ASEAN SHOP 2027 Opens In Bangkok, Connecting Global Suppliers With Southeast Asia's Booming Retail Market
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) About the Exhibition ASEAN SHOP 2027 is Southeast Asia's premier all-chain retail trade exhibition. Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co.,Ltd, it brings together retail owners, distributors, importers and equipment suppliers across ASEAN nations, serving as a core sourcing and business-matching platform linking global manufacturers with Southeast Asian retail buyers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Date: September 2–4, 2027
Venue: IMPACT Bangkok, Thailand
Website:
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