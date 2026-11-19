ASIA SHOP-Retail Payment Technology Exhibition 2027 is one of Asia's leading professional trade shows dedicated to smart retail and commercial payment industries. Hosted by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co.,Ltd, it serves as a key sourcing and launch platform for global manufacturers, payment operators, retail chain buyers and solution providers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Date: March 4–6, 2027 Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China Website:asiashop-expo

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Payment Systems;

Payment Equipment;

Commercial Al;

Service & Solution Scenarios;

Equipment Accessories & Consumables

China's offline retail continues digital upgrading. Convenience stores, supermarkets and specialty retail chains are rapidly deploying self-checkout and integrated payment systems to cut labour costs and improve shopping experience. Guangzhou, as South China's commercial hub, has complete supply chains for retail hardware and payment tech. It attracts buyers nationwide and from surrounding Asia-Pacific countries looking for reliable retail digital solutions.Cohosted with multiple highprofile events including Asia Vending & Smart Retail Expo and the 20th China Retailers Convention, the exhibition creates a fullchain ecosystem for retail and payment sectors. Leveraging 2026's strong performance - 60,000+ sqm area, 800+ exhibitors, 11,000+ international buyers across 200+ countries and regions - ASIA SHOP 2027 anticipates nearly 1,000 exhibitors. It features an ASEAN Buyer Matchmaking Zone and industry forums, where top brands such as Sunmi, NTT, Gpos, TDD Group, Fuiou Pay and FuturePay will present newgeneration technologies.

High-resolution on-site photos from previous editions are attached for publication. Media interviews with exhibitors and the organizing team are available upon request.

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