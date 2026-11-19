MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) The minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with Srinagar city recording minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, a notch lower than minus 0.1 degrees on November 17.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the local Meteorological Department, told IANS that the minimum temperature throughout the Valley remained below the freezing point, and Srinagar city recorded minus 0.2, Gulmarg minus 1 and Pahalgam minus 2.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Ahmad said the night temperature is likely to drop further in the coming days due to a clear night sky, and the weather is expected to remain generally dry till the end of this month.

A feeble winter sun shone in the Valley on Thursday as it tried ineffectually to fight the morning chill blowing into the mainland from snowclad mountains. Frost has started setting in at most places during the day, while water bodies are still not frozen anywhere in Kashmir.

Jammu city recorded 10.8, Katra 10.9, Batote 5.7, Banihal 8.7 and Bhaderwah 2.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. School children with red noses due to morning chill were seen waiting for school buses in the morning in Srinagar, while elders were seen wearing heavy woollen clothes to ward off the winter cold.

The harshest part of the winter, called the 'Chillai Kalan', starts on December 21 and ends after 40 days each year on January 30. During this period, the day temperature hardly rises above 9 degrees while the night temperature falls sharply to several notches below zero.

The snow-clad ski resort of Gulmarg and the Sonamarg hill station are these days thronged by tourists. The visitors enjoy the snow on the ground coupled with the winter sunshine. Tourists are seen buying woollen caps, jerseys, caps and gloves from shopkeepers and also from roadside sellers. They are seen haggling for prices with sellers, but finally cannot afford to avoid buying the woollens, as this remains their best bet against the cold in the valley.