MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Groundwater levels across Tamil Nadu have declined sharply, with several districts recording a fall of two to four metres in October compared to the corresponding period last year, raising concerns over water availability in the coming months.

Deficient rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon has adversely affected water storage in lakes, reservoirs and other water bodies across the state. The inadequate replenishment of surface water resources has also affected groundwater recharge, resulting in a significant decline in the water table.

According to a report released by the State Ground and Surface Water Resources Data Centre, which assessed groundwater conditions across all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore recorded a groundwater depth of 13.70 metres below ground level in October. Karur recorded a groundwater depth of 11.38 metres, followed by Erode at 9.70 metres, Namakkal at 9.59 metres and Dindigul at 9.08 metres.

Groundwater depths in several other districts ranged between six and nine metres, indicating widespread depletion of underground water reserves.

The year-on-year comparison revealed a particularly alarming situation in Tiruvannamalai district, where the groundwater level declined by 4.31 metres, the steepest fall among the districts highlighted in the report. Tirupattur recorded a decline of 3.78 metres, followed by Kallakurichi at 3.12 metres, Coimbatore at 2.89 metres and Ranipet at 2.84 metres.

Several other districts witnessed a reduction of between two and three metres compared to October last year.

Chennai has also witnessed a considerable decline in groundwater availability. The groundwater depth in the state capital, which stood at 3.55 metres below ground level in October last year, increased to 5.09 metres this October, indicating a decline in the water table of 1.54 metres.

Interestingly, Tirunelveli was the only district to register an improvement in groundwater levels, recording a marginal rise of 0.07 metres compared to the corresponding period last year.

Declining groundwater levels could pose significant challenges to agricultural activities, drinking water supplies and households dependent on borewells, particularly in districts where groundwater remains a major source of water.

With the northeast monsoon being crucial for replenishing Tamil Nadu's water resources, adequate rainfall during the remaining weeks of the season will be critical to improving groundwater recharge and preventing further depletion ahead of the summer months.