(MENAFN- Straits Research) Automated Liquid Handling Market Size & Growth Analysis The global automated liquid handling market size was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2026 to USD 2.77 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.98%. North America dominated the automated liquid handling market with a share of 39.2% in 2025. Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are carefully programmed to handle liquids and provide precise, repeatable results in clinical and research settings without any complexity. A wide variety of research applications require effective and precise liquid handling methods. Liquid handling quality must be carefully considered for outcomes to be reliable and consistent. High throughput is highly anticipated in these processes because the diagnostics industry bases profits and productivity on the number of processed samples. Automated Liquid Handling Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 1.39 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1.50 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.77 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.98%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.2% Fastest-Growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 12.24%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Individual Benchtop Workstation Market Share in 2025 35.6% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Cancer & Genomic Research CAGR 12.56% (2026–2034) By Modality Fastest-growing Segment Disposable Tip CAGR (2026–2034) 11.62% By Procedure Leading Segment High-Throughput Screening Market Share in 2025 23.7% By End-User Leading Segment Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Market Share in 2025 52.4% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 AI-Driven Adaptive Liquid Handling The automated liquid handling market analysis for higher experimental throughput, reproducibility, and adaptive protocols is driving AI-enabled liquid handling, shifting systems from fixed pipetting instructions toward platforms that optimize dispensing and experimental parameters using real-time data; the shows that a 2025 autonomous laboratory study used Bayesian optimization with a liquid handler and other instruments to create a closed loop from culturing and analysis to hypothesis generation. 02 Self-Driving Laboratory Integration Autonomous experimentation is also moving liquid handlers into self-driving laboratory workflows, where robotic systems execute AI-selected experiments and feed results into subsequent experimental cycles; a 2025 Nature Communications review describes these laboratories as combining digital experiment planning with automated physical hardware to adapt workflows and optimize research. 01 Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery and Development Programs Drive Market Pharmaceutical R&D programs require precise liquid transfers for compound preparation, assay development, and drug formulation, creating requirements for reliable laboratory automation. These activities support procurement of automated pipetting and dispensing systems to improve experimental consistency and laboratory throughput. For example, pharmaceutical companies use automated liquid handlers to prepare compound libraries and biological assays during drug discovery, supporting equipment sales across the market. 02 High-Throughput Screening in Drug Research Market Demand Large-scale screening of chemical compounds requires laboratories to process thousands of samples with accuracy and consistent volumes. These workflows support the adoption of automated liquid handling systems, including microplate dispensers and robotic pipetting platforms, creating procurement opportunities for equipment manufacturers. For example, biotechnology laboratories use automated liquid handlers to screen compound libraries against biological targets during early-stage drug development. 01 Cross-Contamination Between Samples Restrain Market Expansion Residual liquid on dispensing tips or internal system components can transfer biological material between samples and compromise experimental accuracy. Sensitive applications such as drug discovery and molecular diagnostic require strict sample purity, which increases the need for contamination-control measures. These concerns can reduce confidence in automated workflows where even minor sample interference affects results. Such limitations may slow adoption in laboratories handling highly sensitive assays. 02 Limitations in Handling Viscous Liquids High-viscosity liquids, including concentrated reagents, protein solutions, and cell suspensions, can create dispensing inconsistencies in automated systems. Variations in liquid flow and tip retention may affect volume accuracy and sample consistency. These limitations can require specialized dispensing technologies or manual intervention for certain laboratory procedures. As a result, restricted liquid compatibility may limit adoption across diverse research and testing applications. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Automated Liquid Handling Market

Restraints Market Impact Cross-Contamination Between Samples Residual liquids carried between dispensing cycles can compromise sample purity and affect experimental accuracy, limiting adoption in sensitive pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications. Limitations in Handling Viscous Liquids Variations in liquid viscosity and surface tension can affect dispensing precision, making it difficult to handle complex reagents and biological samples consistently across laboratory workflows. Lack of Standardization Across Laboratory Platforms Differences in software interfaces, consumables, and equipment configurations can complicate system integration, increasing workflow complexity and slowing adoption across laboratories. Dependence on Skilled Technical Personnel Automated liquid handling systems require trained personnel for programming, calibration, and troubleshooting, creating operational challenges for laboratories with limited technical expertise. Limited Flexibility for Specialized Workflows Preconfigured automation systems may not accommodate unique experimental protocols or frequently changing research requirements, restricting their suitability for specialized laboratory applications.

01

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Automation Offers Growth Opportunities

Cell and gene therapy developers, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers benefit from automated liquid handling systems that support accurate reagent transfer, cell processing, and sterile manufacturing workflows. Specialized dispensing equipment, customized automation platforms, and process integration services create revenue opportunities for companies such as Hamilton Company, Tecan Group, and Beckman Coulter, supporting automated liquid handling market growth.

