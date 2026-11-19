Lexar Brings Smarter, AI-Ready Storage To GITEX Global 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) At GITEX Global 2026, Lexar will showcase the latest evolution of its AI Storage Core, alongside its next-generation portfolio of AI-ready memory and storage solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers. The exhibition takes place from 8-11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, where visitors can meet the Lexar team at South Hall – S11, Stand H11-1. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn All photos, videos, creative projects and memories all have to live somewhere. For more than 30 years, people have trusted Lexar to keep what matters to them safe. Now, as artificial intelligence (AI) moves beyond the cloud and onto the laptops, phones and other devices we use every day, Lexar is showing what the next chapter of memory and storage looks like. AI is moving onto your devices - and storage matters more than ever AI is quickly becoming part of how people create, work and remember. From editing photos and creating content with AI to finding a single moment in years of videos within seconds or keeping a digital diary of everyday life, consumers across the Middle East and Africa are embracing new AI-powered experiences. Increasingly, AI is also running directly on our devices instead of relying entirely on distant data centres. This can make everyday tasks faster and more private, but it also means our devices need smarter, faster and more efficient storage that can keep up. The Lexar AI Storage Core is designed to meet this challenge by bringing smart hardware and intelligent software together. Storage is no longer just a place to keep files – it is becoming an active part of how efficiently AI applications work.
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Seriously fast: Next-generation AI storage technologies designed to deliver speeds of up to 11,000 MB/s, enabling faster access to large files and supporting demanding AI applications.
A powerful brain inside: Built around an advanced storage chip developed by Longsys using cutting-edge 5-nanometre technology, similar to the manufacturing technology used in today's flagship smartphones. This enables powerful performance in a compact design while supporting better power efficiency.
Smarter software that directs the traffic: Lexar Luma Bridge works like an air-traffic controller for data, intelligently managing where information goes and how quickly it can be accessed, helping AI applications make better use of available memory.
The result: Technology designed to help AI applications load faster, run more smoothly and perform efficiently, even on compact devices where space, power and cooling matter.
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