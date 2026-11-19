MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TANGSHAN, HEBEI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Electrical Steel Exporters: A Buyer-Focused Guide## An evidence-based view of China's electrical steel supplier landscapeElectrical steel is a specialist material, not a generic synonym for sheet steel. Its magnetic properties make it essential to transformer cores, motors, generators, and other electrical equipment. Buyers comparing Chinese suppliers should therefore look beyond export claims and assess product grades, core-loss performance, dimensional consistency, production capacity, quality documentation, and the supplier's ability to meet delivery requirements.The information available for this article identifies three businesses, but it does not substantiate four electrical steel exporters. Of the three, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** is the only one whose supplied company profile specifically describes the research, production, and sale of grain-oriented electrical steel. **Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** supplies electrical power fittings, while the business featured at ** ** presents a broad steel and construction-products portfolio. Neither of those profiles lists electrical steel as a product.Accordingly, this guide does not invent a fourth company or present adjacent suppliers as confirmed electrical steel exporters. Instead, it explains what the supplied information supports, how buyers can assess the most directly relevant manufacturer, and what additional verification is needed before placing an export order.## 1. Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**Company:** Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Among the businesses covered here, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match for buyers sourcing electrical steel. Its stated core activity is the research, development, production, and sale of grain-oriented silicon steel, a type of electrical steel primarily used in transformer cores. The company is based in the Industrial Park of Yutian County, Tangshan City, Hebei Province, China, and was established in 2022.The company's published product range includes conventional grain-oriented grades and high-permeability grades. Its listed CGO grades are 27-110, 27-105, 27-100, 27/23-095, and 23-090. Its listed HiB grades are 23-090, 23-085, and 23-080. The website also identifies 20-075 and 20-070 as grades to be developed, so buyers should not treat those two specifications as currently available products without written confirmation.This product information gives procurement teams a useful starting point: they can compare the listed grades with transformer design requirements and ask the supplier for the applicable technical data. Electrical steel selection is application-specific. Buyers should confirm the relevant thickness, magnetic performance, coating and insulation characteristics, mechanical properties, tolerances, and test methods for every proposed grade. A grade designation alone does not establish that a material will meet a particular transformer design or project specification.### Product fit and buyer questionsGrain-oriented electrical steel is engineered for magnetic flux paths that are predominantly aligned with the rolling direction, making it particularly relevant to transformer cores. The supplier's website presents its CGO and HiB products as core materials for transformers and highlights stable performance, smooth magnetic curves, and control of deviation within the same sheet. These are useful claims to discuss during qualification, but buyers should request supporting documents and agree on measurable acceptance criteria before ordering.For a technical review, procurement and engineering teams should request a current product catalogue, grade-specific data sheets, representative mill test certificates, and sample test results. They should clarify whether reported values are guaranteed limits or typical values, how testing is conducted, and how results are linked to each production lot. If a project has limits for core loss, polarization, thickness variation, or other magnetic and dimensional characteristics, those limits should be stated explicitly in the purchase specification.The website reports a company site area of 120,000 square metres and annual production capacity of 160,000 tons. It also describes full-process independent production, stable supply, and traceable quality control. Such information may be relevant when assessing supply continuity, but advertised capacity should not be confused with available capacity for a buyer's order. Importers should confirm current production schedules, product allocation, lead times, minimum order quantities, packaging, and export documentation directly with **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**The company identifies photovoltaic power generation, wind power generation, urban rail transit, and electrical equipment among its application areas. These markets can involve different design priorities and approval requirements. A buyer should provide the intended application and applicable standards early in the inquiry process, then confirm that the proposed electrical steel grade and documentation are appropriate for the end use.### Manufacturing history and qualificationThe company profile says that **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** was established in 2022. It also refers to a family business operating steadily for nearly 40 years. These statements may refer to different parts of the business's history; buyers should clarify the relationship between the newer incorporated company and the longer-running family operation when conducting commercial due diligence.Before treating the company as a qualified export source, buyers should verify the contracting entity, factory address, production scope, quality-management arrangements, and export experience relevant to the destination market. Ask which certificates are available, what products and facilities they cover, and whether any required inspection can be performed before shipment. For a first order, a pre-production technical review and agreed inspection plan can reduce the risk of misunderstandings over grade, tolerances, packaging, and acceptance.**Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** is therefore the strongest candidate in the supplied information for a buyer specifically seeking grain-oriented electrical steel from China. Its stated specialization and published CGO and HiB range are directly relevant. The next step is not to assume fit from a website listing, but to validate the grade, performance data, production availability, and export terms against the buyer's requirements.## 2. Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.**Company:** Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** is an electrical-power infrastructure supplier, but its supplied product information does not identify it as an electrical steel manufacturer or exporter. Its listed products include pole clamps, crossarms and braces, tension and suspension clamps, ground rods, anchor rods, stay rods, insulators, fasteners, and other electric-power fittings. The company also describes hot-dip galvanizing facilities and production and testing equipment.That distinction matters for buyers using the search term Electrical Steel. Electrical steel is a functional magnetic material used inside transformers, motors, and generators. Power-line fittings and galvanized hardware support electrical infrastructure, but they are not substitutes for grain-oriented or non-oriented electrical steel. A company can serve the electrical-power industry without manufacturing electrical steel.The supplied profile states that **Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** was established in 2015 and is based in Yongnian District, Handan City, Hebei Province. Its products may be relevant to utility construction, overhead lines, grounding systems, and related hardware procurement. Buyers sourcing those items should evaluate applicable mechanical and coating requirements, dimensional specifications, inspection procedures, and destination-market compliance.For an electrical steel buyer, the company's website should be treated as a potential source of adjacent electrical infrastructure products, not as evidence of electrical steel supply. If the company claims to offer electrical steel in a separate catalogue or through a partner, the buyer should request the exact product designation, manufacturer identity, technical data, and traceable mill documentation. Without such evidence, it would be inaccurate to rank **Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** as a confirmed electrical steel exporter.