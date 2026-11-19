Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased his class right from the start of the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.

On Day 1 of the series opener, India opted to bowl first, and pacers made early inroads into the New Zealand top order, led by a sensational opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah. After being put to bat first by India skipper Shubman Gill, the Kiwis suffered a collapse as they were reduced to 70/5 in 28.2 overs.

However, New Zealand's batting has been revived through a steady partnership built by Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips to guide the hosts out of early trouble and stabilise the innings at the Basin Reserve.

Also Read:Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips Rescue NZ vs India in Wellington

Bumrah's Unplayable Ripper Leaves Latham Stunned

As India pacers made early breakthroughs by dismantling New Zealand's top order, it was Jasprit Bumrah who set the tone with a sensational delivery in the very first over of the match.

Opening the over for the visitors, Bumrah delivered a good-length ball around the fourth-stump line that appeared to be heading away from New Zealand captain Tom Latham. Latham appeared to have been caught off-guard as the ball swung sharply back into him, beating his defence and rattling the off-stump.

Rather than attempting to play at the delivery, New Zealand skipper opted to leave the ball, but only to be completely deceived by its late movement as it swung back in and crashed into the off-stump. Tom Latham was visibly stunned as he turned around to see his off-stump knocked back, before walking back to the pavilion after scoring a two-ball duck.

Some introductions are best made with a BOOM.

Tom Latham gets a taste of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in the very first over!

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Jasprit Bumrah's early breakthrough for India by dismissing Tom Latham laid the foundation for the visitors' impressive bowling performance in the opening session, as the Indian pacers continued to trouble New Zealand batters and picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Tom Latham, Bumrah picked up two more wickets, dismissing Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell to complete an impressive three-wicket haul and further dent New Zealand's top order. His fiery opening spell put India firmly in control of the proceedings on Day 1.

'Pure Class From Bumrah': Fans Go Gaga Over His Peach To Dismiss Latham

Jasprit Bumrah's sensational delivery to dismiss Tom Latham left cricket fans in awe, with several taking to social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter) to applaud the Indian pacer's swing bowling and impeccable execution.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Bumrah's delivery as a piece of bowling brilliance, with some describing it as an absolute beauty and praising his ability to generate sharp swing, while others marvelled at the sheer quality of the delivery by the Indian pace spearhead.

Another section of fans also praised Bumrah's comeback, highlighting his ability to make an immediate impact and deliver a match-defining spell with the new ball.

@mufaddal_vohra What an absolute bowling by him. He doesn't know where the ball goes. Such a legend at bowling. @mufaddal_vohra

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) November 18, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bumrah's class and beauty in one frame! ❤️

- Sahil chabra (@sahii199) November 18, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra How beautiful was that swing

- Be a human first (@DebendraNathRo8) November 19, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra No fault of batsman anyone would have left it alone.

- Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) November 19, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra It's just magic boo boom

- HIMANSHU (@Cricbud) November 19, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Great swing

- TVK_Pulse_Voice (@TVK_Pulse_Voice) November 19, 2026

What a beautiful morning..

- Ankit Chaudhary (@entrepreneur987) November 19, 2026

Pure class from Bumrah! That delivery was an absolute peach! What a champion!

- Read Smarty (@readsmarty) November 19, 2026

My goodness

- abubakr (@Abubakr_i6) November 19, 2026

Warra way to start my morning, watched just this spell

- Sarasari manidhan (@sud_x_) November 19, 2026

@SonySportsNetwk Peach of a delivery.

Bumrah is back with a bang!

- CJ (@chiragjuneja_) November 19, 2026

Back with a bang-what a spell!

- AB (@abhibhatt123) November 19, 2026

@SonySportsNetwk Wow! Simply unplayable..

- Pran (@mandloi_pranav) November 18, 2026

The GOAT is back and what a delivery man. No one comes close to him currently.

#INDvsNZ

- Yogeshwaran CR (@CrYogeshwaran) November 19, 2026

Amount of Swing this guy can get

- The Curious Indian (@CuriousIndianHQ) November 19, 2026

JASPRIT BUMRAH IS BACK!!!!!

- What an incredible delivery to start!! The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 19, 2026

Right on the Money!!!

- Neem ki Patti (@naive__dev) November 19, 2026

One of the worst leaves I have seen

- John W free (@jOhnw00kie) November 19, 2026

Woke up, watched this and instantly had a better day. Good morning, Jasprit Bumrah Nation. R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 19, 2026

Absolute Beauty, swung back in sharply

- Nik- Mighty Switch Force Propoganda Apparatus (@Hazamatoxin) November 18, 2026

Meanwhile, at the end of Day 1, New Zealand made a comeback after an early batting collapse, as they posted a total of 243/5 in 82 overs, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips batting on 113 and 86, respectively, forging an unbroken 173-run sixth-wicket partnership that completely swung the momentum back in the hosts' favour by stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack with figures of 3/52 at an economy rate of 3.10 in his spell of 17 overs, while Anshul Kamboj (1/57) and Akash Deep (1/33) picked up a wicket apiece to account for the remaining early breakthroughs.

Also Read:Tom Latham Equals Sehwag Record With 15th Test Duck Against India