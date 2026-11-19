Kerch Bridge Traffic Halted Again After New Ukrainian Strike
(MENAFN) Traffic over the Kerch Bridge has been suspended for a second time in days after a fresh Ukrainian attack, a Russia-installed official said Thursday. The suspension follows an earlier strike that reportedly brought down part of the span’s roadway.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-installed head of Crimea, announced the halt on Telegram. Moscow illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. “Following another attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended,” he wrote.
Aksyonov said all relevant services had reached the scene and were assessing the damage to the bridge, which links mainland Russia to Crimea. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.
The latest announcement came two days after Aksyonov said traffic on the bridge, which opened in 2018, had been stopped following Ukrainian strikes on Monday and Tuesday. Russia’s Investigative Committee said those strikes caused structural damage but gave no further details.
Ukraine’s General Staff claimed that an arch and a section of the roadway had collapsed. It said the railway section was still standing, though one of its arches was damaged.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Tuesday’s attack in a post on the US social media platform X. “This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks,” Zelenskyy wrote.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to Aksyonov’s latest statement.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-installed head of Crimea, announced the halt on Telegram. Moscow illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014. “Following another attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended,” he wrote.
Aksyonov said all relevant services had reached the scene and were assessing the damage to the bridge, which links mainland Russia to Crimea. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” he added.
The latest announcement came two days after Aksyonov said traffic on the bridge, which opened in 2018, had been stopped following Ukrainian strikes on Monday and Tuesday. Russia’s Investigative Committee said those strikes caused structural damage but gave no further details.
Ukraine’s General Staff claimed that an arch and a section of the roadway had collapsed. It said the railway section was still standing, though one of its arches was damaged.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Tuesday’s attack in a post on the US social media platform X. “This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks,” Zelenskyy wrote.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet responded to Aksyonov’s latest statement.
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