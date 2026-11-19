Trump Calls Jensen Huang’s Situation ‘Tragedy’ in Fox Interview
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he may have briefly raised former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling the executive’s situation a “tragedy.”
In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked whether Huang’s name had come up in his discussion with Xi. “We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it’s such a tragedy. It’s such a tragedy. He’s such a brilliant man,” he said.
Praising Huang’s technological achievements, Trump said the executive was “10 years ahead” and argued that the US must protect its most talented innovators. “We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don’t have that many of them,” he said.
Trump also looked back on his support for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk during his first term in office, arguing that his help allowed Musk to build his business ventures. “I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don’t know that you wouldn’t probably have Elon today,” Trump said, referring to Musk’s rocket launches and successful landings.
Separately, Musk voiced regret over his political spending in the 2026 midterm elections. Appearing virtually at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, he said: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”
Musk conceded that Republican candidates might have done worse without his financial backing. He said, however, that the results showed campaign spending alone could not decide an election. “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk added.
Musk also said he is not aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. “I’m not MAGA. I’m not even sure what MAGA means.”
On a separate matter, Trump said he was unaware of allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with reported ties to Jensen Huang, was a spy. “It was a woman. It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy,” he said.
“I haven’t heard that she was a spy. She was a businesswoman who bought chips, and who knows if they were bought right or wrong,” he added.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked whether Huang’s name had come up in his discussion with Xi. “We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it’s such a tragedy. It’s such a tragedy. He’s such a brilliant man,” he said.
Praising Huang’s technological achievements, Trump said the executive was “10 years ahead” and argued that the US must protect its most talented innovators. “We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don’t have that many of them,” he said.
Trump also looked back on his support for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk during his first term in office, arguing that his help allowed Musk to build his business ventures. “I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don’t know that you wouldn’t probably have Elon today,” Trump said, referring to Musk’s rocket launches and successful landings.
Separately, Musk voiced regret over his political spending in the 2026 midterm elections. Appearing virtually at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, he said: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”
Musk conceded that Republican candidates might have done worse without his financial backing. He said, however, that the results showed campaign spending alone could not decide an election. “Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk added.
Musk also said he is not aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. “I’m not MAGA. I’m not even sure what MAGA means.”
On a separate matter, Trump said he was unaware of allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman with reported ties to Jensen Huang, was a spy. “It was a woman. It was a pretty woman. And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy,” he said.
“I haven’t heard that she was a spy. She was a businesswoman who bought chips, and who knows if they were bought right or wrong,” he added.
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