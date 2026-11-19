Trump Calls US Tech Outages “Individual Events”
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed mounting worries over a string of technology outages across the US, characterizing them as “individual events” in a Fox News interview conducted during his visit to China.
Fox News pressed Trump on reports of Americans stockpiling food and water in the wake of his national emergency declaration over the power grid. His reply was blunt.
“Tell them to relax. Everything’s good. These are individual events,” he said. “So Chase Manhattan Bank, J.P. Morgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out.”
Trump also took aim at the media and his predecessor. “I also think that the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it. If these things would have happened two years ago, three years ago, in the Biden administration, which was grossly incompetent and corrupt, nobody would have mentioned it,” he added.
He offered Americans a promise of transparency. “I’ll let you know if there’s a problem,” he said. He added that “people would be afraid to do it.”
“They know they would be hit so hard, and nobody wants to do it.”
Trump then issued a warning to any foreign actor that might be tempted to target the US. “Whether it’s any other country, I don’t want to use specific names,” he said. “But if anybody did that to us and we found out about it, they knew what the repercussions would be with me. Nobody’s going to play games with us.”
The comments follow separate service disruptions this week at major American firms, including Microsoft, AWS, Workday, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines and Apple.
On Nov. 16, JPMorgan Chase suffered a technical failure that held up banking transactions and payments, including some Zelle transfers. The bank attributed the problem to “a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems” and said it had found no evidence of a cyberattack.
Fox News pressed Trump on reports of Americans stockpiling food and water in the wake of his national emergency declaration over the power grid. His reply was blunt.
“Tell them to relax. Everything’s good. These are individual events,” he said. “So Chase Manhattan Bank, J.P. Morgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out.”
Trump also took aim at the media and his predecessor. “I also think that the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it. If these things would have happened two years ago, three years ago, in the Biden administration, which was grossly incompetent and corrupt, nobody would have mentioned it,” he added.
He offered Americans a promise of transparency. “I’ll let you know if there’s a problem,” he said. He added that “people would be afraid to do it.”
“They know they would be hit so hard, and nobody wants to do it.”
Trump then issued a warning to any foreign actor that might be tempted to target the US. “Whether it’s any other country, I don’t want to use specific names,” he said. “But if anybody did that to us and we found out about it, they knew what the repercussions would be with me. Nobody’s going to play games with us.”
The comments follow separate service disruptions this week at major American firms, including Microsoft, AWS, Workday, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines and Apple.
On Nov. 16, JPMorgan Chase suffered a technical failure that held up banking transactions and payments, including some Zelle transfers. The bank attributed the problem to “a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems” and said it had found no evidence of a cyberattack.
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