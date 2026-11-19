Through her continued work in independent cinema, international entertainment, and filmmaking education, Mariana Silva is strengthening her professional standing as a Colombian art director and production designer in Hollywood.

Since 2021, she has worked professionally in Los Ángeles as an art director, set decorator, and set dresser across films, commercials, music videos, and digital productions.

She has also contributed to commercial productions for internationally recognized brands including Skechers and Edikted, expanding her experience across fashion and advertising.

The Best Art Direction nomination marks a significant distinction in Silva's career, recognizing the artistic production of a film in which she served as art director.

Mariana Silva's recent achievements demonstrate her growing responsibilities across cinema, streaming production, and academic filmmaking.

Following her work on Netflix's documentary series Fit for TV, the Colombian art director expands her career into production design and mentorship at the USC.

- Mariana Silva - Art DirectorHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colombian art director and production designer Mariana Silva is strengthening her presence in the American film industry following a Best Art Direction nomination associated with her work on Opting In, her participation in a Netflix documentary production, and her expanding responsibilities at the University of Southern California (USC), where she works as a production designer and mentors emerging filmmakers.Her recent recognition comes through Opting In, a short film written and directed by Susan Dynner, which received a Best Art Direction nomination at the 2026 Sayville International Film Festival in New York, in a category sponsored by Women In Media.The film also received nominations for cinematography and original screenplay, while Shauna Grace won Best Actress for her performance. The production's festival appearances include the D.C. Independent Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival, and Beverly Hills Film Festival.Silva's professional credits include Netflix's Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, a three-part documentary series produced by Boardwalk Pictures examining the history and controversies surrounding the television competition The Biggest Loser.Building on her industry experience, Silva has expanded her professional responsibilities at the University of Southern California, where she serves as a production designer on academic film projects and mentors students working on graduate-level dramatic narrative productions.Her work at USC connects professional production experience with academic filmmaking, allowing students to develop their projects with guidance informed by established film industry practices.Her Best Art Direction nomination associated with Opting In, Netflix production credit, and work as a production designer and mentor at USC establish meaningful milestones in a career supported by specialized education and practical production experience.Silva earned an associate degree in Film, Television and Media Arts from Southwestern College and a bachelor's degree in Film and Television Production from California State University, Long Beach. She also pursued studies in Interior Design and Architecture at Santa Monica College.Alongside her film and academic work, Silva maintains an active career in vertical-format fiction, contributing as an art director to English-language scripted productions developed for international digital audiences.This rapidly expanding entertainment format reaches viewers through dedicated short-drama platforms such as DramaBox, alongside the wider digital environment of TikTok and mobile streaming services.These productions represent a significant part of her ongoing professional activity in Los Angeles, connecting her work to an entertainment market with worldwideSilva's portfolio also includes participation in the art department of Dando Vueltas, the music video featuring Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, developed with Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky for its FIFA World Cup 2026 promotional campaign.The project was promoted through music streaming, social media, and international digital channels, connecting the production to one of the world's most widely followed sporting events.

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Colombian Art Director Mariana Silva shares insights into her career in Hollywood, her creative vision, and her professional journey from Popayán, Colombia.

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Mariana Silva Establishes Her Career in International Productions After Best Art Direction Nomination News Provided By TheWoodPR November 19, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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