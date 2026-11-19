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Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, concluded its participation at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2026 in Dubai, where it showcased a range of AI-powered technologies designed to enhance public safety operations, strengthen emergency response capabilities and support the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies.

Bringing together police leaders, security professionals and technology providers from around the world, the summit served as a platform for exploring innovations shaping the future of policing and public safety. Hytera's participation highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and integrated communications in enabling faster decision-making, improving operational coordination and equipping frontline personnel with the tools needed to respond effectively to critical situations.

Commenting on the company's participation,, said:“Modern policing demands more than reliable communications. Public safety teams need timely, relevant information they can turn into action. By connecting frontline officers and command centers with operational data, and applying AI where it adds real value, we aim to strengthen situational awareness, improve coordination, and help public safety agencies make faster, better-informed decisions.”

Throughout the exhibition, Hytera demonstrated how AI-powered command and control technologies can support more coordinated responses to complex incidents. Its intelligent command and control solutions featured capabilities for analyzing incident alerts and providing dispatchers with a unified operational view, enabling closer coordination between police, fire and medical response teams during emergencies.

The company also showcased its intelligent enforcement technologies, combining smart body-worn cameras with in-vehicle systems to facilitate real-time video sharing and automated analytics. These solutions are designed to improve operational visibility, enhance transparency and improve efficiency in day-to-day law enforcement activities.

Addressing the challenges of maintaining communications in demanding environments, Hytera presented emergency communications solutions incorporating rapidly deployable portable network nodes and robotic dogs for patrol and search-and-rescue applications. Designed for use in disaster zones and other challenging environments, these technologies help establish tactical communications networks while improving situational awareness and supporting emergency response teams in the field.

A key highlight of Hytera's participation was the Middle East debut of the DIB-R6 SMART, its next-generation TETRA base station developed to provide greater deployment flexibility and communications resilience. Featuring a lightweight, integrated design suitable for wall or pole mounting, the solution combines low power consumption with autonomous fallback capabilities to help maintain essential communications during network disruptions. Hytera also presented advanced critical communications terminals and Mission-Critical Services (MCS) capabilities designed to support secure and reliable voice and data connectivity for public safety personnel.

Beyond its technology showcase, Hytera highlighted its experience in supporting public safety modernization across the Middle East. In the UAE, the company's smart body-worn cameras have been adopted by Abu Dhabi Police to support daily patrols and tactical operations. In Iraq, Hytera partnered with the Ministry of Interior to develop the country's first unified 911 emergency system, consolidating 26 separate emergency numbers into a single centralized platform and reducing response times by 40%.

Hytera's participation at World Police Summit 2026 reinforced its commitment to advancing intelligent, resilient and integrated communications solutions for public safety agencies. Building on its regional project experience and expanding portfolio of AI-enabled technologies, the company continues to support the modernization of emergency response and law enforcement operations across the Middle East.