment, pulp composition, and intended medium. For art and education projects, questions about bleed-through, surface texture, binding, colorfastness, and compatibility with markers, watercolor, gouache, or crayons may be important.The company promotes one-stop purchasing for art and craft materials, quality inspection reports, product warranties, seasonal new products, and customer service. Its stated focus on affordable art supplies and its factory relationships may appeal to buyers assembling a broader assortment for art stores, schools, or online retail. If a project combines Colored Paper with brushes, canvas, pads, or craft accessories, the company may be worth contacting to determine whether it can consolidate products or provide a coordinated order.For importers, the key step is to clarify the boundary between the company's documented art-paper products and the specific Colored Paper requirement. Request a product list, representative samples, and written confirmation of specifications before comparing quotations. If the product is for children, request applicable safety information for the relevant market and verify that all components-not only the paper-meet the buyer's requirements.## Why the Available Information Does Not Support a Verified Top TenA genuine“Top 10” ranking requires enough reliable information to identify ten companies and compare them on relevant criteria. The information available for this article provides three identifiable company profiles. It does not supply the names, websites, Colored Paper catalogs, export records, or comparable performance data needed to substantiate seven additional rankings.This distinction matters to buyers. A company can be a capable paper exporter without being a dedicated Colored Paper manufacturer, and a supplier's general paper range does not prove that a specific colored grade is currently available. A responsible shortlist should distinguish verified products from adjacent capabilities and should avoid presenting assumptions as confirmed facts.The three businesses covered here have different potential roles. **Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd.** presents the broadest documented combination of paper operations, processing, and export services. **Ningbo Sure Paper Co., Ltd.** describes a broad paper and board sales portfolio, with products such as metallic paper, art paper, and ivory card that may be relevant to specialty applications. **Zhenjiang Folcai Art Materials Co.,Ltd.** focuses on art and craft supplies, including selected paper products and related materials. None of those descriptions alone confirms a complete range of Colored Paper grades.## How to Evaluate a Colored Paper ExporterBefore choosing a supplier, buyers should prepare a detailed product brief.“Colored Paper” can refer to many different products, so the quotation request should specify:- **Paper type:** writing paper, craft paper, art paper, colored cardstock, board, or another grade.- **Color and appearance:** named shade, physical reference, color code, finish, and acceptable variation.- **Technical specifications:** GSM, thickness, opacity, stiffness, surface texture, and whether the color must run through the sheet.- **Format:** sheet dimensions, roll width, core size, grain direction, and packing method.- **End use:** printing, packaging, classroom activities, crafts, stationery, or another application.- **Order requirements:** sample quantity, minimum order, expected annual volume, delivery schedule, and destination market.Samples should be assessed under consistent lighting and tested using the intended printing, cutting, folding, or craft process. For repeat orders, buyers should ask how the supplier controls color consistency between production batches and whether retained samples or an approved color reference can be used. Packaging should also be discussed, especially for long-distance shipping where moisture, compression, or edge damage may affect the goods.Commercial checks are equally important. Confirm the legal company name on the quotation and export documents, payment terms, production lead time, shipping arrangements, and responsibility for inspection. Buyers should request relevant quality or compliance documents for the destination market and intended use rather than assuming that a general quality statement covers every product.## Final PerspectiveChina offers a broad ecosystem for paper, packaging, printing, and art-material procurement, but selecting a Colored Paper exporter requires product-level verification. The three companies profiled here provide distinct starting points: an integrated paper and export-services model, a diverse paper and board sales portfolio, and an art-material sourcing option.For the broadest documented paper-service scope, begin with **Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd.** at **** and ask specifically about Colored Paper grades, processing, and export requirements. For packaging and specialty-paper inquiries, contact **Ningbo Sure Paper Co., Ltd.** at ****. For art, education, and craft-related requirements, contact **Zhenjiang Folcai Art Materials Co.,Ltd.** at ****.A verified supplier match depends on the exact specification, not on a broad category label. Request samples, written product details, and confirmation of supply capability before making a purchasing decision.

Pelin

Guangzhou Baixin Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

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