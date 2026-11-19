UK Extends Palantir NHS Data Agreement Despite Growing Opposition
(MENAFN) The British government plans to maintain its data management agreement with US technology firm Palantir for the National Health Service (NHS) until 2029, according to reports published Tuesday.
Officials have decided not to activate an early termination option available in 2027, meaning the controversial arrangement will remain operational for another two years beyond that date, according to the BBC.
The decision follows criticism from a parliamentary committee, which urged the government to terminate the agreement and select an alternative provider considered "more compatible with UK values."
The committee expressed concerns about Israel's deployment of Palantir technology in Gaza, as well as the company's involvement in US immigration enforcement activities.
Valued at £330 million ($435 million), the contract was signed in 2024 to support the management of hospital waiting lists across England. The original agreement was due to remain in effect until 2031.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also come under pressure from Labour lawmakers and pro-Palestinian organizations demanding that the government end its relationship with the US company.
The government's decision has reportedly disappointed several parliamentarians, who criticized the continued partnership and described the agreement as "an albatross" hanging around the NHS's neck.
The Liberal Democrats also voiced opposition, warning that the arrangement was "dangerous."
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analytics software for military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
Its products have attracted scrutiny across several European countries, particularly over potential privacy violations, surveillance concerns and the risks of relying heavily on technology supplied by US companies.
Officials have decided not to activate an early termination option available in 2027, meaning the controversial arrangement will remain operational for another two years beyond that date, according to the BBC.
The decision follows criticism from a parliamentary committee, which urged the government to terminate the agreement and select an alternative provider considered "more compatible with UK values."
The committee expressed concerns about Israel's deployment of Palantir technology in Gaza, as well as the company's involvement in US immigration enforcement activities.
Valued at £330 million ($435 million), the contract was signed in 2024 to support the management of hospital waiting lists across England. The original agreement was due to remain in effect until 2031.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also come under pressure from Labour lawmakers and pro-Palestinian organizations demanding that the government end its relationship with the US company.
The government's decision has reportedly disappointed several parliamentarians, who criticized the continued partnership and described the agreement as "an albatross" hanging around the NHS's neck.
The Liberal Democrats also voiced opposition, warning that the arrangement was "dangerous."
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analytics software for military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
Its products have attracted scrutiny across several European countries, particularly over potential privacy violations, surveillance concerns and the risks of relying heavily on technology supplied by US companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment