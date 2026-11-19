ASEAN SHOP 2027 is Southeast Asia's premier all-chain retail trade exhibition. Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co.,Ltd, it brings together retail owners, distributors, importers and equipment suppliers across ASEAN nations, serving as a core sourcing and business-matching platform linking global manufacturers with Southeast Asian retail buyers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Date: September 2–4, 2027 Venue: IMPACT Bangkok, Thailand Website:

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Vending machines & self-service solutions, retail store fixtures, F&B retail equipment, payment terminals, smart retail management systems, fresh food refrigeration equipment, retail supply chain services.

Southeast Asia's retail market maintains strong growth momentum. Thailand acts as the retail and logistics center of ASEAN. A fast-expanding middle class keeps driving demand for modern convenience stores and digital payment infrastructure. Local retailers are actively importing cost-effective self-service hardware, POS systems and store fittings, with many sourcing directly from reliable Chinese manufacturers. Hosted in Bangkok, the show offers easy access to professional buyers from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore.

The exhibition spans over 30,000 sqm, with 400+ exhibitors and an expected 30,000+ professional visitors. It covers the full retail industry chain, creating one-stop procurement and business matching opportunities for the ASEAN retail sector. Targeted buyer-seller matchmaking sessions and industry seminars will run alongside the show to help suppliers build stable local distribution partnerships. Exhibitor inquiries are welcome via direct message.

High-resolution on-site photos from previous editions are attached for publication. Media interviews with exhibitors and the organizing team are available upon request.

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