Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Cancer Staging and Metastasis Detection
|Supports demand for PET imaging systems and radiotracers used in cancer staging and treatment response assessment.
|Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis and Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
|Maintains demand for SPECT equipment and cardiac imaging radiopharmaceuticals used in coronary artery disease evaluation.
|Neurological Disorder Assessment Using Functional Brain Imaging
|Encourages utilization of specialized PET and SPECT radiotracers for evaluating selected neurological disorders.
|Medical Radioisotope Production Capacity and Reliable Radiotracer Supply
|Improves radiopharmaceutical availability and supports consistent scheduling of nuclear medicine procedures.
|Hospital Nuclear Medicine Department Development and PET/SPECT Equipment Procurement
|Creates equipment purchasing opportunities and improves access to specialized nuclear imaging services.
High Costs of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment and Radiopharmaceutical Production Facilities Restrain Market Expansion
High costs of nuclear medicine imaging equipment and radiopharmaceutical production facilities create financial barriers for hospitals and diagnostic centers. Investments in PET and SPECT scanners, radiation shielding, specialized laboratories, and production infrastructure require substantial capital expenditure. These expenses limit equipment purchases, delay facility expansion, and restrict nuclear medicine adoption among smaller healthcare providers.02
Limited Availability and Short Shelf Life of Medical Radioisotopes Restrict Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures
Limited availability and short shelf life of medical radioisotopes create supply challenges for nuclear medicine procedures. Rapid radioactive decay requires precise coordination between isotope producers, transportation providers, and healthcare facilities to ensure timely delivery and clinical use. Supply shortages and delivery delays cause appointment cancellations, reduce equipment utilization, and limit the availability of nuclear medicine services.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Nuclear Medicine Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Costs of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment and Radiopharmaceutical Production Facilities
|Expensive imaging systems, radiation shielding, and specialized production infrastructure increase capital requirements and limit investment by smaller healthcare facilities.
|Limited Availability and Short Shelf Life of Medical Radioisotopes
|Restricted isotope supplies, rapid radioactive decay, and delivery delays disrupt clinical schedules and reduce the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
|Stringent Radiation Safety Regulations and Complex Licensing Requirements
|Strict radiation protection standards, facility inspections, and radioactive material licensing procedures increase compliance costs and delay the establishment of nuclear medicine centers.
|Shortage of Trained Nuclear Medicine Physicians, Radiopharmacists, and Technologists
|Limited availability of qualified professionals restricts imaging capacity, radiopharmaceutical preparation, and treatment delivery, slowing service expansion.
|Inadequate Cyclotron Infrastructure and Radiopharmaceutical Distribution Networks
|Insufficient isotope production facilities, limited regional distribution networks, and transportation constraints reduce radiopharmaceutical accessibility in underserved healthcare markets.
Advancement of Low-Dose Nuclear Imaging Technologies for Reduced Radiation Exposure
Nuclear imaging equipment manufacturers and medical technology developers can introduce advanced PET and SPECT systems with improved detector sensitivity and image reconstruction capabilities to reduce radiation exposure. Siemens Healthineers offers Biograph Vision PET/CT technology, creating revenue opportunities through premium imaging equipment sales, software upgrades, and specialized detector solutions.02
Pharmaceutical Partnerships for Radiopharmaceutical Imaging Offers Growth Opportunities
Clinical research organizations and nuclear medicine service providers can collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to deliver imaging assessments, radiotracer evaluation, and quantitative analysis for radiopharmaceutical clinical trials. Telix Pharmaceuticals works with imaging and research partners in radiopharmaceutical development, supporting potential revenue generation through clinical imaging contracts, research service agreements, and trial-specific analytical services.Nuclear Medicine Market SegmentationBy Product
Therapeutics are projected to record a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of targeted radionuclide therapies, development of advanced radiopharmaceuticals, and expanding treatment options for cancer support demand for therapeutic nuclear medicine.
Diagnostics are expected to achieve a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Widespread use of PET and SPECT imaging, early disease detection, and functional assessment of organs support continued demand for nuclear medicine diagnostic procedures.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
Oncology accounted for a 25.7% share of the nuclear medicine market in 2025. Extensive use of radiopharmaceutical imaging for cancer detection, tumor staging, and treatment response monitoring supports demand across oncology care.
Therapeutic applications are projected to record a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Increasing use of targeted radioisotope treatments, advances in radioligand therapy, and development of personalized cancer treatment approaches support segment growth.By End Use
Diagnostic centers are expected to achieve a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialized PET and SPECT imaging, outpatient diagnostic services, and advanced molecular imaging technologies supports the expansion of nuclear medicine services.
