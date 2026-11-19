A peer-to-peer community for KYC, AML, and identity fraud professionals to share expertise on the record, publish insights, and shape the controls they apply.

- Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shufti has carved out a new space for industry expertise: Shufti Sphere, a peer-to-peer compliance network for practitioners, industry experts, and innovators, where identity verification, KYC, AML, fraud prevention, RegTech, risk, and digital identity professionals publish original insights, exchange perspectives, share real-world experiences, and help shape the thinking across their field.

Initiated in 2026, Shufti Sphere is built on a simple principle: the people who fight fraud every day are best placed to explain what works in practice, and they should be the ones shaping the conversation. Their knowledge and experience offer valuable insights into tackling new fraud threats, addressing complex compliance questions, and the strategies that put fraud prevention into action.

The conversations taking place on Shufti Sphere speak directly to the challenges compliance teams face. The EU's Anti-Money Laundering Regulation is due to apply from 10 July 2027, while Spain's new rules, effective 28 October 2026, require online gambling operators to verify that payment methods belong to the registered account holder.

For practitioners, keeping up with these developments is only part of the job. They also need to understand how their peers are responding, which controls are working in practice, and what lessons can be shared across the industry. Shufti Sphere brings these conversations into one place.

Shufti Sphere operates through two connected spaces, with one mission: bringing the people quietly making the impact into the same space. The Media Room is where the industry writes. It holds news, practitioner-authored blogs, reports, events and webinars, podcasts, and a knowledge base. The LinkedIn community is where the industry talks, through peer questions, surveys, polls, and honest opinions.

The latest thought leadership from Shufti Sphere contributors:

-Samantha Wood- Do we actually know our customer? Why trust has to keep developing

-Sherif Afifi- Know Your Agent

-Nader Timani- AMLR Expert Insight: Efficiency Isn't Effectiveness

-Victor Yaromin- The 38-Second Border: What 2026's Identity Fraud Data Is Really Telling Fintech and Crypto

-Christos Tsiridis - AMLR Expert Insight: The 85% Everyone Quotes Means Nothing

-Marco B.- What AMLR Readiness Actually Costs

-Viktoria Soltesz- Does the Bank Account Actually Belong to Your Customer?

-Kadir Serkan Gurbuzoglu - AMLR Expert Insight: From One-Time Checks to Continuous Due Diligence

-Pirrah Khan- Global Coverage. Local Depth. Full Compliance Lifecycle

-De'Airra Belcher- Build, Buy or Break - What's the answer for AMLR?

-Paolo Aprile- How Transaction Monitoring Can Help MLROs

Industry experts with something to share can publish under a verified byline in the Media Room, speak at a webinar, or host a session. They can also connect with senior compliance professionals across regions and attend invite-only regional gatherings. Members also get early access to Shufti's own research and Fraud Index data, and a direct line to the Shufti team and fellow practitioners.

“We built Shufti Sphere to bring great minds together under one roof, the people shaping identity verification, fraud prevention and compliance. Now there's a dedicated space to do it in real time,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti.

From Coffee meetups to step challenges and group activities, Shufti Sphere also brings members together beyond the workplace, creating opportunities to share a laugh, spark new ideas and build connections that go beyond their professional roles.

Contributors have already described the community in their own words.

Marco Beranzoni, an AML and RegTech practitioner, said:“Shufti Sphere is a useful place for AML and RegTech practitioners to compare notes on the practical side of the work, and I'm glad to be contributing.”

Kadir Serkan Gurbuzoglu added,“Connecting the financial crime community, sharing knowledge, and strengthening our collective fight against financial crime.”

Sherif Afifi said:“The future of compliance isn't about adding more checks; it's about making smarter decisions. Shufti Sphere reflects that shift, where intelligence, innovation, and trust come together.”

Angel Dera said:“I think Shufti is building something really thoughtful. Working with the team has been a lovely experience, and it has made me appreciate what they do even more.”

Senior compliance leaders and founders can apply for the Shufti Sphere Advisory Board, a small, invite-only group that works with Shufti's leadership on the roadmap.

Shufti runs Shufti Sphere, and its products are part of the wider industry discussion. The community states this clearly, and views published by members are their own. Shufti Sphere has more than 500 members across the globe.

Join the Conversation:

Share insights, engage in discussions, and collaborate with industry professionals. Shufti Sphere welcomes every practitioner, expert, and innovator to join, with free membership open to all. Join now on the LinkedIn Group, or read the Media Room at shuftipro/shufti-sphere

Practitioners who want to contribute an article or speak at an event can contact...

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal Trust OS for identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention. Built on in-house technology, Shufti unifies KYC, KYB, docless identity verification (eIDV), age verification, AML screening & transaction monitoring, Know Your Agent, and fraud detection through one platform. Its Trust OS is designed to onboard customers, monitor changing risks, and assure critical actions across the customer lifecycle. Combining global infrastructure with local intelligence, Shufti adapts to each business's workflows and each market's IDs, regulations, and fraud patterns.

For more details, visit shuftipro or contact our team here.

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Shufti Launches Shufti Sphere, a Community Uniting the Hands That Write and the Voices That Speak Against Fraud News Provided By Shufti November 19, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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