MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin“carry” trades may once again start looking more attractive than holding US Treasury bills as soon as 2027, according to Sygnum. In its 2027 Sygnal Outlook report, the Swiss digital asset bank forecasts that the annualized premium on three-month Bitcoin futures traded on the CME could average more than 2% above the yield on three-month US Treasury bills next year.

A carry trade here means going long Bitcoin while using derivatives-typically futures-to hedge against spot volatility, while aiming to capture the“basis” or funding-related returns that accrue when futures prices and/or funding rates remain favorable. If those premia broaden relative to risk-free rates, the opportunity cost of staying in Treasuries could rise for traders willing to use leverage.

Sygnum projects that 3-month CME Bitcoin futures could carry an average annualized premium of more than 2% versus 3-month Treasury bill yields in 2027. The bank links the potential rebound to improved conditions for leverage, including less crowding in CME shorts previously used by hedgers. Research from Talos shows Bitcoin futures premiums and funding rates have fallen sharply from early 2024 peaks, reducing carry profitability this year. Some funding-rate recovery has already appeared since August, but major uncertainty remains around whether it translates into durable demand for leveraged exposure.

Key takeawaysWhy the carry trade lost momentum

Carry profitability has compressed from the high levels seen during earlier market cycles. Sygnum points to a 67-day stretch of negative Bitcoin funding rates in 2026-an environment that tends to flip the economics for traders positioned to earn funding versus those positioned to pay it.

That view is consistent with a separate analysis from crypto infrastructure research firm Talos. In its report “Following the funding: the shift towards the equity basis trade”, Talos notes that funding rates and futures premiums had peaked at annualized levels of roughly 20% to 40% in early 2024. By this year, Talos says those measures have narrowed to about 3% to 5%.

Talos also contextualizes the trade-off against government debt. With the current three-month Treasury bill yield around 4.25%, traders can earn roughly comparable returns from Treasuries without exposure to crypto's volatility and the mechanics of derivative funding and basis.

Less crowding in leveraged shorts may support 2027

Sygnum's 2027 forecast hinges not only on the level of funding and premia, but also on market structure-particularly how intensely the carry has been competed for.

Fabian Dori, Sygnum's chief investment officer, told Cointelegraph that the strategy had become“very crowded.” He described how many hedge funds routed the basis trade through US spot Bitcoin ETFs against short CME futures.

In his assessment, that competition has eased. Dori pointed to positioning data suggesting those hedge funds have already“unwound much of their CME short positions,” leaving less capital chasing the same premium.

The underlying logic is straightforward: if more participants are trying to capture the carry in the same direction, premia tend to compress; if some unwind, the remaining balance of longs and hedgers can widen the spread again. Dori summarized the trade-off by noting that“a more mature market pays less for the same trade,” but that maturity can also attract new participants who may eventually increase demand for leverage.

Evidence of funding recovery-yet the durability is unclear

Even with carry profitability reduced versus 2024, there are indications that the pressure may be easing. Talos reports that crypto funding rates have started to rise again since August, which aligns with Sygnum's more optimistic outlook for the direction of leverage returns.

Additionally, Coinbase said in a Nov. 2 report that Bitcoin funding rates climbed from about 4% annualized at the start of October to an average of 8.9% annualized in the last week of the month. Coinbase also questioned whether the funding increase represented strong, conviction-driven demand for leverage, citing weaker buying activity in the spot market.

That distinction matters for traders and investors because funding can move quickly when positioning changes, without necessarily reflecting broad-based appetite for sustained leveraged exposure. As Coinbase put it, it is“less clear” that late-rising BTC leverage reflected conviction given limited support from spot holders or from the options market.

Sygnum argues that wider institutional adoption could help sustain a more favorable funding/basis environment in 2027, pointing to factors including growing institutional participation in Bitcoin, expansion of tokenization, and rising demand for AI. Still, Dori cautioned that a sharp downturn, liquidity strain, or interest rates that remain higher for longer could prevent carry returns from recovering fully.

Why investors should watch the risk behind“steady” carry

One risk highlighted by Sygnum is that carry can look stable-until it doesn't. Even when positions are hedged, leverage introduces operational vulnerabilities such as margin calls. If the market moves against a hedged structure, traders may still be forced to post more collateral or close derivatives positions.

Dori described the imbalance:“Carry can pay steadily for long periods and then turn quickly.” In his view, once crowded positioning meets a reversal in funding or basis, the unwind can happen rapidly because the same leverage that produces the carry return also accelerates exits when conditions deteriorate.

That dynamic is a key reason the 2027 outlook should be read as a conditional forecast rather than a guarantee. Sygnum's projection depends on demand for leverage returning strongly enough to keep futures premia elevated relative to Treasury yields-while avoiding a scenario where market stress forces deleveraging faster than carry can compensate.

Going forward, traders will likely focus on whether funding rates and CME futures basis remain elevated after recent improvements, and whether rising leverage demand shows up in spot and options activity-not just in short-term funding prints. If the competitive“basis” trade stays less crowded than it was during the ETF-and-CME hedging era, Sygnum's relative-value case versus Treasuries could gain traction in 2027; if crowding returns or rates stay tight, the spread may fade again.

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