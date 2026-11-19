ASIA SHOP-Retail Payment Technology Exhibition 2027 To Kick Off In Guangzhou, Focusing On Smart Retail & Commercial Payment Innovation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) About the Exhibition ASIA SHOP-Retail Payment Technology Exhibition 2027 is one of Asia's leading professional trade shows dedicated to smart retail and commercial payment industries. Hosted by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co.,Ltd, it serves as a key sourcing and launch platform for global manufacturers, payment operators, retail chain buyers and solution providers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Date: March 4–6, 2027
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China
Website:asiashop-expo
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