Hospitals are projected to record a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Access to multidisciplinary medical teams, integrated cancer treatment facilities, and specialized radiopharmaceutical services supports continued use of nuclear medicine procedures.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Nuclear Medicine Market Regional OutlookNorth America Nuclear Medicine Market
The North America nuclear medicine market accounted for a dominant share of 40.6% in 2025.U.S. Nuclear Medicine Market
SHINE Technologies is developing its Chrysalis facility in the U.S. to produce molybdenum-99 using fusion-based technology, addressing the country's reliance on imported medical isotopes. Domestic manufacturing of this essential precursor could improve technetium-99m supply reliability, helping healthcare institutions maintain consistent access to cardiac, skeletal, and oncological imaging procedures.Canada Nuclear Medicine Market
Commercial nuclear power infrastructure provides Canada with an alternative pathway for producing therapeutic radioisotopes, demonstrated by Bruce Power's lutetium-177 production activities. Integrating isotope irradiation into existing reactor operations creates additional manufacturing capacity for radionuclides used in targeted cancer treatments, positioning nuclear utilities as participants in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Europe Nuclear Medicine Market
Europe's nuclear medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.U.K. Nuclear Medicine Market
Time-sensitive radiopharmaceutical transportation remains a significant operational consideration in the U.K., where nuclear medicine facilities depend on coordinated deliveries of short-lived radioactive materials. Strict handling requirements and limited isotope shelf life make efficient distribution networks essential for preventing scheduling disruptions and maintaining continuity across PET and SPECT diagnostic services.Germany Nuclear Medicine Market
Eckert & Ziegler has secured manufacturing authorization for GMP-grade lutetium-177 in Germany, establishing a regulated source of radioactive starting material for pharmaceutical applications. Compliance with pharmaceutical production standards allows drug developers to incorporate qualified isotopes into radioligand formulations, facilitating the transition from clinical research toward commercial cancer therapy manufacturing.Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market
The Asia Pacific nuclear medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.Japan Nuclear Medicine Market
Experimental theranostic applications are advancing through the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology in Japan, particularly its research involving alpha-emitting actinium-225. A mobile controlled-area facility offers a potential approach to conducting targeted radionuclide treatments at hospitals without permanent specialized infrastructure, extending opportunities for clinical investigation of emerging cancer therapies.China Nuclear Medicine Market
A manufacturing partnership between Eckert & Ziegler and DongCheng Pharma is establishing germanium-68 production capabilities in Changzhou, China, to serve molecular imaging applications. Access to this parent isotope can facilitate the preparation of gallium-68 radiopharmaceuticals through generator systems, creating opportunities for PET tracer development and specialized diagnostic services.India Nuclear Medicine Market
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Board of Radiation & Isotope Technology contribute to nuclear medicine accessibility in India through indigenous radiopharmaceutical development and distribution activities. Supply arrangements serving hundreds of nuclear medicine centers help connect public-sector isotope research with routine clinical applications, making established diagnostic and therapeutic products available across geographically dispersed healthcare institutions.Competitive Landscape
The nuclear medicine market is moderately consolidated, with competition comprising multinational medical imaging manufacturers, radiopharmaceutical producers, radioisotope suppliers, nuclear medicine technology developers, and specialized diagnostic and therapeutic solution providers. Key players such as GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, and Cardinal Health are estimated to account for a cumulative nuclear medicine market share of 25–30%.
Established players compete primarily on radiopharmaceutical portfolios, isotope production capabilities, clinical reliability, and global distribution networks. Emerging and specialized players in the nuclear medicine market ecosystem focus on targeted radionuclide therapies, novel radiotracer development, precision oncology applications, and advanced isotope production technologies. Competitive positioning depends on diagnostic accuracy, therapeutic efficacy, regulatory compliance, and reliable radioisotope availability.List of Key and Emerging Players in Nuclear Medicine Market GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India) Molecular Partners AG (Switzerland Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada) Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy) Starget Pharma Ltd. (Israel Institut National des Radioéléments (Belgium) NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa) Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (Australia) Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nükleer Ürünler Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkey) Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S. Eckert & Ziegler SE (Germany) Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments June 2026 GE HealthCare expanded its nuclear medicine strategy through AI, radiopharmaceutical, and molecular imaging innovations. The initiative focuses on improving precision imaging capabilities and supporting more efficient PET and SPECT workflows. June 2026 Curium invested more than EUR 32 million in its Saclay, France, operations. The expansion strengthens radiopharmaceutical production capabilities and supports growing demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics and therapies. January 2026 Siemens Healthineers received U.S. FDA clearance for the Biograph One PET/CT system. The platform integrates advanced imaging performance to support faster examinations and flexible radiopharmaceutical dose administration. October 2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals expanded its radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization capabilities through strategic investments in nuclear medicine infrastructure. The initiative supports the development and supply of precision diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals ScopeSegmentation By Product 2
- Diagnostics Therapeutics
- Cardiology Therapeutic Applications Neurology Oncology Thyroid Lymphoma Bone Metastasis Endocrine Tumor Pulmonary Scans Urology Other
- Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The nuclear medicine market size is valued at USD 21.59 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 47.82 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 40.6% in 2025. The leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Molecular Partners, Nordion, Inc.. The nuclear medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
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