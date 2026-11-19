MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the proposed Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance, describing the Congress as a junior partner seeking a greater share of seats while the Samajwadi Party would lead the Opposition in the state.

Speaking to IANS about the political alliance between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Yadav said Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was seeking seats from the Samajwadi Party and claimed that their previous electoral understanding against the BJP had failed to deliver the desired outcome.

“The Opposition is led by the Samajwadi Party, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is pleading for seats. They are merely junior partners. Earlier too, the two parties contested together against the BJP, but failed,” Yadav said.

He expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in UP, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for development and enhancing the state's stature.

“I believe the people of Uttar Pradesh will once again support Yogi ji and the BJP, given the way Modi ji and Yogi ji have enhanced the state's stature and contributed to its development. These leaders should not indulge in wishful thinking,” he added.

Reacting to LoP Gandhi's recent remarks on India's education system and economy during an interaction at a foreign university, Yadav accused the Congress leader of damaging the country's image on international platforms.

He said LoP Gandhi would“put the last nail in the coffin of Congress” by making such statements and advised him to draw inspiration from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Yadav said Vajpayee, while serving as the Leader of the Opposition, had made statements about the country that remained memorable, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi should follow his example while speaking about India abroad.

The Bihar Minister also commented on the Supreme Court granting bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, saying that the relief should not be viewed as a final decision in the case.

He said Khan had probably been granted bail subject to certain conditions and maintained that his return to the political arena would have little impact on the electoral contest in UP.