Anthropic's Cash Pile Tops Amazon And Nvidia Combined After Record IPO Meet The New ETF Tracking ANT-Linked Companies
|Number of shares<
|Amount<
|Fresh issue (Class A share)
|956,351,354
|$79.4 billion
|Offer for sale (Class A shares)
|23,648,646
|$1.9 billion
|Total IPO base
|980,000,000
|$81.3 billion
|Private placement (Class N shares)
|313,253,012
|$26 billion
Source: Anthropic filings
With the cash bank filled up massively, investors would find some comfort in Anthropic's ability to meet its staggering $900 billion spending plan that had raised eyebrows previously.
The company has said it will rely on AI sales and cash proceeds to meet those obligations. Anthropic has purchase contracts with several important players such as Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Micron and others.
Harbor Capital's ANTW ETF Offers Another Way To Play Anthropic
On Wednesday, Harbor Capital launched the Harbor Anthropic AI Lab Ecosystem ETF (ANTW) which aims to invest in the companies the fund believes are most directly linked to Anthropic.
In a factsheet, Harbor said ANTW's top five holdings are Terawulf (WULF), Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom (AVGO) and Riot Platforms (RIOT).
“There's a lot of focus on $ANT's potential IPO but its S-1 also shows hundreds of billions in planned spending on chips and compute,” Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, said in an X post.
“That's what makes the idea behind $ANTW interesting because the companies supplying Anthropic could benefit from that spending regardless of how the stock itself performs.”
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