MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At GITEX Global 2026, Lexar will showcase the latest evolution of its AI Storage Core, alongside its next-generation portfolio of AI-ready memory and storage solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers. The exhibition takes place from 8-11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, where visitors can meet the Lexar team at South Hall – S11, Stand H11-1. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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All photos, videos, creative projects and memories all have to live somewhere. For more than 30 years, people have trusted Lexar to keep what matters to them safe. Now, as artificial intelligence (AI) moves beyond the cloud and onto the laptops, phones and other devices we use every day, Lexar is showing what the next chapter of memory and storage looks like.

AI is quickly becoming part of how people create, work and remember. From editing photos and creating content with AI to finding a single moment in years of videos within seconds or keeping a digital diary of everyday life, consumers across the Middle East and Africa are embracing new AI-powered experiences.

Seriously fast: Next-generation AI storage technologies designed to deliver speeds of up to 11,000 MB/s, enabling faster access to large files and supporting demanding AI applications. A powerful brain inside: Built around an advanced storage chip developed by Longsys using cutting-edge 5-nanometre technology, similar to the manufacturing technology used in today's flagship smartphones. This enables powerful performance in a compact design while supporting better power efficiency. Smarter software that directs the traffic: Lexar Luma Bridge works like an air-traffic controller for data, intelligently managing where information goes and how quickly it can be accessed, helping AI applications make better use of available memory. The result: Technology designed to help AI applications load faster, run more smoothly and perform efficiently, even on compact devices where space, power and cooling matter.

Increasingly, AI is also running directly on our devices instead of relying entirely on distant data centres. This can make everyday tasks faster and more private, but it also means our devices need smarter, faster and more efficient storage that can keep up. The Lexar AI Storage Core is designed to meet this challenge by bringing smart hardware and intelligent software together. Storage is no longer just a place to keep files – it is becoming an active part of how efficiently AI applications work.

“At Lexar, we believe memory and storage is much more than technology, and our customers trust us with what matters to them the most. Consumers across the Middle East and Africa are embracing an evolving digital culture where AI, creativity, content and everyday memories come together. Every photo, every creative project and every important file represent something our customers trust us to protect”, said Fissal Oubida, General Manager – Middle East, Africa and India, Lexar.

As AI becomes part of the devices people use every day, storage plays an increasingly important role in how well those devices perform. At GITEX, we'll demonstrate how our AI Storage Core can help devices access large amounts of data faster and deliver smoother AI experiences, while maintaining the reliability Lexar has stood for over the past 30 years.”, added Oubida.

With Lexar products now available in more than 5,000 retail stores across the Middle East and Africa, the brand continues to expand its reach, strengthen distribution and build new partnerships. Supporting this growth is the Lexar Experts Academy, a training program that gives distributors, resellers, retailers and frontline sales teams the product knowledge, insights into emerging technologies such as AI, market understanding and practical selling skills needed to guide customers. So when someone visits a store looking for storage for a new AI laptop, smartphone or camera, the person assisting them can explain the options and recommend the right solution with confidence.

“With Lexar products now available in over 5,000 stores across the Middle East and Africa, we're closer to our customers than ever. As AI drives demand for faster, bigger and smarter storage, we remain committed to empowering our channel partners through 'The Lexar Way' and initiatives such as the Lexar Experts Academy, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to meet evolving customer needs. GITEX continues to be an important platform for showcasing our innovations, strengthening partnerships and building a future-ready channel ecosystem that drives sustainable growth across the region,” concluded Oubida.