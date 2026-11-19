MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, HEBEI, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Disinfectants ExportersChina is a major source of disinfectants and water-treatment chemicals for swimming pools, municipal water systems, industrial users, aquaculture, and sanitation markets. For international buyers, choosing an exporter involves more than comparing prices. Product range, production capacity, quality controls, export experience, packaging options, and the supplier's ability to support the intended application all matter.This buyer-oriented overview highlights the information provided for three Chinese exporters: Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited, and Hebei Xingfei Chemical Co., Ltd. The requested fourth supplier was not identified in the source information, so a fourth company cannot be profiled responsibly without inventing details. The three available profiles nevertheless offer a useful comparison of manufacturers and suppliers serving the global disinfectants market.## 1. Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )Among the suppliers covered here, **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** stands out for its stated manufacturing scale, focused portfolio of chlorine-based chemicals, and range of applications. Established in 2015, the company reports a 350-acre site, a manufacturing base covering 240,000 square metres, and a workforce of 550 employees. Its website also describes automated production lines, testing equipment, and more than 100 patents and proprietary technologies.The company's core products include sodium dichloroisocyanurate (SDIC), trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA), cyanuric acid, melamine cyanurate, and sulfamic acid. This portfolio makes **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** relevant to buyers seeking disinfectants as well as supporting chemicals used in water treatment and industrial applications. The company reports annual production capacities of 60,000 tonnes for SDIC and 50,000 tonnes for TCCA. These figures can be important to importers assessing whether a supplier may support regular orders, seasonal pool demand, or larger procurement programs.### A broad range of disinfectants and product formatsProduct format can be as important as active ingredient. Different users may need granules, powders, or tablets depending on dosing equipment, treatment schedule, storage requirements, and local market preferences. **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** lists SDIC products in several strengths and formats, including 55%, 56%, and 60% granules, dihydrate granules, tablets, and effervescent tablets. Its TCCA range includes 90% tablets, powder, granules, and multifunctional tablets for water treatment and pool use.This selection gives importers options for serving distinct customer groups. Pool operators may prioritise slow-dissolving tablets for ongoing treatment or granules for more responsive dosing. Distributors serving household and commercial sanitation markets may investigate tablet or effervescent formats, while industrial buyers may be interested in powders or granules suited to their treatment systems. The exact choice should be confirmed against the intended application, product specification, and applicable local requirements.The company also produces cyanuric acid, which is used as a chlorine stabiliser in pool water, and sulfamic acid, a chemical used in industrial cleaning and other applications. Melamine cyanurate extends the portfolio beyond water disinfection into flame-retardant materials. For buyers, this means **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** may be able to support more than one procurement category through a single supplier relationship, subject to product availability and qualification.### Export experience and buyer supportAccording to its website, **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** exports to Europe, America, Asia, and other regions. It highlights factory-direct supply, quality management, batch consistency, flexible specifications, custom packaging, original equipment manufacturing options, export documentation, and global order fulfilment. These capabilities are particularly relevant to overseas buyers who need stable specifications across repeat orders and packaging adapted to local distribution channels.Before placing a commercial order, buyers should request current technical data sheets, safety data sheets, certificates relevant to the destination market, packaging details, and batch-specific quality documentation. They should also confirm the product's available chlorine content, dissolution characteristics, storage conditions, shelf life, minimum order quantity, and shipping classification. These checks are essential for disinfectants because performance, safe handling, transport, and legal market access depend on the specific product and jurisdiction.The company identifies swimming pools, drinking-water treatment, surface disinfection, animal husbandry, and aquaculture as application areas. Importers should confirm that the product and its intended use meet the rules applicable in the destination country. A chemical suitable for one application or market should not be assumed to be approved for another.For buyers seeking a manufacturer with substantial stated SDIC and TCCA capacity, multiple product formats, and export support, **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** merits close consideration. Its combination of chlorine-based disinfectants and related water-treatment chemicals is the defining strength of its profile.## 2. Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited**Official website:** [ ]( )**Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited** presents itself as a supplier of swimming-pool and industrial water-treatment chemicals. Its website describes more than 30 years of experience in swimming-pool and industrial water treatment, while also listing 12 years of company history. Buyers comparing suppliers should clarify how these experience figures are defined, such as whether they refer to company operations, management experience, or broader industry involvement.The product range covers pool and spa chemicals, industrial and wastewater treatment products, and other chemical categories. Its disinfectants include SDIC effervescent tablets, drinking-water disinfection products, TCCA 90 tablets, calcium hypochlorite, and SDIC granules. The broader catalogue includes flocculants, coagulants, antifoam products, decoloring agents, biocides, preservatives, and scale and corrosion inhibitors.This breadth may appeal to buyers