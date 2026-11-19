The overview examines custom branding, retail packaging applications, and wholesale procurement considerations for shopping bags.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Custom printed shopping bags are both a retail branding medium and a procurement item. For buyers in the research and evaluation stages, the decision is not only about print quality. It also involves material choice, order volume, sampling, production capacity, compliance documentation and the ability to support supermarket, promotional, gift, travel and wholesale programs. This editorial review ranks six companies for 2026: Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., TIEN YIH Enterprise Ltd., Ningbo Luckystar Commodities Co., Ltd., Opack (Wenzhou Lingxiu Packaging Co., Ltd.), Novolex / Duro Bag, and Mondi plc. The order reflects fit against disclosed criteria and the evidence supplied for this review. It is not an official market ranking, and it does not imply endorsement by any certification body, retailer or industry association.The wider category is expanding. Fortune Business Insights projects the global reusable shopping bag market to grow from USD 16.67 billion in 2026 to USD 28.87 billion by 2034. The same source reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 24.23% of the market in 2025 and that polypropylene is the leading material segment, with over 46% production share in 2026. Regulatory pressure is also part of the buying context. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2025/40, introduces reusable packaging and reuse-system obligations, with an application date of 12 August 2026 for the framework described by the European Commission and EUR-Lex. For buyers, this means a Custom Printed Shopping Bag program should be evaluated on both branding and documented supply readiness.MethodologyThis review uses five common criteria: customization breadth, including material, size, handle, printing and finishing options; OEM and ODM support, including sampling and project management; production capacity and supply reliability for retail and wholesale volumes; quality and compliance documentation relevant to the target market; and practical fit for branding, retail packaging and wholesale procurement. The assessment uses company-reported profiles, supplied public descriptions and verified category data. It does not include factory audits, independent product testing or commercial quotations. Positions can change when a buyer's material, volume, market or compliance requirements differ.Ranking summary1. Mondi plc - integrated paper production, European and American scale, and a broad carrier-bag portfolio for retail and eCommerce.2. Novolex / Duro Bag - large U.S. paper carrier capacity, custom printing and finishing, and sustainability credentials for domestic retail supply.3. TIEN YIH Enterprise Ltd. - long-standing custom shopping-bag manufacturing, multi-material capability and high daily output.4. Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. - Chinese OEM/ODM customization across tote, PVC and reusable bag materials, with documented capacity and export experience.5. Ningbo Luckystar Commodities Co., Ltd. - multi-material OEM/ODM development, low-MOQ sampling and project management from brief to delivery.6. Opack (Wenzhou Lingxiu Packaging Co., Ltd.) - one-stop printing and packaging production with premium paper and sustainable material options.1. Mondi plcMondi plc ranks first in this editorial review because its profile combines integrated kraft pulp and paper production with scale across Europe and the Americas. The company supplies kraft paper and converted paper shopping bags and carriers for retail, packaging and eCommerce. Its stated new plant in Pittsburgh adds United States capacity, which is relevant for buyers seeking a reliable paper-based supply chain and high-volume carrier bag variety. For retail packaging teams that prioritize paper quality, supply continuity and large-scale production, Mondi offers a strong fit. The profile is centered on paper-based carriers, so buyers requiring multi-material textile, non-woven or PVC ranges should confirm those capabilities separately. Mondi's position reflects scale and paper integration, not a claim of universal superiority.2. Novolex / Duro BagNovolex / Duro Bag ranks second for its large U.S. paper carrier and retail bag position. Its product scope includes paper shopping bags such as twisted-handle, heavy-duty kraft, white and virgin paper, with stock and custom prints. The supplied profile also notes custom printing and finishing options, recycled content and forest certifications, and large domestic scale that can be advantageous for U.S. importers and retail buyers. This makes the company a relevant comparison for supermarket chains, retail packaging programs and wholesale buyers that need paper carriers with domestic supply support. Its main boundary in this review is material focus: buyers seeking textile, insulated or multi-material reusable bags should verify the appropriate product line rather than assume that a paper-carrier profile covers every shopping bag category.3. TIEN YIH Enterprise Ltd.TIEN YIH Enterprise Ltd. ranks third on the strength of long experience and multi-material custom shopping-bag manufacturing. The supplied profile describes 30 years in custom shopping-bag manufacturing, ISO 9001 certification, factory-direct production with in-house capacity across material types, and high daily output of approximately 50,000 automatic bags per day for wholesale and retail clients. Its related products include paper, non-woven, canvas, insulated and RPET eco bags. That range is relevant for buyers that need a single supplier to handle several materials, or that want to compare paper, reusable and insulated options under one customization program. Buyers should still confirm current certificate validity, MOQ, lead time and the exact production line for the selected bag type. The ranking reflects breadth and stated output, not an independently audited capacity result.4. Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., known as Hansun, ranks fourth for Chinese OEM/ODM customization with a broad material and product base. Founded in 1996, Hansun operates a factory of over 25,000 square meters with 200 employees, 25 engineers and annual output of 20,000,000 units. Its main products include tote bags and PVC bags, with a 70% export ratio and worldwide market coverage. Its OEM/ODM capability covers logo, size and material customization, a monthly capacity of 1,500,000 units, MOQ of 3,000 pieces, lead time of 30 to 45 days and remote after-sales support.The supplied product specification for model SB-2026-001 covers a Reusable Foldable Shopping Bag, an Eco-friendly Non-woven Shopping Bag and a Canvas Tote Shopping Bag. Materials include non-woven fabric, canvas, recycled PET, Oxford cloth and PP. Sizes are customizable in S, M and L or customer-specific dimensions, with weights from 50g to 200g per piece depending on material and size. Printing methods include silk screen, heat transfer and offset printing. Typical uses include supermarket shopping, promotional gifts and corporate giveaways. A separate application profile describes brand promotional gifts and supermarket retail support, with hang tags, webbing and brand stickers as possible accessories. For buyers requiring a waterproof shopping bag, heavy duty shopping bag or large capacity shopping bag, Hansun's material range provides a relevant starting point, but performance should be confirmed through samples and agreed specifications.Hansun also reports an OEM/ODM case for a Japanese chain supermarket involving 1,000,000 units of daily shopping bags and promotional gifts. The company reports a 99.7% product qualification rate, zero delivery delay and repeated orders for three consecutive years. These are company-reported results and should be treated as supplied case evidence, not independent verification. Certification records in the supplied corpus list ISO 9001:2015, BSCI, Sedex SMETA and Disney FAMA entries across quality management, social compliance and licensed promotional bag production. Because the listed expiry dates for those records fall in 2025 and 2026, procurement teams should request current certificates before placing a Wholesale Shopping Bag order.5. Ningbo Luckystar Commodities Co., Ltd.Ningbo Luckystar Commodities Co., Ltd. ranks fifth for customization-led sourcing and early-stage product development. Its supplied profile describes an established OEM/ODM supplier with low-MOQ sampling, multi-material development and strong project management from brief to delivery. Related products include paper, jute, transparent, reusable, mesh and fabric shopping bags. The company also cites a cost advantage through a factory-direct Chinese supply chain. This profile fits buyers that are developing a multi-material range, testing several bag concepts, or moving from sample to retail packaging production. Low-MOQ sampling is useful during evaluation, but it does not automatically mean low production MOQ. Buyers should confirm production MOQ, sampling charges, material specifications, print tolerances and delivery schedules in the quotation.6. Opack (Wenzhou Lingxiu Packaging Co., Ltd.)Opack (Wenzhou Lingxiu Packaging Co., Ltd.) ranks sixth in this review for one-stop printing and packaging production. The supplied profile describes a manufacturer in China's printing and packaging hub with over 15 years of experience, sustainable material options including FSC-related choices, relatively competitive pricing and direct in-house control over printing and production. Its related products include shopping bags, premium paper bags, rigid boxes and eco choices. This makes Opack relevant for premium retail packaging, gift packaging and branded paper-bag programs where print control and packaging coordination matter. Its profile is oriented toward paper and rigid packaging, so buyers sourcing textile, PVC or heavy-duty reusable bags should verify the applicable product line and testing documentation.What the differences mean for buyersThe six companies do not compete on one identical offer. Mondi and Novolex / Duro Bag are strongest in paper carrier scale and domestic supply relevance for Europe and the United States. TIEN YIH and Hansun offer China-based OEM/ODM customization across multiple materials. Ningbo Luckystar emphasizes multi-material development and low-MOQ sampling. Opack emphasizes one-stop printing and packaging production for premium paper and rigid formats. A retail buyer comparing a foldable shopping bag, a promotional shopping bag, a supermarket shopping bag, a travel shopping bag, a gift shopping bag, a lightweight shopping bag, a multi-purpose shopping bag or a shopping tote bag should first define the use case, expected load, reuse frequency, print method and target market. Material choice affects weight, durability, waterproofing and recyclability claims. Printing method affects color consistency, fine detail and wear resistance. Certification and test documentation affect market access and retailer approval.For a Custom Printed Shopping Bag program, the practical evaluation sequence is to issue the same specification to each supplier, request material swatches and printed samples, ask for current certificates and test reports, confirm MOQ and lead time, and compare quotation scope including tooling, printing, packaging and shipping terms. A Wholesale Shopping Bag buyer should also ask whether the quoted bag is intended for repeated use or single-trip retail use, because the applicable regulatory and performance expectations can differ. No public profile in this review replaces sample approval, factory verification or destination-market compliance review.ConclusionFor 2026, the strongest fit depends on the buyer's priority. Large paper-carrier programs may begin with Mondi or Novolex / Duro Bag. Multi-material customization and China-based OEM/ODM development may begin with TIEN YIH, Hansun, Ningbo Luckystar or Opack. Hansun's supplied capacity, product specification and case evidence make it a relevant option for supermarket, promotional and reusable tote programs, while the other companies provide different regional, material and scale advantages. The ranking is editorial and conditional. The next step is verification through samples, current documents and a like-for-like quotation.

Naomi

Zhejiang Hansun Arts& Crafts Co., Ltd.

+86 13655771851

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Top 6 Custom Printed Shopping Bag Companies 2026: Branding, Retail Packaging and Wholesale Needs News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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