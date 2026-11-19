(MENAFN- Straits Research) Nuclear Medicine Market Size & Growth Analysis The global nuclear medicine market size was valued at USD 19.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21.59 billion in 2026 to USD 47.82 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the nuclear medicine market with a share of 40.6% in 2025. Nuclear medicine is a specialized branch of medical imaging and treatment that uses small amounts of radioactive substances to diagnose, monitor, and treat various diseases. It includes essential techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET), single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), radionuclide therapy, and radiopharmaceutical imaging. Nuclear medicine is widely used in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics to detect cancer, assess cardiovascular and neurological disorders, evaluate organ function, and support targeted disease treatment. Nuclear Medicine Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 19.55 Billion2026 Market Size USD 21.59 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 47.82 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 10.45%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 40.6% Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 12.8%Segment Insights By Product Fastest-growing segment Therapeutics CAGR 12.6% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Oncology Market Share in 2025 25.7% By End Use Fastest-growing segment Diagnostic Centers CAGR 12.3% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Theranostic Radiopharmaceuticals for Combined Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment The nuclear medicine market analysis shows that the need for personalized cancer care, accurate tumor identification, and targeted treatment encourages healthcare providers to adopt theranostic radiopharmaceuticals. Theranostic approaches use diagnostic radiotracers to identify specific molecular targets and therapeutic radioisotopes to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells expressing those targets. For instance, Novartis offers Pluvicto, a lutetium-177-based radioligand therapy for eligible patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, demonstrating the clinical application of targeted nuclear medicine treatment. 02 Development of Alpha-Emitting Radiopharmaceuticals for Targeted Cancer Therapy The need to improve treatment effectiveness against resistant tumors and limit radiation damage to surrounding healthy tissues encourages pharmaceutical developers to investigate alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals. Radioisotopes such as actinium-225 and lead-212 release high-energy alpha particles over short distances, producing concentrated DNA damage within targeted cancer cells. Their high linear energy transfer and limited tissue penetration support the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat malignancies, although clinical safety and effectiveness remain under evaluation. Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics 01 Cancer Staging and Metastasis Detection Requirements Drive Market Cancer diagnosis and treatment planning require accurate assessment of tumor activity, disease progression, and metastatic spread. Nuclear medicine imaging techniques, particularly PET/CT, help clinicians identify metabolically active lesions and evaluate cancer distribution across different organs. For instance, fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET/CT imaging in lymphoma staging supports demand for radiotracers, imaging equipment, and specialized diagnostic services. 02 Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis and Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Cardiovascular disease assessment requires reliable evaluation of blood flow to the heart muscle, particularly in patients with suspected coronary artery disease. Healthcare facilities use SPECT myocardial perfusion imaging with radiotracers such as technetium-99m sestamibi to identify areas of reduced blood supply and support clinical decisions. The use of nuclear cardiology procedures generates recurring demand for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and supports equipment utilization in hospitals and cardiac imaging centers. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Nuclear Medicine Market

Drivers Market Impact Cancer Staging and Metastasis Detection Supports demand for PET imaging systems and radiotracers used in cancer staging and treatment response assessment. Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis and Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Maintains demand for SPECT equipment and cardiac imaging radiopharmaceuticals used in coronary artery disease evaluation. Neurological Disorder Assessment Using Functional Brain Imaging Encourages utilization of specialized PET and SPECT radiotracers for evaluating selected neurological disorders. Medical Radioisotope Production Capacity and Reliable Radiotracer Supply Improves radiopharmaceutical availability and supports consistent scheduling of nuclear medicine procedures. Hospital Nuclear Medicine Department Development and PET/SPECT Equipment Procurement Creates equipment purchasing opportunities and improves access to specialized nuclear imaging services.

01

High Costs of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment and Radiopharmaceutical Production Facilities Restrain Market Expansion

High costs of nuclear medicine imaging equipment and radiopharmaceutical production facilities create financial barriers for hospitals and diagnostic centers. Investments in PET and SPECT scanners, radiation shielding, specialized laboratories, and production infrastructure require substantial capital expenditure. These expenses limit equipment purchases, delay facility expansion, and restrict nuclear medicine adoption among smaller healthcare providers.