02

Precision Dispensing for Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine developers, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies benefit from precision dispensing systems that handle small reagent volumes for patient-specific diagnostic tests and customized treatment development. Demand for specialized dispensing instruments, microvolume liquid transfer systems, and customized laboratory solutions creates revenue avenues for companies such as Eppendorf, SPT Labtech, and Analytik Jena.

By Type

Individual benchtop workstation dominated the type segment, accounting for a market share of 35.6% in 2025. Its compact design and suitability for laboratory workflows support its leading position. Standalone systems and multi-instrument systems also contribute to the segment's market presence.

Multi instrument system is registering the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.38% during the forecast period. The integration of multiple instruments within a single system supports its adoption. Its higher growth rate reflects increasing interest in integrated liquid handling solutions.

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By Application

Drug discovery & ADME-Tox Research dominated the application segment, accounting for a market share of 36.9% in 2025. Its role in supporting drug discovery and toxicity testing activities strengthens its leading position. Cancer and Genomic Research and Bioprocessing/Biotechnology also contribute to segment demand.

Cancer & genomic research is registering the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period. The use of automated liquid handling in genomic research and cancer-related studies supports its adoption. Research requirements involving precise sample preparation and processing further contribute to segment growth.

By Modality

Disposable tip is registering a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period. Its adoption across laboratory procedures supports continued segment growth. Demand for convenient and efficient liquid handling solutions further contributes to adoption.

Fixed tip is registering a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. Its reusability and consistent performance support its continued use across automated liquid handling procedures. Demand for reliable liquid dispensing and repeated laboratory operations further contributes to segment growth.

By Procedure

High-throughput screening dominated the procedure segment, accounting for a market share of 23.7% in 2025. Its role in processing large numbers of samples supports its leading position. PCR Setup also represents a significant procedure category, accounting for a market share of 21.6%.

Whole genome amplification is registering a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period. Its role in amplifying genetic material supports its use across genomic research and molecular biology applications. Increasing requirements for comprehensive genome analysis and genetic research further contribute to segment growth.

By End User

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the end-user segment, accounting for a market share of 52.4% in 2025. Their extensive involvement in drug development and biotechnology research supports their leading position. Contract Research Organizations and academic research institutes also contribute to segment demand.

Contract research organizations are registering the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period. Their role in providing outsourced research and laboratory services supports segment growth. Increasing use of automated liquid handling across research workflows further contributes to adoption.

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Automated Liquid Handling Market Regional OutlookNorth America Automated Liquid Handling Market

The North America automated liquid handling market accounted for the dominant share of 39.2% in 2025.

United States Automated Liquid Handling Market

NIH investment in biomedical laboratory automation: In September 2026, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) recorded funding for Yale University's acquisition of a Biomek i7 Hybrid Automated Liquid Handler under award S15OD042591. The September 2026–August 2027 project aims to improve high- and medium-throughput biomedical research and discovery, creating direct procurement opportunities for automated pipetting equipment suppliers.

Canada Automated Liquid Handling Market

Automated aptamer screening infrastructure In September 2026, Canada's National Research Council (NRC) listed an amended procurement for an automated liquid handler with aptamer-screening capabilities. This requirement highlights the use of automated dispensing systems in molecular recognition research and biomolecular screening, supporting demand for specialised laboratory automation equipment.

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Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market

The Europe automated liquid handling market is expected to register the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period.

U.K. Automated Liquid Handling Market

Medicines manufacturing automation funding In April 2026, Innovate UK announced up to GBP 7.5 million under its Medicines Manufacturing: Labs of the Future competition. The programme supports digital, automated and robotic technologies for pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing, creating opportunities for liquid handling systems integrated with automated drug-development workflows.

Germany Automated Liquid Handling Market Clinical sample processing automation in September 2026, the Leibniz Institute for Analytical Sciences (ISAS) announced plans to procure a modular and flexible automated liquid handling system with an estimated value of EUR 500,000. The equipment is intended to standardise clinical sample preparation, reduce pre-analytical variability and process larger sample volumes.. Biobank Sample Management in August 2026, the German Diabetes Center announced procurement of fully automated pipetting robots for aliquoting and fractionating biobank samples, including serum, plasma and whole blood. This development highlights opportunities for automated liquid handling in clinical research, biological sample preservation and long-term disease studies Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Market

The Asia Pacific automated liquid handling market accounted for a regional share of 23.4% in 2026

Japan Automated Liquid Handling Market

Positive-displacement liquid handling procurement in July 2026, Japan's RIKEN research institute published a procurement notice for an eight-channel automated positive-displacement liquid handling system. The system is scheduled for delivery by December 25, 2026, reflecting specialised requirements for accurate dispensing in research workflows involving different liquid properties laboratory Automation Japan's Tohoku University published an October 2026 procurement notice for an automated cell-sorting and analysis system for its medical research facilities. This development supports the wider adoption of integrated laboratory equipment and creates complementary opportunities for automated sample preparation and liquid handling solutions.