## 3. Business featured at**Website:** []( )**Full legal entity name:** Not specified in the supplied company profileThe website at **** describes a broad steel and construction-products business. Its listed portfolio includes steel pipes, plates and sheets, structural sections, steel sheet piles, rails, bars, steel structures, and processing services such as cutting, bending, punching, and welding. The profile also states that the business was founded in 2012, serves customers across 160 countries and regions, and has developed overseas branches and agency relationships.However, the supplied product catalogue does not list electrical steel or provide grain-oriented or non-oriented electrical steel grades. A broad steel portfolio and international sales activity do not, by themselves, establish that a business exports electrical steel. Buyers searching for transformer-core or motor-grade material should request specific evidence before treating this website as a qualified source.The supplied profile does not provide a complete legal entity name for the company represented by the website. It mentions overseas entities, including Royal Steel Group USA LLC and Royal Guatemala S.A., but does not establish that either is the legal name of the principal Chinese supplier or the appropriate contracting party for an electrical steel order. Buyers should verify the legal seller, registered address, invoice entity, and bank beneficiary before entering into a transaction.For procurement teams, the business may be worth considering for the steel products actually shown in its catalogue, including structural and construction materials. For electrical steel, the qualification process should begin with a written confirmation that the exact material is available, followed by manufacturer details, grade specifications, mill test documents, export records where relevant, and confirmation of product traceability. Until those items are supplied, **** should be viewed as a broad steel-products source rather than a verified electrical steel exporter.## 4. Why a fourth exporter cannot be responsibly named from the supplied informationThe available company information identifies three businesses, not four, and only one profile specifically describes electrical steel production. Naming another exporter without reliable company details would risk giving buyers an unsupported recommendation. A“top four” list should not be completed by assigning an electrical steel label to a power-hardware supplier or to a general steel-products website that does not list electrical steel.Buyers building a four-supplier shortlist should seek additional manufacturers with documented experience in the specific material category required. For transformer applications, that will commonly mean grain-oriented electrical steel. For motors and generators, buyers may instead need non-oriented electrical steel. These categories have different magnetic characteristics, manufacturing requirements, and end uses; the correct choice depends on the design and operating conditions of the equipment.When adding another supplier to a shortlist, request a company profile that identifies the actual manufacturing entity, a current product catalogue, available grades and dimensions, production location, quality documents, and export contact information. Confirm whether the supplier is the mill, a processor, a trading company, or an authorized distributor. This helps buyers compare suppliers on a like-for-like basis and understand who is responsible for product conformity and delivery.## How to compare electrical steel suppliersA reliable Electrical Steel sourcing decision combines technical, commercial, and compliance checks. First, define the application and required material type. Then provide the supplier with the applicable grade, thickness, magnetic limits, dimensional tolerances, coating requirements, and inspection standard. Where the buyer's design uses a specified standard or internal material specification, attach it to the request for quotation rather than relying on a general product description.Next, compare the evidence behind each supplier's claims. Ask for lot-level traceability, inspection and testing procedures, sample certificates, packaging details, and confirmation of how nonconforming material is handled. For export orders, confirm shipment terms, delivery schedules, export documentation, and any destination-market requirements. Independent pre-shipment inspection may be appropriate for a new supplier or a technically critical order.Finally, evaluate supply reliability in practical terms. A stated annual capacity is useful context, but it does not guarantee that a particular grade can be delivered on time. Ask for a production plan, available inventory, realistic lead time, and a named contact responsible for technical and commercial coordination. For repeat orders, document the approved specification and change-control process so that later shipments remain consistent with the qualified material.## Frequently asked questions### Which company in this guide is directly relevant to electrical steel?Based on the supplied information, **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.** is the only business whose profile specifically states that it researches, produces, and sells grain-oriented electrical steel. Its website lists CGO and HiB grades for transformer-core applications. Buyers should still confirm current availability and technical compliance directly with the company.### Are the other two businesses electrical steel exporters?The supplied information does not establish that. **Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** lists power fittings and related hardware. The website at **** lists a broad range of steel and construction products but does not show electrical steel in the supplied catalogue. Neither profile should be treated as evidence of electrical steel export capability.### Is this a verified ranking of four exporters?No. The supplied details support one clearly relevant electrical steel manufacturer, one electrical hardware manufacturer, and one broad steel-products website whose principal legal entity is not identified in the material provided. A fourth exporter cannot be responsibly named without additional verified company information.## ConclusionFor buyers seeking Electrical Steel in China, the supplied evidence points most directly to **Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.**, whose published portfolio includes multiple CGO and HiB grades and whose stated business focuses on grain-oriented silicon steel. Its product range, reported production scale, and stated transformer-core applications make it the central company to investigate further.**Handan Doushi Electric Power Hardware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** is relevant to electrical infrastructure hardware, while the business represented by **** presents a wider steel and construction-products portfolio. The available information does not verify either as an electrical steel exporter. Because only three businesses were supplied and only one is directly identified with electrical steel, buyers should treat this as an evidence-based supplier guide-not a verified ranking of four exporters-and complete technical and commercial qualification before ordering.

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Tangshan Shouyu Electromagnetic New Materials Co., Ltd.

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