02

Limited Availability and Short Shelf Life of Medical Radioisotopes Restrict Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures

Limited availability and short shelf life of medical radioisotopes create supply challenges for nuclear medicine procedures. Rapid radioactive decay requires precise coordination between isotope producers, transportation providers, and healthcare facilities to ensure timely delivery and clinical use. Supply shortages and delivery delays cause appointment cancellations, reduce equipment utilization, and limit the availability of nuclear medicine services.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Nuclear Medicine Market

Restraints Market Impact High Costs of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment and Radiopharmaceutical Production Facilities Expensive imaging systems, radiation shielding, and specialized production infrastructure increase capital requirements and limit investment by smaller healthcare facilities. Limited Availability and Short Shelf Life of Medical Radioisotopes Restricted isotope supplies, rapid radioactive decay, and delivery delays disrupt clinical schedules and reduce the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Stringent Radiation Safety Regulations and Complex Licensing Requirements Strict radiation protection standards, facility inspections, and radioactive material licensing procedures increase compliance costs and delay the establishment of nuclear medicine centers. Shortage of Trained Nuclear Medicine Physicians, Radiopharmacists, and Technologists Limited availability of qualified professionals restricts imaging capacity, radiopharmaceutical preparation, and treatment delivery, slowing service expansion. Inadequate Cyclotron Infrastructure and Radiopharmaceutical Distribution Networks Insufficient isotope production facilities, limited regional distribution networks, and transportation constraints reduce radiopharmaceutical accessibility in underserved healthcare markets.

01

Advancement of Low-Dose Nuclear Imaging Technologies for Reduced Radiation Exposure

Nuclear imaging equipment manufacturers and medical technology developers can introduce advanced PET and SPECT systems with improved detector sensitivity and image reconstruction capabilities to reduce radiation exposure. Siemens Healthineers offers Biograph Vision PET/CT technology, creating revenue opportunities through premium imaging equipment sales, software upgrades, and specialized detector solutions.

02

Pharmaceutical Partnerships for Radiopharmaceutical Imaging Offers Growth Opportunities

Clinical research organizations and nuclear medicine service providers can collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to deliver imaging assessments, radiotracer evaluation, and quantitative analysis for radiopharmaceutical clinical trials. Telix Pharmaceuticals works with imaging and research partners in radiopharmaceutical development, supporting potential revenue generation through clinical imaging contracts, research service agreements, and trial-specific analytical services.

Nuclear Medicine Market SegmentationBy Product

Therapeutics are projected to record a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of targeted radionuclide therapies, development of advanced radiopharmaceuticals, and expanding treatment options for cancer support demand for therapeutic nuclear medicine.

Diagnostics are expected to achieve a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Widespread use of PET and SPECT imaging, early disease detection, and functional assessment of organs support continued demand for nuclear medicine diagnostic procedures.

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By Application

Oncology accounted for a 25.7% share of the nuclear medicine market in 2025. Extensive use of radiopharmaceutical imaging for cancer detection, tumor staging, and treatment response monitoring supports demand across oncology care.

Therapeutic applications are projected to record a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Increasing use of targeted radioisotope treatments, advances in radioligand therapy, and development of personalized cancer treatment approaches support segment growth.

By End Use

Diagnostic centers are expected to achieve a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialized PET and SPECT imaging, outpatient diagnostic services, and advanced molecular imaging technologies supports the expansion of nuclear medicine services.

Hospitals are projected to record a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Access to multidisciplinary medical teams, integrated cancer treatment facilities, and specialized radiopharmaceutical services supports continued use of nuclear medicine procedures.

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Nuclear Medicine Market Regional OutlookNorth America Nuclear Medicine Market

The North America nuclear medicine market accounted for a dominant share of 40.6% in 2025.

U.S. Nuclear Medicine Market

SHINE Technologies is developing its Chrysalis facility in the U.S. to produce molybdenum-99 using fusion-based technology, addressing the country's reliance on imported medical isotopes. Domestic manufacturing of this essential precursor could improve technetium-99m supply reliability, helping healthcare institutions maintain consistent access to cardiac, skeletal, and oncological imaging procedures.