China Automated Liquid Handling Market

Industrial biotechnology equipment investment in October 2026, the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology completed procurement of an automated liquid handling workstation for RMB 2.77859 million. The equipment is intended to support laboratory liquid transfer and dispensing operations, demonstrating institutional investment in advanced biotechnology research infrastructure Research Automation Peking University awarded a contract worth RMB 1.589 million on November 9, 2026, for an automated liquid handling workstation used in functional testing and bulk microplate sample processing. The procurement specifically targets intelligent and high-throughput laboratory workflows, strengthening opportunities for automated pipetting and sample preparation systems.

India Automated Liquid Handling Market

CSIR investment in liquid handling consumables in August 2026, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) issued a rate-contract tender for liquid handling and filtration products covering a 365-day period. This procurement highlights institutional requirements for regular laboratory consumables and supports opportunities for pipette tips, filtration products and dispensing accessories Analytical Laboratory Equipment: In October 2026, CSIR's National Chemical Laboratory in Pune issued a procurement tender worth INR 28 lakh for a high-performance liquid chromatography system. Although this is not an automated liquid handler, the investment reflects continued modernisation of analytical research infrastructure, which complements automated sample preparation and liquid transfer workflows.

Competitive Landscape

The automated liquid handling market is moderately fragmented, with established laboratory automation manufacturers, biotechnology companies, life science equipment suppliers, and specialized technology providers competing across the industry leading players in theautomated liquid handling market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc. (BioTek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), and Eppendorf SE, collectively account for an estimated 20–25% market share.

Established players in the automated liquid handling market ecosystem compete through product reliability, automation capabilities, technological innovation, global distribution networks, and customer support, while emerging players focus on flexible automation solutions, precision dispensing, cost efficiency, compact systems, and integration with advanced laboratory technologies.

Standalone Individual Benchtop Workstation Multi Instrument System Others

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research Cancer & Genomic Research Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Others

Disposable Tip Fixed Tip

PCR Setup Serial Dilution High-Throughput Screening Cell Culture Whole Genome Amplification Plate Reformatting Array Printing

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic and Government Research Institutes

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Automated Liquid Handling Market Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S. Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada) Corning Incorporated (U.S.) Danaher Corporation (U.S.) Eppendorf SE (Germany) Gilson, Inc. U.S. Hamilton Company (U.S.) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.) Revvity, Inc. (U.S.) Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)Key Industry Developments November 2026 Metagenomi Therapeutics received FDA clearance for its MGX-001 investigational new drug applicationThe genome-editing candidate is designed to insert a functional Factor VIII gene into the albumin gene locus to treat hemophilia A. The clearance enables a planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial, extending CRISPR-based gene insertion into inherited blood-disorder treatment. August 2026 Cleveland Clinic reported one-year results from the first-in-human CTX310 trial. The one-time CRISPR-Cas9 treatment, developed by CRISPR Therapeutics, reduced LDL cholesterol by 52.5% and triglycerides by 47.8% at the highest dose after 12 months. The findings support further investigation of gene editing for cardiovascular risk reduction beyond rare genetic disorders. May 2026 Hamilton Company and Cerillo announced a strategic combination to integrate Hamilton's laboratory automation and liquid handling expertise with Cerillo's compact microplate reader technology. The collaboration aims to deliver integrated detection and analysis solutions for life science workflows. January 2026 Beckman Coulter Life Sciences partnered with Automata to accelerate AI-ready laboratory automation by integrating Beckman Coulter's liquid handling, genomic, and cell analysis technologies with Automata's AI-enabled automation platform. The collaboration aims to improve workflow orchestration, scalability, and consistency across research laboratories ScopeSegmentation By Type 4By Application 4By Modality 2By Procedure 7By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) · Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada) · Corning Incorporated (U.S.) · Danaher Corporation (U.S.) · Eppendorf SE (Germany)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The automated liquid handling market size is valued at USD 1.50 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.77 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 39.2% in 2025. The leading manufacturers in this market are Agilent TechnologiesInc., Aurora Biomed Inc, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf Ag. The automated liquid handling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.