looking to consolidate procurement across several water-treatment needs. For example, a distributor serving pool customers may need disinfectants alongside clarifiers and algicides. An industrial buyer may require disinfection products as part of a broader wastewater-treatment program. **Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited** positions its portfolio to address both types of demand.The website reports annual SDIC production of 70,000 tonnes and annual TCCA production of 40,000 tonnes, and notes that the company has obtained United States National Sanitation Foundation certification. Buyers should verify the scope, product coverage, validity, and relevance of any certification directly, since a certification associated with one product or facility does not necessarily apply to every item in a supplier's catalogue.The company identifies swimming-pool disinfection, aquaculture, drinking-water disinfection, municipal sewage treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and papermaking water treatment among its application areas. Its stated global supply network and export focus may be useful for importers seeking a supplier with both disinfectants and complementary treatment chemicals. As with any supplier, purchasers should assess sample results, regulatory documentation, shipping capability, and communication practices before committing to a large order.## 3. Hebei Xingfei Chemical Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Hebei Xingfei Chemical Co., Ltd.** focuses on chlorine-based water-treatment chemicals, pool disinfectants, and industrial water-treatment solutions. Its website states that the business was established in 2009 and reports more than 17 years of manufacturing experience. It also lists annual production capacity of more than 191,000 tonnes, service to over 70 countries, and a 12-hour rapid-response commitment.The company's featured disinfectants include SDIC in 55%, 56%, and 60% available-chlorine grades, as well as TCCA with a stated 90% chlorine content. The product descriptions distinguish between fast-dissolving SDIC and slow-dissolving TCCA, reflecting different treatment and dosing needs. As always, buyers should confirm the exact product specification, application guidance, and expected dissolution behaviour with the supplier before purchase.The portfolio also includes cyanuric acid, used as a chlorine stabiliser in pool treatment, and sulfamic acid for descaling and industrial cleaning. Melamine cyanurate serves a different industrial purpose as a halogen-free flame-retardant material. This mix of products may be useful to buyers whose needs extend from pool maintenance into industrial water treatment, equipment cleaning, or materials applications.**Hebei Xingfei Chemical Co., Ltd.** highlights factory-direct supply, quality compliance, original equipment manufacturing and private-label options, and export logistics. The company describes applications ranging from swimming-pool and spa care to pipeline descaling, household and commercial cleaning, aquaculture, and wastewater management. Its stated order process covers production, quality inspection, packaging, and delivery. Buyers can use these details as a starting point for supplier evaluation, while requesting evidence that the controls and services apply to the particular product and order under consideration.A key advantage in this profile is the stated international reach and focus on flexible packaging. For importers developing a local product line, private-label arrangements can support market differentiation, but they should be accompanied by clear agreements on specifications, labelling, documentation, intellectual-property use, and responsibility for regulatory compliance. Reliable logistics and consistent product quality remain essential, especially for disinfectants that must be stored and handled under defined conditions.## How to compare disinfectants exportersThe figures and product descriptions above help buyers identify potential suppliers, but they do not replace due diligence. Start by matching the disinfectant to its intended use. Pool treatment, drinking-water treatment, surface sanitation, aquaculture, and industrial water management can involve different product specifications and regulatory requirements. Confirm the active ingredient, concentration, physical form, packaging, and intended application rather than relying on a general product name.Next, assess quality assurance. Request current technical and safety documentation, batch certificates, and samples where appropriate. Ask how the supplier controls raw materials, production conditions, finished-product testing, and batch traceability. For recurring orders, confirm whether the same specification can be maintained over time and what process is used to address deviations or customer complaints.Supply capability should also be evaluated in practical terms. Stated annual capacity does not alone establish available export volume, lead time, or ability to meet a specific delivery schedule. Buyers should clarify production availability, minimum order quantities, packaging choices, loading arrangements, shipping terms, and document preparation. It is also prudent to confirm how products are classified for transport and what storage precautions apply.Finally, check regulatory fit before importing or marketing a disinfectant. Requirements can vary by country, product type, and intended use. A supplier's export history or general certification statement should not be treated as a substitute for checking local registration, labelling, transport, and use requirements.## ConclusionAmong the three suppliers with information available for this comparison, **Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.** is notable for its stated SDIC and TCCA capacity, extensive range of product formats, related chemical portfolio, and export-support services. **Shijiazhuang Yuncang Water Technology Corporation Limited** offers a broad selection spanning pool disinfectants and industrial water-treatment chemicals. **Hebei Xingfei Chemical Co., Ltd.** combines chlorine-based disinfectants with pool, industrial, cleaning, and aquaculture applications, alongside stated private-label and export capabilities.The supplied information identifies only these three exporters. A fourth company has not been named, so adding another profile would require unsupported assumptions. International buyers should compare current specifications, certifications, documentation, samples, and commercial terms directly with each supplier before selecting a disinfectants exporter.

PR Team

Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Disinfectants Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



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