Canada Nuclear Medicine Market

Commercial nuclear power infrastructure provides Canada with an alternative pathway for producing therapeutic radioisotopes, demonstrated by Bruce Power's lutetium-177 production activities. Integrating isotope irradiation into existing reactor operations creates additional manufacturing capacity for radionuclides used in targeted cancer treatments, positioning nuclear utilities as participants in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

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Europe Nuclear Medicine Market

Europe's nuclear medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

U.K. Nuclear Medicine Market

Time-sensitive radiopharmaceutical transportation remains a significant operational consideration in the U.K., where nuclear medicine facilities depend on coordinated deliveries of short-lived radioactive materials. Strict handling requirements and limited isotope shelf life make efficient distribution networks essential for preventing scheduling disruptions and maintaining continuity across PET and SPECT diagnostic services.

Germany Nuclear Medicine Market

Eckert & Ziegler has secured manufacturing authorization for GMP-grade lutetium-177 in Germany, establishing a regulated source of radioactive starting material for pharmaceutical applications. Compliance with pharmaceutical production standards allows drug developers to incorporate qualified isotopes into radioligand formulations, facilitating the transition from clinical research toward commercial cancer therapy manufacturing.

Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market

The Asia Pacific nuclear medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Japan Nuclear Medicine Market

Experimental theranostic applications are advancing through the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology in Japan, particularly its research involving alpha-emitting actinium-225. A mobile controlled-area facility offers a potential approach to conducting targeted radionuclide treatments at hospitals without permanent specialized infrastructure, extending opportunities for clinical investigation of emerging cancer therapies.

China Nuclear Medicine Market

A manufacturing partnership between Eckert & Ziegler and DongCheng Pharma is establishing germanium-68 production capabilities in Changzhou, China, to serve molecular imaging applications. Access to this parent isotope can facilitate the preparation of gallium-68 radiopharmaceuticals through generator systems, creating opportunities for PET tracer development and specialized diagnostic services.

India Nuclear Medicine Market

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Board of Radiation & Isotope Technology contribute to nuclear medicine accessibility in India through indigenous radiopharmaceutical development and distribution activities. Supply arrangements serving hundreds of nuclear medicine centers help connect public-sector isotope research with routine clinical applications, making established diagnostic and therapeutic products available across geographically dispersed healthcare institutions.

Competitive Landscape

The nuclear medicine market is moderately consolidated, with competition comprising multinational medical imaging manufacturers, radiopharmaceutical producers, radioisotope suppliers, nuclear medicine technology developers, and specialized diagnostic and therapeutic solution providers. Key players such as GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, and Cardinal Health are estimated to account for a cumulative nuclear medicine market share of 25–30%.

Established players compete primarily on radiopharmaceutical portfolios, isotope production capabilities, clinical reliability, and global distribution networks. Emerging and specialized players in the nuclear medicine market ecosystem focus on targeted radionuclide therapies, novel radiotracer development, precision oncology applications, and advanced isotope production technologies. Competitive positioning depends on diagnostic accuracy, therapeutic efficacy, regulatory compliance, and reliable radioisotope availability.

Diagnostics Therapeutics

Cardiology Therapeutic Applications Neurology Oncology Thyroid Lymphoma Bone Metastasis Endocrine Tumor Pulmonary Scans Urology Other

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Nuclear Medicine Market GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India) Molecular Partners AG (Switzerland Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada) Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy) Starget Pharma Ltd. (Israel Institut National des Radioéléments (Belgium) NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa) Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (Australia) Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nükleer Ürünler Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkey) Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S. Eckert & Ziegler SE (Germany) Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments June 2026 GE HealthCare expanded its nuclear medicine strategy through AI, radiopharmaceutical, and molecular imaging innovations. The initiative focuses on improving precision imaging capabilities and supporting more efficient PET and SPECT workflows. June 2026 Curium invested more than EUR 32 million in its Saclay, France, operations. The expansion strengthens radiopharmaceutical production capabilities and supports growing demand for nuclear medicine diagnostics and therapies. January 2026 Siemens Healthineers received U.S. FDA clearance for the Biograph One PET/CT system. The platform integrates advanced imaging performance to support faster examinations and flexible radiopharmaceutical dose administration. October 2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals expanded its radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization capabilities through strategic investments in nuclear medicine infrastructure. The initiative supports the development and supply of precision diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By Application 11By End Use 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.) · Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India) · Molecular Partners AG (Switzerland) · Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada) · Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The nuclear medicine market size is valued at USD 21.59 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 47.82 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 40.6% in 2025. The leading players in this market are GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Molecular Partners, Nordion, Inc.. The nuclear medicine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.